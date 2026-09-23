Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19)

While there are justifiably several Colorado high school football offensive standouts last week, there were some great defenders, too.

Several players in the latest High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week turned in some impressive defensive stats, including those with double-digit tackles, multiple interceptions and even a player that came away with three takeaways.

MORE: Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 23, 2026)

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Noah Smyth of ThunderRidge.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote:

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Malachi Arnds-Volcin, Vista Ridge

In the Wolves’ 28-19 win against Lutheran, Arnds-Volcin - a senior tailback - rushed for 232 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns.

Israel Allen, Pueblo South

Allen, a junior receiver/defensive back, had 175 all-purpose yards, including 136 receiving yards on seven catches with three TDs. He also had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in his team’s 28-7 win against Canon City.

Dominic Atilano, Harrison

Atilano, a sophomore, picked off two passes, forced a fumble and recovered another, as well as recording six tackles in the Panthers’ 37-0 win against Adams City.

Will Brinkman, Eaglecrest

The Raptors’ quarterback completed 24-of-42 passes for 351 yards and two TDs as Eaglecrest held off Cherokee Trail, 29-27, to remain undefeated.

Ben Carr, Limon

A junior defensive end, Carr finished with seven tackles, five solo stops, five tackles for loss and three sacks in the Badgers’ 54-7 win at Byers.

Cobee Chyzy, Ponderosa

Chyzy rushed for 104 yards on 14 carries and three TDs as the Mustangs downed Vista PEAK Prep, 56-13.

Graham Forsythe, Conifer

Forsythe, a junior, caught eight passes for 105 yards and a TD while on defense, picked off two passes and broke up another while recording five tackles as the Lobos moved to 4-0 with a 61-7 win against Standley Lake.

Jason Harrison, Platte Valley

In the undefeated Broncos’ 27-14 win against Yuma, the senior caught six passes for 85 yards and a TD, led the team with 11 tackles, had three TFL’s, two sacks and a pass breakup.

Nick Leopardi, Holy Family

The junior caught three passes for 119 yards and two TDs, including an 80-yard score, in the Tigers’ 69-35 win against Silver Creek.

Jaxon Meider, Palmer Ridge

A senior defensive end, Meider finished with four tackles, 2.5 TFL’s, a sack and a hurry as the Bears’ defense was stellar in a 28-0 win at Air Academy.

Marquise Reese, Mountain Vista

Reese continues to produce dazzling stats for the Golden Eagles. He completed 22-of-35 passes for 503 yards with four TDs in their 49-21 win against ThunderRidge.

Jayden Scaife, Legend

The senior rushed for 154 yards on 27 carries and two TDs and also caught a pass for 39 more yards in the Titans’ 41-18 win against Regis Jesuit.

Weston Sharpe, Fruita Monument

Sharpe rushed for 204 yards on 28 carries and two TDs as the senior tailback helped the Wildcats to a 41-26 win against Rangeview.

Aidan Shiao, Palisade

A senior, Shiao rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries with three TDs and also had two tackles and two pass breakups on defense as the Bulldogs edged defending state champion Pomona, 36-35.

Cache Villeneuve, Loveland

Villeneuve, a senior receiver, scored every time he touched the ball in the Red Wolves’ 50-6 win against Northridge. He carried the ball three times for 98 yards and produced three TDs, while also catching a 64-yard pass for another score.