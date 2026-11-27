Upstart Folsom gave powerful Mater Dei of Santa Ana quite a battle Saturday night in the CIF State Open Division girls volleyball championship match.

But when the Monarchs needed to elevate their game, UCLA-bound Westley Matavao and her teammates delivered.

Mater Dei (43-1) defeated Folsom (37-8) 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17 at Santiago Canyon College in Orange, capturing its fourth state championship and securing the No. 1 national ranking.

Monarch Nation turned out in force, but there were plenty of anxious moments as the teams split the first two highly competitive sets.

After that, Mater Dei began to dominate with its blocking at the net and airtight back-row defense. The Monarchs took control in the third and fourth sets to complete the winningest season in program history.

“Once we started blocking balls, their hitters had to do more,” Mater Dei coach Dan O’Dell said. “Folsom was really firing all over the place. We started blocking number 10 (Addison Smith) and number 6 (Jazmin Ojo) and running down tips. In the third and fourth sets, we played really clean and really smart.”

Westley Matavao Leads Mater Dei to Fourth State Championship

Matavao led the Monarchs with 19 kills and five topspin aces. Long Beach State commit Saaliyah Brown added 13 kills with a .474 hitting percentage, while Katherine Nowak, Jimin Seung and Emma Kingston contributed seven kills apiece.

Riley Stringer collected 30 assists, and Kalea Lea added 18.

Nowak was strong in the back row with team-leading totals of 12 digs and 24 serve receptions. Libero Sienna Cicero recorded 11 digs and 15 serve receptions, while Matavao contributed nine digs and 19 serve receptions.

“We are confident in ourselves,” Matavao said. “When it gets tight, we play our best. This is probably one of the closest teams. Every moment was a joy.”

The victory gave Mater Dei its fourth state championship and third national title.

“Our girls love to compete,” O’Dell said. “They love to battle. They’re gamers. To go 43-1, the best record in Mater Dei history.”

O’Dell emphasized the importance of aspects of the game beyond his team's powerful hitting and blocking at the net.

“Volleyball is a serve and pass game,” O’Dell said. “Our serve receive was greater than 2.0 today.”

That is an excellent mark in a statistical category in which each pass is graded on a scale of zero to three.

Folsom Challenges the Nation's Top Team

Folsom was paced by USC-bound Jazmin Ojo, Oregon commit Avery Masters and Addison Smith, who each recorded 12 kills.

Lauren Kim finished with 16 assists, and Azlynn Basquez added 12. Smith recorded eight digs and 30 serve receptions, libero Alana Black had seven digs and 22 serve receptions, and Mikaela Strange contributed nine digs and 21 serve receptions.

“We didn’t have the outcome we wanted,” Masters said. “But at the start of the season, if you said we’d be in the State Final Open Division championship match, I would have said, ‘What are you talking about?’”

In the opening set, Folsom pulled ahead 21-16, spurred by four kills from Ojo during a 5-1 run.

Matavao responded in full force, smashing seven kills during a closing 9-2 surge that gave Mater Dei a 25-23 victory.

Folsom was undeterred. Ojo and Smith recorded four kills apiece in the second set as the Bulldogs earned a 25-22 victory to even the match.

“Our middles took long swings and that opened up our pins,” Folsom coach Devin Elmore said. “It’s a tall task, playing the number one team in the country. This shows we can hang with anyone.”

Mater Dei's Defense Turns the Tide

Folsom certainly demonstrated its ability to compete with the nation's best, particularly in the first two sets.

The Bulldogs remained competitive throughout the match, but Mater Dei began to create separation with victories in the third and fourth sets.

“I thought Folsom came out and played excellent volleyball,” O’Dell said. “They served tough and got us out of system, and their setters moved it around.”

Mater Dei raced to an 8-3 lead in the third set, withstood a Folsom rally that brought the Bulldogs within 11-8 and then scored seven of the next eight points.

That produced a comfortable 18-9 advantage, which the Monarchs maintained on their way to a 25-16 victory.

Brown and Matavao each delivered four kills in the set, but the key was Mater Dei's blocking and defense.

Folsom had posted a .262 hitting percentage over the first two sets, but the Monarchs limited the Bulldogs to a .030 hitting percentage in the third.

The fourth set followed a similar script.

Folsom stayed close, with the teams tied at 10. Masters led the Bulldogs with four kills in the set, but Mater Dei's balanced attack was on target, producing 12 kills against just three errors on 27 attempts.

The Monarchs surged ahead with a 10-3 run, building a 20-13 lead before closing out the set and the championship.

The decisive stretch included key contributions from Kingston, Seung and Nowak to complement Matavao, while Lea delivered two aces.

Folsom Caps Remarkable Late-Season Run

For Folsom, a tremendous season included significant progress following a difficult midseason stretch.

The Bulldogs suffered straight-set losses to Archbishop Mitty of San Jose and Rocklin, along with a four-set home loss to St. Francis of Sacramento.

Beginning Sept. 22, however, Folsom won 23 consecutive matches, 20 of them in straight sets, before falling to Mater Dei in the state championship match.

“They bought in; they believed,” Elmore said. “We came together and believed this was going to be our year. Our serve receive has grown all year. Alana Black was great at libero, even though she had previously only been a setter.”

Mater Dei Completes Historic 43-1 Season

Mater Dei's remarkable season included just one loss, a surprise defeat at the hands of Santa Margarita.

Among the Monarchs' biggest accomplishments were three victories over powerful Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth, accounting for the only three losses on the Trailblazers' record all season.

Mater Dei defeated Sierra Canyon in two sets at the Durango Invitational, in four sets in the CIF Southern Section championship match and in five sets for the CIF Southern California Regional championship.

The Monarchs then overcame another formidable challenger in Folsom to secure the Open Division state championship.

“This is one of the most insane and coolest teams,” Lea said.

With a program-record 43 victories, a CIF State Open Division championship and a No. 1 national ranking, the 2026 Monarchs have earned their place among Mater Dei's all-time greatest teams.

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