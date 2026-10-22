California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

SOUTHERN SECTION | 8 teams in D1, not 9

Clearly, the Santa Margarita football squad is no one-year wonders.

If the Eagles , the defending CIF State Open Division champions, hadn't answered that question for seven weeks, they most certainly did in Week 8.

Santa Margarita, under second-year head coach and former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, went into Bellflower to face and stymie perennial national power St. John Bosco with a 21-7 victory last week.

While much of the rest of the Trinity League and Southern Section continues to beat up on each other, the Eagles just continue to win. They'll host JSerra Catholic Friday at Saddleback College.

SS STAT STUFFERS | Week 8 games

High School On SI

CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 19

1. Santa Margarita (8-0), LW #1

Eagles defense continues to dominate. QB Fletch Palmer continues to play clean football. They allowed just 171 total yards against Bosco, and got interceptions from Rayshawn Brandon and Ca'ron Williams. | vs. JSerra

2. Sierra Canyon (8-0), LW #3

Sierra Canyon is always ready for an out-of-state opponent, like it was last season versus Chaminade-Madonna in a battle of nationally ranked teams at the Broward National Showcase in Florida. | Samuel Mawanda

The Trailblazers pitch another shutout in a big win over Chaminade. | at Notre Dame

3. De La Salle (7-0), LW #4

Duece Jones-Drew rushed 29 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs, in the Spartans wild 35-32 win over Corona Centennial in the inaugural 151 Football Showcase at Cal's Memorial Stadium on 9-26-26. On Friday, he needed just three carries in a 51-0 win at previously unbeaten Monte Vista. Sixteen different Spartans carried the ball in a game that went to a running clock in the second quarter. | Photo by Eric Taylor

Running clock in the second quarter of a 51-0 win at previously unbeaten Monte Vista-Danville. Played without top two junior prospects, LB Landon Miller and WR-DB Damari Dean. | Friday vs. San Ramon Valley

The Braves need to re-evaluate some things after an underwhelming offensive performance in their loss to Santa Margarita. | at Servite

5. Folsom (8-0), LW #6

Beat SCL/SJS rival Oak Ridge for the 26th straight time, but it wasn't easy, 28-21. Has won 20 straight overall | Friday vs. Del Oro

6. Mater Dei (6-2), LW #5

The Monarchs offense is starting to click, which makes them very, very dangerous. | vs. Orange Lutheran

7. Corona Centennial (5-3), LW #7

Corona Centennial WR Gavin Lorge had seven catches for 92 yards in his team's 35-32 loss to De La Salle at Cal's Memorial Stadium on 9-26-26. The Huskies rolled to a 47-14 win over Norco when Lorge had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. | Photo by Eric Taylor

The Huskies are hitting a stride, but will be without star WR Quentin Hale for a few weeks. | at Chaparral

8. Central East (7-0), LW #9

Is there a better offensive scheme in tmind ihe state than Kyle Biggs, whose team blew past previously unbeaten Buchanan 69-38, rolling up 661 yards including 182 yards rushing and five touchdowns from junior tailback JR Cruz. Jelani Dippel, the state's leading returning passer from last year, has backed that up by completing 101 of 146 for 1,953 yards, 24 touchdowns and one interception. | Thursday vs. Clovis West

9. Orange Lutheran (5-3), LW #8

The Lancers have separated themselves from the bottom of the Trinity League. | at Mater Dei

10. San Clemente (7-0), LW #10

The Tritons Alpha League showdown with Mission Viejo was canceled due to fires. | at San Juan Hills

11. Mission Viejo (6-1), LW #11

No game this week due to fires. | at Los Alamitos

12. San Mateo Serra (5-1), LW #15

Padres gave up just more than 100 yards off offense while recording their first shutout of the season, 28-0. over Sacred Heart Cathedral, which was led by first-year coach and former Serra offensive coordinator Darius Bell. SHC has been decimated by injuries, including to top two QBs. | Saturday vs. St. Ignatius

13. Carlsbad (8-0), LW #16

More Darian Webb on the loose as the senior tailback rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-26 win over San Marcos | Friday at La Costa Canyon

14. Chaparral (5-3), LW #14

Chaparral QB Dane Weber is back at full strength and his team is rolling. | Joe Duncan

With Dane Weber back at full speed, the Chaps are back being a legitimate contender. The Cal-bound quarterback was 23 of 26 for 350 yards, plus he added 80 yards rushing on 11 carries while accounting for two touchdowns in a 47-7 win over Murrieta Mesa. Pumas have a monster game against Corona Centennial this week. | Friday vs. Centennial

15. San Ramon Valley (7-0), LW #17

Cole Dawes completed 15 of 21 for 196 and three more touchdowns, giving him 21 on the season without an interceptions in a 49-7 win over Amador Valley. Owen Power rushed for 116 yards and three TDs, giving him 15 for the season. | Friday at De La Salle

16. JSerra Catholic (4-4), LW #13

The Lions have lost three straight in the Trinity League with Santa Margarita and Servite still on the schedule. | at Santa Margarita

17. Bishop Amat (7-1), LW 18

The Lancers take down Notre Dame and will get a chance at Sierra Canyon at the end of the season. | vs. Loyola

18. Cardinal Newman (5-2), LW #24

Cardinals take down fellow North Bay power Marin Catholic 28-7 as Clovis-transfer James Curoso carries a career high 38 times for 233 yards and two second-half touchdowns | Friday vs. American Canyon.

19. Crean Lutheran (6-2), LW #20

The Saints are hitting a groove after a narrow win over La Habra at SoFi Stadium. | at Corona del Mar

20. Inglewood (7-1), LW #21

Sentinels will be a top seed in Division 2 playoffs. | at Leuzinger

21. Palos Verdes (7-1), LW #22

Palos Verdes QB Ryan Rakowski continues to put up big numbers — throwing for 288 and four touchdowns last week in a 34-14 win over Mira Costa and rushing for 70 more and another score. | Peter Zhan

Ryan Rakowski had a another monster game in the SeaKings' win over Mira Costa. | at Redondo Union

Tritons took down Bishop Diego to bounce back from last week's loss to Newbury Park. | vs. St. Bonaventure

The Knights fall big to Bishop Amat, but have already exceed expectation. | vs. Sierra Canyon

24. Norco (5-3), LW HM

Cougars fall to Centennial. Big game against Vista Murrieta this week. | vs. Vista Murrieta

25. Capistrano Valley (7-1), LW HM

Gave Corona del Mar its first loss of the season on Saturday. | vs. Villa Park

Honorable mention: Buchanan (7-1), Los Gatos (6-1, Oak Ridge (4-3), Pittsburg (4-3), Riordan (5-2), Servite (3-4).