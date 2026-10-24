Skip to main content
High School

California High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Check out the CIF final scores from Friday night's California high school football action across the Golden State
Sam Brown|
Jace Kessler

The 2026 California high school football season continued with another huge Friday night of action on October 23, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Golden State.

Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.

California High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Agoura 49, Oxnard 12

Alta Loma 43, Chino 0

Analy 48, Santa Rosa 21

Anderson 29, Yreka 18

Animo Robinson 20, New Designs University Park 8

Antelope Valley 52, Littlerock 0

Antioch 52, Freedom 18

Aquinas 49, Village Christian 7

Arcadia 41, Glendale 38

Arcata 20, Hoopa Valley 0

Archbishop Riordan 24, Valley Christian 9

Arleta 47, Fulton 15

Arlington 28, Lakeside 14

Arroyo 62, Mark Keppel 0

Baldwin Park 35, Los Altos 22

Bell 27, Roosevelt 0

Bellflower 45, Norwalk 6

Benicia 35, Campolindo 21

Biggs 17, Portola 7

Birmingham 42, Chatsworth 0

Bishop Amat 7, Loyola 0

Bishop Union 27, California City 6

Bishop's 14, Classical Academy 12

Bonita Vista 22, Hilltop 8

Bradshaw Christian 21, Union Mine 20

Branson 69, Elsie Allen 16

Buchanan 56, Clovis East 43

Bullard 38, Sunnyside 6

Burlingame 28, Woodside 21

Butte Valley 56, Herlong 0

Calabasas 55, Buena 10

Calaveras 62, Bret Harte 0

Cardinal Newman 63, American Canyon 0

Carter 21, Arroyo Valley 6

Cathedral 42, Paraclete 21

Cathedral Catholic 42, Point Loma 6

Centennial 35, Stockdale 13

Centennial 41, Chaparral 27

Central Catholic 42, Sierra 0

Central East 58, Clovis West 27

Central Valley 19, Johansen 7

Central Valley Christian 31, Tulare Union 21

Chaminade 21, Serra 7

Channel Islands 21, Santa Clara 16

Chavez 49, West 0

Chico 33, Foothill 27

Chowchilla 28, Coalinga 7

Cleveland 37, Granada Hills Charter 7

Clovis 41, Clovis North 6

Colton 48, Rim of the World 17

Contreras 30, Roybal 12

Cornerstone Christian 51, Public Safety Academy 8

Cosumnes Oaks 32, Sheldon 20

Crean Lutheran 31, Corona del Mar 17

Crenshaw 18, Dorsey 14

Crescenta Valley 28, Burroughs 7

Crespi 48, Bishop Alemany 12

Culver City 54, Torrance 52

Cuyama Valley 28, Legacy Christian Academy 20

De Anza 25, Saint Mary's 0

De La Salle 31, San Ramon Valley 14

Del Mar 13, San Jose 0

Del Sol 21, Carpinteria 10

Desert Christian Academy 47, Santa Rosa Academy 3

Desert Hot Springs 62, Banning 15

Destiny Christian Academy 61, McClatchy 7

Diego Rivera 45, SJDLCS 7

Dinuba 65, Washington Union 40

Dominguez 47, Cabrillo 7

Downey 46, Cerritos 20

Dr. Maya Angelou Community 16, Fremont 14

Dymally 18, Jordan 10

East Bakersfield 37, Golden Valley 27

East Nicolaus 42, Colusa 0

East Union 49, Mountain House 6

El Camino 24, Del Norte 21

El Camino 40, Cupertino 0

El Camino Real 28, Taft 7

El Capitan 41, El Cajon Valley 0

El Rancho 25, Bell Gardens 0

El Segundo 45, North 40

Elk Grove 49, Laguna Creek 23

Emerald (forfeit), Liberty 0

Encina 44, West Campus 36

Enterprise 42, Shasta 7

Etna 42, Mt. Shasta 0

Faith Baptist 35, CSDR 6

Fallbrook 35, Vista 0

Fillmore 14, Dos Pueblos 0

Firebaugh 22, Dos Palos 18

Folsom 42, Del Oro 41

Fontana 19, Indian Springs 13

Foothill 35, Tesoro 13

Foothill 43, Armijo 0

Foothills Christian 41, Victory Christian Academy 14

Fortuna 41, Eureka 14

Fountain Valley 49, Valencia 14

Franklin 37, Lincoln 21

Franklin 37, Pleasant Grove 0

Fresno Christian 33, Yosemite 7

Garces Memorial 35, Liberty 0

Garden Grove 30, Estancia 6

Garfield 34, Eagle Rock 20

Grace 35, Nordhoff 14

Granada 20, Dublin 9

Granite Hills 14, San Jacinto 13

Granite Hills 25, Barstow 18

Granite Hills 41, Parlier 8

Great Oak 31, King 21

Greenfield 35, Lynbrook 0

Gridley 21, Corning 0

Grossmont 52, Mount Miguel 48

Hamilton 15, Venice 14

Hamilton 34, Quincy 23

Hamilton 39, Silver Valley 14

Happy Camp 50, Westwood 0

Hart 57, Canyon 0

Hayfork 52, Plumas Charter 6

Helix 42, Steele Canyon 14

Heritage 49, Citrus Hill 36

Hesperia 30, Sultana 14

Highland 21, Ridgeview 14

Hillcrest 49, JW North 28

Hillsdale 42, Capuchino 13

Hilmar 24, Ripon Christian 0

Hollywood 39, Mendez 8

Holtville 50, Calexico 0

Homestead 24, Gunn 7

Hoover 34, Clairemont 21

Hoover 49, Temple City 14

Hughson 49, Orestimba 10

Immanuel 22, Kerman 7

Immanuel Christian 58, Sierra Lutheran 42

Imperial 41, Brawley 0

Independence 42, Tehachapi 6

Inglewood 41, Leuzinger 0

James Logan 35, Hayward 34

Johnson 36, Kennedy 33

Justin-Siena 26, Novato 7

Kennedy 43, San Fernando 7

King's Academy 27, Sacred Heart Prep 14

Kingsburg 24, Exeter 0

Knight 21, Eastside 17

La Mirada 42, Warren 31

La Quinta 43, Century 13

La Serna 42, Mayfair 14

La Sierra 57, Jurupa Valley 28

Lakewood 46, Jordan 0

Lancaster 26, Highland 17

Las Plumas 34, Orland 33

Lassen 41, University Prep 21

Lathrop 29, Grace Davis 19

Laton 46, Kings Christian 19

Leigh 16, Leland 7

Lemoore 55, Mission Oak 34

Liberty 60, Mendota 14

Liberty Ranch 46, El Dorado 0

Lincoln 35, Center 34

Lincoln 42, Mission Bay 2

Lincoln 42, Tracy 7

Linden 14, River Islands 13

Locke 12, Hawkins 6

Lompoc 42, Atascadero 21

Los Angeles 30, West Adams 0

Los Gatos 49, Menlo School 14

Los Molinos 48, Williams 6

Lynwood 21, Glenn 14

Madera 55, San Joaquin Memorial 46

Manteca 43, Oakdale 35

Mar Vista 41, Castle Park 6

Maranatha Christian 17, La Jolla Country Day 9

Marin Catholic 29, St. Vincent de Paul 0

Marina 28, Seaside 20

Mariposa County 19, Stone Ridge Christian 7

Marshall 54, Wilson 14

Mary Star of the Sea 57, St. Bernard 21

Mater Dei Catholic 34, Otay Ranch 23

Mater Dei 45, Orange Luthernan 38

Maywood CES 44, Bernstein 40

McClymonds 39, Fremont 0

McFarland 57, Arvin 0

McKinleyville 32, Ferndale 29

McLane 13, Torres 10

McNair 71, Weston Ranch 0

Menlo-Atherton 41, Wilcox 33

Merced 49, Los Banos 12

Milpitas 48, Carlmont 34

Minarets 77, Avenal 0

Miramonte 21, Las Lomas 9

Mission Hills 31, Rancho Bernardo 21

Mission Viejo 58, Los Alamitos 7

Modoc 2, Weed 0

Mojave (forfeit), Mammoth 2

Monache 28, El Diamante 7

Monroe 40, Grant 7

Monte Vista 34, Amador Valley 14

Monterey Trail 37, Rocklin 29

Moorpark 37, Ventura 24

Moreno Valley 51, Perris 8

Morse 26, Crawford 6

Mountain View 14, Rosemead 0

Mountain View 51, Palo Alto 46

Mt. Diablo (forfeit), Northgate 0

Murrieta Valley 20, Murrieta Mesa 7

Napa 41, San Rafael 13

New Designs Watts 42, USC Hybrid 6

North Hollywood 35, Arroyo 14

Notre Dame 30, Vasquez 7

Oak Hills 54, Burroughs 21

Oak Ridge 42, Jesuit 0

Oakland 42, Oakland Tech 14

Oaks Christian 14, Newbury Park 6

Oceanside 34, Poway 13

Olympian 41, Montgomery 0

Ontario 35, Azusa 6

Orange Vista 42, Rancho Christian 14

Orosi 42, Riverdale 0

Pacheco 36, Ceres 24

Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 14

Pacifica 28, Marina 13

Palisades 49, Fairfax 35

Palm Desert 30, Palm Springs 0

Palo Verde Valley 38, Southwest EC 10

Palos Verdes 28, Redondo Union 7

Panorama 49, Van Nuys 7

Paramount 63, California 3

Pasadena (forfeit), South Pasadena 2

Patrick Henry 21, Madison 17

Peninsula 42, Beverly Hills 21

Petaluma 22, Maria Carrillo 6

Pierce 14, Durham 0

Pioneer 41, Firebaugh 20

Pioneer 45, Piedmont Hills 6

Poly 38, Verdugo Hills 20

Pomona 21, Garey 7

Priory 47, Cornerstone Christian 12

Ramona 49, Escondido 7

Rancho Cucamonga 41, Upland 0

Rancho Mirage 20, Shadow Hills 0

Rancho Verde 14, Liberty 10

Red Bluff 17, Pleasant Valley 14

Redwood Christian 29, Mt. Eden 6

Rio Mesa 41, Thousand Oaks 7

Ripon 28, Sonora 21

River Valley 34, Fairfield 7

Rodriguez 58, River City 34

Rosamond (forfeit), Boron 0

Rosemont 21, Argonaut 20

Royal 21, San Marcos 14

Rubidoux 42, San Bernardino 6

Sage Hill 51, Thacher 34

Saint Francis 28, Bellarmine College Prep 20

Salesian 21, St. Anthony 14

San Diego 28, La Jolla 21

San Juan Hills 16, San Clemente 0

San Leandro 25, Moreau Catholic 7

San Lorenzo 34, American 14

San Luis Obispo 51, Righetti 7

San Marcos 35, Torrey Pines 28

San Marino 42, Gabrielino 0

San Pasqual 28, Mt. Carmel 10

Sanger 31, Edison 14

Santa Barbara 13, Westlake 10

Santa Clara 45, Terra Nova 36

Santa Fe Christian 48, Escondido Charter 7

Santa Margarita 36, JSerra Catholic 12

Santa Monica 42, West 7

Santa Paula 21, Hueneme 19

Scotts Valley 29, Watsonville 0

Scripps Ranch 47, University City 43

Selma 24, Caruthers 14

Shafter 14, Kennedy 7

Sierra 26, Tranquillity 20

Sierra Canyon 63, Notre Dame (SO) 6

Sierra Pacific 17, Reedley 14

Sierra Vista 13, La Puente 7

Sonora 26, Woodbridge 13

South 48, Hawthorne 0

South El Monte 20, Montebello 17

South Fork 56, Swett 0

South Gate 42, South East 32

South LA College Prep 52, Sherman Oaks CES 8

Southwest SD 55, San Ysidro 0

St. Augustine 42, Christian 20

St. John Bosco 54, Servite 7

St. Joseph 39, Arroyo Grande 14

St. Mary's 18, Edison 15

St. Monica 47, St. Genevieve 13

Stagg 19, Bear Creek 0

Stella High Charter Academy 54, Sotomayor 26

Strathmore 21, Corcoran 7

Stuart Hall 27, Willits 20

Summerville 49, Riverbank 20

Summit 36, Eisenhower 0

Sylmar 56, Reseda 8

Tehillah Christian Academy 48, Valley Oaks Charter 30

Templeton 28, Paso Robles 26

Terra Linda 53, Healdsburg 13

Tokay 62, Franklin 0

Trabuco Hills 31, Aliso Niguel 16

Tri-City Christian 41, Orange Glen 6

Turlock 30, Pitman 6

Twentynine Palms 43, Desert Mirage 20

University 34, Buena Park 13

University 41, Westchester 0

Vacaville Christian 40, Florin 8

Valencia 55, Golden Valley 6

Valley Christian 55, Western Christian 50

Valley Oaks CES 44, TEACH Tech Charter 8

Vintage 35, Rancho Cotate 0

Vista del Lago 51, Poly 27

Wasco 49, Taft 7

Washington 16, Kennedy 13

Waterford 14, Delhi 6

West Covina 42, South Hills 21

West Park 38, Antelope 20

West Ranch 14, Castaic 0

West Valley 48, Central Valley 0

Western 26, Laguna Beach 13

Westmont 58, Gunderson 20

Westview 37, Rancho Buena Vista 20

Whitney 42, Granite Bay 14

Whittier Christian 18, Riverside Prep 14

Windsor 49, San Marin 27

Winters 36, Willows 13

Wood 29, Pioneer 12

Woodcreek 42, Vista del Lago 21

Woodlake 26, Lindsay 19

Woodland 35, Dixon 24

Woodland Christian 50, Mesa Verde 21

Workman 31, Ganesha 21

Yorba Linda 20, Edison 17

Yuba City 35, Placer 19

Yucca Valley 38, Coachella Valley 0

Scores Not Reported

Carlsbad vs. La Costa Canyon

Acalanes vs. Clayton Valley Charter

Albany vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent

Archbishop Mitty vs. SHCP

Arroyo vs. Alameda

Atwater vs. El Capitan

Banning vs. Narbonne

Bear River vs. Colfax

Beyer vs. Livingston

Bolsa Grande vs. Godinez Fundamental

Bonita vs. Charter Oak

Borrego Springs vs. Julian

Bosco Tech vs. Verbum Dei Jesuit

Brentwood School vs. Rio Hondo Prep

Burbank vs. Davis Sr.

Cabrillo vs. Pioneer Valley

Camarillo vs. Oak Park

Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Heritage Christian

Casa Roble vs. Natomas

Cathedral City vs. Indio

Central vs. Fresno

Chavez vs. Delano

Christian Brothers vs. Ponderosa

Claremont vs. San Dimas

Coastal Academy vs. Army-Navy

Colony vs. Glendora

Compton vs. Centennial

Concord vs. Alhambra

Cordova vs. Grant

Covina vs. Diamond Bar

Crystal Springs Uplands vs. Pinewood

Delta vs. Millennium

Denair vs. Modesto Christian

Desert Chapel vs. Calvary Baptist

Diamond Ranch vs. Los Osos

Downey vs. Modesto

Duarte vs. Wilson

El Cerrito vs. Jesse M. Bethel

El Dorado vs. Beckman

El Modena vs. Dana Hills

El Monte vs. Schurr

Etiwanda vs. Chino Hills

Everett Alvarez vs. North Monterey County

Fall River vs. Redding Christian

Farmersville vs. Orange Cove

Foothill vs. Livermore

Fort Bragg vs. Upper Lake

Futures vs. Foresthill

Galt vs. Amador

Golden Valley vs. Buhach Colony

Golden West vs. Redwood

Grand Terrace vs. Jurupa Hills

Gregori vs. Enochs

Hanford West vs. Fowler

Hoover vs. Roosevelt

Huntington Park vs. Legacy

Independence vs. James Lick

Inderkum vs. Bella Vista

Kearny vs. Canyon Hills

Kelseyville vs. Dougherty Valley

Kennedy vs. Northwood

Kern Valley vs. Mira Monte

King City vs. Pacific Grove

Laguna Hills vs. Cypress

Le Grand vs. Gustine

Lighthouse Christian vs. Discovery

Lindhurst vs. Esparto

Live Oak vs. Oroville

Live Oak vs. Willow Glen

Lodi vs. Kimball

Loyalton vs. Burney

Malibu vs. Laguna Blanca

Manual Arts vs. Jefferson

Maranatha vs. Viewpoint

Marquez vs. King/Drew

Middletown vs. Lower Lake

Mira Mesa vs. Coronado

Mission College Prep vs. Nipomo

Montgomery vs. Piner

Morro Bay vs. Santa Ynez

Mt. Pleasant vs. Evergreen Valley

Nevada Union vs. Del Campo

Newark Memorial vs. Encinal

Norte Vista vs. Pacific

North Salinas vs. Alisal

Northview vs. Ayala

Ontario Christian vs. Linfield Christian

Palma vs. Salinas

Piedmont vs. Tennyson

Pinole Valley vs. Hercules

Pittsburg vs. Deer Valley

Polytechnic vs. Flintridge Prep

Portola vs. Canyon

Rio Linda vs. Sutter

Rio Vista vs. San Juan

Round Valley vs. Calistoga

Saddleback vs. Costa Mesa

San Gorgonio vs. Bloomington

San Pedro vs. Carson

Santa Teresa vs. Branham

Santana vs. Monte Vista

Savanna vs. Loara

Segerstrom vs. El Toro

Skyline vs. Castlemont

Soquel vs. Monterey

St. Francis vs. Bishop Montgomery

St. Helena vs. Cloverdale

St. Paul vs. SPXSMA

Sunny Hills vs. Fullerton

Sweetwater vs. Chula Vista

Temecula Valley vs. Corona

Tulelake vs. Chester

Twelve Bridges vs. Roseville

Valhalla vs. West Hills

Villa Park vs. Capistrano Valley

Villanova Prep vs. Hillcrest Christian

Vincent Memorial vs. Calipatria

Warner vs. Francis Parker

Westminster vs. Calvary Chapel

Wheatland vs. Marysville

View full California high school football scoreboard

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/California