The traditional high school lacrosse powerhouses of New York, Maryland and New England are facing growing competition for the nation's top talent — and some of that competition is coming from unexpected places.

Florida has four players ranked among the nation's top 70 prospects in the Class of 2027, including Johns Hopkins commit Nick Testa at No. 25 and Maryland-bound Jackson Allen at No. 34. Georgia has two Top 100 recruits, while Texas, Tennessee, Indiana and Washington are also represented among the country's elite prospects.

Perhaps the most intriguing trend is Ohio State's recruiting reach. The Buckeyes have landed commitments from four players on this list, including two from Georgia and one each from Florida and Texas.

These recruiting developments illustrate how the geographic footprint of elite high school lacrosse continues to expand beyond its traditional strongholds, opening new opportunities for players and college programs alike.

Florida

Florida has a few players in the top 100 in the 2027 class. Nick Testa is listed as the No. 25 player committed to Johns Hopkins, Jackson Allen is listed at No. 34 and is committed to Maryland, Michael Slusar is No. 60, committed to Penn, and James Finch is No. 67 and is committed to Ohio State.

The sunshine state hasn’t been known to produce lacrosse talent, but has four in the top 70 and the sport is clearly growing within the state. The sport is growing overall in the south and that is a trend you will see on this list.

Georgia

Right above Florida is Georgia, another southern state that has two players in the top 100. Kamden Clack who is ranked at No. 55 and committed to Ohio State, also in the state is Gavin Gaertner who is ranked No. 86 and is also committed to the Buckeyes.

Clearly Georgia is a funnel to Ohio State with both players committing up north.

Texas

Yes this is a lacrosse recruiting list not football. Out of Texas is Gabriel James who is ranked No. 72 and I bet you can guess where he’s committed…Ohio State.

The Buckeyes clearly have an eye for talent in the south and shockingly grab a top 100 player out of Texas.

Indiana

It’s time to enter the midwest where Indiana has one player listed in the top 75.

Flynt Leverett is listed at No. 74 and is committed to the defending national champions, Princeton. The defending national champions scouted a player from Indiana, that’s something that’s unusual.

Tennessee

Listed at No. 77 is Henry Boyd who is committed to North Carolina. A lacrosse player from Tennessee is committed to one of the top programs in the country. That can’t be a regular on the bingo card, can it?

Washington

Finally the west coast. Yes, California does have commits, but the sport is becoming popular there so that state isn’t on the list.

At No. 79 is Landon Johnson who is currently committed to Cornell, which is the opposite side of the country as Washington.

Overall this is unique to see the distance between the state and school and also seeing the same school get a few recruits from these other states.

The point of this is to show how while these states are right now unusual in terms of having the top lacrosse recruits in the country, it can become normal for them to start having recruits each year.