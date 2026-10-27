Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

There were quite a few top-notch offensive performances in Week 8 of Arkansas high school football.

That included a senior receiver who set not one but two state records in his team’s win. Also, a tailback instrumental to his undefeated team’s success found the end zone six times. There was another tailback in the state who had five TDs, although he had just seven carries.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 8 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Cannon Moore of Cabot, who had 119 yards of total offense and scored two rushing TDs and a receiving TD - all coming in the fourth quarter - in the Panthers’ 35-28 win against Pulaski Academy.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

D'Mareon Eason, Lonoke

Eason, a senior receiver/defensive back, caught six passes for 112 yards and a TD while adding a 64-yard rushing score in the Jackrabbits’ 49-20 win against Heber Springs. He also broke up three passes in the secondary.

Semmie Guenther, Gentry

The Pioneers’ quarterback completed 16-of-23 passes for 210 yards and four TDs in his team’s 41-0 win against Berryville.

Peyton Harwood, Fountain Lake

A senior receiver, Harwood set two state records in the Cobras’ 69-45 win at Malvern. He caught 11 passes for 264 yards and six TDs - with those six scores setting a single-game state record. In that same game, he set the state record for career receptions with his 306th catch.

What a night for @peyton_harwood2 and Fountain Lake.



Needing 9 catches to break the state record for career receptions, Harwood found a way to make history twice.



11 receptions, 6 TDs. The most receiving TDs in a single game in #ARPreps history.



Here's all 6: https://t.co/E0q8c26t9E pic.twitter.com/UwDfsLuMr7 — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 24, 2026

Jacoby Hopson, Nashville

A junior tailback, Hopson rushed for 181 yards on 11 carries and five TDs while adding two catches for 49 yards in the undefeated Scrappers’ 63-6 win against Hope.

Kasen Humphrey, Lamar

Humphrey recorded 10 tackles and four tackles for loss while also catching the game-winning TD pass on fourth-and-goal with a minute left in the Warriors’ come-from-behind 36-29 win against Pottsville.

Hudson Loughridge, Alma

Loughridge, a senior receiver, caught nine passes for 112 yards and three TDs in the Airedales’ 27-14 win against Morrilton. He had only six total receptions in their previous seven games prior to that breakout performance.

Carter Morse, Walnut Ridge

A senior running back/linebacker, Morse rushed for 209 yards on 19 carries and four TDs while registering six tackles and a pass breakup in the Bobcats’ 55-18 win against Rivercrest.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Walnut Ridge moves to 7-1 overall, 5-0 in 3A-3 play. The Bobcats beat Rivercrest 55-18.



I caught some 1st half action in Lawrence County.



More 10/23/26 highlights & scores: https://t.co/hDrkXU9fcf @ridge_walnut pic.twitter.com/n9h6yvGPQN — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 24, 2026

Desmond Prater, Prescott

A sophomore quarterback/safety, Prater accounted for 291 yards of total offense in the Curley Wolves’ 42-28 win at Bismarck. He was 10-of-17 passing for 179 yards and a TD while carrying the ball 17 times for 112 yards and another score. Prater also had six tackles on defense.

Rashawn Reed, Pine Bluff

Reed scored touchdowns in all three phases in the Zebras’ 48-21 win at Camden Fairview. He returned the opening kickoff 73 yards for his first score, then caught a 7-yard pass for another score and then capped his huge night by returning a fumble 70 yards for the hat trick.

Treyson Reith, Springdale Har-Ber

Reith, a senior tight end and a Columbia University commit, caught nine passes for 111 yards and a TD as the Wildcats upended No. 1 ranked Shiloh Christian, 23-13.

Har-Ber pulls off a massive win in a very important game for playoff position in the 7A West.



The Wildcats dominate the state's top-ranked team Shiloh Christian in Tontitown 23-13.@4029news @sdaleschools @HB_WildcatFB @Harber_Athletes @CoachDanenhauer pic.twitter.com/OVqQWblDQE — Armando Barry (@ArmandoBarry6) October 24, 2026

Aiden Robinson, Hamburg

Robinson, a junior linebacker, recorded 28 total tackles - 13 of those solo - while also causing a fumble and recovering another in the Lions’ 63-19 win against Star City.

John Skolarski, Ozark

The Hillbillies’ standout junior running back had 214 yards on 25 carries and scored two TDs as Ozark posted a 34-18 home win against Booneville in a showdown between undefeated clubs.

Zay Stephens, Sheridan

Stephens, the Yellowjackets’ impact senior skill standout, had another huge night as Sheridan moved to 8-0 with a 66-38 win against Marion. He rushed for 223 yards on 21 carries with five TDs while catching two passes for 36 yards and another score.

Zeke Varela, Highland

A sophomore running back, Varela carried the ball 16 times and produced 161 yards and three TDs in the Rebels’ 56-27 win against Gosnell.

VJ Warren, Bentonville West

In the Wolverines’ 49-12 win against Rogers Heritage, Warren had just seven carries, but five went for TDs. He also finished with 121 yards.