California High School Football Final Scores - October 23
The 2026 California high school football season continued with another huge Friday night of action on October 23, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Golden State.
Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.
California High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Agoura 49, Oxnard 12
Alta Loma 43, Chino 0
Analy 48, Santa Rosa 21
Anderson 29, Yreka 18
Animo Robinson 20, New Designs University Park 8
Antelope Valley 52, Littlerock 0
Antioch 52, Freedom 18
Aquinas 49, Village Christian 7
Arcadia 41, Glendale 38
Arcata 20, Hoopa Valley 0
Archbishop Riordan 24, Valley Christian 9
Arleta 47, Fulton 15
Arlington 28, Lakeside 14
Arroyo 62, Mark Keppel 0
Baldwin Park 35, Los Altos 22
Bell 27, Roosevelt 0
Bellflower 45, Norwalk 6
Benicia 35, Campolindo 21
Biggs 17, Portola 7
Birmingham 42, Chatsworth 0
Bishop Amat 7, Loyola 0
Bishop Union 27, California City 6
Bishop's 14, Classical Academy 12
Bonita Vista 22, Hilltop 8
Bradshaw Christian 21, Union Mine 20
Branson 69, Elsie Allen 16
Buchanan 56, Clovis East 43
Bullard 38, Sunnyside 6
Burlingame 28, Woodside 21
Butte Valley 56, Herlong 0
Calabasas 55, Buena 10
Calaveras 62, Bret Harte 0
Cardinal Newman 63, American Canyon 0
Carter 21, Arroyo Valley 6
Cathedral 42, Paraclete 21
Cathedral Catholic 42, Point Loma 6
Centennial 35, Stockdale 13
Centennial 41, Chaparral 27
Central Catholic 42, Sierra 0
Central East 58, Clovis West 27
Central Valley 19, Johansen 7
Central Valley Christian 31, Tulare Union 21
Chaminade 21, Serra 7
Channel Islands 21, Santa Clara 16
Chavez 49, West 0
Chico 33, Foothill 27
Chowchilla 28, Coalinga 7
Cleveland 37, Granada Hills Charter 7
Clovis 41, Clovis North 6
Colton 48, Rim of the World 17
Contreras 30, Roybal 12
Cornerstone Christian 51, Public Safety Academy 8
Cosumnes Oaks 32, Sheldon 20
Crean Lutheran 31, Corona del Mar 17
Crenshaw 18, Dorsey 14
Crescenta Valley 28, Burroughs 7
Crespi 48, Bishop Alemany 12
Culver City 54, Torrance 52
Cuyama Valley 28, Legacy Christian Academy 20
De Anza 25, Saint Mary's 0
De La Salle 31, San Ramon Valley 14
Del Mar 13, San Jose 0
Del Sol 21, Carpinteria 10
Desert Christian Academy 47, Santa Rosa Academy 3
Desert Hot Springs 62, Banning 15
Destiny Christian Academy 61, McClatchy 7
Diego Rivera 45, SJDLCS 7
Dinuba 65, Washington Union 40
Dominguez 47, Cabrillo 7
Downey 46, Cerritos 20
Dr. Maya Angelou Community 16, Fremont 14
Dymally 18, Jordan 10
East Bakersfield 37, Golden Valley 27
East Nicolaus 42, Colusa 0
East Union 49, Mountain House 6
El Camino 24, Del Norte 21
El Camino 40, Cupertino 0
El Camino Real 28, Taft 7
El Capitan 41, El Cajon Valley 0
El Rancho 25, Bell Gardens 0
El Segundo 45, North 40
Elk Grove 49, Laguna Creek 23
Emerald (forfeit), Liberty 0
Encina 44, West Campus 36
Enterprise 42, Shasta 7
Etna 42, Mt. Shasta 0
Faith Baptist 35, CSDR 6
Fallbrook 35, Vista 0
Fillmore 14, Dos Pueblos 0
Firebaugh 22, Dos Palos 18
Folsom 42, Del Oro 41
Fontana 19, Indian Springs 13
Foothill 35, Tesoro 13
Foothill 43, Armijo 0
Foothills Christian 41, Victory Christian Academy 14
Fortuna 41, Eureka 14
Fountain Valley 49, Valencia 14
Franklin 37, Lincoln 21
Franklin 37, Pleasant Grove 0
Fresno Christian 33, Yosemite 7
Garces Memorial 35, Liberty 0
Garden Grove 30, Estancia 6
Garfield 34, Eagle Rock 20
Grace 35, Nordhoff 14
Granada 20, Dublin 9
Granite Hills 14, San Jacinto 13
Granite Hills 25, Barstow 18
Granite Hills 41, Parlier 8
Great Oak 31, King 21
Greenfield 35, Lynbrook 0
Gridley 21, Corning 0
Grossmont 52, Mount Miguel 48
Hamilton 15, Venice 14
Hamilton 34, Quincy 23
Hamilton 39, Silver Valley 14
Happy Camp 50, Westwood 0
Hart 57, Canyon 0
Hayfork 52, Plumas Charter 6
Helix 42, Steele Canyon 14
Heritage 49, Citrus Hill 36
Hesperia 30, Sultana 14
Highland 21, Ridgeview 14
Hillcrest 49, JW North 28
Hillsdale 42, Capuchino 13
Hilmar 24, Ripon Christian 0
Hollywood 39, Mendez 8
Holtville 50, Calexico 0
Homestead 24, Gunn 7
Hoover 34, Clairemont 21
Hoover 49, Temple City 14
Hughson 49, Orestimba 10
Immanuel 22, Kerman 7
Immanuel Christian 58, Sierra Lutheran 42
Imperial 41, Brawley 0
Independence 42, Tehachapi 6
Inglewood 41, Leuzinger 0
James Logan 35, Hayward 34
Johnson 36, Kennedy 33
Justin-Siena 26, Novato 7
Kennedy 43, San Fernando 7
King's Academy 27, Sacred Heart Prep 14
Kingsburg 24, Exeter 0
Knight 21, Eastside 17
La Mirada 42, Warren 31
La Quinta 43, Century 13
La Serna 42, Mayfair 14
La Sierra 57, Jurupa Valley 28
Lakewood 46, Jordan 0
Lancaster 26, Highland 17
Las Plumas 34, Orland 33
Lassen 41, University Prep 21
Lathrop 29, Grace Davis 19
Laton 46, Kings Christian 19
Leigh 16, Leland 7
Lemoore 55, Mission Oak 34
Liberty 60, Mendota 14
Liberty Ranch 46, El Dorado 0
Lincoln 35, Center 34
Lincoln 42, Mission Bay 2
Lincoln 42, Tracy 7
Linden 14, River Islands 13
Locke 12, Hawkins 6
Lompoc 42, Atascadero 21
Los Angeles 30, West Adams 0
Los Gatos 49, Menlo School 14
Los Molinos 48, Williams 6
Lynwood 21, Glenn 14
Madera 55, San Joaquin Memorial 46
Manteca 43, Oakdale 35
Mar Vista 41, Castle Park 6
Maranatha Christian 17, La Jolla Country Day 9
Marin Catholic 29, St. Vincent de Paul 0
Marina 28, Seaside 20
Mariposa County 19, Stone Ridge Christian 7
Marshall 54, Wilson 14
Mary Star of the Sea 57, St. Bernard 21
Mater Dei Catholic 34, Otay Ranch 23
Mater Dei 45, Orange Luthernan 38
Maywood CES 44, Bernstein 40
McClymonds 39, Fremont 0
McFarland 57, Arvin 0
McKinleyville 32, Ferndale 29
McLane 13, Torres 10
McNair 71, Weston Ranch 0
Menlo-Atherton 41, Wilcox 33
Merced 49, Los Banos 12
Milpitas 48, Carlmont 34
Minarets 77, Avenal 0
Miramonte 21, Las Lomas 9
Mission Hills 31, Rancho Bernardo 21
Mission Viejo 58, Los Alamitos 7
Modoc 2, Weed 0
Mojave (forfeit), Mammoth 2
Monache 28, El Diamante 7
Monroe 40, Grant 7
Monte Vista 34, Amador Valley 14
Monterey Trail 37, Rocklin 29
Moorpark 37, Ventura 24
Moreno Valley 51, Perris 8
Morse 26, Crawford 6
Mountain View 14, Rosemead 0
Mountain View 51, Palo Alto 46
Mt. Diablo (forfeit), Northgate 0
Murrieta Valley 20, Murrieta Mesa 7
Napa 41, San Rafael 13
New Designs Watts 42, USC Hybrid 6
North Hollywood 35, Arroyo 14
Notre Dame 30, Vasquez 7
Oak Hills 54, Burroughs 21
Oak Ridge 42, Jesuit 0
Oakland 42, Oakland Tech 14
Oaks Christian 14, Newbury Park 6
Oceanside 34, Poway 13
Olympian 41, Montgomery 0
Ontario 35, Azusa 6
Orange Vista 42, Rancho Christian 14
Orosi 42, Riverdale 0
Pacheco 36, Ceres 24
Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 14
Pacifica 28, Marina 13
Palisades 49, Fairfax 35
Palm Desert 30, Palm Springs 0
Palo Verde Valley 38, Southwest EC 10
Palos Verdes 28, Redondo Union 7
Panorama 49, Van Nuys 7
Paramount 63, California 3
Pasadena (forfeit), South Pasadena 2
Patrick Henry 21, Madison 17
Peninsula 42, Beverly Hills 21
Petaluma 22, Maria Carrillo 6
Pierce 14, Durham 0
Pioneer 41, Firebaugh 20
Pioneer 45, Piedmont Hills 6
Poly 38, Verdugo Hills 20
Pomona 21, Garey 7
Priory 47, Cornerstone Christian 12
Ramona 49, Escondido 7
Rancho Cucamonga 41, Upland 0
Rancho Mirage 20, Shadow Hills 0
Rancho Verde 14, Liberty 10
Red Bluff 17, Pleasant Valley 14
Redwood Christian 29, Mt. Eden 6
Rio Mesa 41, Thousand Oaks 7
Ripon 28, Sonora 21
River Valley 34, Fairfield 7
Rodriguez 58, River City 34
Rosamond (forfeit), Boron 0
Rosemont 21, Argonaut 20
Royal 21, San Marcos 14
Rubidoux 42, San Bernardino 6
Sage Hill 51, Thacher 34
Saint Francis 28, Bellarmine College Prep 20
Salesian 21, St. Anthony 14
San Diego 28, La Jolla 21
San Juan Hills 16, San Clemente 0
San Leandro 25, Moreau Catholic 7
San Lorenzo 34, American 14
San Luis Obispo 51, Righetti 7
San Marcos 35, Torrey Pines 28
San Marino 42, Gabrielino 0
San Pasqual 28, Mt. Carmel 10
Sanger 31, Edison 14
Santa Barbara 13, Westlake 10
Santa Clara 45, Terra Nova 36
Santa Fe Christian 48, Escondido Charter 7
Santa Margarita 36, JSerra Catholic 12
Santa Monica 42, West 7
Santa Paula 21, Hueneme 19
Scotts Valley 29, Watsonville 0
Scripps Ranch 47, University City 43
Selma 24, Caruthers 14
Shafter 14, Kennedy 7
Sierra 26, Tranquillity 20
Sierra Canyon 63, Notre Dame (SO) 6
Sierra Pacific 17, Reedley 14
Sierra Vista 13, La Puente 7
Sonora 26, Woodbridge 13
South 48, Hawthorne 0
South El Monte 20, Montebello 17
South Fork 56, Swett 0
South Gate 42, South East 32
South LA College Prep 52, Sherman Oaks CES 8
Southwest SD 55, San Ysidro 0
St. Augustine 42, Christian 20
St. John Bosco 54, Servite 7
St. Joseph 39, Arroyo Grande 14
St. Mary's 18, Edison 15
St. Monica 47, St. Genevieve 13
Stagg 19, Bear Creek 0
Stella High Charter Academy 54, Sotomayor 26
Strathmore 21, Corcoran 7
Stuart Hall 27, Willits 20
Summerville 49, Riverbank 20
Summit 36, Eisenhower 0
Sylmar 56, Reseda 8
Tehillah Christian Academy 48, Valley Oaks Charter 30
Templeton 28, Paso Robles 26
Terra Linda 53, Healdsburg 13
Tokay 62, Franklin 0
Trabuco Hills 31, Aliso Niguel 16
Tri-City Christian 41, Orange Glen 6
Turlock 30, Pitman 6
Twentynine Palms 43, Desert Mirage 20
University 34, Buena Park 13
University 41, Westchester 0
Vacaville Christian 40, Florin 8
Valencia 55, Golden Valley 6
Valley Christian 55, Western Christian 50
Valley Oaks CES 44, TEACH Tech Charter 8
Vintage 35, Rancho Cotate 0
Vista del Lago 51, Poly 27
Wasco 49, Taft 7
Washington 16, Kennedy 13
Waterford 14, Delhi 6
West Covina 42, South Hills 21
West Park 38, Antelope 20
West Ranch 14, Castaic 0
West Valley 48, Central Valley 0
Western 26, Laguna Beach 13
Westmont 58, Gunderson 20
Westview 37, Rancho Buena Vista 20
Whitney 42, Granite Bay 14
Whittier Christian 18, Riverside Prep 14
Windsor 49, San Marin 27
Winters 36, Willows 13
Wood 29, Pioneer 12
Woodcreek 42, Vista del Lago 21
Woodlake 26, Lindsay 19
Woodland 35, Dixon 24
Woodland Christian 50, Mesa Verde 21
Workman 31, Ganesha 21
Yorba Linda 20, Edison 17
Yuba City 35, Placer 19
Yucca Valley 38, Coachella Valley 0
Scores Not Reported
Carlsbad vs. La Costa Canyon
Acalanes vs. Clayton Valley Charter
Albany vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent
Archbishop Mitty vs. SHCP
Arroyo vs. Alameda
Atwater vs. El Capitan
Banning vs. Narbonne
Bear River vs. Colfax
Beyer vs. Livingston
Bolsa Grande vs. Godinez Fundamental
Bonita vs. Charter Oak
Borrego Springs vs. Julian
Bosco Tech vs. Verbum Dei Jesuit
Brentwood School vs. Rio Hondo Prep
Burbank vs. Davis Sr.
Cabrillo vs. Pioneer Valley
Camarillo vs. Oak Park
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Heritage Christian
Casa Roble vs. Natomas
Cathedral City vs. Indio
Central vs. Fresno
Chavez vs. Delano
Christian Brothers vs. Ponderosa
Claremont vs. San Dimas
Coastal Academy vs. Army-Navy
Colony vs. Glendora
Compton vs. Centennial
Concord vs. Alhambra
Cordova vs. Grant
Covina vs. Diamond Bar
Crystal Springs Uplands vs. Pinewood
Delta vs. Millennium
Denair vs. Modesto Christian
Desert Chapel vs. Calvary Baptist
Diamond Ranch vs. Los Osos
Downey vs. Modesto
Duarte vs. Wilson
El Cerrito vs. Jesse M. Bethel
El Dorado vs. Beckman
El Modena vs. Dana Hills
El Monte vs. Schurr
Etiwanda vs. Chino Hills
Everett Alvarez vs. North Monterey County
Fall River vs. Redding Christian
Farmersville vs. Orange Cove
Foothill vs. Livermore
Fort Bragg vs. Upper Lake
Futures vs. Foresthill
Galt vs. Amador
Golden Valley vs. Buhach Colony
Golden West vs. Redwood
Grand Terrace vs. Jurupa Hills
Gregori vs. Enochs
Hanford West vs. Fowler
Hoover vs. Roosevelt
Huntington Park vs. Legacy
Independence vs. James Lick
Inderkum vs. Bella Vista
Kearny vs. Canyon Hills
Kelseyville vs. Dougherty Valley
Kennedy vs. Northwood
Kern Valley vs. Mira Monte
King City vs. Pacific Grove
Laguna Hills vs. Cypress
Le Grand vs. Gustine
Lighthouse Christian vs. Discovery
Lindhurst vs. Esparto
Live Oak vs. Oroville
Live Oak vs. Willow Glen
Lodi vs. Kimball
Loyalton vs. Burney
Malibu vs. Laguna Blanca
Manual Arts vs. Jefferson
Maranatha vs. Viewpoint
Marquez vs. King/Drew
Middletown vs. Lower Lake
Mira Mesa vs. Coronado
Mission College Prep vs. Nipomo
Montgomery vs. Piner
Morro Bay vs. Santa Ynez
Mt. Pleasant vs. Evergreen Valley
Nevada Union vs. Del Campo
Newark Memorial vs. Encinal
Norte Vista vs. Pacific
North Salinas vs. Alisal
Northview vs. Ayala
Ontario Christian vs. Linfield Christian
Palma vs. Salinas
Piedmont vs. Tennyson
Pinole Valley vs. Hercules
Pittsburg vs. Deer Valley
Polytechnic vs. Flintridge Prep
Portola vs. Canyon
Rio Linda vs. Sutter
Rio Vista vs. San Juan
Round Valley vs. Calistoga
Saddleback vs. Costa Mesa
San Gorgonio vs. Bloomington
San Pedro vs. Carson
Santa Teresa vs. Branham
Santana vs. Monte Vista
Savanna vs. Loara
Segerstrom vs. El Toro
Skyline vs. Castlemont
Soquel vs. Monterey
St. Francis vs. Bishop Montgomery
St. Helena vs. Cloverdale
St. Paul vs. SPXSMA
Sunny Hills vs. Fullerton
Sweetwater vs. Chula Vista
Temecula Valley vs. Corona
Tulelake vs. Chester
Twelve Bridges vs. Roseville
Valhalla vs. West Hills
Villa Park vs. Capistrano Valley
Villanova Prep vs. Hillcrest Christian
Vincent Memorial vs. Calipatria
Warner vs. Francis Parker
Westminster vs. Calvary Chapel
Wheatland vs. Marysville
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.