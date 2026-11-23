A pair of surprises in the CIF Southern Section Division I semifinals took out a pair of national championship contenders and shook up the top 10 of this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

Both No. 2 Santa Margarita and No. 7 Sierra Canyon went into the semifinals undefeated and appeared destined to meet at the Los Angeles Coliseum this week for the championship and a spot in the CIF Open Division title game.

Instead, the Eagles and Trailblazers went down in upsets to St. John Bosco and Centennial, respectively, and found themselves knocked out of the national title conversation.

The Braves and Huskies will play this week for section honors and the likely berth in the Open final, where awaiting them will possibly be No. 13 De La Salle, which won yet another North Coast Section title and now waits to see who the Northern Section picks as its representative in the championship game.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10 | Wk11 | Wk12 | Wk13

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: Season over

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) 42-6

The defending national champions just keep on winning, with Jameer Cantrell rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns and Silas Nuckles recording two takeaways.

Next up: at Valdosta (GA), GHSA 7A quarterfinals, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN) 55-30

The Red Raiders will make their fifth consecutive appearance in the Tennessee state championship game, extending their winning streak to 24 thanks in part to a five-touchdown night from quarterback Keegan Croucher.

Next up: vs. Brentwood Academy (TN), TSSAA Division II-AAA championship, Dec. 3

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Trinity (Euless, TX) 44-0

Ty Snell threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles flew into the third round of the playoffs.

Next up: at Permian (TX), UIL 6A Division 1 third round, Nov. 26

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Venice (FL) 38-16

The Raiders rushed for 362 yards, with Tyler Reid gaining 169 on eight carries with two touchdowns, as they bounced back from an opening loss to Lakeland and remained alive for a semifinal berth in the inaugural Open Division tournament.

Next up: vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), Florida Open Division playoffs, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Raines (Jacksonville, FL) 28-6

The Explorers improved to 2-0 in pool play with a second consecutive rout led by sophomore Brian Wilson Jr., who rushed for four touchdowns.

Next up: vs. West Boca Raton (FL), Florida Open Division playoffs, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Somerset-Losee (North Las Vegas, NV) 49-0

The Gaels cruised to the Nevada Open Division championship after its announcement that it would play in the second edition of the Overtime Nationals against St. James Performance Academy.

Next up: vs. No. 14 The St. James Performance Academy (VA), Dec. 9

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Parkview (Lilburn, GA) 41-33

The Trojans trailed 14-12 at halftime and needed a big night from sophomore Zachary Watts (180 rushing yards, two TDs), including a go-ahead touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Next up: vs. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA), GHSA 7A quarterfinals, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Warren Central (Indianapolis) 35-17

The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 32 and will look to defend their title next week after erasing an early 14-7 deficit, with sophomore Parker Condon rushing for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Next up: vs. Penn (Mishawaka, IN), IHSAA 6A championship, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. West Forsyth (Clemmons, NC) 63-21

Ethan Royal threw for 256 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score as the Huskies advanced to the final four.

Next up: vs. Chambers (Charlotte, NC), NCHSAA 8A West Region championship, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Roswell (GA) 42-7

Senior QB Aidan McPherson finished with 273 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the Yellowjackets’ victory.

Next up: vs. Creekside (Fairburn, GA), GHSA 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: vs. Bishop Gorman (NV), Overtime Nationals, Dec. 9

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa, CA) 47-14

The Spartans won their 290th consecutive game against North Coast Section competition and captured a 34th straight NCS title as they now await a likely invitation to play in the CIF Open Division championship game. Duece Jones-Drew rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in his first significant action in a month because of injury.

Next up: TBD

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, PA) 57-7

The Vikings became the first team to win three consecutive WPIAL 6A district championships, romping past first-time finalist Canon-McMillian as junior Chrys Black ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. State College (PA), PIAA 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. No. 19 Sierra Canyon (CA) 42-19

The Huskies have won seven in a row to advance to the section final for the second year in a row, bidding for their first title since 2015 and a potential berth in the CIF Open Division title game.

Next up: vs. St. John Bosco (CA), CIF Southern Section Division I championship, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. North Forney (Forney, TX) 49-14

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Next up: vs. College Park (The Woodlands, TX), UIL 6A Division 2 third round, Nov. 26

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. No. 18 Santa Margarita (CA) 27-2

The Braves might have stumbled several times during the regular season, but they’re coming up big again when it counts most as they bid to win their first sectional title since 2022.

Next up: vs. Centennial (CA), CIF Southern Section Division I championship, Nov. 27

18. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (11-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost 27-2 to St. John Bosco (CA)

The defending Open Division champs gave up a touchdown after a nearly 11-minute drive to open the second half, falling behind 21-2 at that point — a hole the Eagles were unable to climb out of.

Next up: Season over

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Centennial (Corona, CA) 42-19

For the second year in a row, the Trailblazers stumbled in the Southern Section playoffs after going through the regular season undefeated.

Next up: Season over

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Washington Massillon (OH) 22-5

The Eagles captured the Region 7 title in impressive fashion to extend their win streak to 42 in a row, reaching the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Next up: vs. Nordonia (Macedonia, OH), OHSAA Division II semifinals, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Daphne (AL) 31-10

The Lions rolled up 503 total yards, pulling away from a 17-10 halftime lead as junior QB Will McKay threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Next up: vs. Auburn (AL), 6A semifinals, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. South Warren (Bowling Green, KY) 48-9

The Shamrocks trailed 9-7 after one quarter but rolled from there, holding the Spartans to minus-3 rushing yards.

Next up: at Frederick Douglass (Lexington, KY), KHSAA 6A semifinals, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Byrnes (Duncan, SC) 26-8

The Silver Foxes reached the Upper State regional final as their bid for a fifth consecutive state title remained alive.

Next up: at Northwestern (Rock Hill, SC), SCHSL 5A semifinals, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Holy Cross (New Orleans) 47-7

The Purple Knights opened their chase for their first state title since 1979 by shaking off the rust from a first-round bye, giving up a touchdown on Holy Cross’ first possession before taking control as Jaelle Noble threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Brother Martin (New Orleans), LHSAA Division I Select quarterfinals, Nov. 27

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Edison (Stockton, CA) 70-46

The Bulldogs won a shootout with the Vikings to advance to the section championship.

Next up: vs. Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills, CA), CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 championship, Nov. 27

Dropped Out

No. 22 Cass Tech (Detroit)

No. 24 East St. Louis (IL)

Under Consideration

Broken Arrow (OK)

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, NY)

Lakeland (FL)

Liberty (Peoria, AZ)

Newton (Covington, GA)

North Shore (Houston)

Northwestern (Rock Hill, SC)

Puyallup (WA)

Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)

Thompson (AL)

Tupelo (MS)