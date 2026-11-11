Overtime Elite Basketball Power Rankings: City Reapers No. 1 After Week 3

Three weeks into the 2026 Overtime Elite basketball season, City Reapers remain the league's only unbeaten team. But the competition for the top spot is getting increasingly interesting.

RWE, FaZe and Fear of God have each opened 3-1, giving OTE four teams with legitimate claims to early-season contender status.

City Reapers have been the most dominant, winning their first two games by a combined 54 points, including a record-setting offensive performance against Diamond Doves.

RWE has responded to an opening loss with three consecutive victories, led by the playmaking of Beckham Black and scoring of CJ Rosser.

Meanwhile, Cayden Daughtry has emerged as one of the league's most explosive offensive players, averaging 38.3 points through four games for Fear of God.

FaZe has also established itself as a serious contender, with victories over Fear of God and Cold Hearts.

With another weekend of games approaching in Atlanta and four contests scheduled in Miami the following week, the standings could look considerably different before the month is over.

Here's a look at the latest Overtime Elite results and our Week 3 power rankings.

Latest OTE Basketball Scores

Nov. 5

Cold Hearts 92, Diamond Doves 63

RWE 78, FaZe 71

Nov. 6

RWE 119, Diamond Doves 71

FaZe 62, Cold Hearts 59

Nov. 8

Hellstar 87, Diamond Doves 68

Fear of God 111, YNG Dreamerz 107

Nov. 9

Fear of God 98, Hellstar 89

YNG Dreamerz 112, Diamond Doves 79

OTE Power Rankings

These editorial rankings weigh results, head-to-head meetings, and recent form. Records are OTE regular-season records through Nov. 9, 2026.

No. 8 Diamond Doves (1–5)

The Doves’ opening win over Hellstar has been followed by five consecutive losses. Allowing 119 points to RWE and 112 to YNG Dreamerz in their recent outings makes improving defensively the clearest priority.

No. 7 YNG Dreamerz (1–3)

The Dreamerz finally broke through with a 33-point victory over the Doves. Their four-point loss to Fear of God the previous day also gives them something to build on, with Cold Hearts next on the schedule.

No. 6 Cold Hearts (1–3)

Cold Hearts have been more competitive than their record alone suggests, losing by three points to both RWE and FaZe. Their 92–63 win over the Doves provides a result to build around, but turning close games into wins will determine whether they climb.

No. 5 Hellstar (2–2)

Hellstar split their Nov. 8–9 games, beating the Doves before falling to Fear of God. Jalen Taggart is averaging 20.3 points, giving the team a consistent scoring option as it prepares for Miami games against Cold Hearts and City Reapers.

No. 4 Fear of God (3–1)

Daughtry scored 39 points with 10 assists against YNG Dreamerz, then followed with 36 points and six assists against Hellstar. He leads OTE at 38.3 points per game through four appearances.



Fear of God’s opening win over RWE keeps it firmly in the top group. The 96–73 loss to FaZe remains the reason to keep FaZe ahead entering the next round of games.

No. 3 FaZe (3–1)

FaZe recovered from its loss to RWE by edging Cold Hearts. Its convincing win over Fear of God is one of the strongest results among the teams sharing a 3–1 record, while the head-to-head defeat puts RWE ahead here.

No. 2 RWE (3–1)

RWE followed its seven-point win over FaZe with a 48-point victory against the Doves. Black delivered 20 points and 20 assists in the latter game and is averaging a league-leading 10.8 assists.

CJ Rosser scored 30 points with 10 rebounds against FaZe and averages 24.0 points. Their production has helped RWE respond to its opening loss with three consecutive wins.

No. 1 City Reapers (2–0)

City Reapers opened with a 99–85 win over YNG Dreamerz, then set an OTE single-game scoring record in a 126–86 victory over the Doves.

Aaron Ona Embo contributed 22 points and 10 assists in the record-setting performance, while Lyris Robinson added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Both victories came against teams currently below .500, making the upcoming Fear of God matchup an important test of this No. 1 ranking.

Results, records and statistics through Nov. 9, 2026. Schedule as listed by OTE on Nov. 10.