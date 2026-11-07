The 2026 California high school football season continued with another huge Friday night of action on November 6, and High School On SI has final scores from across the Golden State.

Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.

California High School Football Final Scores - November 6

San Juan Hills 13, Tustin 10



Chaparral 56, Orange 35



Inglewood 44, Huntington Beach 35



Oak Ridge 44, Whitney 14



Cardinal Newman 45, Windsor 0



Rancho Cucamonga 33, Crean Lutheran 24



De La Salle 56, Granite Bay 0



Folsom 56, Jesuit 38



Acalanes 44, Benicia 10



Agoura 35, Torrance 10



Albany 50, Hercules 16



Alpaugh 54, Kings Christian 12



Anaheim 42, Garden Grove 7



Analy 49, San Rafael 21



Animo Robinson 34, New Designs University Park 10



Antioch 27, Liberty 7



Aptos 17, San Lorenzo Valley 14



Aquinas 42, Salesian 13



Argonaut 33, Amador 7



Arleta 19, George Washington Prep 12



Arroyo Grande 42, Edison 12



Arroyo Valley 30, Peninsula 15



Artesia 24, Heritage 19



Atascadero 24, Liberty 14



Bakersfield 35, Clovis 7



Bakersfield Christian 45, Clovis East 11



Banning 62, Chatsworth 6



Bassett 13, Pomona 7



Beaumont 26, Brea Olinda 7



Bellflower 37, Valley Christian 35



Big Bear 37, Arlington 16



Boron 34, Kern Valley 0



Bradshaw Christian 34, Rosemont 13



Branham 34, Pioneer 0



Brawley 14, Westview 7



Cajon 50, Victor Valley 27



Calabasas 38, Glendora 25



California 30, Amador Valley 22



Calistoga 58, Roseland University Prep 6



Campolindo 37, Clayton Valley Charter 14



Carlmont 42, Sequoia 17



Carter 35, Antelope Valley 12



Caruthers 32, Woodlake 29



Cathedral 41, Cypress 21



Centennial 17, Lemoore 16



Centennial 19, Pioneer 0



Center 23, Wheatland 14



Central Catholic 37, Oakdale 27



Central Valley 78, Anderson 0



Central Valley 40, Ceres 0



Chaminade 20, Corona del Mar 17



Chavez 21, Bishop Union 14



Chavez 35, Stagg 6



Chino Hills 28, Culver City 21



Chowchilla 63, South 14



Citrus Valley 35, Saugus 11



Clovis West 49, St. Joseph 39



Coalinga 23, Pioneer Valley 21



Contreras 31, Monroe 14



Cornerstone Christian 52, Swett 34



Coronado 17, Southwest SD 10



Costa Mesa 28, Rancho Alamitos 10



Crescenta Valley 15, Canyon Springs 3



Cupertino 41, Monta Vista 21



Dana Hills 28, Westlake 17



Davis Sr. 24, Johnson 21



Del Norte 21, Fortuna 20



Desert Christian Academy 28, Laguna Hills 21



Desert Hot Springs 31, Sonora 0



Destiny Christian Academy 55, West Park 0



Dominguez 17, Pacific 13



Dos Pueblos 14, Brentwood School 7



Downey 33, Newbury Park 21



Dublin 21, Foothill 7



Eagle Rock 37, North Hollywood 34



East Bakersfield 34, Firebaugh 7



Edison 29, Oak Hills 25



El Camino 29, Grossmont 26



El Camino Real 30, Bell 0



El Rancho 21, Canyon 14



Elk Grove 49, Pleasant Grove 13



Emerald 28, Lynbrook 7



Escalon 48, Orestimba 10



Escondido Charter 49, Foothills Christian 14



Etna 48, Modoc 28



Fillmore 20, Irvine 19



Fontana 27, Santa Rosa Academy 26



Foothill 26, Hesperia 20



Fountain Valley 41, La Salle 21



Fowler 37, Lindsay 23



Franklin 47, Hollywood 13



Garces Memorial 41, Clovis North 0



Garfield 49, Taft 7



Gilroy 27, Overfelt 7



Granite Hills 28, Tranquillity 14



Granite Hills 43, Grace 40



Great Oak 34, Bonita 30



Gridley 51, Live Oak 0



Gunn 31, Mills 11



Hamilton 49, South Gate 18



Hamilton 13, Riverside Prep 6



Hayward 49, Moreau Catholic 28



Hesperia Christian 61, Avalon 36



Highlands 71, Lindhurst 44



Hilmar 42, Hughson 35



Holtville 32, Ramona 31



Hoover 42, Nuview Bridge 6



Immanuel Christian 48, Desert 26



Inderkum 55, Rio Americano 20



James Logan 31, Bishop O'Dowd 28



Jefferson 43, Gardena 0



Johansen 45, Pacheco 7



Kennedy 14, Paso Robles 10



Kennedy 57, Fairfax 22



Kennedy 34, Encinal 7



Kerman 32, Porterville 0



King 15, Alta Loma 7



Kingsburg 47, Golden West 13



Knight 27, Desert Mirage 14



La Jolla Country Day 32, Classical Academy 13



La Mirada 27, Paloma Valley 6



La Serna 42, Valencia 28



Laguna Beach 45, Lancaster 30



Laguna Creek 45, Sheldon 0



Lakeside 25, Don Lugo 23



Lancaster Baptist 41, Calvary Chapel 21



Laton 70, Valley Christian Academy 15



Lincoln 35, Manual Arts 0



Lincoln 40, Colfax 23



Linden 40, Summerville 35



Loara 23, Rubidoux 20



Long Beach Poly 39, Norco 17



Los Amigos 54, Nordhoff 50



Los Gatos 41, Wilcox 14



Los Molinos 19, Maxwell 7



Madera 59, Templeton 48



Mammoth 60, Trona 18



Manteca 49, East Union 0



Marina 56, JW North 14



Marquez 36, Legacy 8



Mater Dei Catholic 56, Mount Miguel 7



McFarland 37, Sierra 20



McKinleyville 21, Arcata 0



McLane 29, Monache 14



Mendota 41, Fresno Christian 7



Merced 45, Atwater 13



Mesa Verde 42, Esparto 0



Millennium 22, Florin 12



Millikan 28, La Canada 17



Minarets 27, Madera South 22



Mira Mesa 29, Madison 0



Miramonte 34, College Park 8



Mission 26, Galileo 20



Mission Bay 49, Army-Navy 0



Mission College Prep 48, Mt. Whitney 13



Montclair 20, Jurupa Hills 6



Montebello 49, Del Sol 24



Monterey 38, Alisal 27



Moorpark 38, Trabuco Hills 21



Moreno Valley 24, Claremont 6



Mt. Carmel 17, Hilltop 13



Muir 52, Hillcrest 21



Murrieta Valley 41, Crespi 39



Newport Harbor 28, El Modena 7



Nipomo 46, Righetti 2



Nogales 49, Royal 27



North 35, Exeter 34



Northgate 48, Las Lomas 3



Northwood 16, Liberty 15



Notre Dame (SO) 20, Capistrano Valley 19



Oak Grove 47, Del Mar 0



Oak Park 41, Serrano 29



Oakland 41, Castlemont 6



Oakland Tech 20, Fremont 9



Ocean View 34, Lawndale 28



Olympian 28, Bonita Vista 21



Ontario 35, Arcadia 14



Ontario Christian 29, West 28



Orosi 46, Torres 33



Pacifica 56, Bishop Amat 50



Palma 28, Soquel 21



Palo Verde Valley 30, Calipatria 0



Palos Verdes 38, Serra 20



Panorama 49, Verdugo Hills 34



Paramount 40, San Dimas 35



Patrick Henry 38, Imperial 31



Patterson 62, Sierra 26



Pioneer 49, Rodriguez 42



Pittsburg 50, Heritage 6



Poly 20, Marshall 0



Portola 41, Quincy 21



Quartz Hill 35, Hart 14



Rancho Mirage 27, St. Bernard 19



Rancho Verde 34, La Quinta 18



Red Bluff 28, Shasta 3



Redwood 58, Bullard 7



Redwood Christian 48, American 13



Reedley 56, Hoover 13



Rialto 41, Arroyo 23



Rio Hondo Prep 42, Harvard-Westlake 14



Rio Vista 30, Woodland Christian 27



Ripon 38, Ripon Christian 28



River Valley 35, Burbank 21



Riverbank 25, Bret Harte 8



Roosevelt 42, Dos Palos 28



Roosevelt 56, Diego Rivera 20



Round Valley 52, California School for the Deaf 6



San Fernando 27, Maywood CES 20



San Gabriel 35, Mountain View 0



San Jacinto 13, St. Bonaventure 6



San Joaquin Memorial 33, Central Valley Christian 28



San Leandro 45, Berkeley 21



San Luis Obispo 21, Dinuba 14



San Marino 37, Colton 27



San Ramon Valley 21, Monte Vista 16



Sanger 27, Hanford 14



Santa Ana Valley 24, La Quinta 21



Santa Barbara 45, Fullerton 7



Santa Cruz 29, Gonzales 28



Santa Monica 37, Portola 15



Santiago 31, Elsinore 14



Schurr 14, Westminster 7



Scripps Ranch 31, Eastlake 17



Segerstrom 34, South Pasadena 17



Selma 34, Cabrillo 16



SHCP 14, Valley Christian 10



SICP 21, Archbishop Mitty 0



Sierra Pacific 14, Sanger West 13



Silver Valley 28, Sierra Vista 7



Simi Valley 42, El Dorado 23



Sonoma Valley 26, Santa Rosa 24



South 34, Notre Dame 33



South East 40, Fremont 7



South Hills 35, Yucca Valley 0



St. Francis 46, Valley View 22



St. Mary's 42, Lincoln 27



St. Monica 33, Los Altos 13



Stone Ridge Christian 42, Modesto Christian 6



Summit 45, Paraclete 43



Sutter 27, Lathrop 0



Taft 46, California City 6



Temecula Valley 38, Oaks Christian 31



Tokay 62, Weston Ranch 14



Tulare Union 27, Liberty 21



Tulare Western 29, Justin Garza 7



Twelve Bridges 49, Del Campo 14



Union Mine 62, El Dorado 34



United Christian Academy 56, California Lutheran 48



University 28, Granada Hills Charter 26



University 50, Twentynine Palms 33



Vacaville 28, River City 7



Valhalla 18, Christian 13



Valley Oaks CES 52, Sherman Oaks CES 0



Van Nuys 20, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 15



Vanden 48, Wood 0



Venice 37, Huntington Park 0



Viewpoint 21, Hemet 20



Villa Park 35, Apple Valley 21



Vintage 35, Ukiah 14



Vista del Lago 36, Ponderosa 22



Wasco 28, Santa Ynez 14



Washington 31, Mt. Eden 6



West Covina 35, Western Christian 34



West Hills 24, Rancho Buena Vista 14



Westmont 35, San Jose 28



Whittier 38, Bolsa Grande 0



Whittier Christian 50, La Sierra 20



Wilson 48, Bernstein 8



Woodcreek 56, Bella Vista 6



Woodland 35, Rio Linda 26



Xavier Prep 27, Banning 14



Yuba City 47, Nevada Union 0

Scores Not Reported

Adventure Christian vs. West Campus

Antelope vs. Grant

Armijo vs. Fairfield

Bear Creek vs. McNair

Big Valley Christian vs. Calaveras

Buhach Colony vs. El Capitan

C vs. Compton

Canyon Hills vs. Hoover

Casa Grande vs. Maria Carrillo

Casa Roble vs. El Camino

Central vs. La Jolla

Central vs. Mira Monte

Clairemont vs. Mountain Empire

Coastal Academy vs. Chula Vista

Cordova vs. McClatchy

Corning vs. Orland

Delhi vs. Gustine

Denair vs. Waterford

Dixon vs. Natomas

Durham vs. Willows

East Nicolaus vs. Paradise

Edison vs. Lodi

Enochs vs. Downey

Enterprise vs. Chico

Evergreen Valley vs. Yerba Buena

Foothill vs. Kennedy

Freedom vs. Deer Valley

Fremont vs. Homestead

Futures vs. Valley Christian

Golden Valley vs. Los Banos

Grace Davis vs. Livingston

Gregori vs. Pitman

Hamilton vs. Biggs

Kelseyville vs. Willits

Kennedy vs. Pinole Valley

Leland vs. Piedmont Hills

Liberty Ranch vs. Galt

Livermore vs. Granada

Los Altos vs. Mountain View

Lower Lake vs. St. Helena

Mar Vista vs. Fallbrook

Mariposa County vs. Le Grand

Marysville vs. Oakmont

McClymonds vs. Skyline

Menlo-Atherton vs. King's Academy

Middletown vs. Fort Bragg

Monte Vista vs. Morse

Monte Vista Christian vs. Watsonville

Monterey Trail vs. Cosumnes Oaks

Newark Memorial vs. San Lorenzo

O'Farrell Charter vs. Vincent Memorial

Oroville vs. Las Plumas

Pacific Grove vs. North Monterey County

Petaluma vs. Rancho Cotate

Piedmont vs. Alameda

Pierce vs. Winters

Pleasant Valley vs. Foothill

Ridgeview vs. Lompoc

Roseville vs. Placer

Santa Clara vs. Jefferson

Santana vs. El Capitan

Seaside vs. Harbor

Sylmar vs. Santee

TEACH Tech Charter vs. East Valley

Tamalpais vs. Napa

Terra Nova vs. Half Moon Bay

Tracy vs. Kimball

Trinity vs. Mt. Shasta

Trinity Christian vs. Emery

Turlock vs. Modesto

Upper Lake vs. Colusa

Vista del Lago vs. Charter Oak

Washington Union vs. Highland

West vs. Franklin

West Valley vs. University Prep

Westchester vs. Rancho Dominguez

Woodside vs. Palo Alto

View full California high school football scoreboard