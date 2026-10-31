The 2026 California high school football season continued with another huge Friday night of action on October 30, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Golden State.

Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.

California High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Acalanes 42, Campolindo 14

Adventure Christian 47, Futures 0

Agoura 35, Calabasas 21

Alta Loma 42, Claremont 0

Anaheim 42, Saddleback 0

Aquinas 52, Capistrano Valley Christian 0

Aragon 28, Carlmont 27

Archie Williams 23, Justin-Siena 6

Argonaut 49, Galt 6

Arrowhead Christian 13, Vasquez 6

Arroyo 28, Monroe 21

Arroyo Valley 45, San Gorgonio 0

Artesia 42, Lynwood 18

Atwater 17, Golden Valley 14

Bakersfield 42, Liberty 6

Bear River 41, Marysville 14

Bella Vista 40, Christian Brothers 36

Benicia 43, Clayton Valley Charter 7

Bernstein 42, Roybal 0

Big Bear 42, Patriot 21

Birmingham 17, El Camino Real 8

Bloomington 46, Indian Springs 20

Bolsa Grande 35, La Quinta 26

Bonita Vista 14, Sweetwater 7

Boron 66, California City 8

Brawley 14, Central 7

Brea Olinda 37, Tesoro 14

Brentwood School 3, Viewpoint 0

Buchanan 52, Clovis North 0

Burbank 38, Burroughs 21

Burlingame 63, Mountain View 35

Butte Valley 52, Happy Camp 14

Calaveras 42, Linden 7

California School for the Deaf 30, Potter Valley 20

Camarillo 48, Buena 18

Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 55, Verbum Dei Jesuit 0

Canyon 40, Sunny Hills 0

Canyon Springs 21, Arlington 13

Carlsbad 42, Del Norte 14

Carter 39, Fontana 33

Casa Roble 34, Dixon 7

Castle Park 44, San Ysidro 36

Cathedral 34, SPXSMA 28

Cathedral Catholic 41, Lincoln 18

Central Catholic 35, Patterson 14

Central Valley 36, Livingston 20

Cerritos 34, Warren 28

Chaminade 31, Loyola 28

Charter Oak 23, Northview 20

Chavez 77, Weston Ranch 0

Chester 38, Burney 14

Chico 28, Red Bluff 6

Chino 21, Diamond Ranch 16

Chowchilla 22, Liberty 21

Clairemont 35, Crawford 28

Cleveland 35, Chatsworth 0

Coastal Academy 27, Classical Academy 14

Coastal Christian 46, SLOCA 32

College Park 35, Las Lomas 0

Colton 33, Kaiser 25

Concord 35, Oakland Tech 25

Contreras 34, Mendez 6

Corona del Mar 29, La Habra 24

Coronado 21, Kearny 0

Costa Mesa 42, Katella 0

Crean Lutheran 49, Villa Park 21

Crenshaw 26, George Washington Prep 0

Crescenta Valley 28, La Canada 27

Crespi 24, Salesian 10

Culver City 31, Santa Monica 21

Cypress 35, Northwood 21

Dana Hills 28, Troy 10

De La Salle 56, Amador Valley 7

Del Norte 26, McKinleyville 14

Del Oro 46, Whitney 14

Del Oro 21, Arvin 16

Del Sol 49, Santa Clara 14

Desert 60, Valley Oaks Charter 28

Desert Christian Academy 41, Rio Hondo Prep 22

Destiny Christian Academy 55, Cordova 0

Diego Rivera 36, West Adams 6

Dominguez 24, Centennial 8

Don Lugo 42, Chaffey 16

Dorsey 22, King/Drew 6

Dos Palos 33, Coalinga 27

Dos Pueblos 16, San Marcos 15

Downey 46, Turlock 26

Duarte 14, La Puente 13

Dublin 40, Livermore 17

East Union 38, Sierra 0

East Valley 64, Sherman Oaks CES 24

Edison 68, Kimball 0

Edison 34, Bullard 16

Eisenhower 13, Grand Terrace 7

El Camino 37, Evergreen Valley 0

El Capitan 38, Valhalla 27

El Cerrito 47, Vallejo 7

El Rancho 55, El Monte 0

El Segundo 47, West 40

Elsinore 41, Tahquitz 14

Escalon 35, Sonora 34

Eureka 33, Hoopa Valley 14

Fillmore 56, Santa Paula 17

Foothill 28, Aliso Niguel 10

Foothill 49, Johnson 13

Franklin 40, Wilson 6

Frazier Mountain 49, Orcutt Academy 12

Freedom 35, Emerald 0

Fullerton 37, St. Margaret's 34

Garfield 28, Roosevelt 24

Glendale 36, Hoover 3

Golden Valley 28, West Ranch 20

Golden West 35, El Diamante 17

Grace 42, Channel Islands 10

Granada 28, Foothill 24

Granada Hills Charter 27, Taft 6

Grant 38, West Park 7

Greenfield 34, Santa Cruz 13

Hamilton 43, Fairfax 14

Hamilton 25, San Jacinto Valley Academy 7

Harbor 41, Lynbrook 0

Hawkins 8, Dymally 6

Hayfork 38, Tulelake 0

Hayward 38, Bishop O'Dowd 36

Helix 42, Granite Hills 31

Heritage 7, Deer Valley 0

Highland 25, East Bakersfield 6

Highland 42, Palmdale 27

Hillcrest 56, Valley View 41

Hughson 41, Ripon Christian 13

Huntington Beach 35, Laguna Beach 14

Huntington Park 41, South Gate 24

Imperial 42, Holtville 30

Independence 27, Bakersfield Christian 23

Jefferson 34, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 0

Julian 28, Warner 20

JW North 52, Perris 6

Kennedy 48, Reseda 0

Kennedy 27, River Valley 20

Kerman 14, Washington Union 6

King City 49, North Monterey County 0

Kings Christian 60, Legacy Christian Academy 36

Knight 46, Littlerock 0

La Jolla Country Day 50, Army-Navy 19

La Mirada 40, Mayfair 14

La Quinta 36, Palm Desert 28

La Salle 42, Bishop Alemany 41

La Serna 20, Downey 14

Lakeside 42, Citrus Hill 0

Lancaster Baptist 28, Santa Clarita Christian 22

Las Plumas 47, Corning 6

Lassen 20, West Valley 19

Lathrop 36, Ceres 6

Laton 30, Alpaugh 28

Lawndale 48, Hawthorne 8

Le Grand 49, Modesto Christian 34

Leigh 48, Piedmont Hills 34

Lemoore 29, Hanford 22

Liberty 13, Poly 3

Liberty Ranch 53, Bradshaw Christian 14

Lincoln 49, Oakmont 28

Lincoln 30, Mission 2

Lincoln 51, Lodi 27

Live Oak 47, Silver Creek 7

Long Beach Poly 58, Jordan 0

Los Altos 30, South San Francisco 14

Los Altos 45, Diamond Bar 27

Los Amigos 34, University 31

Los Banos 49, Buhach Colony 8

Los Molinos 27, Hamilton 14

Lucerne Valley 54, ACE 40

Madison 24, Morse 3

Malibu 55, Hillcrest Christian 44

Mammoth 38, Immanuel Christian 30

Maranatha 21, Linfield Christian 13

Maranatha Christian 57, Tri-City Christian 6

Marin Catholic 47, San Marin 10

Marina 28, Kennedy 0

Mariposa County 33, Waterford 7

Mater Dei 36, St. John Bosco 35

Maxwell 20, Biggs 19

McFarland 55, Kern Valley 19

McLane 48, Hoover 14

Mendota 13, Firebaugh 7

Merced 49, El Capitan 8

Mesa Verde 41, San Juan 2

Middletown 26, Cloverdale 14

Millikan 42, Woodrow Wilson 0

Mills 35, MacDonald 6

Minarets 38, Fresno Christian 13

Mira Costa 28, Redondo Union 21

Mira Loma 60, Valley Christian 13

Mission College Prep 24, Arroyo Grande 21

Mission Hills 42, San Marcos 28

Mission Viejo 54, San Juan Hills 44

Montclair 30, Walnut 20

Montebello 16, Alhambra 6

Moorpark 29, Westlake 27

Moreau Catholic 34, Berkeley 14

Napa 40, Analy 31

Newport Harbor 37, Trabuco Hills 7

Nipomo 38, Atascadero 13

Nogales 61, Rowland 44

Nordhoff 41, Carpinteria 0

North 41, South 38

North Hollywood 55, Fulton 28

Northgate 44, Wheatland 0

Notre Dame 27, Riverside Prep 0

O'Farrell Charter 14, Foothills Christian 7

Oak Hills 28, Hesperia 15

Oak Park 42, Oxnard 7

Oakland 44, Fremont 0

Oaks Christian 51, Bishop Diego 7

Ocean View 33, Rancho Alamitos 0

Oceanside 35, El Camino 6

Ontario 42, Wilson 21

Ontario Christian 36, Santa Rosa Academy 22

Orange 57, El Toro 31

Otay Ranch 41, Montgomery 8

Pacific 26, Miller 14

Pacifica 42, Simi Valley 20

Palisades 38, Westchester 0

Palo Verde Valley 32, Mountain Empire 12

Palos Verdes 45, Leuzinger 0

Paraclete 31, St. Francis 14

Paramount 52, Norwalk 0

Paso Robles 26, Righetti 6

Patrick Henry 35, Mira Mesa 21

Piedmont 31, Pinole Valley 16

Pinewood 28, Hillbrook 8

Pioneer Valley 49, Morro Bay 13

Pittsburg 32, Antioch 13

Placer 48, Nevada Union 22

Pleasant Grove 61, Cosumnes Oaks 24

Pleasant Valley 44, Shasta 6

Poly 14, Arleta 6

Priory 51, Swett 12

Quartz Hill 62, Lancaster 14

Ramona 34, Norte Vista 14

Ramona 49, Valley Center 28

Rancho Bernardo 38, Poway 16

Rancho Buena Vista 56, Vista 21

Rancho Cotate 39, Redwood 36

Rancho Dominguez 26, Jordan 6

Rancho Mirage 28, Palm Springs 14

Rancho Verde 19, Orange Vista 7

Redding Christian 45, Etna 6

Redwood 28, Mt. Whitney 14

Rialto 30, Rim of the World 7

Ridgeview 14, Tehachapi 0

Rio Linda 63, El Camino 21

Ripon 43, Orestimba 7

River Islands 14, Big Valley Christian 0

Riverbank 28, Dougherty Valley 20

Rocklin 40, Jesuit 23

Rosemead 34, Mark Keppel 12

Rosemont 49, El Dorado 21

Roseville 64, Del Campo 0

Royal 20, Hueneme 14

Rubidoux 34, La Sierra 26

Sage Hill 34, Flintridge Prep 20

San Bernardino 34, Jurupa Valley 20

San Clemente 21, Edison 14

San Dimas 40, Los Osos 15

San Gabriel 28, South El Monte 14

San Jacinto 21, West Valley 0

San Lorenzo Valley 28, Watsonville 0

San Pedro 62, Narbonne 13

San Rafael 40, Sonoma Valley 30

San Ramon Valley 35, California 20

Sanger 35, San Joaquin Memorial 24

Sanger West 21, Madera South 14

Santa Ana 36, Estancia 21

Santa Barbara 28, Thousand Oaks 14

Santa Fe 37, California 32

Santa Fe Christian 42, Bishop's 13

Santa Margarita 43, Orange Lutheran 21

Santa Teresa 49, Pioneer 0

Santa Ynez 47, Santa Maria 0

Santana 55, El Cajon Valley 6

Saratoga 26, Homestead 22

Saugus 42, Castaic 14

Schurr 9, Bell Gardens 6

Segerstrom 42, Beckman 28

Selma 42, Reedley 27

Sequoia 28, Capuchino 13

Serra 20, Notre Dame (SO) 13

Serrano 25, Burroughs 14

Servite 38, JSerra Catholic 35

Shafter 28, Wasco 19

SICP 28, Valley Christian 14

Sierra 27, Yosemite 24

Sierra Canyon 56, Bishop Amat 7

Sierra Pacific 38, Fowler 26

Sierra Vista 21, Azusa 0

Silverado 19, Granite Hills 13

Sonora 33, Valencia 7

Soquel 28, Alisal 0

South 21, Peninsula 7

South East 22, Legacy 19

South Pasadena 19, San Marino 14

Southwest SD 24, Mar Vista 6

St. Augustine 35, San Diego 27

St. Bonaventure 44, Newbury Park 27

St. Genevieve 43, Bosco Tech 0

St. Joseph 62, San Luis Obispo 14

St. Joseph Academy 46, Francis Parker 33

St. Mary's 14, Tracy 7

St. Monica 49, St. Bernard 20

St. Paul 41, Bishop Montgomery 7

Steele Canyon 36, Mount Miguel 22

Stuart Hall 55, St. Helena 20

Summit 36, Jurupa Hills 0

Sylmar 39, Panorama 37

Temple City 13, Gabrielino 0

Templeton 21, Lompoc 17

Tokay 35, West 7

Tomales 63, Calistoga 7

Torrance 27, North 7

Torrey Pines 31, La Costa Canyon 21

Tranquillity 31, Avenal 14

Trinity 56, Weed 0

Trinity Classical Academy 35, Avalon 24

Trona 32, Lone Pine 28

Twentynine Palms 48, Indio 22

University Prep 38, Anderson 0

Vacaville Christian 21, Kairos Public 14

Valencia 45, Hart 26

Valley 50, Millennium 16

Valley Christian Academy 26, Coast Union 21

Venice 21, University 7

Ventura 35, Rio Mesa 16

Verdugo Hills 39, Grant 3

Victory Christian Academy 35, SJDLCS 14

Vista del Lago 49, Laguna Creek 13

Vista del Lago 35, Rancho Christian 21

West Covina 34, Covina 7

Western Christian 49, Village Christian 7

Westminster 26, Woodbridge 15

Westview 19, Fallbrook 18

Whittier 48, Firebaugh 14

Whittier Christian 27, Webb 18

Williams 50, Quincy 14

Willow Glen 20, Ann Sobrato 18

Windsor 35, American Canyon 17

Woodcreek 24, Inderkum 14

Woodside 20, San Mateo 12

Xavier Prep 28, Shadow Hills 0

Yorba Linda 17, Los Alamitos 0

Yucca Valley 13, Desert Hot Springs 6

Scores Not Reported

Alameda vs. Castro Valley

Albany vs. Ygnacio Valley

American vs. Newark Memorial

Apple Valley vs. Sultana

Aptos vs. Scotts Valley

Arroyo vs. Tennyson

Branham vs. Leland

Burbank vs. Fairfield

C vs. Clovis South

Calexico vs. Vincent Memorial

California Lutheran vs. CSDR

Canyon Hills vs. Hoover

Chavez vs. Kennedy

Christian vs. Scripps Ranch

Chula Vista vs. Hilltop

Clovis vs. Clovis West

Colfax vs. Center

Cuyama Valley vs. Maricopa

Davis Sr. vs. Armijo

Delhi vs. Denair

Eagle Rock vs. Marshall

Elk Grove vs. Sheldon

Encinal vs. Redwood Christian

Exeter vs. Immanuel

Farmersville vs. Corcoran

Foothill vs. Enterprise

Fort Bragg vs. Kelseyville

Franklin vs. Bear Creek

Fremont vs. Santee

Frontier vs. Centennial

Grace Davis vs. Johansen

Gridley vs. Oroville

Gustine vs. Stone Ridge Christian

Half Moon Bay vs. Palo Alto

Hanford West vs. Caruthers

Heritage Christian vs. Valley Christian

Hesperia Christian vs. PAL Academy

Highlands vs. Golden Sierra

Hill vs. Independence

Jefferson vs. Terra Nova

Justin Garza vs. Torres

Kingsburg vs. Dinuba

L vs. Loyalton

Locke vs. Lincoln

Lower Lake vs. Upper Lake

Mary Star of the Sea vs. Carson

Maywood CES vs. Hollywood

McClatchy vs. Antelope

McClymonds vs. Castlemont

McNair vs. Stagg

Mission Bay vs. Point Loma

Mission Oak vs. Central Valley Christian

Modesto vs. Gregori

Monache vs. Porterville

Mountain House vs. Oakdale

Novato vs. Montgomery

Oak Ridge vs. Granite Bay

Olympian vs. Eastlake

Orland vs. Live Oak

Pacheco vs. Beyer

Pacific Grove vs. Soledad

Pasadena vs. Muir

Pierce vs. Colusa

Ponderosa vs. Rio Americano

River City vs. Vanden

Riverdale vs. Parlier

Roosevelt vs. Fresno

Roseland University Prep vs. Round Valley

Saint Francis vs. Archbishop Mitty

San Leandro vs. James Logan

San Lorenzo vs. Washington

San Pasqual vs. Escondido

SHCP vs. Bellarmine College Prep

St. Bernard's vs. Arcata

St. Francis vs. Monte Vista Christian

Stevenson vs. Everett Alvarez

Strathmore vs. Lindsay

Summerville vs. Bret Harte

TEACH Tech Charter vs. Sotomayor

Terra Linda vs. Piner

Tulare Western vs. Tulare Union

Twelve Bridges vs. Yuba City

Union Mine vs. Amador

University City vs. La Jolla

Vintage vs. Maria Carrillo

Vista Meridian vs. Legacy College Prep

West vs. Mira Monte

West Hills vs. Monte Vista

Willows vs. Paradise

Winters vs. Durham

Wood vs. Rodriguez

Yerba Buena vs. Mt. Pleasant

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