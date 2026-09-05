Centennial vs. Servite Live Stream: How to Watch Arizona-California High School Football
Arizona power Centennial heads west Friday night for an interstate matchup with Servite at La Mirada High School.
Centennial enters 1-0 after opening the season with a convincing 44-10 victory over ALA-Queen Creek.
Servite is 1-1 and coming off an impressive 42-10 win over Murrieta Valley after dropping its season opener.
The matchup is part of the CIF Southern Section's NFHS Network football schedule and gives both programs another opportunity to test themselves against strong out-of-state or out-of-area competition.
How to Watch Centennial vs. Servite
What: Centennial Coyotes at Servite Friars
When: Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. PT
Where: La Mirada High School, La Mirada, California
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: Centennial vs. Servite on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.
Centennial Opens With Dominant Victory
Centennial couldn't have asked for a much better start.
The Coyotes traveled to ALA-Queen Creek and came away with a 44-10 victory, scoring six touchdowns while holding the Patriots to 10 points.
Centennial has long been one of Arizona's more recognizable programs and enters Friday ranked among the leading teams in the state's Class 6A landscape.
The Coyotes now face a dramatically different challenge.
Instead of another Arizona opponent, Centennial travels to Southern California to face a Servite program from the powerful Trinity League.
Servite Rebounds With 42-10 Win
Servite enters Friday looking to build on a strong response to its season-opening loss.
The Friars defeated Murrieta Valley, 42-10, last week to even their record at 1-1.
Servite's schedule quickly becomes even more difficult later in the season when Trinity League competition begins, but the Friars are using the nonleague portion of the schedule to prepare against quality opponents.
Centennial certainly qualifies.
The Coyotes scored 44 points in their opener and bring an unbeaten record to California.
Friday will also provide another early look at Servite under head coach Rick Garretson, who took over the program earlier this year.
With an Arizona contender visiting one of Southern California's best-known football programs, Centennial-Servite offers another attractive interstate matchup for fans looking to watch high school football Friday night.
High School On SI will provide Arizona and California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across both states.
WATCH LIVE: Centennial vs. Servite on the NFHS Network
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.