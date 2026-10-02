JSerra vs. St. John Bosco Live Stream: How to Watch Trinity League Football

The Trinity League's opening night includes more than one marquee matchup.

While Santa Margarita and Mater Dei meet in Mission Viejo, St. John Bosco opens league play at home against a JSerra team that has emerged as one of Southern California's most dangerous challengers.

St. John Bosco enters 4-1 and ranked No. 8 in the latest High School On SI Power 25 national rankings.

The Braves are No. 3 in the latest High School On SI CIF Southern Section Top 25.

JSerra is also 4-1 and ranked No. 9 in the Southern Section, putting two Top 10 CIF-SS teams on the field in Bellflower.

Both teams had last week off.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at St. John Bosco, with the game streaming live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch JSerra vs. St. John Bosco

What: No. 9 CIF-SS JSerra Lions at No. 8 nationally St. John Bosco Braves

When: Friday, Oct. 2

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: St. John Bosco High School, Bellflower, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: JSerra vs. St. John Bosco on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

St. John Bosco Begins Another Trinity League Run

St. John Bosco enters league play with four victories in five games and another roster loaded with Division I talent.

The Braves remain firmly in the national championship conversation at No. 8 in the latest High School On SI Power 25.

Their only loss came against national No. 2 St. Frances Academy of Baltimore.

Bosco responded by continuing to pile up quality results before taking last week off in preparation for the Trinity League.

Now the schedule becomes even less forgiving.

JSerra comes first, followed by a league filled with nationally and regionally ranked opponents.

JSerra Has Earned Its Top 10 Spot

JSerra isn't arriving in Bellflower simply hoping to survive.

The Lions are 4-1 and No. 9 in the latest High School On SI CIF Southern Section rankings.

Their early-season work included a quality victory over Crean Lutheran that helped move JSerra up the Southern Section rankings.

After last week's bye, the Lions have had additional time to prepare for their biggest challenge of the season.

Beating St. John Bosco in Bellflower would immediately become one of the most significant results anywhere in California this fall.

No Easy Nights in the Trinity League

The depth of the Trinity League is evident just by looking at Friday's schedule.

Santa Margarita, the No. 4 team in the country, faces No. 15 Mater Dei.

No. 8 St. John Bosco gets a CIF Southern Section Top 10 opponent in JSerra.

Orange Lutheran, ranked No. 6 in the Southern Section, faces No. 22 Servite.

There are no soft openings.

For Bosco, Friday is an opportunity to start its league schedule with a convincing victory and remain among the country's highest-ranked teams.

For JSerra, it's an opportunity to show that its 4-1 start and Top 10 Southern Section ranking can translate against one of the country's established powers.

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