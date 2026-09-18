Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei Live Stream: How to Watch National High School Football Showdown

Two of the country's premier high school football programs collide Friday night when Bishop Gorman travels from Las Vegas to Southern California to face Mater Dei.

The matchup features two nationally ranked teams with a history against one another. Bishop Gorman enters 3-1 and ranked No. 7 nationally by High School On SI, while Mater Dei is 4-0 and ranked No. 10.

The Monarchs have controlled the series, winning all five previous meetings, including a 28-24 victory last season.

Bishop Gorman gets another opportunity to change that Friday night in the MaxPreps Game of the Week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at the Santa Ana Bowl, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei

What: Bishop Gorman Gaels at Mater Dei Monarchs

When: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Santa Ana Bowl, Santa Ana, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Mater Dei Survives Centennial

Mater Dei remained unbeaten last week by surviving one of its toughest tests of the season.

The Monarchs edged Centennial 10-9, with quarterback Russell Sekona scoring the decisive touchdown and the Mater Dei defense forcing three turnovers.

Sophomore running back Asir Nembhard has been Mater Dei's leading rusher through four games, averaging 101 yards per game with three touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Dailon Clanton leads a defense that has been particularly disruptive. Clanton has five sacks through four games, while sophomore defensive back Isaiah Danns has two interceptions.

That defense will get another significant challenge against Bishop Gorman.

Bishop Gorman Looks to End Losing Streak Against Monarchs

Bishop Gorman has already demonstrated its ability to beat elite Southern California competition this season.

The Gaels defeated St. John Bosco before suffering their only loss, a 33-28 setback against Columbus in Miami.

Gorman responded by defeating Lone Peak of Utah 38-14 and enters Friday rested after an open week.

Junior running back Corey Hinton is one of the players Mater Dei will have to account for as the Gaels try to become the first Bishop Gorman team to defeat the Monarchs.

Mater Dei has won all five meetings between the programs over the past decade.

Three of those games, however, have been decided by seven points or fewer.

National Spotlight in Santa Ana

Few games Friday feature this combination of national ranking, talent and history.

Mater Dei is trying to reach 5-0 while extending its perfect record against Bishop Gorman.

The Gaels are trying to pick up another major road victory and end a series losing streak that has followed them for years.

Both programs routinely produce Power Four college prospects, and both expect to compete for championships later this season.

Friday provides an unusually significant September measuring stick.

High School On SI will provide national high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances.