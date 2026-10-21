Top Iowa High School Football First Round Playoff Games

Over half of the Iowa high school football classes will begin postseason action this Friday night.

Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player will enter win-or-go-home territory from here on out, as all roads lead to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

All four defending state champions are back in the field. Kuemper Catholic (Class 2A), West Lyon (Class 1A), MMCRU (Class A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) have their sights set on repeating this fall.

Here is a look at some of the key playoff games on the docket.

West Hancock at Nashua-Plainfield

Typically, the Eagles are not on the road to begin their playoff push. This season, that is exactly where they find themselves. West Hancock, perennial contenders to reach the semifinals year in and year out, were eliminated in this round a year ago after an 8-0 regular season.

As usual, the run game is a strength, as Nathan Bixel has almost 800 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. Kipton Youngwirth is just behind with 719 yards and eight TDs.

Nashua-Plainfield counters with Kamden Chyma, who has 934 yards on the ground with 11 touchdowns. Miles Carpenter has another 614 with five scores.

OABCIG at Western Christian

The 7-1 Falcons are headed on the road to take on an ultra-tough Wolfpack. Led by Raif Jensen, JJ Parks and University of Iowa commit Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG is as dangerous as anybody in the state. They have suffered just one loss to defending state champion Kuemper Catholic.

Jensen has thrown for 1,460 yards and 11 touchdowns with 717 rushing yards and 15 more scores. DeJean, the brother of NFL star Cooper DeJean, has 345 receiving yards and seven tackles for loss while averaging 24 yards per punt return.

Western Christian is always a tough out. Tayden Moret, a junior, has thrown for 1,644 yards with 17 touchdowns, adding 624 yards on the ground and nine scores. Ryer Roetman has 618 receiving yards and Lane Jacobsma 513 with 15 combined touchdowns.

Osage at West Branch

Another 7-1 team on the road, as the Green Devils and standout Gavin Muller take on the Bears. Muller has 1,449 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns, while also leading the Osage defense in tackles.

Keaton Gates of West Branch has also had a standout season on the ground, rushing for 1,250 yards and 14 touchdowns.

These two have played just once, with the Bears winning 56-14 in 2018.

Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

The Trojans and star Braylon Bingham have had a tough season, as injuries have kept the University of Iowa commit off the field more than he would like. Bingham has still produced over 1,000 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, as JJ Phillips has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage with 20 touchdowns.

For Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, they have relied on senior Zane Mullenix. The running back has 1,260 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.