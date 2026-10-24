The 2026 California high school football season continued with another huge Friday night of action on October 23, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Golden State.

Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, October 23, 2026.

California High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Agoura 49, Oxnard 12



Alta Loma 43, Chino 0



Analy 48, Santa Rosa 21



Anderson 29, Yreka 18



Animo Robinson 20, New Designs University Park 8



Antelope Valley 52, Littlerock 0



Antioch 52, Freedom 18



Aquinas 49, Village Christian 7



Arcadia 41, Glendale 38



Arcata 20, Hoopa Valley 0



Archbishop Riordan 24, Valley Christian 9



Arleta 47, Fulton 15



Arlington 28, Lakeside 14



Arroyo 62, Mark Keppel 0



Baldwin Park 35, Los Altos 22



Bell 27, Roosevelt 0



Bellflower 45, Norwalk 6



Benicia 35, Campolindo 21



Biggs 17, Portola 7



Birmingham 42, Chatsworth 0



Bishop Amat 7, Loyola 0



Bishop Union 27, California City 6



Bishop's 14, Classical Academy 12



Bonita Vista 22, Hilltop 8



Bradshaw Christian 21, Union Mine 20



Branson 69, Elsie Allen 16



Buchanan 56, Clovis East 43



Bullard 38, Sunnyside 6



Burlingame 28, Woodside 21



Butte Valley 56, Herlong 0



Calabasas 55, Buena 10



Calaveras 62, Bret Harte 0



Cardinal Newman 63, American Canyon 0



Carter 21, Arroyo Valley 6



Cathedral 42, Paraclete 21



Cathedral Catholic 42, Point Loma 6



Centennial 35, Stockdale 13



Centennial 41, Chaparral 27



Central Catholic 42, Sierra 0



Central East 58, Clovis West 27



Central Valley 19, Johansen 7



Central Valley Christian 31, Tulare Union 21



Chaminade 21, Serra 7



Channel Islands 21, Santa Clara 16



Chavez 49, West 0



Chico 33, Foothill 27



Chowchilla 28, Coalinga 7



Cleveland 37, Granada Hills Charter 7



Clovis 41, Clovis North 6



Colton 48, Rim of the World 17



Contreras 30, Roybal 12



Cornerstone Christian 51, Public Safety Academy 8



Cosumnes Oaks 32, Sheldon 20



Crean Lutheran 31, Corona del Mar 17



Crenshaw 18, Dorsey 14



Crescenta Valley 28, Burroughs 7



Crespi 48, Bishop Alemany 12



Culver City 54, Torrance 52



Cuyama Valley 28, Legacy Christian Academy 20



De Anza 25, Saint Mary's 0



De La Salle 31, San Ramon Valley 14



Del Mar 13, San Jose 0



Del Sol 21, Carpinteria 10



Desert Christian Academy 47, Santa Rosa Academy 3



Desert Hot Springs 62, Banning 15



Destiny Christian Academy 61, McClatchy 7



Diego Rivera 45, SJDLCS 7



Dinuba 65, Washington Union 40



Dominguez 47, Cabrillo 7



Downey 46, Cerritos 20



Dr. Maya Angelou Community 16, Fremont 14



Dymally 18, Jordan 10



East Bakersfield 37, Golden Valley 27



East Nicolaus 42, Colusa 0



East Union 49, Mountain House 6



El Camino 24, Del Norte 21



El Camino 40, Cupertino 0



El Camino Real 28, Taft 7



El Capitan 41, El Cajon Valley 0



El Rancho 25, Bell Gardens 0



El Segundo 45, North 40



Elk Grove 49, Laguna Creek 23



Emerald (forfeit), Liberty 0



Encina 44, West Campus 36



Enterprise 42, Shasta 7



Etna 42, Mt. Shasta 0



Faith Baptist 35, CSDR 6



Fallbrook 35, Vista 0



Fillmore 14, Dos Pueblos 0



Firebaugh 22, Dos Palos 18



Folsom 42, Del Oro 41



Fontana 19, Indian Springs 13



Foothill 35, Tesoro 13



Foothill 43, Armijo 0



Foothills Christian 41, Victory Christian Academy 14



Fortuna 41, Eureka 14



Fountain Valley 49, Valencia 14



Franklin 37, Lincoln 21



Franklin 37, Pleasant Grove 0



Fresno Christian 33, Yosemite 7



Garces Memorial 35, Liberty 0



Garden Grove 30, Estancia 6



Garfield 34, Eagle Rock 20



Grace 35, Nordhoff 14



Granada 20, Dublin 9



Granite Hills 14, San Jacinto 13



Granite Hills 25, Barstow 18



Granite Hills 41, Parlier 8



Great Oak 31, King 21



Greenfield 35, Lynbrook 0



Gridley 21, Corning 0



Grossmont 52, Mount Miguel 48



Hamilton 15, Venice 14



Hamilton 34, Quincy 23



Hamilton 39, Silver Valley 14



Happy Camp 50, Westwood 0



Hart 57, Canyon 0



Hayfork 52, Plumas Charter 6



Helix 42, Steele Canyon 14



Heritage 49, Citrus Hill 36



Hesperia 30, Sultana 14



Highland 21, Ridgeview 14



Hillcrest 49, JW North 28



Hillsdale 42, Capuchino 13



Hilmar 24, Ripon Christian 0



Hollywood 39, Mendez 8



Holtville 50, Calexico 0



Homestead 24, Gunn 7



Hoover 34, Clairemont 21



Hoover 49, Temple City 14



Hughson 49, Orestimba 10



Immanuel 22, Kerman 7



Immanuel Christian 58, Sierra Lutheran 42



Imperial 41, Brawley 0



Independence 42, Tehachapi 6



Inglewood 41, Leuzinger 0



James Logan 35, Hayward 34



Johnson 36, Kennedy 33



Justin-Siena 26, Novato 7



Kennedy 43, San Fernando 7



King's Academy 27, Sacred Heart Prep 14



Kingsburg 24, Exeter 0



Knight 21, Eastside 17



La Mirada 42, Warren 31



La Quinta 43, Century 13



La Serna 42, Mayfair 14



La Sierra 57, Jurupa Valley 28



Lakewood 46, Jordan 0



Lancaster 26, Highland 17



Las Plumas 34, Orland 33



Lassen 41, University Prep 21



Lathrop 29, Grace Davis 19



Laton 46, Kings Christian 19



Leigh 16, Leland 7



Lemoore 55, Mission Oak 34



Liberty 60, Mendota 14



Liberty Ranch 46, El Dorado 0



Lincoln 35, Center 34



Lincoln 42, Mission Bay 2



Lincoln 42, Tracy 7



Linden 14, River Islands 13



Locke 12, Hawkins 6



Lompoc 42, Atascadero 21



Los Angeles 30, West Adams 0



Los Gatos 49, Menlo School 14



Los Molinos 48, Williams 6



Lynwood 21, Glenn 14



Madera 55, San Joaquin Memorial 46



Manteca 43, Oakdale 35



Mar Vista 41, Castle Park 6



Maranatha Christian 17, La Jolla Country Day 9



Marin Catholic 29, St. Vincent de Paul 0



Marina 28, Seaside 20



Mariposa County 19, Stone Ridge Christian 7



Marshall 54, Wilson 14



Mary Star of the Sea 57, St. Bernard 21



Mater Dei Catholic 34, Otay Ranch 23



Mater Dei 45, Orange Luthernan 38



Maywood CES 44, Bernstein 40



McClymonds 39, Fremont 0



McFarland 57, Arvin 0



McKinleyville 32, Ferndale 29



McLane 13, Torres 10



McNair 71, Weston Ranch 0



Menlo-Atherton 41, Wilcox 33



Merced 49, Los Banos 12



Milpitas 48, Carlmont 34



Minarets 77, Avenal 0



Miramonte 21, Las Lomas 9



Mission Hills 31, Rancho Bernardo 21



Mission Viejo 58, Los Alamitos 7



Modoc 2, Weed 0



Mojave (forfeit), Mammoth 2



Monache 28, El Diamante 7



Monroe 40, Grant 7



Monte Vista 34, Amador Valley 14



Monterey Trail 37, Rocklin 29



Moorpark 37, Ventura 24



Moreno Valley 51, Perris 8



Morse 26, Crawford 6



Mountain View 14, Rosemead 0



Mountain View 51, Palo Alto 46



Mt. Diablo (forfeit), Northgate 0



Murrieta Valley 20, Murrieta Mesa 7



Napa 41, San Rafael 13



New Designs Watts 42, USC Hybrid 6



North Hollywood 35, Arroyo 14



Notre Dame 30, Vasquez 7



Oak Hills 54, Burroughs 21



Oak Ridge 42, Jesuit 0



Oakland 42, Oakland Tech 14



Oaks Christian 14, Newbury Park 6



Oceanside 34, Poway 13



Olympian 41, Montgomery 0



Ontario 35, Azusa 6



Orange Vista 42, Rancho Christian 14



Orosi 42, Riverdale 0



Pacheco 36, Ceres 24



Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 14



Pacifica 28, Marina 13



Palisades 49, Fairfax 35



Palm Desert 30, Palm Springs 0



Palo Verde Valley 38, Southwest EC 10



Palos Verdes 28, Redondo Union 7



Panorama 49, Van Nuys 7



Paramount 63, California 3



Pasadena (forfeit), South Pasadena 2



Patrick Henry 21, Madison 17



Peninsula 42, Beverly Hills 21



Petaluma 22, Maria Carrillo 6



Pierce 14, Durham 0



Pioneer 41, Firebaugh 20



Pioneer 45, Piedmont Hills 6



Poly 38, Verdugo Hills 20



Pomona 21, Garey 7



Priory 47, Cornerstone Christian 12



Ramona 49, Escondido 7



Rancho Cucamonga 41, Upland 0



Rancho Mirage 20, Shadow Hills 0



Rancho Verde 14, Liberty 10



Red Bluff 17, Pleasant Valley 14



Redwood Christian 29, Mt. Eden 6



Rio Mesa 41, Thousand Oaks 7



Ripon 28, Sonora 21



River Valley 34, Fairfield 7



Rodriguez 58, River City 34



Rosamond (forfeit), Boron 0



Rosemont 21, Argonaut 20



Royal 21, San Marcos 14



Rubidoux 42, San Bernardino 6



Sage Hill 51, Thacher 34



Saint Francis 28, Bellarmine College Prep 20



Salesian 21, St. Anthony 14



San Diego 28, La Jolla 21



San Juan Hills 16, San Clemente 0



San Leandro 25, Moreau Catholic 7



San Lorenzo 34, American 14



San Luis Obispo 51, Righetti 7



San Marcos 35, Torrey Pines 28



San Marino 42, Gabrielino 0



San Pasqual 28, Mt. Carmel 10



Sanger 31, Edison 14



Santa Barbara 13, Westlake 10



Santa Clara 45, Terra Nova 36



Santa Fe Christian 48, Escondido Charter 7



Santa Margarita 36, JSerra Catholic 12



Santa Monica 42, West 7



Santa Paula 21, Hueneme 19



Scotts Valley 29, Watsonville 0



Scripps Ranch 47, University City 43



Selma 24, Caruthers 14



Shafter 14, Kennedy 7



Sierra 26, Tranquillity 20



Sierra Canyon 63, Notre Dame (SO) 6



Sierra Pacific 17, Reedley 14



Sierra Vista 13, La Puente 7



Sonora 26, Woodbridge 13



South 48, Hawthorne 0



South El Monte 20, Montebello 17



South Fork 56, Swett 0



South Gate 42, South East 32



South LA College Prep 52, Sherman Oaks CES 8



Southwest SD 55, San Ysidro 0



St. Augustine 42, Christian 20



St. John Bosco 54, Servite 7



St. Joseph 39, Arroyo Grande 14



St. Mary's 18, Edison 15



St. Monica 47, St. Genevieve 13



Stagg 19, Bear Creek 0



Stella High Charter Academy 54, Sotomayor 26



Strathmore 21, Corcoran 7



Stuart Hall 27, Willits 20



Summerville 49, Riverbank 20



Summit 36, Eisenhower 0



Sylmar 56, Reseda 8



Tehillah Christian Academy 48, Valley Oaks Charter 30



Templeton 28, Paso Robles 26



Terra Linda 53, Healdsburg 13



Tokay 62, Franklin 0



Trabuco Hills 31, Aliso Niguel 16



Tri-City Christian 41, Orange Glen 6



Turlock 30, Pitman 6



Twentynine Palms 43, Desert Mirage 20



University 34, Buena Park 13



University 41, Westchester 0



Vacaville Christian 40, Florin 8



Valencia 55, Golden Valley 6



Valley Christian 55, Western Christian 50



Valley Oaks CES 44, TEACH Tech Charter 8



Vintage 35, Rancho Cotate 0



Vista del Lago 51, Poly 27



Wasco 49, Taft 7



Washington 16, Kennedy 13



Waterford 14, Delhi 6



West Covina 42, South Hills 21



West Park 38, Antelope 20



West Ranch 14, Castaic 0



West Valley 48, Central Valley 0



Western 26, Laguna Beach 13



Westmont 58, Gunderson 20



Westview 37, Rancho Buena Vista 20



Whitney 42, Granite Bay 14



Whittier Christian 18, Riverside Prep 14



Windsor 49, San Marin 27



Winters 36, Willows 13



Wood 29, Pioneer 12



Woodcreek 42, Vista del Lago 21



Woodlake 26, Lindsay 19



Woodland 35, Dixon 24



Woodland Christian 50, Mesa Verde 21



Workman 31, Ganesha 21



Yorba Linda 20, Edison 17



Yuba City 35, Placer 19



Yucca Valley 38, Coachella Valley 0

Scores Not Reported

Carlsbad vs. La Costa Canyon



Acalanes vs. Clayton Valley Charter



Albany vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent



Archbishop Mitty vs. SHCP



Arroyo vs. Alameda



Atwater vs. El Capitan



Banning vs. Narbonne



Bear River vs. Colfax



Beyer vs. Livingston



Bolsa Grande vs. Godinez Fundamental



Bonita vs. Charter Oak



Borrego Springs vs. Julian



Bosco Tech vs. Verbum Dei Jesuit



Brentwood School vs. Rio Hondo Prep



Burbank vs. Davis Sr.



Cabrillo vs. Pioneer Valley



Camarillo vs. Oak Park



Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Heritage Christian



Casa Roble vs. Natomas



Cathedral City vs. Indio



Central vs. Fresno



Chavez vs. Delano



Christian Brothers vs. Ponderosa



Claremont vs. San Dimas



Coastal Academy vs. Army-Navy



Colony vs. Glendora



Compton vs. Centennial



Concord vs. Alhambra



Cordova vs. Grant



Covina vs. Diamond Bar



Crystal Springs Uplands vs. Pinewood



Delta vs. Millennium



Denair vs. Modesto Christian



Desert Chapel vs. Calvary Baptist



Diamond Ranch vs. Los Osos



Downey vs. Modesto



Duarte vs. Wilson



El Cerrito vs. Jesse M. Bethel



El Dorado vs. Beckman



El Modena vs. Dana Hills



El Monte vs. Schurr



Etiwanda vs. Chino Hills



Everett Alvarez vs. North Monterey County



Fall River vs. Redding Christian



Farmersville vs. Orange Cove



Foothill vs. Livermore



Fort Bragg vs. Upper Lake



Futures vs. Foresthill



Galt vs. Amador



Golden Valley vs. Buhach Colony



Golden West vs. Redwood



Grand Terrace vs. Jurupa Hills



Gregori vs. Enochs



Hanford West vs. Fowler



Hoover vs. Roosevelt



Huntington Park vs. Legacy



Independence vs. James Lick



Inderkum vs. Bella Vista



Kearny vs. Canyon Hills



Kelseyville vs. Dougherty Valley



Kennedy vs. Northwood



Kern Valley vs. Mira Monte



King City vs. Pacific Grove



Laguna Hills vs. Cypress



Le Grand vs. Gustine



Lighthouse Christian vs. Discovery



Lindhurst vs. Esparto



Live Oak vs. Oroville



Live Oak vs. Willow Glen



Lodi vs. Kimball



Loyalton vs. Burney



Malibu vs. Laguna Blanca



Manual Arts vs. Jefferson



Maranatha vs. Viewpoint



Marquez vs. King/Drew



Middletown vs. Lower Lake



Mira Mesa vs. Coronado



Mission College Prep vs. Nipomo



Montgomery vs. Piner



Morro Bay vs. Santa Ynez



Mt. Pleasant vs. Evergreen Valley



Nevada Union vs. Del Campo



Newark Memorial vs. Encinal



Norte Vista vs. Pacific



North Salinas vs. Alisal



Northview vs. Ayala



Ontario Christian vs. Linfield Christian



Palma vs. Salinas



Piedmont vs. Tennyson



Pinole Valley vs. Hercules



Pittsburg vs. Deer Valley



Polytechnic vs. Flintridge Prep



Portola vs. Canyon



Rio Linda vs. Sutter



Rio Vista vs. San Juan



Round Valley vs. Calistoga



Saddleback vs. Costa Mesa



San Gorgonio vs. Bloomington



San Pedro vs. Carson



Santa Teresa vs. Branham



Santana vs. Monte Vista



Savanna vs. Loara



Segerstrom vs. El Toro



Skyline vs. Castlemont



Soquel vs. Monterey



St. Francis vs. Bishop Montgomery



St. Helena vs. Cloverdale



St. Paul vs. SPXSMA



Sunny Hills vs. Fullerton



Sweetwater vs. Chula Vista



Temecula Valley vs. Corona



Tulelake vs. Chester



Twelve Bridges vs. Roseville



Valhalla vs. West Hills



Villa Park vs. Capistrano Valley



Villanova Prep vs. Hillcrest Christian



Vincent Memorial vs. Calipatria



Warner vs. Francis Parker



Westminster vs. Calvary Chapel



Wheatland vs. Marysville

View full California high school football scoreboard