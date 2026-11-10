California High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The California high school football playoffs are heating up, with some of the nation's most prominent programs preparing for championship-defining matchups Friday, Nov. 13.

The CIF Southern Section Division 1 tournament begins with four marquee games, including Mater Dei against Corona Centennial, St. John Bosco against Orange Lutheran, Santa Margarita against San Clemente and Sierra Canyon against Mission Viejo.

Meanwhile, the Southern Section's other 13 divisions advance to the quarterfinals following an eventful opening weekend that produced several significant upsets and dramatic finishes.

In Division 2, Pacifica of Oxnard eliminated second-seeded Bishop Amat 56-50, while Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks edged Capistrano Valley 20-19. Rancho Cucamonga knocked off Crean Lutheran 33-24, and Chaminade survived Corona del Mar 20-17.

Division 3 featured another notable result as Long Beach Poly defeated second-seeded Norco 39-17. Murrieta Valley survived Crespi 41-39, while Great Oak edged Bonita 34-30.

The postseason is also underway in the San Diego, Los Angeles City, Central, Sac-Joaquin, Central Coast and North Coast sections, among others, with schedules and tournament formats varying by section.

Unlike states with a single classification-based tournament, California determines its football champions through geographic section playoffs. Qualifying teams then advance into the CIF regional and state championship structure.

The CIF regional championships are scheduled for Dec. 4-5, followed by the state championship bowl games Dec. 11-12.

Here is an updated look at the California high school football playoff brackets, including completed scores, upcoming matchups and direct links to the tournaments.

CIF Southern Section Division 1 Football Playoff Bracket

The Southern Section Division 1 tournament features eight of California's strongest programs, with four games scheduled Friday, Nov. 13.

Santa Margarita enters as the No. 1 seed and faces San Clemente at Saddleback College.

St. John Bosco, seeded fourth, opens against Orange Lutheran in another matchup between Trinity League opponents.

Mater Dei, the No. 3 seed, faces Corona Centennial at Santa Ana Stadium in one of the most anticipated games of the postseason.

The fourth matchup features undefeated Sierra Canyon, the No. 2 seed, hosting Mission Viejo.

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific.

Division 1 Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

San Clemente vs. No. 1 Santa Margarita — Saddleback College

Orange Lutheran at No. 4 St. John Bosco

Corona Centennial vs. No. 3 Mater Dei — Santa Ana Stadium

Mission Viejo at No. 2 Sierra Canyon

The winners advance to the Division 1 semifinals Nov. 20, with the championship scheduled for the following weekend.

CIF Southern Section Division 2 Football Playoff Bracket

Division 2 produced several compelling opening-round results, including Pacifica of Oxnard's 56-50 victory over Bishop Amat.

Chaparral defeated Orange 56-35, while Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks edged Capistrano Valley 20-19.

Rancho Cucamonga defeated Crean Lutheran 33-24, and San Juan Hills survived Tustin 13-10.

Inglewood advanced with a 44-35 victory over Huntington Beach, while Palos Verdes defeated Gardena Serra 38-20.

Chaminade completed the quarterfinal field with a 20-17 victory over Corona del Mar.

Division 2 Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Chaparral at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)

San Juan Hills at Rancho Cucamonga

Inglewood at Palos Verdes

Chaminade at Pacifica (Oxnard)

Notable Division 2 First-Round Scores

Pacifica (Oxnard) 56, Bishop Amat 50

Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) 20, Capistrano Valley 19

Chaminade 20, Corona del Mar 17

San Juan Hills 13, Tustin 10

Rancho Cucamonga 33, Crean Lutheran 24

Chaparral 56, Orange 35

CIF Southern Section Division 3 Football Playoff Bracket

Division 3 featured several close opening-round games, with Murrieta Valley surviving Crespi 41-39 and Great Oak edging Bonita 34-30.

Long Beach Poly delivered one of the classification's most impressive performances, defeating second-seeded Norco 39-17.

Edison advanced with a 29-25 victory over Oak Hills, while La Serna defeated Valencia 42-28.

Newport Harbor eliminated El Modena 28-7, and Villa Park defeated Apple Valley 35-21.

Division 3 Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

La Serna at San Jacinto

Villa Park at Newport Harbor

Murrieta Valley at Great Oak

Edison at Long Beach Poly

Notable Division 3 First-Round Scores

Long Beach Poly 39, Norco 17

Murrieta Valley 41, Crespi 39

Great Oak 34, Bonita 30

Edison 29, Oak Hills 25

La Serna 42, Valencia 28

Newport Harbor 28, El Modena 7

CIF Southern Section Division 4 Football Playoff Bracket

Division 4 features Chino Hills, Dana Hills, Cajon, Downey, Cathedral, La Habra, Martin Luther King and Quartz Hill among its remaining contenders.

Chino Hills advanced with a 28-21 victory over Culver City and will face Dana Hills, which defeated Westlake 28-17.

Cajon eliminated Victor Valley 50-27 and will host Downey, which defeated Newbury Park 33-21.

Cathedral advanced with a 41-21 victory over Cypress and will face La Habra, which defeated Etiwanda 42-35.

Martin Luther King defeated Alta Loma 15-7, setting up a quarterfinal matchup against Quartz Hill, which eliminated Hart 35-14.

Division 4 Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Chino Hills at Dana Hills

Downey at Cajon

Cathedral at La Habra

Quartz Hill at Martin Luther King

Notable Division 4 First-Round Scores

Cajon 50, Victor Valley 27

Cathedral 41, Cypress 21

La Habra 42, Etiwanda 35

Quartz Hill 35, Hart 14

Downey 33, Newbury Park 21

CIF Southern Section Divisions 5-14: Updated Quarterfinal Matchups

The Southern Section's remaining 10 divisions also advance to the quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 13.

Several top seeds have already been eliminated, while a number of lower-seeded teams remain in championship contention.

Division 5

Aquinas defeated Salesian 42-13, while Simi Valley eliminated El Dorado 42-23. Muir rolled past Hillcrest 52-21, and Temecula Valley defeated Oaks Christian 38-31.

Quarterfinal matchups:

Muir vs. Mary Star of the Sea

Moorpark at Aquinas

Charter Oak at Agoura

Temecula Valley at Simi Valley

Division 6

Division 6 featured a dramatic opening-round victory by Baldwin Park, which edged Ventura 35-34.

Summit survived Paraclete 45-44, while Foothill defeated Hesperia 26-20.

Quarterfinal matchups:

Calabasas at St. Francis

Laguna Beach at Foothill

Summit at Beaumont

Santa Barbara at Baldwin Park

Division 7

Paramount delivered one of the division's biggest surprises, defeating top-seeded San Dimas 40-35.

Barstow advanced with a 41-14 victory over Pacifica of Garden Grove, while Oak Park defeated Serrano 41-29.

Quarterfinal matchups:

St. Monica Prep at Paramount

Desert Christian Academy at La Mirada

Citrus Valley at Oak Park

Millikan at Barstow

Division 8

Rio Hondo Prep advanced with a 42-14 victory over Harvard-Westlake, while Segerstrom defeated South Pasadena 34-17.

Fillmore survived Irvine 20-19, and Bellflower edged Valley Christian 37-35.

Quarterfinal matchups:

Segerstrom at Fillmore

El Rancho at Rio Hondo Prep

Santa Monica at Santiago (Corona)

Bellflower at Rancho Verde

Division 9

Division 9 produced several closely contested opening-round games, including West Covina's 35-34 victory over Western Christian and Northwood's 16-15 win over Liberty.

Ocean View eliminated top-seeded Lawndale 34-28, while San Marino defeated Colton 37-27.

Quarterfinal matchups:

West Covina at Ocean View

Fountain Valley at North (Torrance)

Moreno Valley at Northwood

Compton at San Marino

Division 10

Nogales advanced with a 49-27 victory over Royal, while Ontario Christian edged West Torrance 29-28.

Granite Hills survived Grace 43-40, and Rancho Mirage defeated St. Bernard 27-19.

Quarterfinal matchups:

Nogales at Norte Vista

South Hills at Desert Hot Springs

Ontario Christian at Rancho Mirage

Granite Hills at Dos Pueblos

Division 11

South Torrance eliminated top-seeded Notre Dame of Riverside 34-33.

Los Amigos survived Nordhoff 54-50, while Viewpoint edged Hemet 21-20.

Quarterfinal matchups:

Los Amigos at South Torrance

Schurr at Crescenta Valley

Dominguez at Montclair

Viewpoint at Xavier Prep

Division 12

Ontario defeated Arcadia 35-14, while Lakeside survived Don Lugo 25-23.

Costa Mesa advanced with a 28-10 victory over Rancho Alamitos, and Loara edged Rubidoux 23-20.

Quarterfinal matchups:

Ontario at Lakeside

Arroyo Valley at Costa Mesa

Artesia at Loara

Big Bear at Carter

Division 13

Rialto defeated Arroyo 47-23, while Wilson of Hacienda Heights advanced with a 35-23 victory over Webb.

Montebello defeated Del Sol 49-24, and Fontana survived Santa Rosa Academy 27-26.

Quarterfinal matchups:

Rialto at Wilson (Hacienda Heights)

University at Montebello

Whittier Christian at Whittier

Anaheim at Fontana

Division 14

San Gabriel opened the playoffs with a 35-0 victory over Mountain View, while Silver Valley defeated Sierra Vista 28-7.

Hamilton of Anza eliminated Riverside Prep 13-6, and Hoover defeated Nuview Bridge 42-6.

Quarterfinal matchups:

Silver Valley at San Gabriel

Centennial (Compton) at Knight

Bassett at Hamilton (Anza)

Hoover at Santa Ana Valley

CIF San Diego Section Football Playoff Brackets

The San Diego Section continues its postseason with games across the Open Division and Divisions I through V-AA.

The Open Division and Division I begin their tournaments Nov. 13, while Divisions II through V advance to their second round.

The Open Division championship is scheduled for Nov. 21, while the Division I final follows Nov. 27.

The remaining championship games are scheduled across Nov. 20-28, depending on classification.

San Diego Section Bracket Links

Open Division

Division I

All San Diego Section divisions

CIF Los Angeles City Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Los Angeles City Section enters its quarterfinal round Friday, Nov. 13, with several of the area's most prominent public-school programs still competing.

The Open Division features top-seeded Carson hosting Palisades, while second-seeded San Pedro faces Dorsey.

Birmingham meets King/Drew, and Cleveland faces Crenshaw.

LA City Open Division Quarterfinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 8 Palisades at No. 1 Carson

No. 5 King/Drew at No. 4 Birmingham

No. 6 Crenshaw at No. 3 Cleveland

No. 7 Dorsey at No. 2 San Pedro

The Division I bracket features Granada Hills Kennedy, Wilmington Banning, Venice and Hamilton as the top four seeds.

LA City Division I Quarterfinals

No. 9 University at No. 1 Granada Hills Kennedy

No. 12 Sun Valley Poly at No. 4 Wilmington Banning

No. 6 Garfield at No. 3 Venice

No. 10 El Camino Real at No. 2 Hamilton

CIF Central Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Central Section features programs from Fresno, Bakersfield, Visalia and surrounding Central California communities.

The section's postseason includes multiple divisions, with teams competing for championships before the CIF regional tournament.

Most divisions opened postseason play Nov. 6 and continue with the second round Nov. 13.

The Central Section's championship schedule includes several finals Nov. 20, with other divisions determining champions Nov. 27.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Sac-Joaquin Section includes programs from Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto and surrounding communities.

The section's playoff structure features multiple divisions, with some tournaments beginning Nov. 13.

Section champions will seek to advance into the Northern California regional championship structure in December.

CIF Central Coast and North Coast Section Football Playoff Brackets

The Central Coast and North Coast sections feature many of Northern California's most successful programs.

The Central Coast Section includes schools from San Jose, the Peninsula, Monterey County and surrounding areas.

The North Coast Section includes programs from the East Bay, North Bay and other Northern California communities.

Both sections will determine their champions before the CIF regional championship selections.

When Are the 2026 California High School Football State Championships?

California's postseason concludes with CIF regional championships Dec. 4-5 and the state championship bowl games Dec. 11-12.

The regional games determine the teams advancing to most state championship matchups.

The Open Division representatives advance directly to the state championship game.

California CIF Playoff Calendar

Nov. 13-14 — Section playoff games, including Southern Section quarterfinals

Nov. 20-21 — Southern Section semifinals and additional section playoff rounds

Nov. 27-28 — Southern Section championships and other section finals

Dec. 4-5 — CIF regional championships

Dec. 11-12 — CIF state championship bowl games

What's Next in the California High School Football Playoffs?

The upcoming weekend promises some of the most anticipated high school football matchups in the country.

The Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals feature four games with significant implications for California's championship picture, led by Mater Dei against Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco against Orange Lutheran.

Meanwhile, the remaining Southern Section divisions will narrow their fields to four teams, with semifinal matchups scheduled for Nov. 20.

Elsewhere across California, the San Diego, Los Angeles City, Central, Sac-Joaquin and Northern California sections continue their own postseason tournaments.

High School On SI will continue updating the California high school football playoff brackets with scores, matchups and championship information throughout November and December.