Stat Stuffers: Top Performances from Week 8 in CIF High School Football

Here are the best performances from Week 8, which includes games covered Thursday through Saturday (October 15-17).

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD, WEEK 8

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

QB, Star Thomas III, Orange — Thomas threw for 424 yards and six TDs on 21 of 24 passes in a big win over Beckman.

RB, Ceasar Reyes, Garfield — Reyes went off for 324 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over South Gate.

RB, Edward Rivera, Compton — Rivera was on another planet, rushing for 246 yards and five touchdowns in the Tarbabes' win over Long Beach Cabrillo.

RB, Maleek Nolley, Cajon — Nolley ran for 266 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Beaumont.

RB, Vaughn Reinert, Torrance — Reinert rushed for 223 yards and five touchdowns in a win over West Torrance.

RB, William Biddle, L.A. University — Biddle put together a monster performance, rushing for 264 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Fairfax.

MONSTER GAMES

Jacob Gallegos ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns to lead San Dimas to a win over Chino.

Garfield's Moyo Odebunmi did a little bit of everything in a win over Taft, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns while returning a kickoff 90 yards for a score.

Nico Funez rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Valencia's win over Canyon Country Canyon. Teammate Evan McCalister threw four touchdown passes.

Luke Zapko found the end zone four times on the ground in Oak Park's win over Buena.

Lincoln Jahn threw four touchdown passes to lead Inglewood past Redondo Union.

Santa Margarita's Rayshawn Brandon returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in the Eagles' win over St. John Bosco.

Demarco Hernandez threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns in Sierra Canyon's win over Chaminade.

Jalen Flowers came up big for Palos Verdes, catching three touchdown passes for 184 yards while also recording an interception in a win over Mira Costa.

Matix Frithsmith rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns in Hart's win over Castaic. On defense, teammate Bailey Hill recorded two sacks.

Coy Collins ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in Villa Park's win over Tustin. Ben Hanna added six catches for 130 yards and even threw a touchdown pass.

Nathaniel Cadet accounted for four touchdowns in Marshall's win over Lincoln, throwing for 256 yards and two scores while running for two more.

Jason Brown rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Muir's win over Monrovia.

Luke Frith caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in San Juan Hills' win over Yorba Linda.

King Berry made an impact on both sides of the ball for Lawndale, recording an interception and scoring the game-winning touchdown on the ground against South Torrance.

Derrick Coleman Jr. had two interceptions, including a pick-six, in Gardena Serra's shutout win over Loyola.

Reagan Toki completed 14 of 16 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in Orange Lutheran's win over JSerra. Teammate King Rich Johnson returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.

Zayne Reed made an immediate impact in his first game of the season, recording three sacks in Agoura's win over Camarillo.

Jayden Harris returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in Charter Oak's win over Glendora.

Jaden Walk-Green made a 43-yard field goal and turned a high snap on another field-goal attempt into a 16-yard touchdown in Corona Centennial's win over Norco.

Noah Guillen set a school record with a 52-yard field goal in Bishop Amat's win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

King Berry came up clutch for Lawndale, contributing an interception before scoring the game-winning touchdown against South Torrance.

Noah Carter recorded two sacks in Dana Hills' win over Laguna Beach, while Simote Tupou had consecutive sacks for St. John Bosco in a loss to Santa Margarita.

Galileo Chen returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in Portola's loss to Fullerton.

Alejandro Carranza made two first-half field goals in King/Drew's win over Crenshaw.

Cyrus Aviles rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Fullerton's win over Portola.

Eric Wright recorded eight solo tackles for South East in a loss to Roosevelt.