Sierra Canyon vs. Orange Lutheran Headlines CIF's Top Games, Predictions for Week 4

Here is a look at the top games for Week 4, a quick preview of each one, and a predicted winner.

Orange Lutheran (3-1) at Sierra Canyon (3-0)

The winner of this game will reveal quite a bit, but the score could reveal more.

Orange Lutheran's only loss came in Week 0 to Miami Central by one point, but has since been dominant in wins over San Digeo Cathedral Catholic, Basha (AZ) and Gardena Serra. Sierra Canyon is unbeaten after taking down JSerra, Chaminade-Madonna (in Florida) and Saint Louis (HI).

It's hard to imagine a world where both teams aren't in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs in November, so this game will likely determine seeding for that field — no matter its size.

To add more luster to this matchup: the game is being broadcast on Spectrum, and Sierra Canyon 5-star defensive end Marcus Fakatou transferred from Orange Lutheran this past summer. The familiarity in the trenches will be fun to watch. Fakatou is committed to Ohio State.

Sierra Canyon's defensive line with Fakatou, Kasi Currie (Texas) and star sophomore Stephan Harrison has been too much for any offensive line to handle this season. It will certainly be the biggest test for the O-Lu front line so far this fall. Something's got to give ...

The pick: Sierra Canyon

Bishop Gorman (3-1) at (4-0) Mater Dei (4-0)

Mater Dei won last week's game over Corona Centennial by the skin of their teeth, thanks to a gutty defensive performance, especially in the fourth quarter. It will be very interesting to see who coach Raul Lara starts at quarterback Friday night, though it seems obvious, the chance for the Monarchs to win is with freshman Paytyn Guess under center.

Guess proved himself worthy in the big win last week, taking on most the snaps after not starting. But what better energy can you inject into your team than naming the diaper dandy the starter for a nationally-ranked tilt at home?

Here's the problem: Bishop Gorman's defense is very, very good. Could it be too much for the young freshman to handle? Maybe. But in a nonleague game with so much football ahead for Mater Dei, you can't lose by putting the freshman under center — he will get better — he will improve — and it could pay dividends for Lara in October and November.

The pick: Gorman

Norco (4-0) at Santa Margarita (4-0)

Norco's first real test of the season comes Friday night against the defending CIF State Open Division champs. There is nothing Norco has seen this season that will prepare them for what the Eagles have on offense and defense, especially when measuring size and speed.

But, this game will help to prepare the Cougars for the gauntlet that is the Big VIII (Upper) League, which includes Corona Centennial and Chaparral. I think Norco will score some points — the offense is averaging 54 points per game after all — but can the defense hold up against a fierce running game led by Adrian Petero and Jaion Smith?

The pick: Santa Margarita

JSerra (3-1) at Bishop Amat (4-0)

Bishop Amat coach Kory Minor has been waiting for this one. Not necessarily against JSerra in particular, but he's been building the program back toward its heyday of football. Could that day be here?

The Lancers will have a chance to knock off a Trinity League team at home Friday, and if they do, Minor's work to get Bishop Amat back into the proverbial halls of top-notch football in Southern California will be complete in year two.

I'm not saying a win crowns the Lancers, but it certainly will earn that 'Amat is back'-energy.

JSerra, which has been at the bottom of the Trinity League for the last couple seasons, is certainly no pushover. The Lions are still an upper-echelon team outside of league play. The team's only loss is to juggernaut Sierra Canyon under new coach Hardy Nickerson.

Special things tend to happen at special places. I'm going with Amat to win at Kiefer Stadium.

The pick: Bishop Amat

La Serna (4-0) at Corona del Mar (4-0), Thursday

Which team is getting the bigger test? I think it's La Serna. Corona del Mar's win over an always-well-coached Edison team in Week 2, 27-7, indicates the Sea Kings are likely a Division 2 playoff team.

This game is also at CdM which makes the test even harder for La Serna on the road.

There are two standout QBs in this one. La Serna's Grady Long has thrown for 728 yards and seven TDs (with no interceptions). Corona del Mar splits the QB position between two juniors in John David Annett and Luca Dinapoli, who have combined for 764b yards and eight touchdowns this fall.

The pick: CdM

St. Bonaventure (3-1) at Chaminade (4-0)

This is a bigger game for St. Bonaventure, which will look at this as a step-up game. That puts the pressure on unbeaten Chaminade at home Friday night.

One of the early stock risers of 2026 is Chaminade sophomore quarterback Jeremy Mellalieu, who's tallied 10 touchdowns in four games. This Eagles defense is senior heavy, too, led by Hudson Manning, Josiah Rand and Kingston Williams.

St. Bonny is dangerous, though. The Seraphs have a well-rounded offensive attack led by QB Jaxson Carper; two RBs Armani Walker and KeAndre Lee; and standout wideout Antonio Spann.

This game might be closer than most think.

The pick: Chaminade

Tustin (3-1) at Westlake (4-0)

Two teams playing really good football, but under different circumstances. Westlake is rolling under second-year coach Rick Clausen after going 10-0 in the regular season last fall.

Tustin has won two straight with 4-star wideout Hayden Koo at quarterback due to an injury to their starter. There will be a ton of great athletes on the field, which could make this matchup electric.

Here's the tough part about picking this game: Tustin has played a much tougher schedule and is more battle tested, but isn't healthy. Westlake will have its whole arsenal at its disposal.

I think even if Westlake can score three touchdowns it will be enough to win. With Koo at QB, there are some limitations to Tustin's offensive game, which leaves a lot of perssure on the defense.

I'm going with the Clausens offense.

The pick: Westlake