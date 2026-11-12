Where Are the Top 2027 High School Football Recruits From? States, Rankings and Commitments - Part 2
Football is a popular sport all around the United States. The big question is where do the best prospects come from.
This will be part two of where the 2027 top 100 high school football players come from as well as their star value and what school they’re committed to according to 247sports composite. Recently, we published Part 1 of this list, for players ranked 1-50. This Part 2, featuring the players ranked from 51-100.
Alabama – 1
No. 88 Ai’King Hall- four star committed to Miami
Arizona – 2
No. 53 Will Mencl- four star committed to Oregon
No. 89 Roye Oliver III- four star committed to USC
California – 5
No. 51 Myels Smith- four star committed Texas A&M
No. 56 Quintin Hale- four star committed USC
No. 66 Kasi Currie- four star committed to Texas
No. 74 Danny Lang- four star committed to USC
No. 82 Charles Davis- four star committed to California
Delaware – 1
No. 70 Layton Von Brandt- four star committed to Auburn
Florida – 5
No. 54 Frederick Ards- four star committed to Texas A&M
No. 76 Wyatt Smith- four star committed to Ohio State
No. 77 Julius Jones- four star committed to Notre Dame
No. 94 Jamarin Simmons- four star committed to Clemson
No. 97 Elias Pearl- four star committed to Florida
Georgia – 5
No. 59 Chance Gilbert- four star committed to Auburn
No. 64 Ta’Shawn Poole- four star committed to Florida State
No. 80 KJ Green- four star committed to LSU
No. 83 Jordan Agbanoma- four star committed to Nebraska
No. 86 Kennedee Jackson- four star committed to Georgia
Hawaii – 1
No. 68 Toa Satele- four star committed to Oregon
Illinois – 4
No. 65 Jake Nawrot- four star committed to Kentucky
No. 69 Myson Johnson-Cook- four star committed to Auburn
No. 90 Brock Williams- four star committed to Texas
No. 100 Quentin Burrell- four star committed to Michigan
Kentucky – 1
No. 92 Allen Evans- four star committed to Vanderbilt
Louisiana – 1
No. 85 Peyton Houston- four star committed to LSU
Massachusetts – 1
No. 81- Peter Bourque- four star committed to Virginia Tech
Michigan – 1
No. 58 Gideon Gash- four star committed to Texas Tech
Mississippi – 4
No. 57 Mitchell Turner- four star committed to Ole Miss
No. 75 Caden Moss- four star committed to Ohio State
No. 78 Ben’Jarvius Shumaker- four star committed to Ole Miss
No. 95 Antonio Berry- four star committed to Ole Miss
Missouri – 1
No. 99 Prince Goldsby- four star committed to Ohio State
North Carolina – 1
No. 73 Aroson Randle Jr- four star committed to Miami
Ohio – 1
No. 61 Kellen Wymer- four star committed to Ohio State
No. 93 Kei’Shaun Telfair- four star committed to Penn State
No. 96 Ace Alston- four star committed to Notre Dame
Oklahoma – 1
No. 62 Semaj Stanford- four star committed to Oregon
Pennsylvania – 2
No. 87 Khalil Taylor- four star committed to Nebraska
No. 91 James Halter- four star committed to Notre Dame
Tennessee – 4
No. 60 Kesean Bowman- four star committed to Tennessee
No. 63 Omarii Sanders- four star committed to Vanderbilt
No. 67 Tae Walden Jr- four star committed to Oregon
No. 98 Jamir Dean- four star committed to Georgia
Texas – 5
No. 52 Jhadyn Nelson- four star committed to Texas Tech
No. 55 Zyron Forstall- four star committed to Texas A&M
No. 71 Kavian Bryant- four star committed to Texas Tech
No. 72 Sunny Easter Jr- four star committed to Texas Tech
No. 84 SaRod Baker- four star committed to Texas Tech
Utah – 1
No. 79 Bode Sparrow- four star committed to Oklahoma
This list has more states than part one, as it includes 21. Texas schools are the popular choice as Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M are all listed numerous times.
A big difference to this list is the in state players staying in the state. Compared to part one there is a lot less of that, but there are also more unique states listed.
AJ Piazza is a sports journalist with experience covering high school, collegiate and professional athletics. He currently reports on high school sports for LancasterOnline and previously covered lacrosse and other NCAA sports for Penn State's The Daily Collegian. A 2026 Penn State journalism graduate, AJ's multimedia experience also includes work for FanSided Eyes On Isles, NBC Sports, CBS Sports and the Lion 90.7 FM. He brings a passion for lacrosse, high school athletics and telling the stories of student-athletes. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow Aj_piazza31