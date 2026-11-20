The 2026 California high school football playoffs continue on November 20 with more than 250 CIF games slated for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in California, click on the scoreboard links below.

California High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 20

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 111 high school football games in California on Friday, November 20, 2026.

There are seven games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by a battle between the top two teams in the state as No. 1 Santa Margarita hosts No. 2 St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section semifinals.

Pinole Valley vs. Tennyson - 5 pm

Lathrop vs. Calaveras Hills - 6 pm

Chadwick vs. Sage Hill - 6 pm

Greenfield vs. Marina - 6 pm

Oakdale vs. Destiny Christian Academy - 6 pm

Patterson vs. East Union - 6 pm

River Islands vs. Calaveras Hills - 6 pm

Hughson vs. Twelve Bridges - 6 pm

Escalon vs. Sutter - 6 pm

Sonora vs. Hilmar - 6 pm

Ripon Christian vs. Liberty Ranch - 6 pm

Linden vs. Golden Sierra - 6 pm

Central Catholic vs. Rocklin - 6 pm

St. Mary's vs. Del Oro - 6 pm

Vanden vs. Woodcreek - 6 pm

Edison vs. Folsom - 6 pm

Grant Union vs. Oak Ridge - 6 pm

Ripon vs. Lincoln - 6 pm

Encina Prep vs. Foresthill - 6 pm

Valley vs. Mira Loma - 6 pm

Immanuel Christian vs. Mammoth - 6 pm

Cardinal Newman vs. De La Salle - 7 pm

Vintage vs. California - 7 pm

Stuart Hall vs. Alhambra - 7 pm

Convent & Stuart Hall vs. Alhambra - 7 pm

Benicia vs. San Leandro - 7 pm

Minarets vs. Taft Union - 7 pm

Analy vs. Miramonte - 7 pm

Acalanes vs. San Ramon Valley - 7 pm

Granite Hills vs. Boron - 7 pm

St. Augustine vs. Del Norte - 7 pm

Round Valley vs. Tomales - 7 pm

Lincoln vs. Roosevelt - 7 pm

Point Loma vs. Poway - 7 pm

Campolindo vs. Northgate - 7 pm

Kelseyville vs. St. Helena - 7 pm

James Logan vs. Bishop O'Dowd - 7 pm

University City vs. Steele Canyon - 7 pm

Serra vs. St. Ignatius - 7 pm

Granite Hills vs. Torrey Pines - 7 pm

San Pasqual vs. San Diego - 7 pm

Mission Bay vs. Valley Center - 7 pm

Crenshaw vs. San Pedro - 7 pm

Lassen vs. Gridley - 7 pm

Mt. Carmel vs. Hoover - 7 pm

Pleasant Valley vs. Foothill - 7 pm

Santa Ana Valley vs. Bassett - 7 pm

Pierce vs. Winters - 7 pm

Maxwell vs. Redding Christian - 7 pm

Westchester vs. Wilson - 7 pm

Banning vs. Kennedy - 7 pm

Aptos vs. Christopher - 7 pm

Sequoia vs. San Lorenzo Valley - 7 pm

Faith Baptist vs. Calvary Baptist - 7 pm

Compton vs. Moreno Valley - 7 pm

Carter vs. Artesia - 7 pm

Dominguez vs. Xavier Prep - 7 pm

Sierra Canyon vs. Centennial/Corona - 7 pm

Great Oak vs. Poly/Long Beach - 7 pm

Santiago/Corona vs. Rancho Verde - 7 pm

Mary Star of the Sea vs. Aquinas - 7 pm

Desert Hot Springs vs. Nogales - 7 pm

University vs. Wilson (HH) - 7 pm

Oak Park vs. Millikan - 7 pm

La Habra vs. Quartz Hill - 7 pm

North, JW vs. West Covina - 7 pm

Lakeside vs. Costa Mesa - 7 pm

Chino Hills vs. Downey - 7 pm

Otay Ranch vs. Maranatha Christian - 7 pm

Oceanside vs. Rancho Bernardo - 7 pm

Cathedral Catholic vs. Carlsbad - 7 pm

Olympian vs. Morse - 7 pm

Vincent Memorial vs. Escondido Charter - 7 pm

West Valley vs. Orland - 7 pm

Las Plumas vs. Chico - 7 pm

Durham vs. East Nicolaus - 7 pm

Biggs vs. Los Molinos - 7 pm

Marquez vs. Jefferson - 7 pm

San Fernando vs. Sylmar - 7 pm

Venice vs. Hamilton - 7 pm

King/Drew vs. Carson - 7 pm

Kerman vs. Shafter - 7 pm

Wasco vs. McLane - 7 pm

Nipomo vs. Immanuel - 7 pm

Reedley vs. Foothill - 7 pm

Atascadero vs. Roosevelt - 7 pm

Buchanan vs. Bakersfield - 7 pm

Bakersfield Christian vs. Garces Memorial - 7 pm

Kingsburg vs. Centennial - 7 pm

Orosi vs. East Bakersfield - 7 pm

Redwood vs. Tulare Western - 7 pm

Gilroy vs. Santa Clara - 7 pm

Half Moon Bay vs. Salinas - 7 pm

Palo Alto vs. King's Academy - 7 pm

Sacred Heart Prep vs. Willow Glen - 7 pm

Wilcox vs. King City - 7 pm

Soquel vs. Burlingame - 7 pm

Palos Verdes vs. Pacifica/Oxnard - 7 pm

Simi Valley vs. Agoura - 7 pm

St. Francis vs. Foothill - 7 pm

Knight vs. San Gabriel - 7 pm

San Jacinto vs. Villa Park - 7 pm

San Juan Hills vs. Chaparral - 7 pm

St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita - 7 pm

Dos Pueblos vs. Rancho Mirage - 7 pm

La Mirada vs. Paramount - 7 pm

Beaumont vs. Santa Barbara - 7 pm

Crescenta Valley vs. South Torrance - 7 pm

Rio Hondo Prep vs. Segerstrom - 7 pm

Lancaster Baptist vs. Southlands Christian - 7 pm

McClymonds vs. Oakland - 7:15 pm