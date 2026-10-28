Where Do the Best Lacrosse Players in the Country Actually Come From?

Lacrosse is a sport that is growing in many different parts of the country. The best players aren’t just coming from one area anymore, they’re coming from everywhere.

Here’s a list of each state and the commitments from those states for the 2028 recruiting class. The list consists of the committed Top 100 boys lacrosse players according to InsideLacrosse. Also listed is each player's she star value and the school that they’re committed to.

Connecticut leads the list with 21 players, followed by New Jersey with 13, Massachusetts and New York with 11 each and Maryland with 10.

California-4

No. 8 Hawkes Packard- Five star committed to Duke

No. 28 Karl Robison- Four star committed to Notre Dame

No. 58 Ramsey Peterson- Four star committed to Rutgers

No. 97 Cameron Hill- Four star committed to Notre Dame

Colorado-1

No. 78 Will Cornell- Four star committed to Princeton

Connecticut-21

No. 9 Austin Tuttle- Five star committed to Virginia

No. 12 Hunter Hanford- Five star committed to Virginia

No. 16 Jake Gashi- Five star committed to North Carolina

No. 19 Sawyer Bligh- Five star committed to Virginia

No. 22 OJ Ika- Five star committed to UPenn

No. 24 Grey Wildman- Five star, committed to Princeton

No. 32 Brayden Wise- Four star committed to Georgetown

No. 36 Jacob Beskin- Four star committed to Yale

No. 40 Cooper Augustine- Four star committed to North Carolina

No. 43 Max Marschner- Four star committed to Notre Dame

No. 45 Hudson O’Hanlon- Four star committed to Syracuse

No. 53 David Giuriceo- Four star committed to Duke

No. 54 Owen Pawlowski- Four star committed to Georgetown

No. 72 Luke Mullen- Four star uncommitted

No. 74 Mac Privateer- Four star committed to Dartmouth

No. 76 Colton Strazzini- Four star committed to Yale

No. 81 Thomas Regan- Four star committed to UPenn

No. 87 JT Macaluso- Four star committed to Syracuse

No. 88 James McGinty- Four star committed to Dartmouth

No. 92 Owen Morret- Four star committed to Syracuse

Delaware-3

No. 41 Zachary Strohmeier- Four star committed to UPenn

No. 44 Kendrick Carmouche- Four star committed to North Carolina

No. 70 Paul Taraborelli- Four star committed to Virginia

Florida-2

No. 50 Vincent Riccio- Four star, committed to North Carolina

No. 95 Cole Sovie- Four star committed to Maryland

Georgia-4

No. 23 Mason Kennedy- Five star, committed to Virginia

No. 55 Cooper Schindler- Four star committed to Johns Hopkins

No. 80 Knox Ramstein- Four star committed to Air Force

No. 96 Morgan Oliver- Four star committed to Georgetown

Illinois-1

No. 47 Ben Sullivan- Four star, committed to North Carolina

Indiana-3

No. 6 PJ Kennedy- Five star committed to Duke

No. 60 Brigg McKay- Four star committed to Army

No. 65 Dylan Choi- Four star committed to Notre Dame

Maryland- 10

No. 27 Weston Guerra- Four star committed to Navy

No. 48 Caleb Kelly- Four star committed to Penn State

No. 51 Noah Benney- Four star committed to Maryland

No. 56 Myles Muzones- Four star committed to Johns Hopkins

No. 63 CJ Saunders Jr- Four star committed to Maryland

No. 73 Vincent Berger- Four star committed to Army

No. 77 Keith Chari- Four star committed to UPenn

No. 85 Joshua Griffith- Four star committed to Harvard

No. 89 Gavin Carpenter- Four star committed to Army

No. 90 Connor Sullivan- Four star committed to Ohio State

Massachusetts-11

No.1 Landen O’Neil- Five star, committed to Duke

No. 30 Lucas Ward- Four star, committed to Virginia

No. 31 Walker Harvey- Four star committed to Virginia

No. 33 Liam Sullivan- Four star committed to Georgetown

No. 35 Johnny Hayden II- Four star committed to North Carolina

No. 38 Andrew Grosso- Four star committed to Johns Hopkins

No. 39 Brooks Simonds- Four star committed to Princeton

No. 42 Nate Swenson- Four star committed to Princeton

No. 69 Colin Mulderig- Four star committed to UPenn

No. 75 Matthew Young- Four star committed to Harvard

No. 93 Mack Dance- Four star committed to UPenn

New Hampshire-2

No. 84 Matthew Iler- Four star committed to Harvard

No. 99 Mason Walenta- Four star uncommitted

New Jersey-13

No. 2 Harrison Taylor- Five star, committed to Notre Dame

No. 3 Danny Varone- Five star, committed to Duke

No. 7 Max Melchionni- Five star committed to Virginia

No. 13 Connor Smoragiewicz- Five star committed to Princeton

No. 17 Noah Brown- Five star committed to Maryland

No. 37 Steve Panagopoulos- Four star committed to Yale

No. 52 William Lockwood- Four star committed to Ohio State

No. 61 Zuva Chakabva- Four star committed to Army

No. 71 Conor Albert- Four star committed to UPenn

No. 79 Nicholas Pallone- Four star committed to Harvard

No. 82 Diesel Riiber- Four star committed to Utah

No. 91 Jack McGinn- Four star committed to Michigan

No. 94 Santi Mejia- Four star committed to Penn State

New York-11

No. 4 Ben Hristoforatos- Five star, committed to Virginia

No. 5 Eli Ricci- Five star, committed to North Carolina

No. 10 Casey Gilchrist- Five star committed to Duke

No. 14 Ben Smith- Five star committed to Princeton

No. 15 Will Niejadilk- Five star committed to Princeton

No. 25 Aidan Dale- Five star committed to Maryland

No. 34 Luke Martini- Four star committed to Michigan

No. 57 Hayden Myslinski- Four star committed to Penn State

No. 64 Kobe Genco- Four star committed to Ohio State

No. 66 Johnny Gray- Four star committed to Notre Dame

No. 68 Connor Speed- Four star committed to Michigan

Ohio-4

No. 29 Gunner Flanagan- Four star committed to Penn State

No. 49 Parker Old- Four star committed to Georgetown

No. 62 Chase Jackson- Four star committed to Ohio State

No. 98 Jaxon Crouse- Four star committed to Syracuse

Ontario, Canada-1

No. 21 Vincent Ward- Five star, committed to Virginia

Pennsylvania-5

No. 11 Chase Aquino- Five star committed to Penn State

No. 20 Max Delvescovo- Five star committed to Penn State

No. 46 Joe Murphy- Four star committed to Duke

No. 86 Landon Amorim- Four star committed to Army

No. 100 Beckett Mayfield- Four star committed to Richmond

South Carolina-1

No. 83 William Roye- Four star committed to Cornell

Texas-1

No. 18 Wayte McKnight- Five star committed to Virginia

Utah-1

No. 67 Reid McCurdy- Four star committed to Harvard

Washington DC-1

No. 59 Nash Parker- Four star, committed to Syracuse

From the list it is clear that lacrosse is growing around the entire country. There are Top 100 recruits from 18 different states, another country, and a district.

This list also gives a look into where schools recruit from. It’s interesting that a major team like Virginia doesn’t have any recruits from the top 100 in its own state, and that someone from California is a top 10 recruit and is traveling to the other side of the country to play lacrosse at Duke.

So where do all of these recruits come from, well not just the northeast. Now, they come from all around the country.