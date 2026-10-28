Where Do the Best Lacrosse Players in the Country Actually Come From?
Lacrosse is a sport that is growing in many different parts of the country. The best players aren’t just coming from one area anymore, they’re coming from everywhere.
Here’s a list of each state and the commitments from those states for the 2028 recruiting class. The list consists of the committed Top 100 boys lacrosse players according to InsideLacrosse. Also listed is each player's she star value and the school that they’re committed to.
Connecticut leads the list with 21 players, followed by New Jersey with 13, Massachusetts and New York with 11 each and Maryland with 10.
California-4
No. 8 Hawkes Packard- Five star committed to Duke
No. 28 Karl Robison- Four star committed to Notre Dame
No. 58 Ramsey Peterson- Four star committed to Rutgers
No. 97 Cameron Hill- Four star committed to Notre Dame
Colorado-1
No. 78 Will Cornell- Four star committed to Princeton
Connecticut-21
No. 9 Austin Tuttle- Five star committed to Virginia
No. 12 Hunter Hanford- Five star committed to Virginia
No. 16 Jake Gashi- Five star committed to North Carolina
No. 19 Sawyer Bligh- Five star committed to Virginia
No. 22 OJ Ika- Five star committed to UPenn
No. 24 Grey Wildman- Five star, committed to Princeton
No. 32 Brayden Wise- Four star committed to Georgetown
No. 36 Jacob Beskin- Four star committed to Yale
No. 40 Cooper Augustine- Four star committed to North Carolina
No. 43 Max Marschner- Four star committed to Notre Dame
No. 45 Hudson O’Hanlon- Four star committed to Syracuse
No. 53 David Giuriceo- Four star committed to Duke
No. 54 Owen Pawlowski- Four star committed to Georgetown
No. 72 Luke Mullen- Four star uncommitted
No. 74 Mac Privateer- Four star committed to Dartmouth
No. 76 Colton Strazzini- Four star committed to Yale
No. 81 Thomas Regan- Four star committed to UPenn
No. 87 JT Macaluso- Four star committed to Syracuse
No. 88 James McGinty- Four star committed to Dartmouth
No. 92 Owen Morret- Four star committed to Syracuse
Delaware-3
No. 41 Zachary Strohmeier- Four star committed to UPenn
No. 44 Kendrick Carmouche- Four star committed to North Carolina
No. 70 Paul Taraborelli- Four star committed to Virginia
Florida-2
No. 50 Vincent Riccio- Four star, committed to North Carolina
No. 95 Cole Sovie- Four star committed to Maryland
Georgia-4
No. 23 Mason Kennedy- Five star, committed to Virginia
No. 55 Cooper Schindler- Four star committed to Johns Hopkins
No. 80 Knox Ramstein- Four star committed to Air Force
No. 96 Morgan Oliver- Four star committed to Georgetown
Illinois-1
No. 47 Ben Sullivan- Four star, committed to North Carolina
Indiana-3
No. 6 PJ Kennedy- Five star committed to Duke
No. 60 Brigg McKay- Four star committed to Army
No. 65 Dylan Choi- Four star committed to Notre Dame
Maryland- 10
No. 27 Weston Guerra- Four star committed to Navy
No. 48 Caleb Kelly- Four star committed to Penn State
No. 51 Noah Benney- Four star committed to Maryland
No. 56 Myles Muzones- Four star committed to Johns Hopkins
No. 63 CJ Saunders Jr- Four star committed to Maryland
No. 73 Vincent Berger- Four star committed to Army
No. 77 Keith Chari- Four star committed to UPenn
No. 85 Joshua Griffith- Four star committed to Harvard
No. 89 Gavin Carpenter- Four star committed to Army
No. 90 Connor Sullivan- Four star committed to Ohio State
Massachusetts-11
No.1 Landen O’Neil- Five star, committed to Duke
No. 30 Lucas Ward- Four star, committed to Virginia
No. 31 Walker Harvey- Four star committed to Virginia
No. 33 Liam Sullivan- Four star committed to Georgetown
No. 35 Johnny Hayden II- Four star committed to North Carolina
No. 38 Andrew Grosso- Four star committed to Johns Hopkins
No. 39 Brooks Simonds- Four star committed to Princeton
No. 42 Nate Swenson- Four star committed to Princeton
No. 69 Colin Mulderig- Four star committed to UPenn
No. 75 Matthew Young- Four star committed to Harvard
No. 93 Mack Dance- Four star committed to UPenn
New Hampshire-2
No. 84 Matthew Iler- Four star committed to Harvard
No. 99 Mason Walenta- Four star uncommitted
New Jersey-13
No. 2 Harrison Taylor- Five star, committed to Notre Dame
No. 3 Danny Varone- Five star, committed to Duke
No. 7 Max Melchionni- Five star committed to Virginia
No. 13 Connor Smoragiewicz- Five star committed to Princeton
No. 17 Noah Brown- Five star committed to Maryland
No. 37 Steve Panagopoulos- Four star committed to Yale
No. 52 William Lockwood- Four star committed to Ohio State
No. 61 Zuva Chakabva- Four star committed to Army
No. 71 Conor Albert- Four star committed to UPenn
No. 79 Nicholas Pallone- Four star committed to Harvard
No. 82 Diesel Riiber- Four star committed to Utah
No. 91 Jack McGinn- Four star committed to Michigan
No. 94 Santi Mejia- Four star committed to Penn State
New York-11
No. 4 Ben Hristoforatos- Five star, committed to Virginia
No. 5 Eli Ricci- Five star, committed to North Carolina
No. 10 Casey Gilchrist- Five star committed to Duke
No. 14 Ben Smith- Five star committed to Princeton
No. 15 Will Niejadilk- Five star committed to Princeton
No. 25 Aidan Dale- Five star committed to Maryland
No. 34 Luke Martini- Four star committed to Michigan
No. 57 Hayden Myslinski- Four star committed to Penn State
No. 64 Kobe Genco- Four star committed to Ohio State
No. 66 Johnny Gray- Four star committed to Notre Dame
No. 68 Connor Speed- Four star committed to Michigan
Ohio-4
No. 29 Gunner Flanagan- Four star committed to Penn State
No. 49 Parker Old- Four star committed to Georgetown
No. 62 Chase Jackson- Four star committed to Ohio State
No. 98 Jaxon Crouse- Four star committed to Syracuse
Ontario, Canada-1
No. 21 Vincent Ward- Five star, committed to Virginia
Pennsylvania-5
No. 11 Chase Aquino- Five star committed to Penn State
No. 20 Max Delvescovo- Five star committed to Penn State
No. 46 Joe Murphy- Four star committed to Duke
No. 86 Landon Amorim- Four star committed to Army
No. 100 Beckett Mayfield- Four star committed to Richmond
South Carolina-1
No. 83 William Roye- Four star committed to Cornell
Texas-1
No. 18 Wayte McKnight- Five star committed to Virginia
Utah-1
No. 67 Reid McCurdy- Four star committed to Harvard
Washington DC-1
No. 59 Nash Parker- Four star, committed to Syracuse
From the list it is clear that lacrosse is growing around the entire country. There are Top 100 recruits from 18 different states, another country, and a district.
This list also gives a look into where schools recruit from. It’s interesting that a major team like Virginia doesn’t have any recruits from the top 100 in its own state, and that someone from California is a top 10 recruit and is traveling to the other side of the country to play lacrosse at Duke.
So where do all of these recruits come from, well not just the northeast. Now, they come from all around the country.
AJ Piazza is a sports journalist with experience covering high school, collegiate and professional athletics. He currently reports on high school sports for LancasterOnline and previously covered lacrosse and other NCAA sports for Penn State's The Daily Collegian. A 2026 Penn State journalism graduate, AJ's multimedia experience also includes work for FanSided Eyes On Isles, NBC Sports, CBS Sports and the Lion 90.7 FM. He brings a passion for lacrosse, high school athletics and telling the stories of student-athletes. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow Aj_piazza31