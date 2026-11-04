Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

There was no shortage of high-scoring games in Week 9 of Arkansas high school football.

One game featured an undefeated team being part of the highest point single-game total in state history, doing its part by scoring 91 points. Another team scored 62 points - and still lost in double overtime. Other teams had at least 50 points or close to scoring half a hundred.

Naturally, there were plenty of offensive standouts who helped contribute to many scoreboards being lit up often last week.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 9 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: D’Mareon Eason of Lonoke. The senior receiver/defensive back caught six passes for 112 yards and a TD, added a 64-yard rushing score and broke up three passes on defense in the Jackrabbits’ 49-20 win against Heber Springs.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Silas Burton, Mansfield

Burton rushed for 202 yards on just nine carries and had four TDs while scoring four two-point conversion plays in the Tigers’ 38-28 win at Charleston.

Layton Byler, Brookland

The senior had seven carries for 157 yards and two TDs while adding 99 yards passing with a TD in the Bearcats’ 48-45 win against Paragould.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Brookland beat Paragould 48-45 in a 5A East shootout.



Highlights thanks to @ChaseGageTV



More 10/30/26 highlights & scores: https://t.co/02k4St2LOb pic.twitter.com/lvScY46BL9 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 31, 2026

CJ Cleveland, Texarkana Arkansas High

Cleveland, a junior quarterback, completed 20-of-28 passes for 216 yards and four TDs while adding eight carries for 121 yards, including a 99-yard TD, as the Razorbacks outlast Pine Bluff, 63-62, in double overtime.

Max Eldridge, Shiloh Christian

Eldridge carried the ball 30 times and produced 193 yards and five TDs - three coming in the final quarter - in the Saints’ wild 51-48 win at Bentonville West.

Shiloh Christian responds to its first loss of the season with a massive bounce back win on the road against Bentonville West 51-48.



The W also puts them back in first place for the 7A West conference.@ShilohSaints @ShilohSaintsFB pic.twitter.com/CEWAk9iapA — Armando Barry (@ArmandoBarry6) October 31, 2026

Wyatt Foreman, Bauxite

A sophomore, Foreman tallied three rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion as the Miners raced past Heber Springs, 44-20.

Bryson French, Ashdown

French rushed for 121 yards and two TDs while catching four passes for 59 yards and two more scores, along with picking off two passes in the Panthers’ 39-26 win against Fouke. All four of his TDs came in the second half.

Dylan Jackson, Alma

A senior receiver, Jackson hauled in eight passes for 149 yards and three TDs in the Airedales’ 32-26 win against Harrison.

DJ Jefferson, Nashville

The Scrappers’ quarterback completed 19-of-28 passes for 328 yards and five TDs as Nashville remained undefeated in 2026 after downing Malvern, 46-28.

Hudson McAlister, Hector

McAlister, a sophomore quarterback, rushed for 193 yards on 18 carries with four TDs, completed 2-of-3 passes for 27 yards and a TD while returning a kickoff 55 yards for another score in the Wildcats’ 58-36 win against Hackett.

Champ McNabb, Morrilton

McNabb caught four passes for 76 yards and a TD while also picking off two passes in the Devil Dogs’ 28-6 win against Pea Ridge.

Jackson Plumlee, Central Arkansas Christian

Plumlee, a junior quarterback/defensive back, was 13-of-15 passing for 189 yards and a TD while rushing for 145 yards on 16 carries and two TDs in the Mustangs’ 36-7 win against Benton Harmony Grove. On defense, he had eight tackles and a pass breakup.

Ja’Meion Reese, Little Rock Mills

The junior receiver caught nine passes for 89 yards and a TD as the Comets defeated Jacksonville, 37-34.

Dylan Smith, Sheridan

A senior receiver, Smith caught 13 passes for 319 yards and four TDs along with scoring a two-point conversion in the Yellowjackets’ 91-65 win against Sylvan Hills, the highest-scoring game in state history as Sheridan moved to 9-0 and clinched its first conference title since 1987. Smith’s performance was part of quarterback Easton Barksdale throwing for 722 yards and eight scores.

A record-setting night of offense for the @SheridanHighFB Yellowjackets in a win over Sylvan Hills:



-91 POINTS (2nd most in #ARPreps history behind Augusta in 2001)

-156 combined points (Most in Arkansas history)



Sheridan also secured its first conference title since 1987. pic.twitter.com/LsqJsybR8D — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 31, 2026

Braxton Toney, Elkins

Toney caught seven passes for 137 yards and found the end zone two times as the Elks took control of their conference after edging Gravette, 41-34.

Connor Wilken, Rogers

Wilken completed 12-of-21 passes for 246 yards and a TD as the Mounties pulled off a huge 7A-West upset, downing Springdale Har-Ber, 37-28.