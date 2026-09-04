Corona del Mar vs. Edison Live Stream: How to Watch Orange County High School Football

Two of Orange County's established high school football programs meet Thursday night when Corona del Mar travels to Huntington Beach to face Edison.

Corona del Mar enters the game 2-0, while Edison is 1-1 after splitting its first two contests of the season.

The Chargers opened with an impressive 41-27 victory over ‘Iolani in Hawaii before returning home to face Arizona power Pinnacle.

Now Edison stays home for another significant early-season test against an undefeated Corona del Mar team.

How to Watch Corona del Mar vs. Edison

What: Corona del Mar Sea Kings at Edison Chargers

When: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Cap Sheue Field, Huntington Beach, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Corona del Mar vs. Edison on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Corona del Mar Brings Unbeaten Record to Huntington Beach

Corona del Mar has opened the 2026 season with consecutive victories and now gets an opportunity to make another early statement against a familiar Orange County opponent.

The Sea Kings enter Thursday at 2-0.

That unbeaten start sets up an intriguing matchup with an Edison team that has already faced challenging competition from outside California.

Corona del Mar and Edison are programs familiar with playing meaningful games in one of the country's deepest high school football regions, and Thursday's meeting provides another early indication of where each team stands.

For the Sea Kings, a road victory would push their record to 3-0 and continue an impressive start to the season.

Edison Returns Home for Another Tough Matchup

Edison began its season thousands of miles from home with an impressive performance in Honolulu.

The Chargers jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead against ‘Iolani and led 34-6 at halftime before completing a 41-27 victory.

Senior quarterback Sam Thomson completed 17 of 24 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns in that victory. He threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to Dominic Harrison and added another scoring connection with Logan Hampton.

Edison then returned home for an interstate matchup with Pinnacle of Phoenix.

The Chargers enter Thursday at 1-1 and now face an undefeated Corona del Mar team in their third game of the season.

Thursday's matchup is part of the CIF Southern Section's Ford Football broadcast schedule on the NFHS Network.

With Corona del Mar trying to remain undefeated and Edison looking to bounce back at home, the matchup should provide a strong early-season test for both Orange County programs.

High School On SI will provide California high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the state.