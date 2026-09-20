Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Sept. 20

The Week 4 slate delivered after some heavyweight tilts on Friday night, including Bishop Gorman-Mater Dei, JSerra-Bishop Amat, and Sierra Canyon-Orange Lutheran.

Chalk won out in most of the matchups ... which means there wasn't too much movement in this week's rankings, and don't expect much next week as most teams take their bye week ahead of league play which starts for most in October.

Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings.

TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 20

1. Santa Margarita (5-0)

Eagles roll to victory over Norco, 34-0. | BYE

2. Sierra Canyon (4-0)

Trailblazers' Jaxsen Stokes paces a convincing victory over Orange Lutheran, 28-10. | vs. Oxnard Pacifica

3. St. John Bosco (4-1)

Braves travel to Hawaii and beat Saint Louis 63-21. | BYE

4. Mater Dei (4-1)

The Monarchs fall to national power Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas, 25-8. | BYE

5. Corona Centennial (2-2)

The Huskies are back to .500 after a 41-7 win over Rancho Cucamonga. | at De La Salle

6. Orange Lutheran (3-2)

The Lancers have some work to do under new coach Ray Fenton, and he knows it. | BYE

7. Mission Viejo (4-1)

The Diablos outlast Pittsburg 42-35 at home. | BYE

8. San Clemente (4-0)

The Tritons had a bye week. | at Murrieta Valley

9. JSerra (4-1)

The Lions move into the Top 10 after taking down a previously-unbeaten Bishop Amat on the road. | BYE

10. Pacifica/Oxnard (4-0)

The Tritons had a bye week. | at Sierra Canyon

11. Palos Verdes (5-0)

The Sea Kings shutout Banning of the City Section, 34-0. | BYE

12. Chaminade (5-0)

The Eagles beat St. Bonaventure 27-24 thanks to a game-winning TD throw from QB Jeremy Mellalieu to Andrew Cordero. | BYE

13. Norco (4-1)

The Cougars get their first taste of big boy football, being shutout by Santa Margarita, but it will pay dividens in league play. | BYE

14. Corona del Mar (5-0)

CdM takes care of business on Thursday night against La Serna, 30-24. | BYE

15. Bishop Amat (4-1)

The Lancers fall short to JSerra, but prove they might be a serious contender for a D2 title. | BYE

16. Crean Lutheran (3-2)

The Saints shake a two-game losing streak in a win over Oakdale. | BYE

17. Tustin (4-1)

The Tillers get a quality win at Westlake, 28-21. | BYE

18. Chaparral (2-3)

Pumas fall to Mountain Ridge (Utah). Chaparral is playing a tough schedule without its star QB. | BYE

19. Gardena Serra (3-2)

The Cavs rout Oaks Christian 41-0. | BYE

21. Huntington Beach (5-0)

Dylin Bruce scores a game-winning TD to beat Yorba Linda. | BYE

20. Westlake (4-1)

The Warriors suffer their first loss of the season to a talented Tustin time. | BYE

22. Servite (2-2)

The Friars had a bye week. | at Damien

23. Oak Hills (3-2)

The Bulldogs drop 57 points in a win over Cajon. | BYE

24. Damien (3-2)

The Spartans end a two-game losing streak with a win over Salesian 38-31. | vs. Servite

25. Yorba Linda (4-1)

Yorba suffers its first loss of the fall to Huntington Beach. | BYE