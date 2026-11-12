Where Are the Top 2027 High School Football Recruits From? States, Rankings and Commitments - Part 2

Football is a popular sport all around the United States. The big question is where do the best prospects come from.

This will be part two of where the 2027 top 100 high school football players come from as well as their star value and what school they’re committed to according to 247sports composite. Recently, we published Part 1 of this list, for players ranked 1-50. This Part 2, featuring the players ranked from 51-100.

Alabama – 1

No. 88 Ai’King Hall- four star committed to Miami

Arizona – 2

No. 53 Will Mencl- four star committed to Oregon

No. 89 Roye Oliver III- four star committed to USC

California – 5

No. 51 Myels Smith- four star committed Texas A&M

No. 56 Quintin Hale- four star committed USC

No. 66 Kasi Currie- four star committed to Texas

No. 74 Danny Lang- four star committed to USC

No. 82 Charles Davis- four star committed to California

Delaware – 1

No. 70 Layton Von Brandt- four star committed to Auburn

Florida – 5

No. 54 Frederick Ards- four star committed to Texas A&M

No. 76 Wyatt Smith- four star committed to Ohio State

No. 77 Julius Jones- four star committed to Notre Dame

No. 94 Jamarin Simmons- four star committed to Clemson

No. 97 Elias Pearl- four star committed to Florida

Georgia – 5

No. 59 Chance Gilbert- four star committed to Auburn

No. 64 Ta’Shawn Poole- four star committed to Florida State

No. 80 KJ Green- four star committed to LSU

No. 83 Jordan Agbanoma- four star committed to Nebraska

No. 86 Kennedee Jackson- four star committed to Georgia

Hawaii – 1

No. 68 Toa Satele- four star committed to Oregon

Illinois – 4

No. 65 Jake Nawrot- four star committed to Kentucky

No. 69 Myson Johnson-Cook- four star committed to Auburn

No. 90 Brock Williams- four star committed to Texas

No. 100 Quentin Burrell- four star committed to Michigan

Kentucky – 1

No. 92 Allen Evans- four star committed to Vanderbilt

Louisiana – 1

No. 85 Peyton Houston- four star committed to LSU

Massachusetts – 1

No. 81- Peter Bourque- four star committed to Virginia Tech

Michigan – 1

No. 58 Gideon Gash- four star committed to Texas Tech

Mississippi – 4

No. 57 Mitchell Turner- four star committed to Ole Miss

No. 75 Caden Moss- four star committed to Ohio State

No. 78 Ben’Jarvius Shumaker- four star committed to Ole Miss

No. 95 Antonio Berry- four star committed to Ole Miss

Missouri – 1

No. 99 Prince Goldsby- four star committed to Ohio State

North Carolina – 1

No. 73 Aroson Randle Jr- four star committed to Miami

Ohio – 1

No. 61 Kellen Wymer- four star committed to Ohio State

No. 93 Kei’Shaun Telfair- four star committed to Penn State

No. 96 Ace Alston- four star committed to Notre Dame

Oklahoma – 1

No. 62 Semaj Stanford- four star committed to Oregon

Pennsylvania – 2

No. 87 Khalil Taylor- four star committed to Nebraska

No. 91 James Halter- four star committed to Notre Dame

Tennessee – 4

No. 60 Kesean Bowman- four star committed to Tennessee

No. 63 Omarii Sanders- four star committed to Vanderbilt

No. 67 Tae Walden Jr- four star committed to Oregon

No. 98 Jamir Dean- four star committed to Georgia

Texas – 5

No. 52 Jhadyn Nelson- four star committed to Texas Tech

No. 55 Zyron Forstall- four star committed to Texas A&M

No. 71 Kavian Bryant- four star committed to Texas Tech

No. 72 Sunny Easter Jr- four star committed to Texas Tech

No. 84 SaRod Baker- four star committed to Texas Tech

Utah – 1

No. 79 Bode Sparrow- four star committed to Oklahoma

This list has more states than part one, as it includes 21. Texas schools are the popular choice as Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M are all listed numerous times.

A big difference to this list is the in state players staying in the state. Compared to part one there is a lot less of that, but there are also more unique states listed.