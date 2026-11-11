Florida’s Top Uncommitted Basketball Recruits Ahead of Early Signing Day 2026

Some of the biggest decisions left in the 2027 basketball recruiting class involve players finishing their high school careers in Florida.

The Division I basketball early signing period opens Wednesday, Nov. 11, and runs through Nov. 18. Calvary Christian Academy’s Cayden Daughtry, Southeastern Prep teammates CJ Rosser and Beckham Black, and Prolific Prep’s Nasir Anderson remain uncommitted entering that window.

All four are five-star prospects in the Rivals Industry rankings. Their recruitments have brought Florida, Florida State, and Miami into competition with programs from across the country.

Cayden Daughtry — Calvary Christian Academy

Daughtry is approaching the signing window while putting together a productive start to the Overtime Elite season with Fear of God.

The Calvary Christian Academy point guard scored 39 points with 10 assists against YNG Dreamerz on Nov. 8, then added 36 points against Hellstar on Nov. 9. Through four OTE games, he is averaging 38.3 points and 6.3 assists.

His recruitment has included official visits to Florida State, Tennessee, Iowa, Florida, Miami, Louisville, and Arkansas, according to Rivals’ visit tracker. The Arkansas trip is listed for Oct. 30, following Louisville on Oct. 24 and Miami on Oct. 16.

CJ Rosser — Southeastern Prep

Rosser, a 6-foot-10 forward at Southeastern Prep in Orlando, remains one of the highest-rated players available in the senior class.

In September, he announced seven finalists: North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas, Miami, NC State, and USC.

Rosser also enters the week with recent production in Overtime Elite. He recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds in RWE’s 78–71 victory over FaZe on Nov. 5, according to Southeastern Prep’s game log.

Beckham Black — Southeastern Prep

Black is a Texas native finishing his high school career in Orlando. The five-star point guard is the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.

Rivals reported his official visit to USC in October, following trips to Georgetown, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Arkansas. That gives Florida a place among the programs that have hosted one of the country’s most highly regarded guards.

Black contributed 14 points and 10 assists in RWE’s Nov. 5 win over FaZe. Together, he and Rosser accounted for 44 of the team’s 78 points.

Florida and North Carolina are among the schools appearing in both Black’s and Daughtry’s visit histories, creating overlap between two of the state’s leading guard recruitments.

Nasir Anderson — Prolific Prep

Anderson adds another five-star point guard to Florida’s group of available seniors. He plays at Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale and is listed at 6-foot-3 in the Rivals database.

Rivals’ visit tracker lists official trips to Providence, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. His Tennessee visit took place Oct. 15, with Georgia following Oct. 31.

Tennessee’s pursuit has continued into November. Stockrisers’ Jake Weingarten reported Nov. 6 that Rick Barnes and two assistants were at Prolific Prep for Anderson, citing Anderson’s coach.

Recruiting statuses reflect publicly available information as of Nov. 10, 2026.