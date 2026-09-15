California Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Recording Students in Locker Room

Jeff Pribble, a 48-year-old teacher and football coach at Tracy High in Northern California, was arrested late last week after students discovered a cell phone secretly recording them while changing in a locker room, according to a report from KTVU San Francisco.

Police told KTVU the cell phone belonged to Pribble, who teaches physical education at the school. Tracy High is located east of San Francisco.

Pribble has been the football coach at Tracy for the last five years, and has been an educator at the district for the past 22 years, according to Facebook.

Tracy High football coach Jeff Pribble is at the center of controversary after being arrested for allegedly secretly recording students in a locker room. is at the center of controversary after being arrested for allegedly recording students in a locker room. | KCRA3

HOW THE PHONE WAS DISCOVERED

Reports say the students discovered the phone on Thursday, September 10. The students stopped the recording and deleted the video before turning the phone over to a teacher. Pribble was arrested the next day.

The school district placed Pribble on leave after he was arrested on campus. He was charged with a misdemeanor and issued a citation at the arrest. He was not booked into a jail. Pribble was processed at a police station and then released.

"We are deeply concerned about the allegations and remain focused on protecting the safety of our students," the school stated.

"The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement and we are not able to provide specific details about the allegations, as this is an ongoing investigation."

PRINCIPAL ADDRESSES SITUATION

In an email to parents, Tracy High principal Jon Waggle said:

"We understand that this news may raise serious concerns in the District community. The District too is concerned about the well-being of its students and staff and is committed to holding its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards," Waggle wrote.

"Tracy High School and all our Tracy Unified schools are proud of being safe schools. The cooperation between students, parents and staff members keeps our schools safe and is important and appreciated. Thank you for your continued partnership and support."

COMMENTS FROM A TRACY STUDENTS, PARENTS

KCRA 3's Karson Wells spoke to a student on campus about the incident.

"It feels weird. I wasn't there because I don't have P.E. anymore, but to hear about something that could've affected me personally makes me weary," junior David Reynoso said.

Another student interviewed by KCRA 3, who asked not to be identified, says he saw Pribble nearly everyday and was often encouraged to join the football team.

Parents Brittney Plummer and Ryann Carlson said the allegations raised concerns about privacy and the trust families place in teachers and coaches.

“That’s supposed to be their privacy,” Carlson told KCRA 3, referring to students changing inside a locker room. “The teachers are supposed to do their job and not do inappropriate stuff with the kids,” Plummer said. “It’s scary. They’re vulnerable at that point.”

FOOTBALL IS UNBEATEN THIS SEASON

Pribble's Tracy High Bulldogs are having a good season this fall. The team is 3-0 after a recent victory ove Lathrop 56-0.

Tracy's next game is Friday, Sept. 18 at home against Ripon High.