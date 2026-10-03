California High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2
The 2026 California high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with a massive slate of games from San Diego to the North Coast.
Among the biggest results, Santa Margarita defeated Mater Dei 14-7 in their Trinity League opener, St. John Bosco beat JSerra Catholic 40-14 and Orange Lutheran rolled past Servite 56-21. De La Salle shut out Cathedral Catholic 42-0, Folsom beat Granite Bay 43-7 and Sierra Canyon blanked Loyola 41-0.
Here are the California high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
Friday, Oct. 2
Agoura 55, Buena 37
Aliso Niguel 23, Tesoro 10
Alta Loma 6, San Dimas 0
Amador Valley 24, Granada 17
Anaheim 29, Katella 14
Analy 42, Maria Carrillo 10
Anderson 2, Oroville 0 (forfeit)
Animo Robinson 44, New Designs Watts 42
Antioch 54, Emerald 0
Apple Valley 31, Hesperia 30
Aquinas 49, Western Christian 0
Arcadia 28, Arroyo 21
Argonaut 62, El Dorado 42
Arlington 27, Citrus Hill 26
Armijo 22, Burbank 14
Arroyo Grande 35, Atascadero 13
Artesia 49, Pioneer 0
Bakersfield Christian 28, Highland 13
Baldwin Park 55, Diamond Bar 14
Bear Creek 70, Weston Ranch 12
Beaumont 63, Redlands East Valley 7
Bell Gardens 27, Rialto 6
Bella Vista 36, Antelope 35
Bellarmine College Prep 10, Archbishop Mitty 7
Bellflower 40, Santa Fe 33
Benicia 25, McClymonds 20
Berkeley 42, Tennyson 28
Big Bear 30, Pacific 13
Big Valley Christian 28, Riverbank 7
Bishop Alemany 56, St. Anthony 7
Bishop Amat 27, Serra 26
Bishop Union 42, Immanuel Christian 8
Bishop's 37, Coastal Academy 36
Bradshaw Christian 48, Galt 14
Brentwood School 26, St. Genevieve 12
Buchanan 49, Clovis 42
Cabrillo 50, Morro Bay 0
Cajon 41, Citrus Valley 21
Calabasas 13, Oak Park 7
California 32, Dublin 13
California 30, Norwalk 14
California School for the Deaf 62, Elsie Allen 18
Calvary Baptist 59, United Christian Academy 26
Calvary Chapel 66, Malibu 26
Camarillo 42, Oxnard 21
Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 41, Bosco Tech 0
Capistrano Valley 42, La Habra 20
Capuchino 44, Santa Clara 43
Carlsbad 30, Torrey Pines 7
Carson 57, Gardena 0
Castaic 42, Canyon 7
Castle Park 62, Orange Glen 8
Cathedral 21, St. Francis 18
Centennial 51, Compton Early College 0
Central 32, Madera South 15
Central Catholic 56, East Union 6
Central Valley 31, Grace Davis 26
Central Valley Christian 31, Hanford 21
Ceres 31, Beyer 22
Chadwick 36, Trinity Classical Academy 21
Channel Islands 24, Carpinteria 14
Chavez 49, Tokay 14
Chester 44, Loyalton 28
Chico 35, Corning 0
Chino 35, Los Osos 13
Chino Hills 28, Damien 21
Chowchilla 42, Mendota 18
Clairemont 21, Kearny 20
Claremont 49, Diamond Ranch 20
Cleveland 14, Birmingham 9
Cloverdale 16, Willits 13
Clovis West 42, Clovis East 21
Coachella Valley 21, Southwest EC 7
Coalinga 14, Firebaugh 7
Coast Union 47, Coastal Christian 6
College Park 37, Concord 32
Compton 30, Dominguez 6
Contreras 42, Bernstein 26
Corona del Mar 24, Villa Park 10
Crean Lutheran 21, Tustin 7
Crenshaw 31, Marquez 8
Crespi 51, La Salle 3
CSDR 52, Hesperia Christian 6
Culver City 63, El Segundo 41
Cypress 14, Pacifica 11
De La Salle 42, Cathedral Catholic 0
Del Norte 50, Hoopa Valley 6
Desert Christian Academy 41, Ontario Christian 7
Desert Hot Springs 35, Indio 9
Desert Mirage 40, Calipatria 6
Destiny Christian Academy 44, Oakland 8
Diego Rivera 54, Belmont 21
Dinuba 48, Exeter 34
Don Lugo 14, Rowland 7
Dorsey 20, George Washington Prep 12
Dos Pueblos 35, Hueneme 7
Dougherty Valley 48, Ygnacio Valley 20
Downey 42, Mayfair 12
Dr. Maya Angelou Community 14, Mark Keppel 0
Durham 27, Colusa 12
Eagle Rock 28, Lincoln 20
East Bakersfield 49, South 42
East Nicolaus 7, Pierce 6
Eastlake 13, Otay Ranch 3
Edison 36, Wilcox 29
El Capitan 19, Santana 7
Entrepreneur 44, Valley Oaks Charter 36
Etiwanda 42, Upland 7
Fairfax 42, Westchester 0
Faith Baptist 44, Santa Clarita Christian 13
Fillmore 51, San Marcos 22
Firebaugh 14, Glenn 7
Folsom 43, Granite Bay 7
Foothill 37, McLane 14
Foothill 31, Fairfield 7
Foresthill 71, Adventure Christian 40
Fortuna 36, Arcata 0
Fountain Valley 20, Sonora 14
Franklin 63, Elk Grove 14
Frazier Mountain 20, Lone Pine 18
Fresno Christian 52, Avenal 6
Frontier 41, Stockdale 6
Fulton 36, Grant 0
Garces Memorial 20, Bakersfield 16
Garfield 42, Bell 28
Golden Sierra 22, Rio Vista 6
Grace 41, Santa Clara 0
Granada Hills Charter 29, El Camino Real 0
Granite Hills 34, Lindsay 28
Granite Hills 44, Grossmont 24
Greenfield 28, Harbor 21
Gridley 14, Lassen 7
Gunn 20, El Camino 0
Half Moon Bay 61, Mountain View 28
Hamilton 33, University 21
Hayfork 48, Burney 6
Helix 42, Mount Miguel 8
Hemet 39, Lakeside 26
Heritage 48, Freedom 27
Heritage 14, Canyon Springs 13
Heritage Christian 28, Village Christian 14
Highland 48, Antelope Valley 6
Highlands 48, San Juan 0
Hillcrest 20, Moreno Valley 15
Hilltop 35, Vista 12
Hilmar 36, Escalon 32
Hollywood 14, Roybal 6
Homestead 31, MacDonald 14
Hoover 42, Torres 36
Hoover 32, Crawford 0
Hughson 35, Ripon 21
Huntington Beach 24, El Modena 21
Huntington Park 39, South East 24
Immanuel 44, Washington Union 8
Imperial 34, Central 10
Independence 41, Ridgeview 13
Inderkum 68, Christian Brothers 34
Inglewood 26, Mira Costa 21
Jefferson 34, Fremont 6
Johansen 52, Livingston 21
Johnson 31, River Valley 18
Julian 50, West Shores 38
Justin-Siena 29, Piner 7
Kairos Public 61, Delta 3
Kelseyville 28, Lower Lake 21
Kennedy 47, Taft 21
Kennedy 35, Panorama 22
Kennedy 33, Davis Sr. 32
Kerman 33, Kingsburg 30
King 35, Corona 21
King City 31, Soledad 10
King's Academy 52, Rio Hondo Prep 46
Kings Christian 21, Alpaugh 20
La Canada 42, Schurr 7
La Mirada 49, Cerritos 14
La Puente 13, Azusa 0
La Quinta 42, Shadow Hills 6
La Serna 27, Warren 3
La Sierra 47, Jurupa Valley 14
Laguna Hills 48, Kennedy 14
Las Lomas 42, Alhambra 13
Las Plumas 55, Yreka 7
Lathrop 39, Pacheco 6
Laton 2, Maricopa 0 (forfeit)
Lawndale 49, Beverly Hills 0
Le Grand 55, Waterford 34
Legacy 36, Roosevelt 18
Liberty 39, Dos Palos 29
Liberty 21, Centennial 14
Liberty 42, Deer Valley 21
Liberty Ranch 38, Union Mine 14
Linden 40, Bret Harte 6
Lompoc 44, Paso Robles 14
Long Beach Poly 55, Lakewood 0
Los Altos 41, West Covina 28
Los Amigos 28, Garden Grove 7
Los Gatos 28, Pittsburg 27
Los Molinos 54, Quincy 6
Madison 35, Coronado 14
Mammoth 43, St. Joseph Academy 12
Manteca 63, Mountain House 0
Marina 42, Santa Cruz 35
Mariposa County 37, Modesto Christian 6
Mary Star of the Sea 42, St. Monica 26
Mater Dei Catholic 48, Montgomery 0
Maxwell 36, Portola 14
Maywood CES 27, Mendez 0
McKinleyville 21, Eureka 20
McNair 48, Franklin 20
Middletown 62, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 0
Midland 14, Red Bluff 6
Millennium 36, Vacaville Christian 21
Mills 35, Cupertino 28
Minarets 28, Sierra 7
Mira Mesa 21, Rancho Buena Vista 17
Mira Monte 28, Del Oro 7
Mission Bay 34, Canyon Hills 6
Mission Hills 14, La Costa Canyon 0
Mission Viejo 42, Edison 14
Modoc 28, Fall River 14
Mojave 58, Tehillah Christian Academy 20
Monache 30, Mission Oak 27
Monrovia 22, Kaiser 13
Monte Vista 47, Livermore 7
Montgomery 49, Healdsburg 9
Mt. Whitney 30, El Diamante 6
Nevada Union 20, Casa Roble 14
Newbury Park 35, Bishop Diego 0
Newport Harbor 48, Foothill 7
Nipomo 48, Templeton 42
Nogales 34, Montclair 7
Norco 24, Murrieta Mesa 14
Nordhoff 43, Del Sol 29
Northgate 47, Clayton Valley Charter 28
Notre Dame 21, Whittier Christian 6
Notre Dame (SO) 28, Chaminade 21
O'Farrell Charter 23, Hamilton 13
Oak Grove 42, Westmont 13
Oak Ridge 28, Rocklin 14
Oakdale 49, Patterson 21
Oakmont 49, Colfax 25
Ocean View 20, Costa Mesa 3
Oceanside 28, San Marcos 21
Ontario 64, Duarte 0
Orange 42, El Dorado 14
Orange Lutheran 56, Servite 21
Orange Vista 26, Poly 10
Orosi 49, Parlier 0
Overfelt 33, Gunderson 18
Pacific Grove 45, Everett Alvarez 14
Pacifica 38, Oaks Christian 17
Palisades 29, Venice 26
Palma 54, Alisal 14
Palm Desert 20, Rancho Mirage 19
Palmdale 45, Eastside 12
Palo Verde Valley 46, Cibola 7
Paloma Valley 46, Perris 0
Palos Verdes 42, Millikan 7
Paraclete 56, St. Paul 36
Paramount 42, Gahr 15
Patriot 17, Norte Vista 7
Peninsula 42, Hawthorne 6
Pinewood 20, Trinity Christian 14
Pioneer Valley 20, Santa Maria 7
Pleasant Grove 41, Sheldon 14
Poly 35, Arroyo 6
Porterville 42, Lemoore 20
Portola 26, Sunny Hills 6
Poway 26, El Camino 9
Priory 57, Tomales 14
Prospect 38, Evergreen Valley 0
Quartz Hill 48, Knight 0
Ramona 35, Mt. Carmel 21
Rancho Alamitos 43, Saddleback 0
Rancho Bernardo 33, Del Norte 21
Rancho Cotate 44, Casa Grande 20
Rancho Dominguez 48, Dymally 6
Rancho San Juan 29, Gonzales 28
Rancho Verde 35, Rancho Christian 6
Redding Christian 52, Mt. Shasta 0
Redondo Union 42, Leuzinger 0
Redwood 34, Tulare Union 29
Redwood 27, Vintage 14
Redwood Christian 20, Newark Memorial 14
Reedley 38, Fowler 12
Rio Linda 52, Natomas 16
River Islands 37, Summerville 17
Riverdale 27, Farmersville 18
Riverside Prep 21, Arrowhead Christian 8
Rosemead 35, Alhambra 20
Rosemont 33, Amador 14
Royal 42, Santa Paula 24
Salesian 35, Harvard-Westlake 28
Salesian College Preparatory 63, Alameda 6
San Clemente 28, Yorba Linda 0
San Gabriel 31, Mountain View 15
San Joaquin Memorial 41, Bullard 35
San Juan Hills 61, Los Alamitos 10
San Leandro 20, Castro Valley 0
San Lorenzo 41, Mt. Eden 6
San Luis Obispo 35, Mission College Prep 21
San Marino 18, Crescenta Valley 14
San Pasqual 47, Fallbrook 20
San Pedro 49, Banning 17
San Rafael 40, Hercules 0
Sanger 48, Madera 27
Sanger West 56, Fresno 0
Santa Barbara 38, Moorpark 24
Santa Margarita 14, Mater Dei 7
Santee 54, Manual Arts 0
Saratoga 43, Monta Vista 15
Seaside 19, Pajaro Valley 14
Segerstrom 21, Irvine 20
Selma 35, Hanford West 0
Sierra Canyon 41, Loyola 0
Sierra Pacific 42, Caruthers 28
Silver Valley 34, California Military Institute 0
Sonora 28, Ripon Christian 7
South Hills 47, Covina 26
South Pasadena 42, Burroughs 7
South San Francisco 28, Fremont 7
St. Augustine 48, University City 40
St. Bernard 54, Verbum Dei Jesuit 0
St. Bonaventure 44, Simi Valley 37
St. Helena 41, Upper Lake 22
St. John Bosco 40, JSerra Catholic 14
St. Joseph 63, Righetti 0
Stagg 28, West 0
Steele Canyon 14, CIVICA NV 6
Stella High Charter Academy 26, New Designs University Park 12
Stone Ridge Christian 28, Delhi 16
Strathmore 35, Orange Cove 0
Sultana 28, Burroughs 3
Sutter 53, Woodland 23
Swett 30, Calistoga 20
Sylmar 33, Van Nuys 3
Taft 32, Chatsworth 27
Tahquitz 40, West Valley 0
Terra Nova 45, Los Altos 13
Torrance 35, Santa Monica 14
Trabuco Hills 28, Brea Olinda 14
Tranquillity 21, Yosemite 7
Tri-City Christian 46, Victory Christian Academy 22
Tulare Western 49, Golden West 13
Tulelake 46, Plumas Charter 30
Ukiah 38, Petaluma 28
University 30, Santa Ana 15
Vacaville 28, Pioneer 6
Valencia 62, Saugus 28
Valhalla 56, Monte Vista 7
Vallejo 24, Cordova 13
Valley 30, Florin 18
Valley Center 48, Escondido 0
Valley Oaks CES 68, Discovery 0
Valley View 37, JW North 28
Ventura 27, Thousand Oaks 19
Verdugo Hills 54, Monroe 47
Victor Valley 7, Barstow 3
Vincent Memorial 50, Mountain Empire 29
Vista del Lago 48, Rio Americano 22
Vista del Lago 30, Liberty 14
Walnut 29, Chaffey 12
Wasco 42, Delano 8
Watsonville 34, St. Francis 18
Westlake 34, Rio Mesa 7
Whitney 35, Jesuit 33
Williams 28, Hamilton 20
Winters 44, Paradise 15
Woodcreek 48, Ponderosa 20
Woodlake 50, Corcoran 8
Woodrow Wilson 35, Jordan 8
Xavier Prep 14, Palm Springs 13
Yuba City 37, McClatchy 6
Yucaipa 56, Redlands 28
Yucca Valley 66, Cathedral City 6
Scores Not Reported
American vs. Kennedy
Anzar vs. Crystal Springs Uplands
Bear River vs. Wheatland
Borrego Springs vs. Warner
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Valley Christian
Center vs. Marysville
Dixon vs. El Camino
Edison vs. Sunnyside
El Cajon Valley vs. West Hills
Esperanza vs. Fullerton
Gabrielino vs. Pasadena
Granite Hills vs. Adelanto
Gustine vs. Denair
Laguna Creek vs. Monterey Trail
Lighthouse Christian vs. Villanova Prep
Locke vs. Jordan
Northwood vs. Marina
Orland vs. Anderson
Patrick Henry vs. Morse
Rosamond vs. Viewpoint
Round Valley vs. Cornerstone Christian
Sacramento vs. Wood
Scripps Ranch vs. La Jolla
SJDLCS vs. Rim of the World
Sotomayor vs. USC Hybrid
SPXSMA vs. Bishop Montgomery
Stuart Hall vs. Fort Bragg
Vanden vs. Rodriguez
Westwood vs. Happy Camp
Wilson vs. Sierra Vista
Woodland Christian vs. Esparto
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.