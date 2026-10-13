Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

In Week 6 of Arkansas high school football, there were the usual high offensive numbers produced by several players.

At the same time, there were some impressive defensive standouts as well. One player intercepted three passes, another returned two picks for touchdowns and yet another player recorded a season-high 24 tackles.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 6 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Nick Harp of Little Rock Christian. The senior running back/linebacker finished with nine tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two hurries while adding 37 yards rushing in the Warriors’ 25-22 win against Bryant.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Jace Bohannan, Lake Hamilton

Bohannan, a junior quarterback, completed 16-of-21 passes for 380 yards and five TDs while adding 83 yards rushing on eight carries and two more scores in the Wolves’ wild 63-50 win at Russellville.

Noah Bowling, Prairie Grove

Bowling, a senior quarterback, completed 25-of-28 passes for 321 passes and five TDs while adding a rushing TD in the Tigers’ 63-32 win against Berryville.

Dayton Browning, Camden Fairview

Browning, a senior, caught nine passes for 175 yards and scored five TDs as the Cardinals outlasted Magnolia, 51-47.

Caden Burnett, Sylvan Hills

Burnett, a junior quarterback and an Arkansas baseball commit, completed 24-of-41 passes for 398 yards and three TDs in the Bears’ 41-21 win against El Dorado.

Abe Cone, Van Buren

Cone, a senior receiver/defensive back, was responsible for three takeaways, including two interception returns for TDs in the Pointers’ 25-19 win at Little Rock Catholic. He also had six tackles and a tackle for loss while catching two passes on offense for 43 yards.

Kenneth Gilcreast Jr., Little Rock Mills

A junior quarterback, Gilcreast completed 15-of-18 passes for 264 yards and four TDs while adding 48 yards rushing and three more scores in the Comets’ 49-21 win against Beebe.

T.J. Hayes, Rivercrest

Hayes, a junior receiver/defensive back, caught eight passes for 136 yards and two TDs in the Colts’ 41-24 win against Harrisburg. He also picked off three passes on defense while recording eight tackles.

Rashee Moore, Hot Springs Lakeside

Moore, a sophomore, rushed for 212 yards on 23 carries with three TDs and also caught a 20-yard pass in the Rams’ 35-14 win against Texarkana Arkansas High.

Sedrale Morris, Fort Smith Southside

Morris, a sophomore tailback, rushed for 270 yards on 21 carries with five TDs while catching three passes for 48 yards and another score as the Mavericks picked up their first win of the season, beating Siloam Springs, 49-21.

Rourke Sevier, Batesville

Sevier, a senior linebacker who led the state of Arkansas in total tackles last season, recorded a season-high 24 tackles in the Pioneers’ 31-28 overtime win against Harding Academy. He now has 91 tackles on the season.

Deandre Shockley, Searcy

Shockley, a senior tailback, carried the ball 16 times for 137 yards and four TDs as the Lions improved to 6-0 with a 52-27 win against Jonesboro.

Hunter Socia, Sheridan

A junior receiver, Socia caught 11 passes for 154 yards and scored four TDs as the Yellowjackets improved to 6-0 after a 59-49 home win against Benton.

Drake Thatcher, Dierks

Thatcher rushed for 128 yards on 24 carries with two TDs and a pair of two-point conversions as the Outlaws - buoyed by the offseason makeover to their stadium - improved to 5-1 with a 42-6 win against Murfreesboro.

Kaeden Thomas, Hamburg

A senior quarterback, Thomas was 12-of-17 passing for 149 yards and two TDs while adding 164 yards rushing on 17 carries and another score in the Lions’ 55-13 win at Warren.

Arlando Wilson Jr., Lakeside (Lake Village)

A senior, Wilson rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries and two TDs while finishing with 211 all-purpose yards; then on defense, recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble in the Beavers’ 46-32 win against Drew Central.