Final Iowa High School Football Regular Season Leaders In Class 2A, 1A, A, Eight-Player

The playoffs are here for four classes of Iowa high school football, which means the regular season is now complete.

As teams prepare for the postseason, here is a look at the statistical leaders in Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player for the regular season.

The numbers below are accurate as of October 21, 2026, from the Bound website.

Iowa High School Final Regular Season Leaders

Class 2A

Total Touchdowns

Mack Murdock, Centerville, 29

Gunner Edwards, Wilton, 28

Tayden Moret, Western Christian, 26

Raif Jensen, OABCIG, 26

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 26

Passing Touchdowns

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 25

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 23

Gunner Edwards, Wlton, 21

Cooper Baumgert, Clarinda, 21

Tayden Moret, Western Christian, 17

Rushing Touchdowns

Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 22

Gavin Muller, Osage, 18

Keenan Lundy, Van Meter, 18

Eli Laban, Bellevue, 17

Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 15

Receiving Touchdowns

Bryer Putman, Wilton, 13

Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 11

Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 9

Ryer Roetman, Western Christian, 9

Issiah Moudy, Waukon, 8

All-Purpose Yards

Gavin Muller, Osage, 1540

Wyatt Ludvigson, Cherokee Washington, 1417

Eli Laban, Bellevue, 1415

Laken Caves, Alburnett, 1403

Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 1401

Passing Yards

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 2079

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 2062

Mack Murdock, Centerville, 1663

Tayden Moret, Western Christian, 1644

Cooper Baumgert, Clarinda, 1536

Rushing Yards

Gavin Muller, Osage, 1449

Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 1358

Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 1287

Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 1267

Keaton Gates, West Branch, 1250

Receiving Yards

Lukas Showalter, Roland-Story, 990

Colin Thompson, Forest City, 786

Abram Decena, Centerville, 781

Oakley Kruse, Tipton, 648

Kayden Hawley, Clarinda, 631

Total Tackles

Kyle Youngbear, South Tama County, 92.5

Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 78.5

Gavin Muller, Osage, 74

Kinnyck Purdy, Albia, 74

Jackson Kellogg, New Hampton, 71.5

Total Sacks

Jephte Raymond, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 8

Jonathan Michel, Bellevue, 7.5

Ty Schlichting, Cherokee Washington, 7

Gabe Howell, Chariton, 6

Connor Luzmoor, Clarinda, 6

Interceptions

Cade Vander Veen, Unity Christian, 8

Jacob Feaker, Dike-New Hartford, 5

Oakley Kruse, Tipton, 4

Brody Kilstofte, Roland-Story, 4

Ethan Carter, New Hampton, 4

Class 1A

Total Touchdowns

Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 31

Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 28

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 26

AJ Harder, Tri-Center, 25

Joe O’Rourke, Shenandoah, 23

Passing Touchdowns

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 24

Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 21

Nash Mitchell, Underwood, 19

Noah Drew, Lawton-Bronson, 18

Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 16

Rushing Touchdowns

Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 26

Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, 21

JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, 16

Gabriel Helgenheimer, Iowa City Regina, 14

Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 14

Receiving Touchdowns

Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 13

Jade Mielk, Northeast, 9

Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 9

Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 9

River Kramer, West Lyon, 7

All-Purpose Yards

Gaije Carter, Louisa-Muscatine, 1783

Ryder Meeks, Lisbon, 1750

Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 1443

Carson Schmitt, East Sac County, 1443

Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 1424

Passing Yards

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 2176

Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 1980

Noah Drew, Lawton-Bronson, 1665

Nash Mitchell, Underwood, 1628

Harrison Schultz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 1518

Rushing Yards

Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 1349

Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 1260

Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, 1163

Gabe Buttry, Shenandoah, 1149

Jackson Green, Cascade, 1077

Receiving Yards

Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 928

Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 874

Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 851

Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 766

Brayden Kennedy, Pleasantville, 739

Total Tackles

Dillon Moe, Ogden, 98.5

Bram Bielenberg, MVAOCOU, 92.5

Ryder Eklund, Ogden, 84.5

Nolan Reeves Alta-Aurelia, 83.5

Chase Johnson, Union Community, 81

Total Sacks

Jerrence Knoblock, West Lyon, 9.5

Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, 9.5

Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, 7.5

Jordan Cannon, Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7

Caleb Brown, Lisbon, 7

Interceptions

Dalton Brinegar, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 4

Luke Jacobson, Aplington-Parkersburg, 4

Owen Becerra, Missouri Valley, 4

Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 4

Issac Sitzmann, Columbus Catholic, 4

Class A

Total Touchdowns

Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 32

Liam Sheehan, West Sioux, 26

Izaha Thompson, BGM, 22

Keenan Pals, East Buchanan, 22

Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 22

Passing Touchdowns

Liam Sheehan, West Sioux, 20

Bryce Nelson, St. Albert, 19

Jackson Verschoor, Woodbury Central, 18

Porter Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, 15

Izaha Thompson, BGM, 14

Rushing Touchdowns

Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 21

Mason Houser, Riverside, 21

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 21

Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 20

Max Robbins, Newman Catholic, 20

Receiving Touchdowns

Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 9

Westly Cole, Newman Catholic, 9

Jayden Lloyd, Woodbury Central, 8

Chase Trotter, Colfax-Mingo, 6

Tate Hoeger, Clayton Ridge, 6

All-Purpose Yards

Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 1921

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 1651

Mason Houser, Riverside, 1649

Max Robbins, Newman Catholic, 1545

Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 1519

Passing Yards

Hayden Russell, Danville, 1593

Liam Sheehan, West Sioux, 1525

Will Cocherell, Van Buren County, 1499

Bryce Nelson, St. Albert, 1459

Camden Cunningham, Colfax-Mingo, 1401

Rushing Yards

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 1542

Mason Houser, Riverside, 1402

Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 1364

Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 1326

Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, 1300

Receiving Yards

Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 714

Chase Trotter, Colfax-Mingo, 704

Ty Frazier, Danville, 618

Tate Hoeger, Clayton Ridge, 591

Jayden Lloyd, Woodbury Central, 568

Total Tackles

Luke Kintigh, MMCRU, 76.5

Kyle Engelken, Maquoketa Valley, 73.5

Zachary Clayton, BGM, 72

Brice Hansen, Akron-Westfield, 64.5

Caleb Christensen, Nodaway Valley, 64.5

Total Sacks

Landon Mertens, North Linn, 8.5

Carter Wright, Woodbury Central, 7.5

Mason Small, Gehlen Catholic, 7

Corbin Rysavy, Saint Ansgar, 6.5

Henry Adam, Pekin, 6

Interceptions

Alijah Brock, Pekin, 6

Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 6

Brady Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys, 5

William Skram, ACGC, 5

Waylon Raue, North Linn, 5

Class Eight-Player

Total Touchdowns

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 52

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 40

Dalton Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, 37

Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 37

Trey Cota, Kee, 36

Passing Touchdowns

Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 28

Trey Cota, Kee, 27

Nolan Case, Stanton, 27

Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 24

Bryer Jack, HLV-TC, 23

Rushing Touchdowns

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 32

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 28

Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 25

Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 25

Aiden Hellman, Don Bosco, 24

Receiving Touchdowns

Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 14

Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 13

Landon Blum, Woodbine, 11

Sam Doeschot, Kingsley-Pierson, 11

Tanner Troendle, Kee, 11

All-Purpose Yards

Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 1792

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1716

Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 1666

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 1628

Carson Crouch, North Union, 1535

Passing Yards

Nolan Case, Stanton, 1591

Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 1553

Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 1511

Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 1397

Kale Moore, Moravia, 1396

Rushing Yards

Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 1529

Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 1511

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1505

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 1299

Hayden Shelman, WACO, 1211

Receiving Yards

Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 758

Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 750

Landon Blum, Woodbine, 626

Camden Elbey, Janesville, 599

Tanner Troendle, Kee, 567

Total Tackles

Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 122.5

Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 109.5

Chris Hanson, Central City, 102.5

Colin Anderson, Winfield-Mt Union, 78.5

Kayd Wilson, Springville, 76.5

Total Sacks

Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 17

Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 15

Oden Welsh, Kee, 13

Tristen Burkhart, 12.5

Trevan Krajcek, Boyer Valley, 11

Interceptions

Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 8

Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 7

Kale Moore, Moravia, 6

Gavin Wilcox, Montezuma, 6

Mason Camden, East Mills, 5