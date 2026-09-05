Centennial vs. Servite Live Stream: How to Watch Arizona-California High School Football

Arizona power Centennial heads west Friday night for an interstate matchup with Servite at La Mirada High School.

Centennial enters 1-0 after opening the season with a convincing 44-10 victory over ALA-Queen Creek.

Servite is 1-1 and coming off an impressive 42-10 win over Murrieta Valley after dropping its season opener.

The matchup is part of the CIF Southern Section's NFHS Network football schedule and gives both programs another opportunity to test themselves against strong out-of-state or out-of-area competition.

How to Watch Centennial vs. Servite

What: Centennial Coyotes at Servite Friars

When: Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. PT

Where: La Mirada High School, La Mirada, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Centennial vs. Servite on the NFHS Network

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Centennial Opens With Dominant Victory

Centennial couldn't have asked for a much better start.

The Coyotes traveled to ALA-Queen Creek and came away with a 44-10 victory, scoring six touchdowns while holding the Patriots to 10 points.

Centennial has long been one of Arizona's more recognizable programs and enters Friday ranked among the leading teams in the state's Class 6A landscape.

The Coyotes now face a dramatically different challenge.

Instead of another Arizona opponent, Centennial travels to Southern California to face a Servite program from the powerful Trinity League.

Servite Rebounds With 42-10 Win

Servite enters Friday looking to build on a strong response to its season-opening loss.

The Friars defeated Murrieta Valley, 42-10, last week to even their record at 1-1.

Servite's schedule quickly becomes even more difficult later in the season when Trinity League competition begins, but the Friars are using the nonleague portion of the schedule to prepare against quality opponents.

Centennial certainly qualifies.

The Coyotes scored 44 points in their opener and bring an unbeaten record to California.

Friday will also provide another early look at Servite under head coach Rick Garretson, who took over the program earlier this year.

With an Arizona contender visiting one of Southern California's best-known football programs, Centennial-Servite offers another attractive interstate matchup for fans looking to watch high school football Friday night.

High School On SI will provide Arizona and California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across both states.