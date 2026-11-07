California High School Football Final Scores - November 6
The 2026 California high school football season continued with another huge Friday night of action on November 6, and High School On SI has final scores from across the Golden State.
Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.
California High School Football Final Scores - November 6
San Juan Hills 13, Tustin 10
Chaparral 56, Orange 35
Inglewood 44, Huntington Beach 35
Oak Ridge 44, Whitney 14
Cardinal Newman 45, Windsor 0
Rancho Cucamonga 33, Crean Lutheran 24
De La Salle 56, Granite Bay 0
Folsom 56, Jesuit 38
Acalanes 44, Benicia 10
Agoura 35, Torrance 10
Albany 50, Hercules 16
Alpaugh 54, Kings Christian 12
Anaheim 42, Garden Grove 7
Analy 49, San Rafael 21
Animo Robinson 34, New Designs University Park 10
Antioch 27, Liberty 7
Aptos 17, San Lorenzo Valley 14
Aquinas 42, Salesian 13
Argonaut 33, Amador 7
Arleta 19, George Washington Prep 12
Arroyo Grande 42, Edison 12
Arroyo Valley 30, Peninsula 15
Artesia 24, Heritage 19
Atascadero 24, Liberty 14
Bakersfield 35, Clovis 7
Bakersfield Christian 45, Clovis East 11
Banning 62, Chatsworth 6
Bassett 13, Pomona 7
Beaumont 26, Brea Olinda 7
Bellflower 37, Valley Christian 35
Big Bear 37, Arlington 16
Boron 34, Kern Valley 0
Bradshaw Christian 34, Rosemont 13
Branham 34, Pioneer 0
Brawley 14, Westview 7
Cajon 50, Victor Valley 27
Calabasas 38, Glendora 25
California 30, Amador Valley 22
Calistoga 58, Roseland University Prep 6
Campolindo 37, Clayton Valley Charter 14
Carlmont 42, Sequoia 17
Carter 35, Antelope Valley 12
Caruthers 32, Woodlake 29
Cathedral 41, Cypress 21
Centennial 17, Lemoore 16
Centennial 19, Pioneer 0
Center 23, Wheatland 14
Central Catholic 37, Oakdale 27
Central Valley 78, Anderson 0
Central Valley 40, Ceres 0
Chaminade 20, Corona del Mar 17
Chavez 21, Bishop Union 14
Chavez 35, Stagg 6
Chino Hills 28, Culver City 21
Chowchilla 63, South 14
Citrus Valley 35, Saugus 11
Clovis West 49, St. Joseph 39
Coalinga 23, Pioneer Valley 21
Contreras 31, Monroe 14
Cornerstone Christian 52, Swett 34
Coronado 17, Southwest SD 10
Costa Mesa 28, Rancho Alamitos 10
Crescenta Valley 15, Canyon Springs 3
Cupertino 41, Monta Vista 21
Dana Hills 28, Westlake 17
Davis Sr. 24, Johnson 21
Del Norte 21, Fortuna 20
Desert Christian Academy 28, Laguna Hills 21
Desert Hot Springs 31, Sonora 0
Destiny Christian Academy 55, West Park 0
Dominguez 17, Pacific 13
Dos Pueblos 14, Brentwood School 7
Downey 33, Newbury Park 21
Dublin 21, Foothill 7
Eagle Rock 37, North Hollywood 34
East Bakersfield 34, Firebaugh 7
Edison 29, Oak Hills 25
El Camino 29, Grossmont 26
El Camino Real 30, Bell 0
El Rancho 21, Canyon 14
Elk Grove 49, Pleasant Grove 13
Emerald 28, Lynbrook 7
Escalon 48, Orestimba 10
Escondido Charter 49, Foothills Christian 14
Etna 48, Modoc 28
Fillmore 20, Irvine 19
Fontana 27, Santa Rosa Academy 26
Foothill 26, Hesperia 20
Fountain Valley 41, La Salle 21
Fowler 37, Lindsay 23
Franklin 47, Hollywood 13
Garces Memorial 41, Clovis North 0
Garfield 49, Taft 7
Gilroy 27, Overfelt 7
Granite Hills 28, Tranquillity 14
Granite Hills 43, Grace 40
Great Oak 34, Bonita 30
Gridley 51, Live Oak 0
Gunn 31, Mills 11
Hamilton 49, South Gate 18
Hamilton 13, Riverside Prep 6
Hayward 49, Moreau Catholic 28
Hesperia Christian 61, Avalon 36
Highlands 71, Lindhurst 44
Hilmar 42, Hughson 35
Holtville 32, Ramona 31
Hoover 42, Nuview Bridge 6
Immanuel Christian 48, Desert 26
Inderkum 55, Rio Americano 20
James Logan 31, Bishop O'Dowd 28
Jefferson 43, Gardena 0
Johansen 45, Pacheco 7
Kennedy 14, Paso Robles 10
Kennedy 57, Fairfax 22
Kennedy 34, Encinal 7
Kerman 32, Porterville 0
King 15, Alta Loma 7
Kingsburg 47, Golden West 13
Knight 27, Desert Mirage 14
La Jolla Country Day 32, Classical Academy 13
La Mirada 27, Paloma Valley 6
La Serna 42, Valencia 28
Laguna Beach 45, Lancaster 30
Laguna Creek 45, Sheldon 0
Lakeside 25, Don Lugo 23
Lancaster Baptist 41, Calvary Chapel 21
Laton 70, Valley Christian Academy 15
Lincoln 35, Manual Arts 0
Lincoln 40, Colfax 23
Linden 40, Summerville 35
Loara 23, Rubidoux 20
Long Beach Poly 39, Norco 17
Los Amigos 54, Nordhoff 50
Los Gatos 41, Wilcox 14
Los Molinos 19, Maxwell 7
Madera 59, Templeton 48
Mammoth 60, Trona 18
Manteca 49, East Union 0
Marina 56, JW North 14
Marquez 36, Legacy 8
Mater Dei Catholic 56, Mount Miguel 7
McFarland 37, Sierra 20
McKinleyville 21, Arcata 0
McLane 29, Monache 14
Mendota 41, Fresno Christian 7
Merced 45, Atwater 13
Mesa Verde 42, Esparto 0
Millennium 22, Florin 12
Millikan 28, La Canada 17
Minarets 27, Madera South 22
Mira Mesa 29, Madison 0
Miramonte 34, College Park 8
Mission 26, Galileo 20
Mission Bay 49, Army-Navy 0
Mission College Prep 48, Mt. Whitney 13
Montclair 20, Jurupa Hills 6
Montebello 49, Del Sol 24
Monterey 38, Alisal 27
Moorpark 38, Trabuco Hills 21
Moreno Valley 24, Claremont 6
Mt. Carmel 17, Hilltop 13
Muir 52, Hillcrest 21
Murrieta Valley 41, Crespi 39
Newport Harbor 28, El Modena 7
Nipomo 46, Righetti 2
Nogales 49, Royal 27
North 35, Exeter 34
Northgate 48, Las Lomas 3
Northwood 16, Liberty 15
Notre Dame (SO) 20, Capistrano Valley 19
Oak Grove 47, Del Mar 0
Oak Park 41, Serrano 29
Oakland 41, Castlemont 6
Oakland Tech 20, Fremont 9
Ocean View 34, Lawndale 28
Olympian 28, Bonita Vista 21
Ontario 35, Arcadia 14
Ontario Christian 29, West 28
Orosi 46, Torres 33
Pacifica 56, Bishop Amat 50
Palma 28, Soquel 21
Palo Verde Valley 30, Calipatria 0
Palos Verdes 38, Serra 20
Panorama 49, Verdugo Hills 34
Paramount 40, San Dimas 35
Patrick Henry 38, Imperial 31
Patterson 62, Sierra 26
Pioneer 49, Rodriguez 42
Pittsburg 50, Heritage 6
Poly 20, Marshall 0
Portola 41, Quincy 21
Quartz Hill 35, Hart 14
Rancho Mirage 27, St. Bernard 19
Rancho Verde 34, La Quinta 18
Red Bluff 28, Shasta 3
Redwood 58, Bullard 7
Redwood Christian 48, American 13
Reedley 56, Hoover 13
Rialto 41, Arroyo 23
Rio Hondo Prep 42, Harvard-Westlake 14
Rio Vista 30, Woodland Christian 27
Ripon 38, Ripon Christian 28
River Valley 35, Burbank 21
Riverbank 25, Bret Harte 8
Roosevelt 42, Dos Palos 28
Roosevelt 56, Diego Rivera 20
Round Valley 52, California School for the Deaf 6
San Fernando 27, Maywood CES 20
San Gabriel 35, Mountain View 0
San Jacinto 13, St. Bonaventure 6
San Joaquin Memorial 33, Central Valley Christian 28
San Leandro 45, Berkeley 21
San Luis Obispo 21, Dinuba 14
San Marino 37, Colton 27
San Ramon Valley 21, Monte Vista 16
Sanger 27, Hanford 14
Santa Ana Valley 24, La Quinta 21
Santa Barbara 45, Fullerton 7
Santa Cruz 29, Gonzales 28
Santa Monica 37, Portola 15
Santiago 31, Elsinore 14
Schurr 14, Westminster 7
Scripps Ranch 31, Eastlake 17
Segerstrom 34, South Pasadena 17
Selma 34, Cabrillo 16
SHCP 14, Valley Christian 10
SICP 21, Archbishop Mitty 0
Sierra Pacific 14, Sanger West 13
Silver Valley 28, Sierra Vista 7
Simi Valley 42, El Dorado 23
Sonoma Valley 26, Santa Rosa 24
South 34, Notre Dame 33
South East 40, Fremont 7
South Hills 35, Yucca Valley 0
St. Francis 46, Valley View 22
St. Mary's 42, Lincoln 27
St. Monica 33, Los Altos 13
Stone Ridge Christian 42, Modesto Christian 6
Summit 45, Paraclete 43
Sutter 27, Lathrop 0
Taft 46, California City 6
Temecula Valley 38, Oaks Christian 31
Tokay 62, Weston Ranch 14
Tulare Union 27, Liberty 21
Tulare Western 29, Justin Garza 7
Twelve Bridges 49, Del Campo 14
Union Mine 62, El Dorado 34
United Christian Academy 56, California Lutheran 48
University 28, Granada Hills Charter 26
University 50, Twentynine Palms 33
Vacaville 28, River City 7
Valhalla 18, Christian 13
Valley Oaks CES 52, Sherman Oaks CES 0
Van Nuys 20, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 15
Vanden 48, Wood 0
Venice 37, Huntington Park 0
Viewpoint 21, Hemet 20
Villa Park 35, Apple Valley 21
Vintage 35, Ukiah 14
Vista del Lago 36, Ponderosa 22
Wasco 28, Santa Ynez 14
Washington 31, Mt. Eden 6
West Covina 35, Western Christian 34
West Hills 24, Rancho Buena Vista 14
Westmont 35, San Jose 28
Whittier 38, Bolsa Grande 0
Whittier Christian 50, La Sierra 20
Wilson 48, Bernstein 8
Woodcreek 56, Bella Vista 6
Woodland 35, Rio Linda 26
Xavier Prep 27, Banning 14
Yuba City 47, Nevada Union 0
Scores Not Reported
Adventure Christian vs. West Campus
Antelope vs. Grant
Armijo vs. Fairfield
Bear Creek vs. McNair
Big Valley Christian vs. Calaveras
Buhach Colony vs. El Capitan
C vs. Compton
Canyon Hills vs. Hoover
Casa Grande vs. Maria Carrillo
Casa Roble vs. El Camino
Central vs. La Jolla
Central vs. Mira Monte
Clairemont vs. Mountain Empire
Coastal Academy vs. Chula Vista
Cordova vs. McClatchy
Corning vs. Orland
Delhi vs. Gustine
Denair vs. Waterford
Dixon vs. Natomas
Durham vs. Willows
East Nicolaus vs. Paradise
Edison vs. Lodi
Enochs vs. Downey
Enterprise vs. Chico
Evergreen Valley vs. Yerba Buena
Foothill vs. Kennedy
Freedom vs. Deer Valley
Fremont vs. Homestead
Futures vs. Valley Christian
Golden Valley vs. Los Banos
Grace Davis vs. Livingston
Gregori vs. Pitman
Hamilton vs. Biggs
Kelseyville vs. Willits
Kennedy vs. Pinole Valley
Leland vs. Piedmont Hills
Liberty Ranch vs. Galt
Livermore vs. Granada
Los Altos vs. Mountain View
Lower Lake vs. St. Helena
Mar Vista vs. Fallbrook
Mariposa County vs. Le Grand
Marysville vs. Oakmont
McClymonds vs. Skyline
Menlo-Atherton vs. King's Academy
Middletown vs. Fort Bragg
Monte Vista vs. Morse
Monte Vista Christian vs. Watsonville
Monterey Trail vs. Cosumnes Oaks
Newark Memorial vs. San Lorenzo
O'Farrell Charter vs. Vincent Memorial
Oroville vs. Las Plumas
Pacific Grove vs. North Monterey County
Petaluma vs. Rancho Cotate
Piedmont vs. Alameda
Pierce vs. Winters
Pleasant Valley vs. Foothill
Ridgeview vs. Lompoc
Roseville vs. Placer
Santa Clara vs. Jefferson
Santana vs. El Capitan
Seaside vs. Harbor
Sylmar vs. Santee
TEACH Tech Charter vs. East Valley
Tamalpais vs. Napa
Terra Nova vs. Half Moon Bay
Tracy vs. Kimball
Trinity vs. Mt. Shasta
Trinity Christian vs. Emery
Turlock vs. Modesto
Upper Lake vs. Colusa
Vista del Lago vs. Charter Oak
Washington Union vs. Highland
West vs. Franklin
West Valley vs. University Prep
Westchester vs. Rancho Dominguez
Woodside vs. Palo Alto
View full California high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.