California High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2

The 2026 California high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with a massive slate of games from San Diego to the North Coast.

Among the biggest results, Santa Margarita defeated Mater Dei 14-7 in their Trinity League opener, St. John Bosco beat JSerra Catholic 40-14 and Orange Lutheran rolled past Servite 56-21. De La Salle shut out Cathedral Catholic 42-0, Folsom beat Granite Bay 43-7 and Sierra Canyon blanked Loyola 41-0.

Here are the California high school football final scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Friday, Oct. 2

Agoura 55, Buena 37

Aliso Niguel 23, Tesoro 10

Alta Loma 6, San Dimas 0

Amador Valley 24, Granada 17

Anaheim 29, Katella 14

Analy 42, Maria Carrillo 10

Anderson 2, Oroville 0 (forfeit)

Animo Robinson 44, New Designs Watts 42

Antioch 54, Emerald 0

Apple Valley 31, Hesperia 30

Aquinas 49, Western Christian 0

Arcadia 28, Arroyo 21

Argonaut 62, El Dorado 42

Arlington 27, Citrus Hill 26

Armijo 22, Burbank 14

Arroyo Grande 35, Atascadero 13

Artesia 49, Pioneer 0

Bakersfield Christian 28, Highland 13

Baldwin Park 55, Diamond Bar 14

Bear Creek 70, Weston Ranch 12

Beaumont 63, Redlands East Valley 7

Bell Gardens 27, Rialto 6

Bella Vista 36, Antelope 35

Bellarmine College Prep 10, Archbishop Mitty 7

Bellflower 40, Santa Fe 33

Benicia 25, McClymonds 20

Berkeley 42, Tennyson 28

Big Bear 30, Pacific 13

Big Valley Christian 28, Riverbank 7

Bishop Alemany 56, St. Anthony 7

Bishop Amat 27, Serra 26

Bishop Union 42, Immanuel Christian 8

Bishop's 37, Coastal Academy 36

Bradshaw Christian 48, Galt 14

Brentwood School 26, St. Genevieve 12

Buchanan 49, Clovis 42

Cabrillo 50, Morro Bay 0

Cajon 41, Citrus Valley 21

Calabasas 13, Oak Park 7

California 32, Dublin 13

California 30, Norwalk 14

California School for the Deaf 62, Elsie Allen 18

Calvary Baptist 59, United Christian Academy 26

Calvary Chapel 66, Malibu 26

Camarillo 42, Oxnard 21

Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 41, Bosco Tech 0

Capistrano Valley 42, La Habra 20

Capuchino 44, Santa Clara 43

Carlsbad 30, Torrey Pines 7

Carson 57, Gardena 0

Castaic 42, Canyon 7

Castle Park 62, Orange Glen 8

Cathedral 21, St. Francis 18

Centennial 51, Compton Early College 0

Central 32, Madera South 15

Central Catholic 56, East Union 6

Central Valley 31, Grace Davis 26

Central Valley Christian 31, Hanford 21

Ceres 31, Beyer 22

Chadwick 36, Trinity Classical Academy 21

Channel Islands 24, Carpinteria 14

Chavez 49, Tokay 14

Chester 44, Loyalton 28

Chico 35, Corning 0

Chino 35, Los Osos 13

Chino Hills 28, Damien 21

Chowchilla 42, Mendota 18

Clairemont 21, Kearny 20

Claremont 49, Diamond Ranch 20

Cleveland 14, Birmingham 9

Cloverdale 16, Willits 13

Clovis West 42, Clovis East 21

Coachella Valley 21, Southwest EC 7

Coalinga 14, Firebaugh 7

Coast Union 47, Coastal Christian 6

College Park 37, Concord 32

Compton 30, Dominguez 6

Contreras 42, Bernstein 26

Corona del Mar 24, Villa Park 10

Crean Lutheran 21, Tustin 7

Crenshaw 31, Marquez 8

Crespi 51, La Salle 3

CSDR 52, Hesperia Christian 6

Culver City 63, El Segundo 41

Cypress 14, Pacifica 11

De La Salle 42, Cathedral Catholic 0

Del Norte 50, Hoopa Valley 6

Desert Christian Academy 41, Ontario Christian 7

Desert Hot Springs 35, Indio 9

Desert Mirage 40, Calipatria 6

Destiny Christian Academy 44, Oakland 8

Diego Rivera 54, Belmont 21

Dinuba 48, Exeter 34

Don Lugo 14, Rowland 7

Dorsey 20, George Washington Prep 12

Dos Pueblos 35, Hueneme 7

Dougherty Valley 48, Ygnacio Valley 20

Downey 42, Mayfair 12

Dr. Maya Angelou Community 14, Mark Keppel 0

Durham 27, Colusa 12

Eagle Rock 28, Lincoln 20

East Bakersfield 49, South 42

East Nicolaus 7, Pierce 6

Eastlake 13, Otay Ranch 3

Edison 36, Wilcox 29

El Capitan 19, Santana 7

Entrepreneur 44, Valley Oaks Charter 36

Etiwanda 42, Upland 7

Fairfax 42, Westchester 0

Faith Baptist 44, Santa Clarita Christian 13

Fillmore 51, San Marcos 22

Firebaugh 14, Glenn 7

Folsom 43, Granite Bay 7

Foothill 37, McLane 14

Foothill 31, Fairfield 7

Foresthill 71, Adventure Christian 40

Fortuna 36, Arcata 0

Fountain Valley 20, Sonora 14

Franklin 63, Elk Grove 14

Frazier Mountain 20, Lone Pine 18

Fresno Christian 52, Avenal 6

Frontier 41, Stockdale 6

Fulton 36, Grant 0

Garces Memorial 20, Bakersfield 16

Garfield 42, Bell 28

Golden Sierra 22, Rio Vista 6

Grace 41, Santa Clara 0

Granada Hills Charter 29, El Camino Real 0

Granite Hills 34, Lindsay 28

Granite Hills 44, Grossmont 24

Greenfield 28, Harbor 21

Gridley 14, Lassen 7

Gunn 20, El Camino 0

Half Moon Bay 61, Mountain View 28

Hamilton 33, University 21

Hayfork 48, Burney 6

Helix 42, Mount Miguel 8

Hemet 39, Lakeside 26

Heritage 48, Freedom 27

Heritage 14, Canyon Springs 13

Heritage Christian 28, Village Christian 14

Highland 48, Antelope Valley 6

Highlands 48, San Juan 0

Hillcrest 20, Moreno Valley 15

Hilltop 35, Vista 12

Hilmar 36, Escalon 32

Hollywood 14, Roybal 6

Homestead 31, MacDonald 14

Hoover 42, Torres 36

Hoover 32, Crawford 0

Hughson 35, Ripon 21

Huntington Beach 24, El Modena 21

Huntington Park 39, South East 24

Immanuel 44, Washington Union 8

Imperial 34, Central 10

Independence 41, Ridgeview 13

Inderkum 68, Christian Brothers 34

Inglewood 26, Mira Costa 21

Jefferson 34, Fremont 6

Johansen 52, Livingston 21

Johnson 31, River Valley 18

Julian 50, West Shores 38

Justin-Siena 29, Piner 7

Kairos Public 61, Delta 3

Kelseyville 28, Lower Lake 21

Kennedy 47, Taft 21

Kennedy 35, Panorama 22

Kennedy 33, Davis Sr. 32

Kerman 33, Kingsburg 30

King 35, Corona 21

King City 31, Soledad 10

King's Academy 52, Rio Hondo Prep 46

Kings Christian 21, Alpaugh 20

La Canada 42, Schurr 7

La Mirada 49, Cerritos 14

La Puente 13, Azusa 0

La Quinta 42, Shadow Hills 6

La Serna 27, Warren 3

La Sierra 47, Jurupa Valley 14

Laguna Hills 48, Kennedy 14

Las Lomas 42, Alhambra 13

Las Plumas 55, Yreka 7

Lathrop 39, Pacheco 6

Laton 2, Maricopa 0 (forfeit)

Lawndale 49, Beverly Hills 0

Le Grand 55, Waterford 34

Legacy 36, Roosevelt 18

Liberty 39, Dos Palos 29

Liberty 21, Centennial 14

Liberty 42, Deer Valley 21

Liberty Ranch 38, Union Mine 14

Linden 40, Bret Harte 6

Lompoc 44, Paso Robles 14

Long Beach Poly 55, Lakewood 0

Los Altos 41, West Covina 28

Los Amigos 28, Garden Grove 7

Los Gatos 28, Pittsburg 27

Los Molinos 54, Quincy 6

Madison 35, Coronado 14

Mammoth 43, St. Joseph Academy 12

Manteca 63, Mountain House 0

Marina 42, Santa Cruz 35

Mariposa County 37, Modesto Christian 6

Mary Star of the Sea 42, St. Monica 26

Mater Dei Catholic 48, Montgomery 0

Maxwell 36, Portola 14

Maywood CES 27, Mendez 0

McKinleyville 21, Eureka 20

McNair 48, Franklin 20

Middletown 62, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 0

Midland 14, Red Bluff 6

Millennium 36, Vacaville Christian 21

Mills 35, Cupertino 28

Minarets 28, Sierra 7

Mira Mesa 21, Rancho Buena Vista 17

Mira Monte 28, Del Oro 7

Mission Bay 34, Canyon Hills 6

Mission Hills 14, La Costa Canyon 0

Mission Viejo 42, Edison 14

Modoc 28, Fall River 14

Mojave 58, Tehillah Christian Academy 20

Monache 30, Mission Oak 27

Monrovia 22, Kaiser 13

Monte Vista 47, Livermore 7

Montgomery 49, Healdsburg 9

Mt. Whitney 30, El Diamante 6

Nevada Union 20, Casa Roble 14

Newbury Park 35, Bishop Diego 0

Newport Harbor 48, Foothill 7

Nipomo 48, Templeton 42

Nogales 34, Montclair 7

Norco 24, Murrieta Mesa 14

Nordhoff 43, Del Sol 29

Northgate 47, Clayton Valley Charter 28

Notre Dame 21, Whittier Christian 6

Notre Dame (SO) 28, Chaminade 21

O'Farrell Charter 23, Hamilton 13

Oak Grove 42, Westmont 13

Oak Ridge 28, Rocklin 14

Oakdale 49, Patterson 21

Oakmont 49, Colfax 25

Ocean View 20, Costa Mesa 3

Oceanside 28, San Marcos 21

Ontario 64, Duarte 0

Orange 42, El Dorado 14

Orange Lutheran 56, Servite 21

Orange Vista 26, Poly 10

Orosi 49, Parlier 0

Overfelt 33, Gunderson 18

Pacific Grove 45, Everett Alvarez 14

Pacifica 38, Oaks Christian 17

Palisades 29, Venice 26

Palma 54, Alisal 14

Palm Desert 20, Rancho Mirage 19

Palmdale 45, Eastside 12

Palo Verde Valley 46, Cibola 7

Paloma Valley 46, Perris 0

Palos Verdes 42, Millikan 7

Paraclete 56, St. Paul 36

Paramount 42, Gahr 15

Patriot 17, Norte Vista 7

Peninsula 42, Hawthorne 6

Pinewood 20, Trinity Christian 14

Pioneer Valley 20, Santa Maria 7

Pleasant Grove 41, Sheldon 14

Poly 35, Arroyo 6

Porterville 42, Lemoore 20

Portola 26, Sunny Hills 6

Poway 26, El Camino 9

Priory 57, Tomales 14

Prospect 38, Evergreen Valley 0

Quartz Hill 48, Knight 0

Ramona 35, Mt. Carmel 21

Rancho Alamitos 43, Saddleback 0

Rancho Bernardo 33, Del Norte 21

Rancho Cotate 44, Casa Grande 20

Rancho Dominguez 48, Dymally 6

Rancho San Juan 29, Gonzales 28

Rancho Verde 35, Rancho Christian 6

Redding Christian 52, Mt. Shasta 0

Redondo Union 42, Leuzinger 0

Redwood 34, Tulare Union 29

Redwood 27, Vintage 14

Redwood Christian 20, Newark Memorial 14

Reedley 38, Fowler 12

Rio Linda 52, Natomas 16

River Islands 37, Summerville 17

Riverdale 27, Farmersville 18

Riverside Prep 21, Arrowhead Christian 8

Rosemead 35, Alhambra 20

Rosemont 33, Amador 14

Royal 42, Santa Paula 24

Salesian 35, Harvard-Westlake 28

Salesian College Preparatory 63, Alameda 6

San Clemente 28, Yorba Linda 0

San Gabriel 31, Mountain View 15

San Joaquin Memorial 41, Bullard 35

San Juan Hills 61, Los Alamitos 10

San Leandro 20, Castro Valley 0

San Lorenzo 41, Mt. Eden 6

San Luis Obispo 35, Mission College Prep 21

San Marino 18, Crescenta Valley 14

San Pasqual 47, Fallbrook 20

San Pedro 49, Banning 17

San Rafael 40, Hercules 0

Sanger 48, Madera 27

Sanger West 56, Fresno 0

Santa Barbara 38, Moorpark 24

Santa Margarita 14, Mater Dei 7

Santee 54, Manual Arts 0

Saratoga 43, Monta Vista 15

Seaside 19, Pajaro Valley 14

Segerstrom 21, Irvine 20

Selma 35, Hanford West 0

Sierra Canyon 41, Loyola 0

Sierra Pacific 42, Caruthers 28

Silver Valley 34, California Military Institute 0

Sonora 28, Ripon Christian 7

South Hills 47, Covina 26

South Pasadena 42, Burroughs 7

South San Francisco 28, Fremont 7

St. Augustine 48, University City 40

St. Bernard 54, Verbum Dei Jesuit 0

St. Bonaventure 44, Simi Valley 37

St. Helena 41, Upper Lake 22

St. John Bosco 40, JSerra Catholic 14

St. Joseph 63, Righetti 0

Stagg 28, West 0

Steele Canyon 14, CIVICA NV 6

Stella High Charter Academy 26, New Designs University Park 12

Stone Ridge Christian 28, Delhi 16

Strathmore 35, Orange Cove 0

Sultana 28, Burroughs 3

Sutter 53, Woodland 23

Swett 30, Calistoga 20

Sylmar 33, Van Nuys 3

Taft 32, Chatsworth 27

Tahquitz 40, West Valley 0

Terra Nova 45, Los Altos 13

Torrance 35, Santa Monica 14

Trabuco Hills 28, Brea Olinda 14

Tranquillity 21, Yosemite 7

Tri-City Christian 46, Victory Christian Academy 22

Tulare Western 49, Golden West 13

Tulelake 46, Plumas Charter 30

Ukiah 38, Petaluma 28

University 30, Santa Ana 15

Vacaville 28, Pioneer 6

Valencia 62, Saugus 28

Valhalla 56, Monte Vista 7

Vallejo 24, Cordova 13

Valley 30, Florin 18

Valley Center 48, Escondido 0

Valley Oaks CES 68, Discovery 0

Valley View 37, JW North 28

Ventura 27, Thousand Oaks 19

Verdugo Hills 54, Monroe 47

Victor Valley 7, Barstow 3

Vincent Memorial 50, Mountain Empire 29

Vista del Lago 48, Rio Americano 22

Vista del Lago 30, Liberty 14

Walnut 29, Chaffey 12

Wasco 42, Delano 8

Watsonville 34, St. Francis 18

Westlake 34, Rio Mesa 7

Whitney 35, Jesuit 33

Williams 28, Hamilton 20

Winters 44, Paradise 15

Woodcreek 48, Ponderosa 20

Woodlake 50, Corcoran 8

Woodrow Wilson 35, Jordan 8

Xavier Prep 14, Palm Springs 13

Yuba City 37, McClatchy 6

Yucaipa 56, Redlands 28

Yucca Valley 66, Cathedral City 6

Scores Not Reported

American vs. Kennedy

Anzar vs. Crystal Springs Uplands

Bear River vs. Wheatland

Borrego Springs vs. Warner

Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Valley Christian

Center vs. Marysville

Dixon vs. El Camino

Edison vs. Sunnyside

El Cajon Valley vs. West Hills

Esperanza vs. Fullerton

Gabrielino vs. Pasadena

Granite Hills vs. Adelanto

Gustine vs. Denair

Laguna Creek vs. Monterey Trail

Lighthouse Christian vs. Villanova Prep

Locke vs. Jordan

Northwood vs. Marina

Orland vs. Anderson

Patrick Henry vs. Morse

Rosamond vs. Viewpoint

Round Valley vs. Cornerstone Christian

Sacramento vs. Wood

Scripps Ranch vs. La Jolla

SJDLCS vs. Rim of the World

Sotomayor vs. USC Hybrid

SPXSMA vs. Bishop Montgomery

Stuart Hall vs. Fort Bragg

Vanden vs. Rodriguez

Westwood vs. Happy Camp

Wilson vs. Sierra Vista

Woodland Christian vs. Esparto