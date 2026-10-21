Vote now for the High School On SI Iowa Class Eight-Player high school football regular season player of the year.

Five nominees have been narrowed down from hundreds of worthy candidates for this honor. Along with taking into consideration individual statistics, the High School On SI committee factored in the win-loss record and the importance to the team that each player represented.

Voting will conclude on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Winners will be revealed once voting has wrapped up.

There will be a separate vote for the player of the year in each class that includes playoff performance and factors in the regular season.

Here are the five nominees for the High School On SI Iowa Eight-Player Player of the Year.

Quentin Dalton, Bedford, Senior, Quarterback/Linebacker

Built like a Bulldog, Dalton has 1,511 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns on 130 carries, adding in a pair of passing scores. On defense, he has recorded 40.5 tackles with eight interceptions and a fumble recovery. Dalton also has two punt returns for scores and a kickoff for another touchdown.

In a 16-8 win over defending state champion Bishop Garrigan that was played in the mud, Dalton ran 30 times for 194 yards and caught a pass for 23. He also picked off one of those eight interceptions and recorded 8.5 tackles.

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, Senior, Quarterback/Defensive Back

All Kriegel has done over four years now is produce. And produce. And produce. This season, he has 1,299 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns on 80 carries, averaging 16 yards per rush. Throwing the football, Kriegel is 32-for-43, which is over 74 percent, for 731 yards and 16 touchdowns with zero interceptions, giving him a Quarterback Rating of 340.0.

Kriegel also has a pair of touchdown catches while recording 23 tackles on defense with 2.5 for loss and two interceptions. On special teams, he has returned two kickoffs for scores.

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, Junior, Quarterback/Linebacker

Steger has the Vikings right back near the top in eight-player thanks to his talents. He has rushed the football 108 times this year for 1,505 yards, scoring 28 touchdowns while averaging almost 14 per carry. In the air, he has thrown for 428 yards with nine touchdowns against zero interceptions.

On defense, Steger has 43 tackles, with three for loss and a pair of interceptions. He has returned three punts back for touchdowns among the five attempts opponents have presented him with.

Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior, Running Back/Linebacker

Herron has been brilliant this season on limited opportunities. The Rebels lost a game, and several others have been blowout wins. When he has been able to be on the field, Herron has racked up 1,071 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns on 77 attempts, throwing two TD passes for 90 yards and catching five balls for 57 yards and a score.

He is another three-way standout, recording 41.5 tackles with 11 for loss and two quarterback sacks on defense with a pick-6 and a forced fumble. On special teams, Herron has four punt retunrs for scores and a kickoff return for another.

Nathan Moon, Clarksville, Senior, Running Back/Linebacker

Yet again, Moon has found himself on the leaderboard for top producers. This year, he has 1,529 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns on 183 carries, throwing for 203 yards and three more scores, converting 15 two-point tries. Clarksville has punted the football just twice, with Moon handling both of those.

In his final regular season game, Moon had 166 yards rushing and three TDs on just five carries.

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h2&gt;Vote: High School On SI Iowa 8-Player Regular Season Football Player of The Year&lt;/h2&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Quentin Dalton&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Nolan Kriegel&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jax Steger&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Treyvon Herron&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Nathan Moon&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;