Skip to main content
High School

California High School Football Final Scores - November 6

Check out the CIF final scores from Friday night's California high school football action across the Golden State
Sam Brown|
Photo by Dennis Lee

The 2026 California high school football season continued with another huge Friday night of action on November 6, and High School On SI has final scores from across the Golden State.

Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.

California High School Football Final Scores - November 6

San Juan Hills 13, Tustin 10

Chaparral 56, Orange 35

Inglewood 44, Huntington Beach 35

Oak Ridge 44, Whitney 14

Cardinal Newman 45, Windsor 0

Rancho Cucamonga 33, Crean Lutheran 24

De La Salle 56, Granite Bay 0

Folsom 56, Jesuit 38

Acalanes 44, Benicia 10

Agoura 35, Torrance 10

Albany 50, Hercules 16

Alpaugh 54, Kings Christian 12

Anaheim 42, Garden Grove 7

Analy 49, San Rafael 21

Animo Robinson 34, New Designs University Park 10

Antioch 27, Liberty 7

Aptos 17, San Lorenzo Valley 14

Aquinas 42, Salesian 13

Argonaut 33, Amador 7

Arleta 19, George Washington Prep 12

Arroyo Grande 42, Edison 12

Arroyo Valley 30, Peninsula 15

Artesia 24, Heritage 19

Atascadero 24, Liberty 14

Bakersfield 35, Clovis 7

Bakersfield Christian 45, Clovis East 11

Banning 62, Chatsworth 6

Bassett 13, Pomona 7

Beaumont 26, Brea Olinda 7

Bellflower 37, Valley Christian 35

Big Bear 37, Arlington 16

Boron 34, Kern Valley 0

Bradshaw Christian 34, Rosemont 13

Branham 34, Pioneer 0

Brawley 14, Westview 7

Cajon 50, Victor Valley 27

Calabasas 38, Glendora 25

California 30, Amador Valley 22

Calistoga 58, Roseland University Prep 6

Campolindo 37, Clayton Valley Charter 14

Carlmont 42, Sequoia 17

Carter 35, Antelope Valley 12

Caruthers 32, Woodlake 29

Cathedral 41, Cypress 21

Centennial 17, Lemoore 16

Centennial 19, Pioneer 0

Center 23, Wheatland 14

Central Catholic 37, Oakdale 27

Central Valley 78, Anderson 0

Central Valley 40, Ceres 0

Chaminade 20, Corona del Mar 17

Chavez 21, Bishop Union 14

Chavez 35, Stagg 6

Chino Hills 28, Culver City 21

Chowchilla 63, South 14

Citrus Valley 35, Saugus 11

Clovis West 49, St. Joseph 39

Coalinga 23, Pioneer Valley 21

Contreras 31, Monroe 14

Cornerstone Christian 52, Swett 34

Coronado 17, Southwest SD 10

Costa Mesa 28, Rancho Alamitos 10

Crescenta Valley 15, Canyon Springs 3

Cupertino 41, Monta Vista 21

Dana Hills 28, Westlake 17

Davis Sr. 24, Johnson 21

Del Norte 21, Fortuna 20

Desert Christian Academy 28, Laguna Hills 21

Desert Hot Springs 31, Sonora 0

Destiny Christian Academy 55, West Park 0

Dominguez 17, Pacific 13

Dos Pueblos 14, Brentwood School 7

Downey 33, Newbury Park 21

Dublin 21, Foothill 7

Eagle Rock 37, North Hollywood 34

East Bakersfield 34, Firebaugh 7

Edison 29, Oak Hills 25

El Camino 29, Grossmont 26

El Camino Real 30, Bell 0

El Rancho 21, Canyon 14

Elk Grove 49, Pleasant Grove 13

Emerald 28, Lynbrook 7

Escalon 48, Orestimba 10

Escondido Charter 49, Foothills Christian 14

Etna 48, Modoc 28

Fillmore 20, Irvine 19

Fontana 27, Santa Rosa Academy 26

Foothill 26, Hesperia 20

Fountain Valley 41, La Salle 21

Fowler 37, Lindsay 23

Franklin 47, Hollywood 13

Garces Memorial 41, Clovis North 0

Garfield 49, Taft 7

Gilroy 27, Overfelt 7

Granite Hills 28, Tranquillity 14

Granite Hills 43, Grace 40

Great Oak 34, Bonita 30

Gridley 51, Live Oak 0

Gunn 31, Mills 11

Hamilton 49, South Gate 18

Hamilton 13, Riverside Prep 6

Hayward 49, Moreau Catholic 28

Hesperia Christian 61, Avalon 36

Highlands 71, Lindhurst 44

Hilmar 42, Hughson 35

Holtville 32, Ramona 31

Hoover 42, Nuview Bridge 6

Immanuel Christian 48, Desert 26

Inderkum 55, Rio Americano 20

James Logan 31, Bishop O'Dowd 28

Jefferson 43, Gardena 0

Johansen 45, Pacheco 7

Kennedy 14, Paso Robles 10

Kennedy 57, Fairfax 22

Kennedy 34, Encinal 7

Kerman 32, Porterville 0

King 15, Alta Loma 7

Kingsburg 47, Golden West 13

Knight 27, Desert Mirage 14

La Jolla Country Day 32, Classical Academy 13

La Mirada 27, Paloma Valley 6

La Serna 42, Valencia 28

Laguna Beach 45, Lancaster 30

Laguna Creek 45, Sheldon 0

Lakeside 25, Don Lugo 23

Lancaster Baptist 41, Calvary Chapel 21

Laton 70, Valley Christian Academy 15

Lincoln 35, Manual Arts 0

Lincoln 40, Colfax 23

Linden 40, Summerville 35

Loara 23, Rubidoux 20

Long Beach Poly 39, Norco 17

Los Amigos 54, Nordhoff 50

Los Gatos 41, Wilcox 14

Los Molinos 19, Maxwell 7

Madera 59, Templeton 48

Mammoth 60, Trona 18

Manteca 49, East Union 0

Marina 56, JW North 14

Marquez 36, Legacy 8

Mater Dei Catholic 56, Mount Miguel 7

McFarland 37, Sierra 20

McKinleyville 21, Arcata 0

McLane 29, Monache 14

Mendota 41, Fresno Christian 7

Merced 45, Atwater 13

Mesa Verde 42, Esparto 0

Millennium 22, Florin 12

Millikan 28, La Canada 17

Minarets 27, Madera South 22

Mira Mesa 29, Madison 0

Miramonte 34, College Park 8

Mission 26, Galileo 20

Mission Bay 49, Army-Navy 0

Mission College Prep 48, Mt. Whitney 13

Montclair 20, Jurupa Hills 6

Montebello 49, Del Sol 24

Monterey 38, Alisal 27

Moorpark 38, Trabuco Hills 21

Moreno Valley 24, Claremont 6

Mt. Carmel 17, Hilltop 13

Muir 52, Hillcrest 21

Murrieta Valley 41, Crespi 39

Newport Harbor 28, El Modena 7

Nipomo 46, Righetti 2

Nogales 49, Royal 27

North 35, Exeter 34

Northgate 48, Las Lomas 3

Northwood 16, Liberty 15

Notre Dame (SO) 20, Capistrano Valley 19

Oak Grove 47, Del Mar 0

Oak Park 41, Serrano 29

Oakland 41, Castlemont 6

Oakland Tech 20, Fremont 9

Ocean View 34, Lawndale 28

Olympian 28, Bonita Vista 21

Ontario 35, Arcadia 14

Ontario Christian 29, West 28

Orosi 46, Torres 33

Pacifica 56, Bishop Amat 50

Palma 28, Soquel 21

Palo Verde Valley 30, Calipatria 0

Palos Verdes 38, Serra 20

Panorama 49, Verdugo Hills 34

Paramount 40, San Dimas 35

Patrick Henry 38, Imperial 31

Patterson 62, Sierra 26

Pioneer 49, Rodriguez 42

Pittsburg 50, Heritage 6

Poly 20, Marshall 0

Portola 41, Quincy 21

Quartz Hill 35, Hart 14

Rancho Mirage 27, St. Bernard 19

Rancho Verde 34, La Quinta 18

Red Bluff 28, Shasta 3

Redwood 58, Bullard 7

Redwood Christian 48, American 13

Reedley 56, Hoover 13

Rialto 41, Arroyo 23

Rio Hondo Prep 42, Harvard-Westlake 14

Rio Vista 30, Woodland Christian 27

Ripon 38, Ripon Christian 28

River Valley 35, Burbank 21

Riverbank 25, Bret Harte 8

Roosevelt 42, Dos Palos 28

Roosevelt 56, Diego Rivera 20

Round Valley 52, California School for the Deaf 6

San Fernando 27, Maywood CES 20

San Gabriel 35, Mountain View 0

San Jacinto 13, St. Bonaventure 6

San Joaquin Memorial 33, Central Valley Christian 28

San Leandro 45, Berkeley 21

San Luis Obispo 21, Dinuba 14

San Marino 37, Colton 27

San Ramon Valley 21, Monte Vista 16

Sanger 27, Hanford 14

Santa Ana Valley 24, La Quinta 21

Santa Barbara 45, Fullerton 7

Santa Cruz 29, Gonzales 28

Santa Monica 37, Portola 15

Santiago 31, Elsinore 14

Schurr 14, Westminster 7

Scripps Ranch 31, Eastlake 17

Segerstrom 34, South Pasadena 17

Selma 34, Cabrillo 16

SHCP 14, Valley Christian 10

SICP 21, Archbishop Mitty 0

Sierra Pacific 14, Sanger West 13

Silver Valley 28, Sierra Vista 7

Simi Valley 42, El Dorado 23

Sonoma Valley 26, Santa Rosa 24

South 34, Notre Dame 33

South East 40, Fremont 7

South Hills 35, Yucca Valley 0

St. Francis 46, Valley View 22

St. Mary's 42, Lincoln 27

St. Monica 33, Los Altos 13

Stone Ridge Christian 42, Modesto Christian 6

Summit 45, Paraclete 43

Sutter 27, Lathrop 0

Taft 46, California City 6

Temecula Valley 38, Oaks Christian 31

Tokay 62, Weston Ranch 14

Tulare Union 27, Liberty 21

Tulare Western 29, Justin Garza 7

Twelve Bridges 49, Del Campo 14

Union Mine 62, El Dorado 34

United Christian Academy 56, California Lutheran 48

University 28, Granada Hills Charter 26

University 50, Twentynine Palms 33

Vacaville 28, River City 7

Valhalla 18, Christian 13

Valley Oaks CES 52, Sherman Oaks CES 0

Van Nuys 20, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 15

Vanden 48, Wood 0

Venice 37, Huntington Park 0

Viewpoint 21, Hemet 20

Villa Park 35, Apple Valley 21

Vintage 35, Ukiah 14

Vista del Lago 36, Ponderosa 22

Wasco 28, Santa Ynez 14

Washington 31, Mt. Eden 6

West Covina 35, Western Christian 34

West Hills 24, Rancho Buena Vista 14

Westmont 35, San Jose 28

Whittier 38, Bolsa Grande 0

Whittier Christian 50, La Sierra 20

Wilson 48, Bernstein 8

Woodcreek 56, Bella Vista 6

Woodland 35, Rio Linda 26

Xavier Prep 27, Banning 14

Yuba City 47, Nevada Union 0

Scores Not Reported

Adventure Christian vs. West Campus
Antelope vs. Grant
Armijo vs. Fairfield
Bear Creek vs. McNair
Big Valley Christian vs. Calaveras
Buhach Colony vs. El Capitan
C vs. Compton
Canyon Hills vs. Hoover
Casa Grande vs. Maria Carrillo
Casa Roble vs. El Camino
Central vs. La Jolla
Central vs. Mira Monte
Clairemont vs. Mountain Empire
Coastal Academy vs. Chula Vista
Cordova vs. McClatchy
Corning vs. Orland
Delhi vs. Gustine
Denair vs. Waterford
Dixon vs. Natomas
Durham vs. Willows
East Nicolaus vs. Paradise
Edison vs. Lodi
Enochs vs. Downey
Enterprise vs. Chico
Evergreen Valley vs. Yerba Buena
Foothill vs. Kennedy
Freedom vs. Deer Valley
Fremont vs. Homestead
Futures vs. Valley Christian
Golden Valley vs. Los Banos
Grace Davis vs. Livingston
Gregori vs. Pitman
Hamilton vs. Biggs
Kelseyville vs. Willits
Kennedy vs. Pinole Valley
Leland vs. Piedmont Hills
Liberty Ranch vs. Galt
Livermore vs. Granada
Los Altos vs. Mountain View
Lower Lake vs. St. Helena
Mar Vista vs. Fallbrook
Mariposa County vs. Le Grand
Marysville vs. Oakmont
McClymonds vs. Skyline
Menlo-Atherton vs. King's Academy
Middletown vs. Fort Bragg
Monte Vista vs. Morse
Monte Vista Christian vs. Watsonville
Monterey Trail vs. Cosumnes Oaks
Newark Memorial vs. San Lorenzo
O'Farrell Charter vs. Vincent Memorial
Oroville vs. Las Plumas
Pacific Grove vs. North Monterey County
Petaluma vs. Rancho Cotate
Piedmont vs. Alameda
Pierce vs. Winters
Pleasant Valley vs. Foothill
Ridgeview vs. Lompoc
Roseville vs. Placer
Santa Clara vs. Jefferson
Santana vs. El Capitan
Seaside vs. Harbor
Sylmar vs. Santee
TEACH Tech Charter vs. East Valley
Tamalpais vs. Napa
Terra Nova vs. Half Moon Bay
Tracy vs. Kimball
Trinity vs. Mt. Shasta
Trinity Christian vs. Emery
Turlock vs. Modesto
Upper Lake vs. Colusa
Vista del Lago vs. Charter Oak
Washington Union vs. Highland
West vs. Franklin
West Valley vs. University Prep
Westchester vs. Rancho Dominguez
Woodside vs. Palo Alto

View full California high school football scoreboard

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/California