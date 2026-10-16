CIF Southern Section Girls Flag Football 2026 Playoff Pairings, Brackets
The CIF Southern Section released the girls flag football playoff pairings for the 2026 postseason Friday afternoon.
The regular season officially ended Wednesday, October 14. The opening round of action is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 20. The Open Division starts Wednesday, October 21. The CIF finals are set for Saturday, November 7.
JSerra, which is the No. 1 seed entering this fall's postseason, is the defending Division 1 champion after taking down Orange Lutheran 25-20 in the final last season. The Lions have won 50 straight games which includes winning the Chargers and MaxPreps Invitational this season.
Can they keep the streak alive? Only time will tell ...
Open Division Playoff Pairings
Each team will get a guarantee of two games before the winners of each pool are put into a semifinal on October 31. The two winners will play in the final on November 7 at Huntington Beach High School.
There's a new wrinkle to this year's girls flag football playoffs. The Southern Section made the top division an Open Division, which not only adds luster to the field, but makes it unique because of its format. Unlike a traditional win-or-go-home format, the Open Division will be made up of 12 teams broken up into four pools of three.
Division 1 Playoff Pairings
Division 2 Playoff Pairings
Division 3 Playoff Pairings
Division 4 Playoff Pairings
Division 5 Playoff Pairings
Division 6 Playoff Pairings
Ambassador League
- Linfield Christian (12-0, 18-3)
- Aquinas (10-2, 22-4)
- Ontario Christian (8-4, 19-9)
- Serrano (6-6, 10-8)
- Arrowhead Christian (4-8, 5-13)
- Woodcrest Christian (2-10, 3-13)
- Notre Dame/Riverside (0-12, 1-17)
Arroyo League
- San Marino (10-2, 13-4)
- La Canada (9-3, 13-3)
- Gabrielino (8-4, 11-7)
- Monrovia (7-5, 11-8)
- Burroughs/Burbank (6-6, 9-7)
- Temple City (2-10, 4-14)
- South Pasadena (0-12, 0-12)
Baseline League
- Etiwanda (10-0, 20-7)
- Upland (6-4, 17-6)
- Chino Hills (6-4, 12-8-1)
- Rancho Cucamonga (6-4, 10-14)
- St. Lucy's (2-8, 12-12)
- Los Osos (0-10, 5-20)
Bay League
- Redondo Union (5-1, 15-5)
- Palos Verdes (5-1, 18-3-1)
- Torrance (1-5, 14-9)
- Mira Costa (1-5, 9-12)
Big VIII League
- Santiago/Corona (6-1, 10-5)
- King, Martin Luther (6-1, 15-6)
- Norco (3-4, 8-6)
- Centennial/Corona (2-3, 11-11)
- Roosevelt, Eleanor (3-5, 11-12-1)
- Corona (1-5, 4-22-1)
Camino Real League
- St. Joseph/Lakewood (8-0, 20-1)
- Bishop Amat (6-2, 16-9)
- Serra (4-4, 8-5)
- St. Mary's Academy (1-6, 3-8)
- St. Anthony (1-7, 1-7)
Channel League
- Oxnard (7-1, 18-5)
- Dos Pueblos (7-1, 18-3)
- San Marcos/Santa Barbara (4-5, 15-9)
- Ventura (3-5, 17-11)
- Rio Mesa (0-8, 2-18)
Citrus Belt League
- Beaumont (5-0, 15-5)
- Cajon (4-1, 16-8)
- Redlands East Valley (3-2, 15-4)
- Yucaipa (2-3, 12-7)
- Redlands (1-4, 12-8)
- Citrus Valley (0-5, 6-8)
Coast League
- Anaheim (8-0, 13-4)
- Rancho Alamitos (6-2, 12-6)
- Orange (3-5, 10-11-1)
- Estancia (2-6, 6-13-1)
- Loara (1-7, 4-15)
Coastal Canyon League
- Camarillo (8-0, 20-4)
- Simi Valley (6-2, 11-8)
- Moorpark (4-5, 5-6)
- Royal (3-5, 4-9)
- Oak Park (0-8, 1-13)
Crestview League
- Yorba Linda (8-0, 16-2)
- Cypress (5-3, 14-8)
- Canyon/Anaheim (4-4, 12-10)
- Crean Lutheran (2-6, 12-12)
- Esperanza (1-7, 8-15)
Desert Empire League
- Shadow Hills (4-0, 9-2)
- Indio (2-2, 8-8)
- Palm Desert (2-2, 11-8-1)
- Desert Hot Springs (2-2, 8-11)
- Palm Springs (0-4, 7-10)
Desert Valley League
- La Quinta/La Quinta (4-0, 9-6)
- Xavier Prep (3-1, 3-15)
- Cathedral City (2-2, 9-9)
- Banning (1-3, 4-8)
- Rancho Mirage (0-4, 2-13)
Empire League
- Fullerton (10-2, 14-9)
- Segerstrom (10-2, 14-7)
- Valencia/Placentia (7-5, 12-8)
- Garden Grove (7-5, 10-8)
- Westminster (5-7, 10-7)
- Kennedy/La Palma (2-10, 4-12)
- Laguna Hills (1-11, 5-12)
Foothill League
- Hart High (10-2, 16-9)
- Valencia/Valencia (9-3, 12-10-3)
- Canyon/Canyon Country (6-6, 9-6)
- West Ranch (6-6, 7-10)
- Saugus (6-6, 10-8)
- Castaic (4-8, 7-14-1)
- Golden Valley/Santa Clarita (1-11, 6-16)
Freelance
- Animo Leadership (1-4, 4-6)
- Environmental Charter (0-1, 0-5)
- Palmdale Academy Charter (0-0, 1-8)
- Vasquez (0-0, 15-9)
Freeway League
- El Modena (7-1, 16-4)
- Sonora (6-2, 12-4)
- Villa Park (5-3, 9-10)
- Sunny Hills (1-7, 11-14)
- El Dorado (1-7, 9-11)
Gateway League
- Downey (12-0, 22-4)
- Warren (9-3, 20-8)
- La Serna (8-4, 16-10)
- Gahr (6-6, 14-6)
- California (4-8, 9-9)
- Bellflower (2-10, 5-18-1)
- Mayfair (1-11, 2-20-1)
Golden League
- Quartz Hill (14-0, 17-2-1)
- Antelope Valley (11-3, 15-3)
- Eastside (8-6, 11-9)
- Highland (8-6, 12-8)
- Lancaster (7-7, 11-12)
- Palmdale (6-7-1, 8-8-1)
- Knight, Pete (2-11-1, 4-11-1)
- Littlerock (0-14, 0-16)
Golden West League
- Tustin (9-1, 13-6)
- Godinez (9-1, 15-1)
- Buena Park (5-5, 5-13)
- Costa Mesa (4-6, 7-8)
- Ocean View (2-8, 7-13)
- Katella (1-9, 3-16)
Grove League
- Santiago/Garden Grove (7-1, 13-7-1)
- La Quinta/Westminster (6-2, 9-6)
- Saddleback (4-4, 10-7)
- Los Amigos (3-5, 5-10)
- Savanna (0-8, 0-10)
HUB City League
- Compton (12-0, 19-0)
- Cabrillo/Long Beach (7-5, 9-6)
- Compton Early College (6-6, 11-10)
- Dominguez (6-7, 6-11)
- Centennial/Compton (0-11, 0-13)
Hacienda League
- South Hills (8-0, 19-2)
- Alta Loma (5-3, 12-6)
- Los Altos/Hacienda Heights (3-5, 12-5)
- San Dimas (2-6, 8-18-1)
- Colony (2-6, 15-10)
Inland Valley League
- Paloma Valley (13-1, 15-5)
- Rancho Verde (12-2, 13-2)
- Heritage/Menifee (9-5, 11-9)
- Liberty/Winchester (8-6, 9-8)
- Rancho Christian (6-8, 6-11)
- Orange Vista (6-8, 7-9)
- Perris (1-13, 1-13)
- Citrus Hill (1-13, 2-15)
Ivy League
- Poly/Riverside (8-0, 16-8)
- Hemet (6-2, 11-6)
- Canyon Springs (2-6, 7-16-1)
- Hillcrest (2-6, 9-11)
- North, J.W. (2-6, 7-10)
Liberty League
- Windward (9-1, 10-4)
- Brentwood (9-1, 10-5)
- Shalhevet (5-5, 7-5)
- Providence/Burbank (4-6, 5-8)
- The SEED School of LA (3-5, 4-8)
- YULA (Yeshiva) (0-10, 0-10)
Marmonte League
- Westlake (10-0, 21-3)
- Agoura (8-2, 18-6)
- Oaks Christian (5-5, 13-8)
- Newbury Park (4-6, 11-12)
- Thousand Oaks (3-7, 8-10-1)
- Calabasas (0-10, 0-15)
Metro League
- El Rancho (9-1, 15-3)
- Schurr (8-2, 18-8)
- South El Monte (6-4, 11-10)
- Bell Gardens (4-6, 6-11-1)
- San Gabriel (2-8, 7-15)
- Mark Keppel (1-9, 1-14)
Mid-Cities League
- Cerritos (8-0, 16-2)
- Paramount (4-4, 10-13)
- Santa Fe (4-4, 6-11)
- La Mirada (3-5, 4-8)
- Artesia (1-7, 4-10)
Miramonte League
- Workman (7-1, 9-8)
- Pomona (6-2, 9-8-1)
- La Puente (4-4, 5-11)
- Edgewood (2-6, 2-7)
- Bassett (1-7, 1-8)
Mission Gold League
- Sierra Canyon (14-0, 20-5)
- Chaminade (11-3, 15-5)
- Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (11-3, 14-10)
- Harvard-Westlake (8-6, 12-7)
- Alemany (5-9, 5-11)
- Flintridge Sacred Heart (3-11, 3-11)
- Immaculate Heart (2-12, 5-17)
- Louisville (2-12, 2-12)
Montview League
- Baldwin Park (9-1, 17-2)
- Azusa (8-2, 15-5)
- Nogales (6-4, 15-10)
- Sierra Vista (5-5, 8-10)
- Garey (2-8, 8-14)
- Duarte (0-10, 1-14)
Moore League
- Poly/Long Beach (8-0, 12-8)
- Millikan (5-3, 12-6)
- Lakewood (4-4, 8-10)
- Wilson/Long Beach (3-5, 16-8)
- Jordan (0-8, 0-14)
Mountain Pass League
- Temescal Canyon (8-0, 15-3)
- Elsinore (5-3, 9-10-1)
- Tahquitz (4-4, 5-5)
- West Valley (3-5, 5-9)
- San Jacinto (0-8, 0-10)
Mountain Valley League
- Pacific (8-1, 8-1)
- Jurupa Valley (6-3, 7-10)
- San Bernardino (4-5, 4-7)
- Rubidoux (0-9, 0-10)
Mt. Baldy League
- Chino (8-0, 17-4)
- Ontario (4-4, 7-8)
- Don Lugo (3-5, 4-15-1)
- Montclair (3-5, 6-10)
- Chaffey (2-6, 6-10)
North Hills League
- La Habra (6-2, 8-9)
- Foothill/Santa Ana (6-2, 15-7)
- Pacifica/Garden Grove (5-3, 7-7)
- Troy (3-5, 11-5)
- Brea Olinda (0-8, 1-14)
Ocean League
- Santa Monica (6-0, 14-4)
- Lawndale (5-1, 11-1)
- Inglewood (4-2, 11-7)
- Culver City (3-3, 9-10)
- Hawthorne (2-4, 6-11)
- Leuzinger (1-5, 1-5)
- Beverly Hills (0-6, 1-7)
Orange League
- Santa Ana Valley (7-1, 10-6)
- Bolsa Grande (5-3, 8-10)
- Century (4-4, 5-8)
- Magnolia (3-5, 5-6)
- Western (1-7, 1-13)
Pacific Coast League
- Woodbridge (8-0, 22-4)
- Sage Hill (6-2, 15-3)
- Portola (4-4, 7-9)
- Northwood (1-7, 3-15)
- University (1-7, 11-10)
Pacific Hills League
- St. Margaret's Episcopal (8-0, 19-6)
- Laguna Beach (5-3, 9-11)
- Rosary Academy (4-4, 8-12)
- Irvine (3-5, 6-11)
- Pacifica Christian/Orange County (0-8, 8-14)
Pacific View League
- Pacifica/Oxnard (7-1, 17-7-1)
- Santa Barbara (6-2, 14-4)
- Channel Islands (5-3, 10-11)
- Buena (2-6, 3-12)
- Del Sol (0-8, 1-16)
Palomares League
- Bonita (6-0, 24-3)
- Ayala, Ruben (4-3, 21-7)
- Glendora (3-4, 14-4)
- Claremont (0-6, 1-11)
Pioneer League
- South Torrance (10-0, 13-3)
- North Torrance (6-4, 7-6)
- El Segundo (4-6, 6-9)
- Peninsula (4-6, 6-9)
- Wiseburn Da Vinci (3-7, 4-12)
- West Torrance (3-7, 4-9)
Prep League
- Poly/Pasadena (6-2, 7-5)
- Village Christian (6-2, 8-7)
- Westridge (5-3, 9-6)
- Rio Hondo Prep (3-5, 6-7)
- Chadwick (0-8, 1-9)
Rio Vista League
- Whittier (10-0, 16-5)
- Glenn (8-2, 11-5)
- Norwalk (5-5, 5-14)
- Oxford Academy (3-7, 3-15)
- Pioneer (3-7, 5-12)
- Whitney (1-9, 4-20)
River Valley League
- Patriot (8-0, 13-5)
- Ramona/Riverside (6-2, 12-9)
- Miller, A.B. (3-5, 5-7-1)
- La Sierra (3-5, 9-11)
- Norte Vista (0-8, 1-17)
San Andreas League
- Adelanto (8-0, 16-2)
- Indian Springs (5-3, 10-8)
- Arroyo Valley (4-4, 8-11)
- Victor Valley (3-5, 5-6)
- Fontana (0-8, 0-14)
San Joaquin League
- Western Christian (5-0, 21-5)
- Valley Christian/Cerritos (4-1, 12-6)
- Capistrano Valley Christian (3-2, 3-9)
- Fairmont Prep (2-3, 4-10)
- Vista Meridian Global Academy (1-4, 1-4)
- Legacy College Prep (--, --)
Santa Fe League
- Bishop Montgomery (7-0, 14-7)
- St. Paul (6-1, 13-5)
- St. Monica Preparatory (5-2, 6-5)
- St. Bernard (3-4, 3-4)
- Ramona Convent (3-4, 6-12)
- Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (3-4, 8-8)
- Mary Star of the Sea (1-6, 2-6)
- Sacred Heart/Los Angeles (0-7, 0-15)
Sea View League
- Tesoro (8-0, 19-8)
- San Clemente (6-2, 9-9)
- San Juan Hills (4-4, 9-16)
- Dana Hills (1-6, 1-17)
- Capistrano Valley (1-7, 3-9)
Skyline League
- Grand Terrace (9-1, 11-2)
- Rim of the World (8-2, 10-4)
- Eisenhower (7-3, 7-3)
- Colton (3-6-1, 3-13-1)
- Carter (1-8-1, 2-12-1)
- Bloomington (1-9, 2-13)
South Coast League
- Trabuco Hills (5-3, 12-7)
- El Toro (5-3, 13-11)
- Aliso Niguel (4-4, 9-13)
- Mission Viejo (3-5, 16-6)
- Beckman, Arnold (3-5, 19-9)
South Valley League
- Temecula Prep (7-1, 14-8-2)
- California Military Institute (7-1, 24-1)
- San Jacinto Valley Academy (3-5, 5-14-1)
- Nuview Bridge (2-6, 5-13)
- Desert Christian Academy (1-7, 1-7)
Southwestern League
- Chaparral (10-0, 14-3)
- Murrieta Mesa (7-3, 15-7)
- Murrieta Valley (6-4, 10-7)
- Vista Murrieta (4-6, 9-11)
- Great Oak (3-7, 11-11)
- Temecula Valley (0-10, 3-13)
Summit League
- Redlands Adventist (8-0, 17-4)
- Loma Linda Academy (6-2, 10-6-1)
- United Christian Academy (3-5, 4-11-1)
- Calvary Baptist (2-6, 3-11)
- Public Safety Academy (1-7, 2-7)
- California School for the Deaf-Riverside (CSDR) (--, --)
Sunbelt League
- Moreno Valley (7-0-1, 15-6-1)
- Valley View (6-2, 10-13)
- Arlington (4-4, 14-11-1)
- Vista Del Lago/Moreno Valley (2-5-1, 4-11-1)
- Lakeside/Lake Elsinore (0-8, 1-18)
Sunkist League
- Kaiser (6-2, 10-9)
- Rialto (5-3, 9-10)
- San Gorgonio (4-4, 11-10)
- Jurupa Hills (3-5, 4-12)
- Summit (2-6, 6-11)
Sunset League
- Newport Harbor (10-2, 20-4)
- Huntington Beach (10-2, 21-4)
- Edison/HB (9-3, 21-6)
- Corona Del Mar (7-5, 14-8)
- Los Alamitos (3-9, 15-10)
- Fountain Valley (3-9, 10-15)
- Marina (0-12, 5-16)
Tri-Valley League
- Hueneme (9-1, 13-5)
- Santa Paula (9-1, 13-7)
- St. Bonaventure (5-5, 7-10)
- Fillmore (5-6, 6-13)
- Cate (1-9, 1-9)
- Bishop Diego (1-9, 1-9)
Trinity League
- JSerra Catholic (6-0, 24-0)
- Mater Dei (3-3, 18-6)
- Lutheran/Orange (3-3, 16-4)
- Santa Margarita (0-6, 8-14)
Valle Vista League
- West Covina (8-2, 13-8)
- Covina (8-2, 15-6)
- Northview (5-5, 11-7)
- Rowland (4-6, 8-10)
- Wilson/Hacienda Heights (3-7, 6-15)
- Charter Oak (2-8, 6-13)
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal