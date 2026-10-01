Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 21-26)

Conference play opened for a vast majority of the Arkansas high school football teams this past week, and there were plenty of standouts.

That includes a quarterback who threw for seven touchdowns, one who threw for six, one who accounted for six total scores and another who had five total TDs. There was also a player that returned not one but two punts to the house.

MORE: Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 4 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Eli Cash of Central Arkansas Christian.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Easton Barksdale, Sheridan

The junior quarterback threw for 398 yards and seven TDs in the Yellowjackets’ 67-29 win against West Memphis. Though four games this season, he has thrown for 1,443 yards and 23 TDs.

Austin Born, Elkins

Born had a great game both running and throwing the ball in a 41-0 win against Gentry. He completed 15-of-26 passes for 282 yards and three TDs, and rushed for 91 yards with three more scores.

Jayvon Chaten, Dardanelle

Chaten, a junior tailback, rushed for 294 yards on 28 carries with three TDs in the Sand Lizards’ 41-20 win against Pea Ridge.

Ryder Cook, Conway

Cook completed 13-of-15 passes for 295 yards and three TDs in the Wampus Cats’ 45-7 win at Fort Smith Northside.

Abe Cooper, Melbourne

Cooper, a junior quarterback, completed 21-of-32 passes for 327 yards and six TDs as the Bearkatz defeated Quitman, 54-43. He also added 71 yards on eight carries with another score.

Dylan Dean, Lonoke

The Jackrabbits’ quarterback completed 11-of-16 passes for 210 yards and three TDs in Lonoke’s 31-7 win against Bauxite.

Braylon Howell, Crossett

Howell, a senior running back, tallied 179 yards on 17 carries with a TD and also caught a 9-yard pass for another score in the Eagles’ 34-21 win against Star City.

Isaiah Howell, Sylvan Hills

Howell, a senior tailback, carried the ball 17 times for 159 yards and had three TDs in the Bears’ 55-24 win at Marion.

Jamir Lee, North Little Rock

Lee, a junior wide receiver, caught six passes for 198 yards and had two TDs in the Charging Wildcats’ 64-50 win against Pulaski Academy.

Sutton Mackey, Bentonville West

The Wolverines’ quarterback completed 20-of-31 passes for 204 yards and three TDs and added a rushing TD in West’s 47-18 win against Fayetteville.

Elijah Moody, Little Rock Parkview

A junior quarterback, Moody had four rushing TDs and passed for another in the Patriots’ 56-21 win against Greenbrier. One of his rushing scores covered 99 yards and another went for 43 yards.

Tony Noble Jr., Texarkana Arkansas High

Noble, a senior running back, rushed for 109 yards on nine carries and scored three TDs in the Razorbacks’ 49-14 win against Magnolia.

Cade Phillips, Gravette

A senior, Phillips had three total TDs in the Lions’ 69-7 win against Lincoln. He returned two punts for scores while finishing with 125 yards on three punt returns, and also caught a 29-yard TD pass.

Jailyn Staggers, Nashville

A senior linebacker, Staggers made 10 tackles - all solo stops. He also had five tackles for loss and three sacks in the Scrappers’ 42-22 win against Arkadelphia.

Braxton Story, Greenland

In the Pirates’ 57-14 win against West Fork, Story rushed for 309 yards on 23 carries and found the end zone five times.