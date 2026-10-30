Brothers Milvon and Malik James Lead Inglewood, Paramount Football Toward League Titles

Inglewood is 9-1. Paramount is 8-1.

Both teams sit atop their respective leagues with perfect 4-0 league records, and both California high school football programs have spent the season showing what can happen when players buy into a vision.

At Inglewood, head coach Milvon James has the Sentinels riding an eight-game winning streak.

At Paramount, his younger brother, first-year head coach Malik James, has the Pirates on a seven-game winning streak after the team finished 3-7 last year. Paramount heads into its regular-season finale against Norwalk on Oct. 30.

The records tell the story of two successful football programs, but they don't tell the whole story.

In high school football, brothers often share the same backyard, the same childhood dreams and sometimes the same jersey.

But what happens when two brothers grow up side by side, overcome life's obstacles together and eventually find themselves leading separate high school football programs toward league championships in the same season?

For Malik James of Paramount High School and Milvon James of Inglewood High School, the answer is a story about brotherhood, sacrifice, perseverance and the kind of bond that competition cannot break.

Both men are building successful football programs. Both are investing in the next generation. And both understand that their work extends far beyond the Friday night lights.

Yet perhaps the most remarkable part of their story is how they view each other's success.

"My brother's success means more to me than my own," Milvon said. "Nobody wants to see him succeed more than I do, and I know he feels the same way about me."

Those words capture the heart of a story that goes well beyond the scoreboard.

A Bond Built Long Before the Sidelines

To understand what this season means to the James brothers, you have to go back to where their story began.

They grew up in South Los Angeles, where life presented challenges that helped shape the men they would eventually become.

Before the championships, before the coaching careers, before the Friday night lights—there was family. | Malik James

Their father was absent, and the loss of their oldest brother to street violence brought them even closer together.

Through it all, their mother remained a guiding force, instilling the values of hard work, perseverance and personal responsibility.

Malik described how their relationship changed after the death of their oldest brother.

He explained that he and Milvon became inseparable, with their mother reminding them that they had each other to lean on.

"If I'm not playing at Paramount, I'm at Inglewood. If he's not playing at Inglewood, he's at Paramount," Malik said.

For the brothers, showing up for each other has never been a ceremonial gesture. It has been a way of life.

Their relationship has evolved into something that extends beyond family.

They are confidants, sounding boards and trusted advisers who understand each other's ambitions because they helped shape them.

Malik described his brother as someone whose guidance carries special weight because he understands the person receiving it.

"There's not many people in the world that's fortunate enough to have a best friend, a brother, a mentor, all tied into one, and I have that," Malik said.

That relationship now follows them into their professional lives, even as their responsibilities take them to opposite sidelines.

Building Something Special at Two Different Schools

At Paramount, Malik arrived as a new head coach with a vision for what the program could become.

He inherited a team that needed to embrace a new standard, and he understood that earning the players' trust would be essential.

Sometimes, a player needs more than a coach. He needs someone who believes in him, stands beside him, and reminds him that he’s never in this alone. | Malik James

He challenged the players to commit to the weight room, conditioning, academics and the culture he wanted to establish.

Even the team's identity became part of that process.

Malik explained that he initially required the players to wear yellow and black rather than the school's traditional colors.

The players, he said, had to earn the right to represent the Pirates.

It was a statement about belonging, accountability and the responsibility that comes with wearing a school's name.

"The biggest difference has been just the commitment to excellence," Malik said.

He also acknowledged the challenge of arriving late in the hiring process and having only a few months to establish his expectations before the season began.

The transformation, he explained, came down to the players buying into the plan and learning to trust the coaching staff.

Across the region at Inglewood, Milvon has been building a program with a similar emphasis on leadership, preparation and accountability.

Building more than a defense. Milvon James stands alongside two of Inglewood’s standout defensive linemen, Myels Smith and Elija Harmon, whose talent has earned them opportunities at the next level. Their journey is another example of the work, development, and belief happening inside the Inglewood football program | Milvon James

When he took over in 2019, Inglewood was coming off an 0-10 season.

Resources were limited, and the program needed a foundation on which to build.

"When I took over at Inglewood in 2019, we were coming off an 0 and 10 season," Milvon said. "We had limited resources, so we leaned on our coaches' experience and trusted each other. We made the most of what we had and got to work."

Over time, the program developed a culture in which experienced players teach younger teammates what it takes to prepare and compete.

Milvon believes that is how a football program becomes sustainable: Each generation learns from the one before it, eventually taking responsibility for leading the next.

His goal, however, has never been limited to winning games.

"My goal has always been to make sure our players have opportunities beyond high school," he said. "I love winning, but I also want these young men to continue their education, pursue their goals, and build a future for themselves."

The brothers may coach at different schools, but their philosophies share a common foundation: Build the person, establish the standard and let the results follow.

Competition Without Jealousy

Football has a way of creating rivalries.

Coaches compete for wins, players compete for playing time and programs compete for recognition.

Paramount and Inglewood going head-to-head—not just on Friday nights, but putting in the work during the offseason. A Paramount Pirate goes up to make the catch while an Inglewood Sentinel looks on, both programs pushing each other to get better. | Malik James

For Malik and Milvon, the relationship is different.

Their teams have competed against each other in offseason passing events and other competitive settings.

Malik recalled using those matchups to challenge his players against programs with established reputations and talented athletes.

Competing against Inglewood was particularly meaningful because of the family connections between the programs.

Yet even as they lead separate teams, neither brother views the other's accomplishments as a threat.

"Malik and I are competitive with each other, but we're also each other's biggest supporters," Milvon said.

That support is visible in how they spend their time.

Malik attended an important Inglewood game even though Paramount had a significant contest of its own later that evening.

Milvon, in turn, makes time to support Malik and his program.

They also continue to seek each other's advice on coaching decisions, discipline and how to handle the challenges that come with leading young people.

Their relationship gives each coach something that experience alone cannot provide: a trusted person who knows his story, understands his ambitions and is willing to tell him what he needs to hear.

The Sacrifices Behind the Success

The public sees the games, the celebrations and the final records.

What it often does not see is the time coaches spend away from their own families.

Milvon spoke candidly about that sacrifice.

Malik James and Milvon James, side by side with their mother and children, sharing the moments that matter most. Football may bring the competition, the Friday night lights, and the victories—but family is the foundation that makes it all meaningful. | Malik James

"Coaching takes a lot of time away from our own children while we're pouring into other people's kids," he said. "That's a real sacrifice, and there are times when I feel guilty about being away from my family as much as I am."

That reality adds another layer to the brothers' story.

They are raising families while helping develop other people's children.

They are pursuing championships while trying to make sure the young men in their programs have opportunities after graduation.

And they are doing it while continuing to support one another.

Milvon explained that seeing their children attend games makes the work especially meaningful.

"If we both win a league championship, being able to share that moment with them would mean a lot," he said. "They're part of this journey too."

For the James family, a championship would represent more than a successful season.

It would be a moment shared by the people who have made sacrifices along the way.

A Possible Piece of History

Inglewood has already secured its league title, while Paramount is pursuing the win it needs to complete its own championship run against Norwalk High School on Friday, Oct. 30.

From the neighborhood to the big screen at SoFi Stadium! | Milvon James

The possibility of both brothers coaching separate programs to league championships in the same season raised an obvious question:

How often has something like this happened before?

Neither brother could identify a comparable example.

Milvon was careful not to claim certainty.

"I don't know for certain if two brothers have coached separate high school teams to league championships in the same season," he said.

That distinction matters.

The accomplishment deserves recognition on its own, while the claim that it has never happened before requires further historical research.

But regardless of whether the feat proves unprecedented, the circumstances make for a compelling story: Two brothers who share a lifetime of experiences are leading separate teams, pursuing the same goal and cheering for each other along the way.

For Malik, the season is also a reflection of the lessons he and his brother learned growing up.

He spoke about the limited resources they encountered while coaching and the determination that helped them find solutions rather than make excuses.

Their mother, he explained, taught them to work hard, put their best foot forward and never expect success to come without effort.

Those lessons have become part of the foundation they bring to their programs.

More Than a Final Score

I asked Milvon what he wants people to remember about his team, and his answer returns to the young men who have done the work.

"I want people to remember a group of young men who competed, stuck together, and took pride in representing Inglewood," he said. "They've grown a lot, and they've put in the work for each other."

Malik has described a similar journey at Paramount: players learning to trust one another, embrace a new standard and take ownership of the team's identity.

Their seasons may be measured in wins, but both coaches understand that the impact of their work cannot be captured by a record alone.

The players they mentor will eventually leave their high schools.

Some may continue playing football. Others will pursue college, careers and lives far removed from the field.

What the brothers hope to leave behind is a foundation those young men can carry with them.

For Malik and Milvon James, football has provided a platform to build something bigger than themselves.

It has given them an opportunity to lead, to serve and to put the values their mother instilled in them into practice.

And as they continue to pursue success at separate schools, their story remains rooted in the relationship that existed long before either man became a coach.

Their teams may wear different colors, but the purpose behind their work is remarkably similar.

And whatever the final scores say, the legacy they are building together may prove to be the most important victory of all.