CIF Southern Section Girls Flag Football 2026 Playoff Pairings, Brackets

The CIF Southern Section released the girls flag football playoff pairings for the 2026 postseason Friday afternoon.

The regular season officially ended Wednesday, October 14. The opening round of action is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 20. The Open Division starts Wednesday, October 21. The CIF finals are set for Saturday, November 7.

JSerra, which is the No. 1 seed entering this fall's postseason, is the defending Division 1 champion after taking down Orange Lutheran 25-20 in the final last season. The Lions have won 50 straight games which includes winning the Chargers and MaxPreps Invitational this season.

Can they keep the streak alive? Only time will tell ...

Open Division Playoff Pairings

Each team will get a guarantee of two games before the winners of each pool are put into a semifinal on October 31. The two winners will play in the final on November 7 at Huntington Beach High School.

There's a new wrinkle to this year's girls flag football playoffs. The Southern Section made the top division an Open Division, which not only adds luster to the field, but makes it unique because of its format. Unlike a traditional win-or-go-home format, the Open Division will be made up of 12 teams broken up into four pools of three.

Division 1 Playoff Pairings

Division 2 Playoff Pairings

Division 3 Playoff Pairings

Division 4 Playoff Pairings

Division 5 Playoff Pairings

Division 6 Playoff Pairings

Ambassador League

Linfield Christian (12-0, 18-3) Aquinas (10-2, 22-4) Ontario Christian (8-4, 19-9) Serrano (6-6, 10-8) Arrowhead Christian (4-8, 5-13) Woodcrest Christian (2-10, 3-13) Notre Dame/Riverside (0-12, 1-17)

Arroyo League

San Marino (10-2, 13-4) La Canada (9-3, 13-3) Gabrielino (8-4, 11-7) Monrovia (7-5, 11-8) Burroughs/Burbank (6-6, 9-7) Temple City (2-10, 4-14) South Pasadena (0-12, 0-12)

Baseline League

Etiwanda (10-0, 20-7) Upland (6-4, 17-6) Chino Hills (6-4, 12-8-1) Rancho Cucamonga (6-4, 10-14) St. Lucy's (2-8, 12-12) Los Osos (0-10, 5-20)

Bay League

Redondo Union (5-1, 15-5) Palos Verdes (5-1, 18-3-1) Torrance (1-5, 14-9) Mira Costa (1-5, 9-12)

Big VIII League

Santiago/Corona (6-1, 10-5) King, Martin Luther (6-1, 15-6) Norco (3-4, 8-6) Centennial/Corona (2-3, 11-11) Roosevelt, Eleanor (3-5, 11-12-1) Corona (1-5, 4-22-1)

Camino Real League

St. Joseph/Lakewood (8-0, 20-1) Bishop Amat (6-2, 16-9) Serra (4-4, 8-5) St. Mary's Academy (1-6, 3-8) St. Anthony (1-7, 1-7)

Channel League

Oxnard (7-1, 18-5) Dos Pueblos (7-1, 18-3) San Marcos/Santa Barbara (4-5, 15-9) Ventura (3-5, 17-11) Rio Mesa (0-8, 2-18)

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont (5-0, 15-5) Cajon (4-1, 16-8) Redlands East Valley (3-2, 15-4) Yucaipa (2-3, 12-7) Redlands (1-4, 12-8) Citrus Valley (0-5, 6-8)

Coast League

Anaheim (8-0, 13-4) Rancho Alamitos (6-2, 12-6) Orange (3-5, 10-11-1) Estancia (2-6, 6-13-1) Loara (1-7, 4-15)

Coastal Canyon League

Camarillo (8-0, 20-4) Simi Valley (6-2, 11-8) Moorpark (4-5, 5-6) Royal (3-5, 4-9) Oak Park (0-8, 1-13)

Crestview League

Yorba Linda (8-0, 16-2) Cypress (5-3, 14-8) Canyon/Anaheim (4-4, 12-10) Crean Lutheran (2-6, 12-12) Esperanza (1-7, 8-15)

Desert Empire League

Shadow Hills (4-0, 9-2) Indio (2-2, 8-8) Palm Desert (2-2, 11-8-1) Desert Hot Springs (2-2, 8-11) Palm Springs (0-4, 7-10)

Desert Valley League

La Quinta/La Quinta (4-0, 9-6) Xavier Prep (3-1, 3-15) Cathedral City (2-2, 9-9) Banning (1-3, 4-8) Rancho Mirage (0-4, 2-13)

Empire League

Fullerton (10-2, 14-9) Segerstrom (10-2, 14-7) Valencia/Placentia (7-5, 12-8) Garden Grove (7-5, 10-8) Westminster (5-7, 10-7) Kennedy/La Palma (2-10, 4-12) Laguna Hills (1-11, 5-12)

Foothill League

Hart High (10-2, 16-9) Valencia/Valencia (9-3, 12-10-3) Canyon/Canyon Country (6-6, 9-6) West Ranch (6-6, 7-10) Saugus (6-6, 10-8) Castaic (4-8, 7-14-1) Golden Valley/Santa Clarita (1-11, 6-16)

Freelance

Animo Leadership (1-4, 4-6)

Environmental Charter (0-1, 0-5)

Palmdale Academy Charter (0-0, 1-8)

Vasquez (0-0, 15-9)

Freeway League

El Modena (7-1, 16-4) Sonora (6-2, 12-4) Villa Park (5-3, 9-10) Sunny Hills (1-7, 11-14) El Dorado (1-7, 9-11)

Gateway League

Downey (12-0, 22-4) Warren (9-3, 20-8) La Serna (8-4, 16-10) Gahr (6-6, 14-6) California (4-8, 9-9) Bellflower (2-10, 5-18-1) Mayfair (1-11, 2-20-1)

Golden League

Quartz Hill (14-0, 17-2-1) Antelope Valley (11-3, 15-3) Eastside (8-6, 11-9) Highland (8-6, 12-8) Lancaster (7-7, 11-12) Palmdale (6-7-1, 8-8-1) Knight, Pete (2-11-1, 4-11-1) Littlerock (0-14, 0-16)

Golden West League

Tustin (9-1, 13-6) Godinez (9-1, 15-1) Buena Park (5-5, 5-13) Costa Mesa (4-6, 7-8) Ocean View (2-8, 7-13) Katella (1-9, 3-16)

Grove League

Santiago/Garden Grove (7-1, 13-7-1) La Quinta/Westminster (6-2, 9-6) Saddleback (4-4, 10-7) Los Amigos (3-5, 5-10) Savanna (0-8, 0-10)

HUB City League

Compton (12-0, 19-0) Cabrillo/Long Beach (7-5, 9-6) Compton Early College (6-6, 11-10) Dominguez (6-7, 6-11) Centennial/Compton (0-11, 0-13)

Hacienda League

South Hills (8-0, 19-2) Alta Loma (5-3, 12-6) Los Altos/Hacienda Heights (3-5, 12-5) San Dimas (2-6, 8-18-1) Colony (2-6, 15-10)

Inland Valley League

Paloma Valley (13-1, 15-5) Rancho Verde (12-2, 13-2) Heritage/Menifee (9-5, 11-9) Liberty/Winchester (8-6, 9-8) Rancho Christian (6-8, 6-11) Orange Vista (6-8, 7-9) Perris (1-13, 1-13) Citrus Hill (1-13, 2-15)

Ivy League

Poly/Riverside (8-0, 16-8) Hemet (6-2, 11-6) Canyon Springs (2-6, 7-16-1) Hillcrest (2-6, 9-11) North, J.W. (2-6, 7-10)

Liberty League

Windward (9-1, 10-4) Brentwood (9-1, 10-5) Shalhevet (5-5, 7-5) Providence/Burbank (4-6, 5-8) The SEED School of LA (3-5, 4-8) YULA (Yeshiva) (0-10, 0-10)

Marmonte League

Westlake (10-0, 21-3) Agoura (8-2, 18-6) Oaks Christian (5-5, 13-8) Newbury Park (4-6, 11-12) Thousand Oaks (3-7, 8-10-1) Calabasas (0-10, 0-15)

Metro League

El Rancho (9-1, 15-3) Schurr (8-2, 18-8) South El Monte (6-4, 11-10) Bell Gardens (4-6, 6-11-1) San Gabriel (2-8, 7-15) Mark Keppel (1-9, 1-14)

Mid-Cities League

Cerritos (8-0, 16-2) Paramount (4-4, 10-13) Santa Fe (4-4, 6-11) La Mirada (3-5, 4-8) Artesia (1-7, 4-10)

Miramonte League

Workman (7-1, 9-8) Pomona (6-2, 9-8-1) La Puente (4-4, 5-11) Edgewood (2-6, 2-7) Bassett (1-7, 1-8)

Mission Gold League

Sierra Canyon (14-0, 20-5) Chaminade (11-3, 15-5) Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (11-3, 14-10) Harvard-Westlake (8-6, 12-7) Alemany (5-9, 5-11) Flintridge Sacred Heart (3-11, 3-11) Immaculate Heart (2-12, 5-17) Louisville (2-12, 2-12)

Montview League

Baldwin Park (9-1, 17-2) Azusa (8-2, 15-5) Nogales (6-4, 15-10) Sierra Vista (5-5, 8-10) Garey (2-8, 8-14) Duarte (0-10, 1-14)

Moore League

Poly/Long Beach (8-0, 12-8) Millikan (5-3, 12-6) Lakewood (4-4, 8-10) Wilson/Long Beach (3-5, 16-8) Jordan (0-8, 0-14)

Mountain Pass League

Temescal Canyon (8-0, 15-3) Elsinore (5-3, 9-10-1) Tahquitz (4-4, 5-5) West Valley (3-5, 5-9) San Jacinto (0-8, 0-10)

Mountain Valley League

Pacific (8-1, 8-1) Jurupa Valley (6-3, 7-10) San Bernardino (4-5, 4-7) Rubidoux (0-9, 0-10)

Mt. Baldy League

Chino (8-0, 17-4) Ontario (4-4, 7-8) Don Lugo (3-5, 4-15-1) Montclair (3-5, 6-10) Chaffey (2-6, 6-10)

North Hills League

La Habra (6-2, 8-9) Foothill/Santa Ana (6-2, 15-7) Pacifica/Garden Grove (5-3, 7-7) Troy (3-5, 11-5) Brea Olinda (0-8, 1-14)

Ocean League

Santa Monica (6-0, 14-4) Lawndale (5-1, 11-1) Inglewood (4-2, 11-7) Culver City (3-3, 9-10) Hawthorne (2-4, 6-11) Leuzinger (1-5, 1-5) Beverly Hills (0-6, 1-7)

Orange League

Santa Ana Valley (7-1, 10-6) Bolsa Grande (5-3, 8-10) Century (4-4, 5-8) Magnolia (3-5, 5-6) Western (1-7, 1-13)

Pacific Coast League

Woodbridge (8-0, 22-4) Sage Hill (6-2, 15-3) Portola (4-4, 7-9) Northwood (1-7, 3-15) University (1-7, 11-10)

Pacific Hills League

St. Margaret's Episcopal (8-0, 19-6) Laguna Beach (5-3, 9-11) Rosary Academy (4-4, 8-12) Irvine (3-5, 6-11) Pacifica Christian/Orange County (0-8, 8-14)

Pacific View League

Pacifica/Oxnard (7-1, 17-7-1) Santa Barbara (6-2, 14-4) Channel Islands (5-3, 10-11) Buena (2-6, 3-12) Del Sol (0-8, 1-16)

Palomares League

Bonita (6-0, 24-3) Ayala, Ruben (4-3, 21-7) Glendora (3-4, 14-4) Claremont (0-6, 1-11)

Pioneer League

South Torrance (10-0, 13-3) North Torrance (6-4, 7-6) El Segundo (4-6, 6-9) Peninsula (4-6, 6-9) Wiseburn Da Vinci (3-7, 4-12) West Torrance (3-7, 4-9)

Prep League

Poly/Pasadena (6-2, 7-5) Village Christian (6-2, 8-7) Westridge (5-3, 9-6) Rio Hondo Prep (3-5, 6-7) Chadwick (0-8, 1-9)

Rio Vista League

Whittier (10-0, 16-5) Glenn (8-2, 11-5) Norwalk (5-5, 5-14) Oxford Academy (3-7, 3-15) Pioneer (3-7, 5-12) Whitney (1-9, 4-20)

River Valley League

Patriot (8-0, 13-5) Ramona/Riverside (6-2, 12-9) Miller, A.B. (3-5, 5-7-1) La Sierra (3-5, 9-11) Norte Vista (0-8, 1-17)

San Andreas League

Adelanto (8-0, 16-2) Indian Springs (5-3, 10-8) Arroyo Valley (4-4, 8-11) Victor Valley (3-5, 5-6) Fontana (0-8, 0-14)

San Joaquin League

Western Christian (5-0, 21-5) Valley Christian/Cerritos (4-1, 12-6) Capistrano Valley Christian (3-2, 3-9) Fairmont Prep (2-3, 4-10) Vista Meridian Global Academy (1-4, 1-4) Legacy College Prep (--, --)

Santa Fe League

Bishop Montgomery (7-0, 14-7) St. Paul (6-1, 13-5) St. Monica Preparatory (5-2, 6-5) St. Bernard (3-4, 3-4) Ramona Convent (3-4, 6-12) Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (3-4, 8-8) Mary Star of the Sea (1-6, 2-6) Sacred Heart/Los Angeles (0-7, 0-15)

Sea View League

Tesoro (8-0, 19-8) San Clemente (6-2, 9-9) San Juan Hills (4-4, 9-16) Dana Hills (1-6, 1-17) Capistrano Valley (1-7, 3-9)

Skyline League

Grand Terrace (9-1, 11-2) Rim of the World (8-2, 10-4) Eisenhower (7-3, 7-3) Colton (3-6-1, 3-13-1) Carter (1-8-1, 2-12-1) Bloomington (1-9, 2-13)

South Coast League

Trabuco Hills (5-3, 12-7) El Toro (5-3, 13-11) Aliso Niguel (4-4, 9-13) Mission Viejo (3-5, 16-6) Beckman, Arnold (3-5, 19-9)

South Valley League

Temecula Prep (7-1, 14-8-2) California Military Institute (7-1, 24-1) San Jacinto Valley Academy (3-5, 5-14-1) Nuview Bridge (2-6, 5-13) Desert Christian Academy (1-7, 1-7)

Southwestern League

Chaparral (10-0, 14-3) Murrieta Mesa (7-3, 15-7) Murrieta Valley (6-4, 10-7) Vista Murrieta (4-6, 9-11) Great Oak (3-7, 11-11) Temecula Valley (0-10, 3-13)

Summit League

Redlands Adventist (8-0, 17-4) Loma Linda Academy (6-2, 10-6-1) United Christian Academy (3-5, 4-11-1) Calvary Baptist (2-6, 3-11) Public Safety Academy (1-7, 2-7) California School for the Deaf-Riverside (CSDR) (--, --)

Sunbelt League

Moreno Valley (7-0-1, 15-6-1) Valley View (6-2, 10-13) Arlington (4-4, 14-11-1) Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley (2-5-1, 4-11-1) Lakeside/Lake Elsinore (0-8, 1-18)

Sunkist League

Kaiser (6-2, 10-9) Rialto (5-3, 9-10) San Gorgonio (4-4, 11-10) Jurupa Hills (3-5, 4-12) Summit (2-6, 6-11)

Sunset League

Newport Harbor (10-2, 20-4) Huntington Beach (10-2, 21-4) Edison/HB (9-3, 21-6) Corona Del Mar (7-5, 14-8) Los Alamitos (3-9, 15-10) Fountain Valley (3-9, 10-15) Marina (0-12, 5-16)

Tri-Valley League

Hueneme (9-1, 13-5) Santa Paula (9-1, 13-7) St. Bonaventure (5-5, 7-10) Fillmore (5-6, 6-13) Cate (1-9, 1-9) Bishop Diego (1-9, 1-9)

Trinity League

JSerra Catholic (6-0, 24-0) Mater Dei (3-3, 18-6) Lutheran/Orange (3-3, 16-4) Santa Margarita (0-6, 8-14)

Valle Vista League

West Covina (8-2, 13-8) Covina (8-2, 15-6) Northview (5-5, 11-7) Rowland (4-6, 8-10) Wilson/Hacienda Heights (3-7, 6-15) Charter Oak (2-8, 6-13)