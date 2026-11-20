Mater Dei was on the verge of watching its Southern California championship slip away. Folsom was supposed to have its hands full just staying competitive with Archbishop Mitty.

Instead, both teams are headed to the biggest match of the California high school girls volleyball season.

Mater Dei of Santa Ana survived a furious Sierra Canyon comeback to capture the CIF Southern California Open Division regional championship, while Folsom delivered one of the postseason's biggest surprises by sweeping Archbishop Mitty on the road for the Northern California crown.

The victories set up a fascinating Open Division state championship matchup Saturday, Nov. 21, at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.

The 42-1 Monarchs will arrive with a potential national championship on the line. Folsom will bring the momentum of a stunning regional title and an opportunity to complete an extraordinary postseason run.

Five additional state championships will be decided Friday and Saturday, with teams from throughout California competing for CIF titles.

Mater Dei Survives Sierra Canyon's Furious Comeback

Mater Dei had defeated Sierra Canyon twice earlier this season, and neither match was particularly close.

Their third meeting was an entirely different story.

The Monarchs appeared headed for another comfortable victory after winning the first two sets of the Southern California Open Division final, 25-19 and 25-17.

But Sierra Canyon, playing with its season on the line, refused to go quietly.

The Trailblazers stormed back to win the third set 25-16 and the fourth 25-21, forcing a decisive fifth set.

Then they nearly completed the reverse sweep.

Sierra Canyon led 9-6 in the fifth set and later held a 12-10 advantage, putting Mater Dei just three points away from a stunning defeat.

But the Monarchs responded when it mattered most.

Westley Matavao, who finished with 17 kills, and freshman standout Jimin Seung helped spark the comeback.

Matavao delivered the match-winning block as Mater Dei escaped with a 25-19, 25-17, 16-25, 21-25, 15-13 victory.

The win improved Mater Dei to 42-1 and sent the Monarchs into Saturday's Open Division state championship match.

Sierra Canyon finished 34-3, with all three losses coming against Mater Dei.

The Monarchs' latest victory was considerably more difficult than the previous two, but it preserved their opportunity to finish the season as California's Open Division champion and make a strong case for the nation's No. 1 ranking.

Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon's Roads to the Regional Final

Mater Dei opened Southern California regional play with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-16 sweep of Los Alamitos.

The Monarchs then defeated Cathedral Catholic of San Diego 25-17, 27-25, 20-25, 25-13.

Sierra Canyon was dominant in its first two regional matches.

The Trailblazers swept Oaks Christian of Westlake Village 25-16, 25-10, 25-14 before eliminating San Diego Section champion Torrey Pines 25-12, 25-18, 25-19.

Those performances set the stage for a championship match that proved far more dramatic than the teams' earlier meetings.

Folsom Stuns Archbishop Mitty to Win Northern California Title

While Mater Dei survived a major scare, Folsom delivered an outright shocker.

The second-seeded Bulldogs traveled to San Jose and swept Archbishop Mitty 25-12, 25-23, 25-21 to claim the Northern California Open Division championship.

The result was especially surprising given Folsom's difficult path to the final.

The Bulldogs had barely survived their semifinal against third-seeded St. Francis of Mountain View, escaping with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-10, 22-25, 18-16 victory.

Archbishop Mitty, meanwhile, had defeated St. Francis twice during league play and again in the Central Coast Section championship match.

That raised an obvious question: If Folsom needed five sets and extra points in the fifth to beat St. Francis, how would the Bulldogs fare against Mitty?

The answer was emphatic.

Folsom controlled the opening set, winning 25-12, and maintained its composure through two more competitive sets to complete the sweep.

Strong serving and passing helped the Bulldogs dictate the match, while their defense limited the effectiveness of Stanford-bound Mitty star Chayse Courtney.

It was the second consecutive season Archbishop Mitty suffered a surprising home defeat in the Northern California Open Division final.

Rocklin eliminated the Monarchs at the same venue last year.

Folsom's victory also marked the second straight Northern California Open Division championship for a San Joaquin Section team, continuing a shift after years of Bay Area dominance.

Folsom's Road to the State Championship

Folsom opened regional play with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of St. Ignatius of San Francisco.

The Bulldogs then survived their five-set semifinal thriller against St. Francis before delivering the championship upset at Archbishop Mitty.

Mitty received a first-round bye and defeated Monte Vista of Danville 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 in the semifinals.

Now Folsom will face Mater Dei in Saturday's Open Division state final, with the Bulldogs looking to produce one more upset against the nation's elite.

Division I: Redondo Union and Branson Advance

Redondo Union of Redondo Beach and Branson of Ross will meet Friday for the CIF Division I state championship.

Both programs earned their regional titles with impressive postseason runs.

Branson swept Palo Alto and Carondelet of Concord before surviving a five-set battle against San Ramon Valley of Danville to capture the Northern California championship.

Redondo Union was equally determined in Southern California after falling to Long Beach Poly in the Southern Section Division I championship match.

The Sea Hawks opened regional play with a four-set victory over Corona del Mar before defeating Murrieta Valley 24-26, 28-26, 25-20, 25-23.

In the Southern California regional final, Redondo Union swept Coronado 25-18, 25-22, 25-23.

The second set proved pivotal.

After winning the opener, Redondo faced a strong push from Coronado before closing the second set on an 8-1 run to secure a 25-22 victory.

Fia So'oto led the Sea Hawks with 11 kills, while Addi Uphoff added 10.

Redondo then finished the sweep to claim the regional championship.

Division I Upsets Highlight Earlier Rounds

Several other Division I matches produced surprising results.

San Juan Hills of San Juan Capistrano knocked off top-seeded Harvard-Westlake of Studio City in five sets, winning 17-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 18-16.

The Bishop's School of La Jolla also pulled off a major upset, defeating second-seeded Marymount of Los Angeles 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13.

Both matches demonstrated the depth and unpredictability of the Division I regional bracket.

Division II: Del Oro and Santa Fe Christian Reach State Final

Del Oro of Loomis claimed the Northern California Division II championship with a strong postseason run.

The Golden Eagles opened with a three-set victory over Homestead of Cupertino before surviving a dramatic five-set match against Clovis North of Fresno.

After dropping the first two sets, Del Oro rallied for a 19-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-6 victory.

The Golden Eagles followed with sweeps of Foothill of Pleasanton and Las Lomas of Walnut Creek to capture the regional title.

Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach won the Southern California championship after navigating a challenging bracket.

The Eagles defeated Arroyo Grande in five sets, swept Vista Murrieta of Murrieta and beat Mission College Prep of San Luis Obispo in four.

Their regional championship match against Newbury Park went the distance, with Santa Fe Christian prevailing 17-15 in the fifth set.

The two regional champions will meet Saturday for the Division II state title.

Division III: Burlingame Faces Helix

Burlingame captured the Northern California Division III championship with victories over Hughson, Aragon of San Mateo, Los Altos and Nevada Union of Grass Valley.

The Panthers will face Southern California champion Helix of San Diego.

Helix opened regional competition with victories over Palisades of Pacific Palisades and Taft of Woodland Hills.

The Highlanders then eliminated top-seeded Santa Barbara and second-seeded Point Loma of San Diego to secure their spot in the state championship match.

The Division III final is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Division IV: Santa Cruz Rallies Into State Championship Match

Santa Cruz earned the Northern California Division IV championship with a series of hard-fought victories.

The Cardinals opened with a sweep of Durham and followed with a four-set victory over Ripon Christian.

They then survived a five-set thriller against Bear River of Grass Valley, winning 18-25, 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 18-16.

Santa Cruz followed that dramatic victory by traveling to top-seeded Immanuel of Reedley and pulling off another upset.

After dropping the opening set, the Cardinals rallied to win 15-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20.

They will face El Camino Real of Woodland Hills in the state final.

El Camino Real received a first-round bye before defeating Valencia, Chatsworth and Castaic to claim the Southern California championship.

Division V: Palma's Remarkable Rise Continues

One of the most interesting stories of the state championship weekend comes from Palma of Salinas.

The Chieftains captured the Northern California Division V title despite being only in their third year as a coeducational school.

Palma had operated as an all-boys school since 1964 before beginning its transition to coeducation.

The Chieftains advanced through the Northern California regional bracket with victories over Dos Palos, Head-Royce of Oakland, West Campus of Sacramento and Berean Christian of Walnut Creek.

They will face North of Bakersfield, whose North Stars won the Southern California championship.

North defeated Arroyo of El Monte, Strathmore, Rio Mesa of Oxnard and Desert Christian Academy of Bermuda Dunes to reach the state final.

The Division V championship opens the weekend's action Friday afternoon.

CIF State Girls Volleyball Championship Schedule

All six CIF state championship matches will be played at Santiago Canyon College in Orange, California.

Friday, Nov. 20

Division V — 4 p.m.

Palma (Salinas) vs. North (Bakersfield)

Division I — 6:30 p.m.

Branson (Ross) vs. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach)

Saturday, Nov. 21

Division IV — 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz vs. El Camino Real (Woodland Hills)

Division III — 1:30 p.m.

Burlingame vs. Helix (San Diego)

Division II — 4 p.m.

Del Oro (Loomis) vs. Santa Fe Christian (Solana Beach)

Open Division — 6:30 p.m.

Folsom vs. Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

The Open Division final will conclude the weekend, with Mater Dei attempting to complete its remarkable season and Folsom looking to add another upset to its championship run.

For live updates from the CIF state finals in Orange, follow Gordon Kass on X at @gordonkass.

Questions, comments or feedback can be sent to gordon.kass@gmail.com.