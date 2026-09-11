Centennial vs. Mater Dei Live Stream: How to Watch California High School Football Showdown

One of the biggest high school football games in the country takes place Friday night when Centennial travels to Santa Ana to face Mater Dei.

The Southern California powers are familiar with one another, and Centennial has provided Mater Dei with plenty of motivation.

Centennial defeated the Monarchs twice in 2025, including a postseason victory that ended Mater Dei's season. Before those two losses, Mater Dei had won seven consecutive games in the series.

Now the Monarchs get another opportunity against the Huskies in the MaxPreps Game of the Week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at the Santa Ana Bowl, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Centennial vs. Mater Dei

What: Centennial Huskies vs. Mater Dei Monarchs

When: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Santa Ana Bowl, Santa Ana, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Centennial vs. Mater Dei on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Centennial Looks to Bounce Back

Centennial enters Friday 1-1 after playing a challenging early-season schedule.

The Huskies opened with a 41-21 victory over Servite before suffering a 21-20 loss to Santa Margarita.

Quarterback Jaden Jefferson gives Centennial one of Southern California's most dangerous offensive players. The Hawaii commit has already developed a productive connection with USC wide receiver commit Quentin Hale, with the pair combining for three touchdowns through Centennial's first two games.

Running back Malaki Davis gives the Huskies another offensive weapon, while Dean Gibson and Matt Salmeron are among the players leading the Centennial defense.

The Huskies now face their biggest test of the season against a Mater Dei team that remembers exactly what happened in 2025.

Mater Dei Has Revenge Opportunity

Mater Dei enters Friday 3-0 and has a chance to erase some of the frustration created by last year's two losses to Centennial.

The Monarchs continue to use multiple quarterbacks, including senior Cameron Pooley, junior Russell Sekona and freshman Paytyn Guess.

Running back Asir Nembhard and receiver Jaylen Grier give Mater Dei additional weapons on offense.

The Monarchs' defense will be challenged by Jefferson and Hale, making Centennial's passing attack one of the game's most important matchups.

Mater Dei has won three straight to open the season and will try to make it four against the program responsible for ending its 2025 campaign.

National Spotlight Returns to Southern California

Centennial-Mater Dei has become one of California's marquee matchups.

Both programs routinely send players to major college football programs and compete for Southern Section and state championships.

Friday's game also has national implications. MaxPreps ranks Centennial No. 13 nationally and Mater Dei No. 14 entering the matchup.

The Huskies have recent history on their side. The Monarchs have the unbeaten record and home-area advantage.

Something will have to give Friday night in Santa Ana.

Fans unable to attend can watch Centennial-Mater Dei live on the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will provide California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances.