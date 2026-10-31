California High School Football Final Scores - October 30
The 2026 California high school football season continued with another huge Friday night of action on October 30, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Golden State.
Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.
California High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Acalanes 42, Campolindo 14
Adventure Christian 47, Futures 0
Agoura 35, Calabasas 21
Alta Loma 42, Claremont 0
Anaheim 42, Saddleback 0
Aquinas 52, Capistrano Valley Christian 0
Aragon 28, Carlmont 27
Archie Williams 23, Justin-Siena 6
Argonaut 49, Galt 6
Arrowhead Christian 13, Vasquez 6
Arroyo 28, Monroe 21
Arroyo Valley 45, San Gorgonio 0
Artesia 42, Lynwood 18
Atwater 17, Golden Valley 14
Bakersfield 42, Liberty 6
Bear River 41, Marysville 14
Bella Vista 40, Christian Brothers 36
Benicia 43, Clayton Valley Charter 7
Bernstein 42, Roybal 0
Big Bear 42, Patriot 21
Birmingham 17, El Camino Real 8
Bloomington 46, Indian Springs 20
Bolsa Grande 35, La Quinta 26
Bonita Vista 14, Sweetwater 7
Boron 66, California City 8
Brawley 14, Central 7
Brea Olinda 37, Tesoro 14
Brentwood School 3, Viewpoint 0
Buchanan 52, Clovis North 0
Burbank 38, Burroughs 21
Burlingame 63, Mountain View 35
Butte Valley 52, Happy Camp 14
Calaveras 42, Linden 7
California School for the Deaf 30, Potter Valley 20
Camarillo 48, Buena 18
Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 55, Verbum Dei Jesuit 0
Canyon 40, Sunny Hills 0
Canyon Springs 21, Arlington 13
Carlsbad 42, Del Norte 14
Carter 39, Fontana 33
Casa Roble 34, Dixon 7
Castle Park 44, San Ysidro 36
Cathedral 34, SPXSMA 28
Cathedral Catholic 41, Lincoln 18
Central Catholic 35, Patterson 14
Central Valley 36, Livingston 20
Cerritos 34, Warren 28
Chaminade 31, Loyola 28
Charter Oak 23, Northview 20
Chavez 77, Weston Ranch 0
Chester 38, Burney 14
Chico 28, Red Bluff 6
Chino 21, Diamond Ranch 16
Chowchilla 22, Liberty 21
Clairemont 35, Crawford 28
Cleveland 35, Chatsworth 0
Coastal Academy 27, Classical Academy 14
Coastal Christian 46, SLOCA 32
College Park 35, Las Lomas 0
Colton 33, Kaiser 25
Concord 35, Oakland Tech 25
Contreras 34, Mendez 6
Corona del Mar 29, La Habra 24
Coronado 21, Kearny 0
Costa Mesa 42, Katella 0
Crean Lutheran 49, Villa Park 21
Crenshaw 26, George Washington Prep 0
Crescenta Valley 28, La Canada 27
Crespi 24, Salesian 10
Culver City 31, Santa Monica 21
Cypress 35, Northwood 21
Dana Hills 28, Troy 10
De La Salle 56, Amador Valley 7
Del Norte 26, McKinleyville 14
Del Oro 46, Whitney 14
Del Oro 21, Arvin 16
Del Sol 49, Santa Clara 14
Desert 60, Valley Oaks Charter 28
Desert Christian Academy 41, Rio Hondo Prep 22
Destiny Christian Academy 55, Cordova 0
Diego Rivera 36, West Adams 6
Dominguez 24, Centennial 8
Don Lugo 42, Chaffey 16
Dorsey 22, King/Drew 6
Dos Palos 33, Coalinga 27
Dos Pueblos 16, San Marcos 15
Downey 46, Turlock 26
Duarte 14, La Puente 13
Dublin 40, Livermore 17
East Union 38, Sierra 0
East Valley 64, Sherman Oaks CES 24
Edison 68, Kimball 0
Edison 34, Bullard 16
Eisenhower 13, Grand Terrace 7
El Camino 37, Evergreen Valley 0
El Capitan 38, Valhalla 27
El Cerrito 47, Vallejo 7
El Rancho 55, El Monte 0
El Segundo 47, West 40
Elsinore 41, Tahquitz 14
Escalon 35, Sonora 34
Eureka 33, Hoopa Valley 14
Fillmore 56, Santa Paula 17
Foothill 28, Aliso Niguel 10
Foothill 49, Johnson 13
Franklin 40, Wilson 6
Frazier Mountain 49, Orcutt Academy 12
Freedom 35, Emerald 0
Fullerton 37, St. Margaret's 34
Garfield 28, Roosevelt 24
Glendale 36, Hoover 3
Golden Valley 28, West Ranch 20
Golden West 35, El Diamante 17
Grace 42, Channel Islands 10
Granada 28, Foothill 24
Granada Hills Charter 27, Taft 6
Grant 38, West Park 7
Greenfield 34, Santa Cruz 13
Hamilton 43, Fairfax 14
Hamilton 25, San Jacinto Valley Academy 7
Harbor 41, Lynbrook 0
Hawkins 8, Dymally 6
Hayfork 38, Tulelake 0
Hayward 38, Bishop O'Dowd 36
Helix 42, Granite Hills 31
Heritage 7, Deer Valley 0
Highland 25, East Bakersfield 6
Highland 42, Palmdale 27
Hillcrest 56, Valley View 41
Hughson 41, Ripon Christian 13
Huntington Beach 35, Laguna Beach 14
Huntington Park 41, South Gate 24
Imperial 42, Holtville 30
Independence 27, Bakersfield Christian 23
Jefferson 34, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 0
Julian 28, Warner 20
JW North 52, Perris 6
Kennedy 48, Reseda 0
Kennedy 27, River Valley 20
Kerman 14, Washington Union 6
King City 49, North Monterey County 0
Kings Christian 60, Legacy Christian Academy 36
Knight 46, Littlerock 0
La Jolla Country Day 50, Army-Navy 19
La Mirada 40, Mayfair 14
La Quinta 36, Palm Desert 28
La Salle 42, Bishop Alemany 41
La Serna 20, Downey 14
Lakeside 42, Citrus Hill 0
Lancaster Baptist 28, Santa Clarita Christian 22
Las Plumas 47, Corning 6
Lassen 20, West Valley 19
Lathrop 36, Ceres 6
Laton 30, Alpaugh 28
Lawndale 48, Hawthorne 8
Le Grand 49, Modesto Christian 34
Leigh 48, Piedmont Hills 34
Lemoore 29, Hanford 22
Liberty 13, Poly 3
Liberty Ranch 53, Bradshaw Christian 14
Lincoln 49, Oakmont 28
Lincoln 30, Mission 2
Lincoln 51, Lodi 27
Live Oak 47, Silver Creek 7
Long Beach Poly 58, Jordan 0
Los Altos 30, South San Francisco 14
Los Altos 45, Diamond Bar 27
Los Amigos 34, University 31
Los Banos 49, Buhach Colony 8
Los Molinos 27, Hamilton 14
Lucerne Valley 54, ACE 40
Madison 24, Morse 3
Malibu 55, Hillcrest Christian 44
Mammoth 38, Immanuel Christian 30
Maranatha 21, Linfield Christian 13
Maranatha Christian 57, Tri-City Christian 6
Marin Catholic 47, San Marin 10
Marina 28, Kennedy 0
Mariposa County 33, Waterford 7
Mater Dei 36, St. John Bosco 35
Maxwell 20, Biggs 19
McFarland 55, Kern Valley 19
McLane 48, Hoover 14
Mendota 13, Firebaugh 7
Merced 49, El Capitan 8
Mesa Verde 41, San Juan 2
Middletown 26, Cloverdale 14
Millikan 42, Woodrow Wilson 0
Mills 35, MacDonald 6
Minarets 38, Fresno Christian 13
Mira Costa 28, Redondo Union 21
Mira Loma 60, Valley Christian 13
Mission College Prep 24, Arroyo Grande 21
Mission Hills 42, San Marcos 28
Mission Viejo 54, San Juan Hills 44
Montclair 30, Walnut 20
Montebello 16, Alhambra 6
Moorpark 29, Westlake 27
Moreau Catholic 34, Berkeley 14
Napa 40, Analy 31
Newport Harbor 37, Trabuco Hills 7
Nipomo 38, Atascadero 13
Nogales 61, Rowland 44
Nordhoff 41, Carpinteria 0
North 41, South 38
North Hollywood 55, Fulton 28
Northgate 44, Wheatland 0
Notre Dame 27, Riverside Prep 0
O'Farrell Charter 14, Foothills Christian 7
Oak Hills 28, Hesperia 15
Oak Park 42, Oxnard 7
Oakland 44, Fremont 0
Oaks Christian 51, Bishop Diego 7
Ocean View 33, Rancho Alamitos 0
Oceanside 35, El Camino 6
Ontario 42, Wilson 21
Ontario Christian 36, Santa Rosa Academy 22
Orange 57, El Toro 31
Otay Ranch 41, Montgomery 8
Pacific 26, Miller 14
Pacifica 42, Simi Valley 20
Palisades 38, Westchester 0
Palo Verde Valley 32, Mountain Empire 12
Palos Verdes 45, Leuzinger 0
Paraclete 31, St. Francis 14
Paramount 52, Norwalk 0
Paso Robles 26, Righetti 6
Patrick Henry 35, Mira Mesa 21
Piedmont 31, Pinole Valley 16
Pinewood 28, Hillbrook 8
Pioneer Valley 49, Morro Bay 13
Pittsburg 32, Antioch 13
Placer 48, Nevada Union 22
Pleasant Grove 61, Cosumnes Oaks 24
Pleasant Valley 44, Shasta 6
Poly 14, Arleta 6
Priory 51, Swett 12
Quartz Hill 62, Lancaster 14
Ramona 34, Norte Vista 14
Ramona 49, Valley Center 28
Rancho Bernardo 38, Poway 16
Rancho Buena Vista 56, Vista 21
Rancho Cotate 39, Redwood 36
Rancho Dominguez 26, Jordan 6
Rancho Mirage 28, Palm Springs 14
Rancho Verde 19, Orange Vista 7
Redding Christian 45, Etna 6
Redwood 28, Mt. Whitney 14
Rialto 30, Rim of the World 7
Ridgeview 14, Tehachapi 0
Rio Linda 63, El Camino 21
Ripon 43, Orestimba 7
River Islands 14, Big Valley Christian 0
Riverbank 28, Dougherty Valley 20
Rocklin 40, Jesuit 23
Rosemead 34, Mark Keppel 12
Rosemont 49, El Dorado 21
Roseville 64, Del Campo 0
Royal 20, Hueneme 14
Rubidoux 34, La Sierra 26
Sage Hill 34, Flintridge Prep 20
San Bernardino 34, Jurupa Valley 20
San Clemente 21, Edison 14
San Dimas 40, Los Osos 15
San Gabriel 28, South El Monte 14
San Jacinto 21, West Valley 0
San Lorenzo Valley 28, Watsonville 0
San Pedro 62, Narbonne 13
San Rafael 40, Sonoma Valley 30
San Ramon Valley 35, California 20
Sanger 35, San Joaquin Memorial 24
Sanger West 21, Madera South 14
Santa Ana 36, Estancia 21
Santa Barbara 28, Thousand Oaks 14
Santa Fe 37, California 32
Santa Fe Christian 42, Bishop's 13
Santa Margarita 43, Orange Lutheran 21
Santa Teresa 49, Pioneer 0
Santa Ynez 47, Santa Maria 0
Santana 55, El Cajon Valley 6
Saratoga 26, Homestead 22
Saugus 42, Castaic 14
Schurr 9, Bell Gardens 6
Segerstrom 42, Beckman 28
Selma 42, Reedley 27
Sequoia 28, Capuchino 13
Serra 20, Notre Dame (SO) 13
Serrano 25, Burroughs 14
Servite 38, JSerra Catholic 35
Shafter 28, Wasco 19
SICP 28, Valley Christian 14
Sierra 27, Yosemite 24
Sierra Canyon 56, Bishop Amat 7
Sierra Pacific 38, Fowler 26
Sierra Vista 21, Azusa 0
Silverado 19, Granite Hills 13
Sonora 33, Valencia 7
Soquel 28, Alisal 0
South 21, Peninsula 7
South East 22, Legacy 19
South Pasadena 19, San Marino 14
Southwest SD 24, Mar Vista 6
St. Augustine 35, San Diego 27
St. Bonaventure 44, Newbury Park 27
St. Genevieve 43, Bosco Tech 0
St. Joseph 62, San Luis Obispo 14
St. Joseph Academy 46, Francis Parker 33
St. Mary's 14, Tracy 7
St. Monica 49, St. Bernard 20
St. Paul 41, Bishop Montgomery 7
Steele Canyon 36, Mount Miguel 22
Stuart Hall 55, St. Helena 20
Summit 36, Jurupa Hills 0
Sylmar 39, Panorama 37
Temple City 13, Gabrielino 0
Templeton 21, Lompoc 17
Tokay 35, West 7
Tomales 63, Calistoga 7
Torrance 27, North 7
Torrey Pines 31, La Costa Canyon 21
Tranquillity 31, Avenal 14
Trinity 56, Weed 0
Trinity Classical Academy 35, Avalon 24
Trona 32, Lone Pine 28
Twentynine Palms 48, Indio 22
University Prep 38, Anderson 0
Vacaville Christian 21, Kairos Public 14
Valencia 45, Hart 26
Valley 50, Millennium 16
Valley Christian Academy 26, Coast Union 21
Venice 21, University 7
Ventura 35, Rio Mesa 16
Verdugo Hills 39, Grant 3
Victory Christian Academy 35, SJDLCS 14
Vista del Lago 49, Laguna Creek 13
Vista del Lago 35, Rancho Christian 21
West Covina 34, Covina 7
Western Christian 49, Village Christian 7
Westminster 26, Woodbridge 15
Westview 19, Fallbrook 18
Whittier 48, Firebaugh 14
Whittier Christian 27, Webb 18
Williams 50, Quincy 14
Willow Glen 20, Ann Sobrato 18
Windsor 35, American Canyon 17
Woodcreek 24, Inderkum 14
Woodside 20, San Mateo 12
Xavier Prep 28, Shadow Hills 0
Yorba Linda 17, Los Alamitos 0
Yucca Valley 13, Desert Hot Springs 6
Scores Not Reported
Alameda vs. Castro Valley
Albany vs. Ygnacio Valley
American vs. Newark Memorial
Apple Valley vs. Sultana
Aptos vs. Scotts Valley
Arroyo vs. Tennyson
Branham vs. Leland
Burbank vs. Fairfield
C vs. Clovis South
Calexico vs. Vincent Memorial
California Lutheran vs. CSDR
Canyon Hills vs. Hoover
Chavez vs. Kennedy
Christian vs. Scripps Ranch
Chula Vista vs. Hilltop
Clovis vs. Clovis West
Colfax vs. Center
Cuyama Valley vs. Maricopa
Davis Sr. vs. Armijo
Delhi vs. Denair
Eagle Rock vs. Marshall
Elk Grove vs. Sheldon
Encinal vs. Redwood Christian
Exeter vs. Immanuel
Farmersville vs. Corcoran
Foothill vs. Enterprise
Fort Bragg vs. Kelseyville
Franklin vs. Bear Creek
Fremont vs. Santee
Frontier vs. Centennial
Grace Davis vs. Johansen
Gridley vs. Oroville
Gustine vs. Stone Ridge Christian
Half Moon Bay vs. Palo Alto
Hanford West vs. Caruthers
Heritage Christian vs. Valley Christian
Hesperia Christian vs. PAL Academy
Highlands vs. Golden Sierra
Hill vs. Independence
Jefferson vs. Terra Nova
Justin Garza vs. Torres
Kingsburg vs. Dinuba
L vs. Loyalton
Locke vs. Lincoln
Lower Lake vs. Upper Lake
Mary Star of the Sea vs. Carson
Maywood CES vs. Hollywood
McClatchy vs. Antelope
McClymonds vs. Castlemont
McNair vs. Stagg
Mission Bay vs. Point Loma
Mission Oak vs. Central Valley Christian
Modesto vs. Gregori
Monache vs. Porterville
Mountain House vs. Oakdale
Novato vs. Montgomery
Oak Ridge vs. Granite Bay
Olympian vs. Eastlake
Orland vs. Live Oak
Pacheco vs. Beyer
Pacific Grove vs. Soledad
Pasadena vs. Muir
Pierce vs. Colusa
Ponderosa vs. Rio Americano
River City vs. Vanden
Riverdale vs. Parlier
Roosevelt vs. Fresno
Roseland University Prep vs. Round Valley
Saint Francis vs. Archbishop Mitty
San Leandro vs. James Logan
San Lorenzo vs. Washington
San Pasqual vs. Escondido
SHCP vs. Bellarmine College Prep
St. Bernard's vs. Arcata
St. Francis vs. Monte Vista Christian
Stevenson vs. Everett Alvarez
Strathmore vs. Lindsay
Summerville vs. Bret Harte
TEACH Tech Charter vs. Sotomayor
Terra Linda vs. Piner
Tulare Western vs. Tulare Union
Twelve Bridges vs. Yuba City
Union Mine vs. Amador
University City vs. La Jolla
Vintage vs. Maria Carrillo
Vista Meridian vs. Legacy College Prep
West vs. Mira Monte
West Hills vs. Monte Vista
Willows vs. Paradise
Winters vs. Durham
Wood vs. Rodriguez
Yerba Buena vs. Mt. Pleasant
View full California high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.