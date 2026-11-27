A look at the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section high school football championships this weekend.

Each matchup has a small preview and predicted winner. The Southern Section will crown 14 champions and the City will crown four. The CIF State football playoff pairings will be revealed Sunday afternoon.

CIF Southern Section Championships

Division 1: St. John Bosco vs. Corona Centennial (at LA Coliseum)

This one is loaded with talent, and a monster coaching matchup. FULL PREVIEW

St. John Bosco's Jason Negro says on @SoCalPrepReport the CIF Southern Section D1 playoffs are the best in the country.



"If anyone wants to challenge that, they can always come to CA and play us ... or we'll travel and play you in yours."



FULL EP: https://t.co/OKoaTXbw2K pic.twitter.com/Z1HppiJe26 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 26, 2026

Division 3: Long Beach Poly vs. Villa Park

Long Beach Poly brings its storied championship history into a matchup against a Villa Park team looking for its first CIF-SS title since 1977. Villa Park quarterback Jacob Titchenel has thrown for 2,492 yards and 23 touchdowns, while running back Coy Collins has rushed for 1,496 yards and 20 scores.

Poly counters with quarterback Trevor Scott, receiver Zion Anderson and a defense that has allowed just 172 points this season.

The pick: Villa Park

Division 7: Paramount vs. Millikan

Paramount enters the championship game riding an 11-game winning streak and an explosive offense led by quarterback Elijah Quinonez, who has thrown for 2,912 yards and 32 touchdowns. Receiver Jerimiah Boyette has added 1,022 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches, while Millikan will look to quarterback Jonah Tuaniga and its resurgent offense to continue a four-game winning streak and bring home its first championship since 1979.

The pick: Millikan

Division 9: J.W. North vs. Compton

Compton has won 12 games and brings one of the division's most productive offenses into the final, led by running back Edward Rivera, who has rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 11 receiving scores. J.W. North quarterback Myles Clausen has accounted for 21 total touchdowns, including nine on the ground, and the Huskies will need a strong performance from him to slow down a Compton team that has scored 480 points this season.

The pick: Compton

Division 13: Anaheim vs. University

University is making its first championship appearance and has a prolific passing attack led by quarterback Dylan Elmer, who has thrown for 2,380 yards and 30 touchdowns, with receiver Moises Keith-Chavez accounting for 1,412 receiving yards and 18 touchdown catches.

Anaheim is back in a championship game for the first time in two decades and will lean on quarterback Jacob Campos, running back Lloyd Nolasco and receiver Adrian Romero, who has hauled in 10 touchdown passes.

The pick: Anaheim

Division 14: San Gabriel vs. Santa Ana Valley

San Gabriel is making its third championship appearance in five seasons and will rely on quarterback Noah Osario, who leads the Matadors' offense both through the air and on the ground. Santa Ana Valley enters on a four-game winning streak behind running back Fern Dircio, who has rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns, and fellow back Diego Vargas, who has added 11 rushing scores.

The pick: San Gabriel

Saturday, November 28

Palos Verdes QB Ryan Rakowski is playing in his third CIF final in four seasons. | Peter Zhan

Division 2: Palos Verdes vs. San Juan Hills

Palos Verdes is making its third consecutive championship appearance and has a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Ryan Rakowski, who has thrown for 2,585 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding 13 rushing scores. San Juan Hills has a big-play passing connection between quarterback Parker Armstrong and receiver Luke Firth, who has more than 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches, while the Stallions' defense has recorded 38 sacks this season.

The pick: Palos Verdes

Division 4: Quartz Hill vs. Downey

Quartz Hill brings a 12-1 record and a defense that has allowed just 178 points into the championship game, led by linebacker Blake Shingleton, who has 87 tackles and seven sacks. Downey will look to quarterback Chase Watkins and running back Max Acosta, who has rushed for 1,164 yards and 11 touchdowns, while receiver Damani Porres gives the Vikings a dangerous target with 11 touchdown catches.

The pick: Downey

Division 5: Aquinas vs. Agoura

Aquinas has won eight consecutive games and will look to freshman quarterback Josiah Whipp and running back Samajay Green, who has scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

Agoura, which is having a magical season, has won 11 straight behind quarterback Kris Carranza, who has thrown for more than 2,300 yards and 32 touchdowns, and receiver Anderson Mercer, who has surpassed 1,100 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches.

The pick: Agoura

Division 6: Beaumont vs. Foothill

Beaumont is making its first championship appearance in 60 years and features a productive passing attack led by quarterback Brandon Cuellar, who has thrown for more than 2,400 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Foothill enters on a six-game winning streak behind running back Aidan Faraj, who has rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns, while quarterback Fysher Jamieson has thrown for 1,606 yards and 13 scores.

The pick: Beaumont

Division 8: Rancho Verde vs. Rio Hondo Prep

Rancho Verde's defense has allowed just 128 points this season and will be tested by a Rio Hondo Prep rushing attack led by Matthew Montez, who has piled up 1,634 yards and 19 touchdowns, and Christian Lee, who has added 900 yards and 16 scores.

The Kares are playing in their fourth consecutive championship game and are looking to capture a fourth straight title, while Rancho Verde will rely on its defensive playmakers and the backfield combination of Kingston Morgan and George Campbell III.

The pick: Rio Hondo Prep

Division 10: Nogales vs. Dos Pueblos

Undefeated Nogales brings a powerful offense into the final, led by running back Gatsbee Gumban, who has rushed for more than 2,400 yards and 27 touchdowns, and quarterback JoJo Venegas, who has accounted for 37 total scores.

Dos Pueblos stars running back Chase Johnson, who has rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns, and a defense led by Holdin Brey and Max Hernandez, both of whom have topped 100 tackles.

The pick: Nogales

Division 11: Xavier Prep vs. Crescenta Valley

Xavier Prep is making its first championship appearance and has a defense that has recorded 45 sacks, led by edge rusher Jacob Vann, who has 18.

Crescenta Valley enters on a six-game winning streak behind quarterback Julian Savery, who has accounted for 22 total touchdowns, and running back Pheonix Vengco, who is approaching 1,000 rushing yards.

The pick: Crescenta Valley

Division 12: Artesia vs. Lakeside

Artesia has allowed just 120 points this season and has been especially difficult to score against, recording five shutouts behind a defense led by Ismael Felix and six-interception standout Makei Fitzgerald.

Lakeside is making its first championship appearance and will look to quarterback Justin Schaeffer, who has accounted for 20 total touchdowns, and receiver Lavayden Louden to help the Lancers capture the program's first CIF-SS title.

The pick: Artesia

LA City Section Championships

Saturday, November 28

Open Division: Carson vs. San Pedro

Carson is looking to repeat as Open Division champion and enters the rematch after shutting out San Pedro 35-0 during the regular season. Senior quarterback Chris Fields (Georgetown) and Idaho State-committed receiver Nathan Williams lead the Colts' explosive offense, while San Pedro will need a strong performance from linemen David Medina and Bobby Ford to control the trenches and give the Pirates a chance to pull off the upset.

The pick: Carson

Division I: Banning vs. Hamilton

Banning has found its stride in the postseason after overcoming injuries during the regular season, with quarterback Noa Tuvalu, running back Alonzo Ruiz and edge rusher Kody Galloway among the Pilots' key players.

Hamilton is led by four-star sophomore quarterback Thaddues Breaux, who has a talented group of targets that includes Le'Kai Morgan and Shelton Harrison, while the return of senior edge rusher Keysean Scott has helped strengthen the Yankees' defense.

The pick: Hamilton

Division II: Marquez vs. San Fernando

Marquez has turned its season around after a difficult regular season, with four-star linebacker Elyjah Staples, a California commit, leading the way as the Gladiators look to finish their postseason run with a championship. San Fernando is the defending Division II champion and will lean on junior athlete Kesean Leslie, who has scored 14 total touchdowns, as the Tigers try to repeat.

The pick: Marquez

Division III: Roosevelt vs. South East

Roosevelt and South East meet in a rematch of a regular-season game won by the Rough Riders, 50-22. Roosevelt's run-first offense will look to control the line of scrimmage and wear down South East, while the Jaguars will need a strong performance from their defensive front seven to avenge the earlier loss and capture the program's first football championship.

The pick: Roosevelt