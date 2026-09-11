Kahuku vs. St. John Bosco Live Stream: How to Watch Hawaii-California High School Football Showdown

One of Hawaii's most recognizable high school football programs makes the trip to Southern California on Friday night when Kahuku faces St. John Bosco.

The interstate matchup brings together programs accustomed to competing for championships in two of the country's strongest high school football regions.

Kahuku enters 3-1 and is ranked among Hawaii's top teams.

St. John Bosco is 2-1 and coming off a road victory over Pittsburg, one of Northern California's top programs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Kahuku vs. St. John Bosco

What: Kahuku Red Raiders at St. John Bosco Braves

When: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: St. John Bosco High School, Bellflower, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Kahuku vs. St. John Bosco on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Kahuku Returns to Mainland

Kahuku has never been shy about testing itself against mainland competition.

The Red Raiders enter Friday 3-1 after suffering their first loss of the season last week, a 28-21 setback against Junipero Serra of San Mateo.

Kahuku rallied with 14 unanswered points in the second half and had an opportunity to complete the comeback before two late interceptions helped Serra secure the victory.

The Red Raiders now face an even larger challenge.

Kahuku travels to Bellflower to face a St. John Bosco program ranked among the best teams in California and the nation.

The geographic separation adds another dimension. Kahuku supporters back in Hawaii will be following a team playing more than 2,500 miles from home.

St. John Bosco Coming Off Road Victory

St. John Bosco enters Friday 2-1 after defeating Pittsburg 26-14 last week. The Braves had to rally after falling behind 14-0.

Junior quarterback Koa Malau'ulu threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back Maliq Allen delivered a huge performance.

Allen rushed 22 times for 143 yards and a touchdown and added four receptions for 61 yards and another score. Through three games, Allen is averaging 121 rushing yards per game and has scored five total touchdowns.

That gives Kahuku's physical defense an obvious priority Friday night.

Hawaii Meets Southern California

Interstate games have become an important part of the schedules for both programs.

St. John Bosco routinely tests itself against elite teams from around the country, while Hawaii's leading programs increasingly travel to the mainland looking for national competition.

Friday provides Kahuku another opportunity to show it can compete with one of Southern California's premier programs. Bosco gets the advantage of playing at home but will face a Red Raiders team accustomed to physical football and high expectations. For Kahuku, a win in Bellflower would immediately become one of the biggest victories of its season.

For St. John Bosco, it's another opportunity to build momentum before traveling to Hawaii next week to face Saint Louis.

High School On SI will provide national high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season.