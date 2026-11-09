CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Championship Recap: Mater Dei Lifts D1 Crown

The 2026 CIF Southern Section girls high school volleyball championships wrapped up this past weekend, with 11 division champions crowned across the section.

Mater Dei claimed the Division 1 championship, while Long Beach Poly and Corona del Mar earned hard-fought victories in five-set finals. The championship matches featured everything from straight-set sweeps to dramatic finishes, capping the season for the Southern Section's top teams.

Below is a recap of all the CIF champions.

Division 1

Mater Dei def. Sierra Canyon, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23

Mater Dei avenged last season’s championship loss to Sierra Canyon to capture its ninth CIF Southern Section girls volleyball title. UCLA commit Westley Matavao led the Monarchs with 19 kills, while freshman Jimin Seung added 14 and Emma Kingston chipped in 11, according to the OC Register.

Sierra Canyon appeared headed for a fifth set after building a 15-11 lead in the fourth, but Mater Dei flipped the momentum coming out of a timeout with a block and kill from Kalea Lee before Matavao, Kingston and Saaliyah Brown helped close it out.

Mater Dei (39-1) has now beaten Sierra Canyon (32-2) in the CIF-SS final after losing to the Trailblazers in last year’s championship. Sierra Canyon's two losses this season came to Mater Dei.

Westley Matavao of course with the set and match winner … 25-23 over Sierra Canyon… sets, 3-1 pic.twitter.com/iSxpxuqgJv — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) November 8, 2026

Division 2

Long Beach Poly def. Redondo Union, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 16-14

Long Beach Poly pulled off a dramatic comeback Saturday night, rallying from match point down to defeat Redondo Union and capture a CIF title.

Trailing 14-12 in the deciding set, the Jackrabbits ripped off four consecutive points, capped by a championship-winning block from Avery Milburn and Alison Wetteland. Senior McKennah Iamaleava delivered a monster performance with 29 kills, 15 digs and two aces, while Milburn and Aleeya Salima added 18 kills apiece, according to the562.org.

The victory marked Poly’s fourth CIF-SS girls volleyball championship and its second in three seasons, giving the Jackrabbits another unforgettable title moment at Cerritos College.

Division 3

Corona del Mar def. Newbury Park, 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13

Corona del Mar captured its first CIF Southern Section title since 2004. Senior outside hitter Sofia Dajnowiec delivered a championship performance, finishing with 36 kills, including 10 in the decisive fifth set, according to the OC Register.

With Newbury Park leading 11-9 in the final frame, Dajnowiec took over, recording three key kills down the stretch before putting away the match point. Savannah Dennis added 14 kills, while setter Isabella Spinella finished with 44 assists and seven aces as the Sea Kings secured their eighth section championship and first in 22 years.

Division 4

Vista Murrieta def. Glendora, 25-14, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22

Baylee Jones led the Broncos with 20 kills and three aces, making a major impact as an outside hitter despite playing libero for her club team, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Vista Murrieta dominated the opening set and held off a late Glendora push in the second before the Tartans extended the match with a third-set win. The Broncos responded in the fourth, with Falynn Mitchell delivering the final kill to seal the championship.

Division 5: Westridge def. El Toro, 3-2

Division 6: Villa Park def. Lakewood, 3-1

Division 7: Placentia Valencia def. Fullerton, 3-0

Division 8: Rio Mesa def. San Gabriel Academy, 3-0

Division 9: Desert Christian Academy def. Rancho Mirage, 3-0

Division 10: Orange def. La Quinta, 3-0

Division 11: Tarbut V’Torah def. El Monte Arroyo, 3-0