California Girls Volleyball Playoffs: Mater Dei Tops Sierra Canyon for CIF-SS Title

The road to California's high school girls volleyball state championships is heating up, and defending state Open Division champion Mater Dei is once again leading the charge.

The Monarchs defeated rival Sierra Canyon in a four-set thriller to capture the CIF Southern Section championship, highlighting a weekend of dramatic finishes, rivalry showdowns and impressive individual performances across California's 10 sections.

Torrey Pines survived a five-set battle with Cathedral Catholic to repeat as San Diego Section Open Division champion, Folsom swept Rocklin to claim the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I crown, and Archbishop Mitty rallied past St. Francis in another five-set classic.

With section championships decided, attention now turns to the CIF Northern and Southern California regional playoffs, where many of the state's top teams will meet again with berths in the Nov. 20-21 state finals on the line.

Mater Dei Defeats Sierra Canyon in Southern Section Championship Thriller

Mater Dei-Santa Ana continued its recent dominance of California girls volleyball with a 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 victory over Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth in the CIF Southern Section championship.

The victory gave the Monarchs their third section championship in four seasons and ninth overall, while reinforcing their status as one of the favorites to capture another state Open Division title.

Westley Matavao led Mater Dei with 19 kills, while Jimin Seung added 14 and Emma Kingston contributed 11.

Sierra Canyon's Kendall Omoruyi delivered a match-high 22 kills, continuing an eventful week that included her announcement on Instagram that she had switched her college commitment from Nebraska to Texas A&M.

The championship matchup lived up to expectations.

Mater Dei had handed Sierra Canyon its only previous loss of the season, a two-set sweep at the Durango Invitational. This time, however, the Trailblazers pushed the Monarchs throughout four tightly contested sets.

Sierra Canyon opened with a dramatic comeback, erasing a 17-11 deficit by closing the first set on a 15-7 run to win 26-24.

Mater Dei responded with a 25-23 victory in the second set before using a 7-4 closing surge to take the third, 25-21.

The Monarchs followed a similar script in the fourth, finishing with a 14-8 run to secure the championship.

The result also adds another chapter to a growing postseason rivalry.

Last season, Sierra Canyon won the Southern Section championship before Mater Dei turned the tables in the Southern California regional playoffs and went on to capture the state Open Division title.

Now the Trailblazers will have an opportunity to follow that same path.

Torrey Pines Holds Off Cathedral Catholic to Repeat as San Diego Champion

Torrey Pines-San Diego survived a furious comeback attempt by Cathedral Catholic-San Diego to claim its second consecutive San Diego Section Open Division championship.

The Falcons prevailed 25-16, 25-19, 27-29, 14-25, 15-7 at Cal State San Marcos.

After winning the opening two sets, Torrey Pines appeared headed for a comfortable championship victory.

Cathedral Catholic had other ideas.

The Dons extended the match with a 29-27 victory in the third set before dominating the fourth, 25-14, to force a decisive fifth set.

But Torrey Pines regained control when it mattered most, winning the final set 15-7 to avoid the reverse sweep.

Lilia Decker led the Falcons with 10 kills, while Parker Herrin added nine.

Baylee Wilson paced Cathedral Catholic with 14 kills.

Both teams now turn their attention to the Southern California Open Division regional tournament, where another meeting remains possible.

Folsom Sweeps Rocklin to Win Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Title

The third meeting between Sierra Foothill League rivals Folsom and Rocklin settled more than bragging rights.

It determined the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship.

Folsom delivered a convincing performance, sweeping Rocklin 26-24, 25-23, 25-18 at Cosumnes River College in Sacramento.

The Bulldogs and Thunder had shared the Sierra Foothill League championship, setting the stage for a rubber match with a section title at stake.

The first two sets were tightly contested, but Folsom made the critical plays late in both before pulling away in the third.

Addison Smith led the Bulldogs with 14 kills, while Jazmin Ojo added 11.

Rocklin received 10 kills from Sidney Jones, nine from Kayleigh Morasci and eight from Iliya Little.

Despite the loss, Rocklin remains among Northern California's top teams and joins Folsom in the NorCal Open Division regional field.

Archbishop Mitty Rallies Past St. Francis in Five-Set CCS Final

Archbishop Mitty-San Jose needed a comeback to capture the Central Coast Section championship against familiar West Catholic Athletic League rival St. Francis-Mountain View.

After defeating the Lancers in their two previous meetings this season, the Monarchs appeared in control following a 25-14 opening-set victory.

But St. Francis turned the match around, winning the next two sets 26-24 and 27-25 to move within one set of a major upset.

Mitty responded emphatically.

Behind a dominant performance from Stanford-bound Chayse Courtney, the Monarchs won the fourth set 25-12 and carried that momentum into a 15-10 victory in the decisive fifth.

Courtney finished with 26 kills, 12 digs and nine aces, delivering one of the weekend's most impressive individual performances.

The final score was 25-14, 24-26, 25-27, 25-12, 15-10.

Both teams earned places in the Northern California Open Division regional bracket, creating the possibility of another postseason showdown.

Buchanan, Shasta Highlight Other Section Championship Results

Several other California section championship matches produced notable performances and unexpected results.

Central Section: Buchanan Beats Clovis West Again

Buchanan-Clovis continued its season-long dominance of league rival Clovis West-Fresno, sweeping the Golden Eagles 25-19, 25-18, 25-21.

It was Buchanan's fourth victory over Clovis West this season.

Keira Nelson led the Bears with 24 kills and an outstanding .465 hitting percentage.

North Coast Section: Monte Vista, Carondelet and Branson Win Titles

Three of the North Coast Section's strongest programs captured championships in separate divisions.

Monte Vista-Danville swept Marin Catholic-Kentfield in three sets, while Carondelet-Concord delivered a notable upset with a four-set victory over Foothill-Pleasanton.

Branson-Ross also claimed a section championship, sweeping Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond.

Northern Section: Shasta Avenges Two Losses to Pleasant Valley

Shasta-Redding saved one of its biggest performances for the championship match.

After losing twice to Pleasant Valley-Chico during the regular season, the Wolves turned the tables with an 18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 15-10 victory.

Naia Kristofferson led Shasta with 22 kills and a .366 hitting percentage.

Los Angeles Section: Taft Defeats Cleveland

Taft-Woodland Hills captured the Los Angeles Section championship with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26 victory over Cleveland-Reseda.

San Francisco Section: George Washington Wins Five-Set Battle

George Washington-San Francisco defeated Lincoln-San Francisco in five sets to claim the section championship.

Oakland Section: Aspire Richmond Rolls to Championship

Aspire Richmond College Preparatory Academy-Richmond dominated KIPP King, sweeping the championship match 25-6, 25-15, 25-23.

CIF Girls Volleyball Regional Playoffs: Mater Dei, Archbishop Mitty Earn Top Seeds

With section championships complete, California's top programs now turn their attention to the CIF Northern and Southern California regional playoffs.

The regional tournaments bring together teams from different sections, creating high-profile matchups that often feature opponents who have not faced one another during the regular season.

Northern California Open Division

Archbishop Mitty earned the No. 1 seed in the seven-team NorCal Open Division bracket.

The field includes:

Archbishop Mitty Folsom St. Francis-Mountain View Rocklin Monte Vista Buchanan St. Ignatius-San Francisco

The NorCal Division I field includes St. Francis-Sacramento, Redwood-Larkspur, Marin Catholic-Kentfield and Branson-Ross.

Southern California Open Division

Defending state champion Mater Dei leads a loaded eight-team Southern California Open Division bracket.

The seeds are:

Mater Dei Sierra Canyon Torrey Pines Cathedral Catholic Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita Oaks Christian-Westlake Village Los Alamitos

The Division I bracket also features several established Southern California powers, including Harvard-Westlake-Studio City, Marymount-Los Angeles, Long Beach Poly and Redondo Union-Redondo Beach.

When Are the CIF Girls Volleyball State Championships?

The Northern and Southern California regional championship matches are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships will take place Nov. 20-21 at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.

The Division V and Division I championships are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

The Division IV, Division III, Division II and Open Division championships will follow Saturday, Nov. 21.

Mater Dei enters the final stretch looking to repeat as state Open Division champion, but Sierra Canyon, Archbishop Mitty, Torrey Pines and several other contenders have championship ambitions of their own.

After a weekend of memorable section finals, the biggest matches of the California high school girls volleyball season are still ahead.

Got comments, questions or opinions? Email gordon.kass@gmail.com.