Mater Dei is trying to continue its historical dominance over Bishop Gorman in a battle of traditional powers.

PREGAME

The Monarchs lead the all-time series, 5-0, including their 27-24 win last season. Mater Dei competes in the vaunted Trinity League and has started the 2026 campaign with a 4-0 record.

Mater Dei was able to beat Corona Centennial last week while actively rotating their quarterbacks. The Monarchs defense was able to come up with some big plays to hold Centennial down.

Bishop Gorman followed its win over St. John Bosco in Week 1 with a loss on national television against Columbus of Florida.

The Gaels beat Lone Peak of Utah two weeks ago and enters Friday's game off a bye week. Bishop Gorman's schedule tails off following the Mater Dei game with the next five opponents all being Nevada-based schools.



THINGS TO WATCH

As you'd expect in a game that features two teams with national championship aspirations, there are endless matchups that feature top-notch talent going against each other.

Here are two that we think could be the difference in the game.

Bishop Gorman QB Ace Amina vs. Mater Dei secondary

The junior won the starting job after a summer-long battle with Kansas commit Chance Thomas, who is no longer with the team.

Amina is completing 67 percent of his passes for 727 yards and nine touchdowns. He is going up against a Monarchs secondary that has several next-level talents patrolling things.

Bishop Gorman QB Ace Amina has a tough matchup against Mater Dei's talented secondary. | Jules Karney

Bishop Gorman, for whatever reason, has not yet established a consistent outside threat. That means Amina has no go-to guy for when the rush is getting after him.

If Amina is able to regularly beat the Mater Dei pressure by finding the open man, something he did beautifully against St. John Bosco, it will be a long night for Mater Dei’s star-studded secondary.

Mater Dei QB rotation vs. Bishop Gorman’s front seven

The Gaels have one of the best pass rushes in the country, led by Braylon Ivory and Tayaun Lawrence. That’s bad news for whoever is under center for Mater Dei.

Senior Cameron Pooley recently committed to Colorado, but he actually played the least last week against Centennial. Freshman Paytyn Guess has a bright future, but this is a tall ask.

Junior Russell Sekona is also in the mix for the Monarchs depending on what coaches are feeling at a particular time.

Does Mater Dei’s rotation give Bishop Gorman trouble by not knowing what to expect? Or does the Gaels defensive front make life miserable for whoever is back there, especially if Bishop Gorman has a lead and can tee off?