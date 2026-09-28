First All-Female Officiating Crew To Work CIF Southern Section Football Game

Let's hear it for the ladies.

The Orange County Football Officials Association (OCFOA) will make history on October 1 when an all‑female officiating crew officiates a CIF Southern Section varsity football game for the first time.

In a game set between La Quinta and Santiago High at Garden Grove High School stadium Thursday night, a crew of all-female officials will work the game, which will mark the first time in Orange County's history a varsity contest will be officiated entirely by women, according to OCFOA.

The groundbreaking crew is made up of: Kristi Wilson (Head Lines), Sarita Stamps (Back Judge), Mary Margaret Montgomery (Referee), MaryAnn Menlove (Umpire), Nina Berbiglia (Line Judge). The photo below shows them starting left to right.

First all-female officiating crew to work a varsity football game in Orange County history. | Orange County Football Officials Association

“I feel honored to be the crew chief on this first‑ever all‑female OCFOA officiating crew,” Mary Margaret Montgomery said. “These officials have been working hard to improve their skills, and it is thrilling to have OCFOA put us on the field together. We are so excited to work together.”

More On The Efforts

OCFOA has worked tirelessly to expand recruitment, training and mentorship opportunities for women interested in football officiating. All five of these women officials have worked numerous varsity games alongside their male OCFOA colleagues. October 1 marks the first time all five will work together on a varsity game, according to the organizations press release.

“I hope schools, fans, and the broader community see what we see; officials who are on that field because they are outstanding at what they do,” said OCFOA president James Stickney. “Their assignment is not symbolic, it is earned. I also hope this inspires young women watching from the stands or considering officiating for the first time. Representation matters, and this crew sends a powerful message that they belong here.”

This varsity assignment represents a significant step forward in visibility, representation, and advancement for women officiating within Orange County as well as the entire officiating community.

OCFOA celebrates this milestone and remains committed to fostering an inclusive environment that encourages officials of all backgrounds to grow, advance, and contribute to the sport of high school football.

“The message I hope this sends to women who may be interested in pursuing officiating is ‘come and join us.’ Don’t let anything stop you and keep pursuing what you love to do," Montgomery added.

About OCFOA

The Orange County Football Officials Association provides certified officials for CIF Southern Section high school football games throughout Orange County. OCFOA is dedicated to training, developing, and supporting officials at all levels while promoting integrity, professionalism, and excellence in officiating.

More information about OCFOA and officiating opportunities can be found at OCFOA.org.