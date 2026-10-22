Final Iowa High School Football Regular Season Leaders In Class 2A, 1A, A, Eight-Player
The playoffs are here for four classes of Iowa high school football, which means the regular season is now complete.
As teams prepare for the postseason, here is a look at the statistical leaders in Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player for the regular season.
The numbers below are accurate as of October 21, 2026, from the Bound website.
Iowa High School Final Regular Season Leaders
Class 2A
Total Touchdowns
Mack Murdock, Centerville, 29
Gunner Edwards, Wilton, 28
Tayden Moret, Western Christian, 26
Raif Jensen, OABCIG, 26
Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 26
Passing Touchdowns
Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 25
Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 23
Gunner Edwards, Wlton, 21
Cooper Baumgert, Clarinda, 21
Tayden Moret, Western Christian, 17
Rushing Touchdowns
Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 22
Gavin Muller, Osage, 18
Keenan Lundy, Van Meter, 18
Eli Laban, Bellevue, 17
Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 15
Receiving Touchdowns
Bryer Putman, Wilton, 13
Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 11
Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 9
Ryer Roetman, Western Christian, 9
Issiah Moudy, Waukon, 8
All-Purpose Yards
Gavin Muller, Osage, 1540
Wyatt Ludvigson, Cherokee Washington, 1417
Eli Laban, Bellevue, 1415
Laken Caves, Alburnett, 1403
Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 1401
Passing Yards
Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 2079
Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 2062
Mack Murdock, Centerville, 1663
Tayden Moret, Western Christian, 1644
Cooper Baumgert, Clarinda, 1536
Rushing Yards
Gavin Muller, Osage, 1449
Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 1358
Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 1287
Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 1267
Keaton Gates, West Branch, 1250
Receiving Yards
Lukas Showalter, Roland-Story, 990
Colin Thompson, Forest City, 786
Abram Decena, Centerville, 781
Oakley Kruse, Tipton, 648
Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 631
Total Tackles
Kyle Youngbear, South Tama County, 92.5
Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 78.5
Gavin Muller, Osage, 74
Kinnyck Purdy, Albia, 74
Jackson Kellogg, New Hampton, 71.5
Total Sacks
Jephte Raymond, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 8
Jonathan Michel, Bellevue, 7.5
Ty Schlichting, Cherokee Washington, 7
Gabe Howell, Chariton, 6
Connor Luzmoor, Clarinda, 6
Interceptions
Cade Vander Veen, Unity Christian, 8
Jacob Feaker, Dike-New Hartford, 5
Oakley Kruse, Tipton, 4
Brody Kilstofte, Roland-Story, 4
Ethan Carter, New Hampton, 4
Class 1A
Total Touchdowns
Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 31
Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 28
Braden Weig, South Hardin, 26
AJ Harder, Tri-Center, 25
Joe O’Rourke, Shenandoah, 23
Passing Touchdowns
Braden Weig, South Hardin, 24
Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 21
Nash Mitchell, Underwood, 19
Noah Drew, Lawton-Bronson, 18
Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 16
Rushing Touchdowns
Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 26
Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, 21
JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, 16
Gabriel Helgenheimer, Iowa City Regina, 14
Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 14
Receiving Touchdowns
Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 13
Jade Mielk, Northeast, 9
Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 9
Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 9
River Kramer, West Lyon, 7
All-Purpose Yards
Gaije Carter, Louisa-Muscatine, 1783
Ryder Meeks, Lisbon, 1750
Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 1443
Carson Schmitt, East Sac County, 1443
Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 1424
Passing Yards
Braden Weig, South Hardin, 2176
Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 1980
Noah Drew, Lawton-Bronson, 1665
Nash Mitchell, Underwood, 1628
Harrison Schultz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 1518
Rushing Yards
Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 1349
Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 1260
Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, 1163
Gabe Buttry, Shenandoah, 1149
Jackson Green, Cascade, 1077
Receiving Yards
Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 928
Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 874
Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 851
Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 766
Brayden Kennedy, Pleasantville, 739
Total Tackles
Dillon Moe, Ogden, 98.5
Bram Bielenberg, MVAOCOU, 92.5
Ryder Eklund, Ogden, 84.5
Nolan Reeves Alta-Aurelia, 83.5
Chase Johnson, Union Community, 81
Total Sacks
Jerrence Knoblock, West Lyon, 9.5
Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, 9.5
Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, 7.5
Jordan Cannon, Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7
Caleb Brown, Lisbon, 7
Interceptions
Dalton Brinegar, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 4
Luke Jacobson, Aplington-Parkersburg, 4
Owen Becerra, Missouri Valley, 4
Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 4
Issac Sitzmann, Columbus Catholic, 4
Class A
Total Touchdowns
Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 32
Liam Sheehan, West Sioux, 26
Izaha Thompson, BGM, 22
Keenan Pals, East Buchanan, 22
Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 22
Passing Touchdowns
Liam Sheehan, West Sioux, 20
Bryce Nelson, St. Albert, 19
Jackson Verschoor, Woodbury Central, 18
Porter Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, 15
Izaha Thompson, BGM, 14
Rushing Touchdowns
Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 21
Mason Houser, Riverside, 21
Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 21
Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 20
Max Robbins, Newman Catholic, 20
Receiving Touchdowns
Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 9
Westly Cole, Newman Catholic, 9
Jayden Lloyd, Woodbury Central, 8
Chase Trotter, Colfax-Mingo, 6
Tate Hoeger, Clayton Ridge, 6
All-Purpose Yards
Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 1921
Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 1651
Mason Houser, Riverside, 1649
Max Robbins, Newman Catholic, 1545
Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 1519
Passing Yards
Hayden Russell, Danville, 1593
Liam Sheehan, West Sioux, 1525
Will Cocherell, Van Buren County, 1499
Bryce Nelson, St. Albert, 1459
Camden Cunningham, Colfax-Mingo, 1401
Rushing Yards
Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 1542
Mason Houser, Riverside, 1402
Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 1364
Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 1326
Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 1300
Receiving Yards
Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 714
Chase Trotter, Colfax-Mingo, 704
Ty Frazier, Danville, 618
Tate Hoeger, Clayton Ridge, 591
Jayden Lloyd, Woodbury Central, 568
Total Tackles
Luke Kintigh, MMCRU, 76.5
Kyle Engelken, Maquoketa Valley, 73.5
Zachary Clayton, BGM, 72
Brice Hansen, Akron-Westfield, 64.5
Caleb Christensen, Nodaway Valley, 64.5
Total Sacks
Landon Mertens, North Linn, 8.5
Carter Wright, Woodbury Central, 7.5
Mason Small, Gehlen Catholic, 7
Corbin Rysavy, Saint Ansgar, 6.5
Henry Adam, Pekin, 6
Interceptions
Alijah Brock, Pekin, 6
Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 6
Brady Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys, 5
William Skram, ACGC, 5
Waylon Raue, North Linn, 5
Class Eight-Player
Total Touchdowns
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 52
Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 40
Dalton Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, 37
Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 37
Trey Cota, Kee, 36
Passing Touchdowns
Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 28
Trey Cota, Kee, 27
Nolan Case, Stanton, 27
Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 24
Bryer Jack, HLV-TC, 23
Rushing Touchdowns
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 32
Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 28
Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 25
Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 25
Aiden Hellman, Don Bosco, 24
Receiving Touchdowns
Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 14
Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 13
Landon Blum, Woodbine, 11
Sam Doeschot, Kingsley-Pierson, 11
Tanner Troendle, Kee, 11
All-Purpose Yards
Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 1792
Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1716
Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 1666
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 1628
Carson Crouch, North Union, 1535
Passing Yards
Nolan Case, Stanton, 1591
Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 1553
Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 1511
Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 1397
Kale Moore, Moravia, 1396
Rushing Yards
Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 1529
Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 1511
Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1505
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 1299
Hayden Shelman, WACO, 1211
Receiving Yards
Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 758
Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 750
Landon Blum, Woodbine, 626
Camden Elbey, Janesville, 599
Tanner Troendle, Kee, 567
Total Tackles
Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 122.5
Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 109.5
Chris Hanson, Central City, 102.5
Colin Anderson, Winfield-Mt Union, 78.5
Kayd Wilson, Springville, 76.5
Total Sacks
Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 17
Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 15
Oden Welsh, Kee, 13
Tristen Burkhart, 12.5
Trevan Krajcek, Boyer Valley, 11
Interceptions
Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 8
Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 7
Kale Moore, Moravia, 6
Gavin Wilcox, Montezuma, 6
Mason Camden, East Mills, 5
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker