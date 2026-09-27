CIF Football Midseason Report: 2026 Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist



It's the midway point of the high school football season in the CIF Southern Section. Many teams are off of a bye week as they prepare for league play to begin in October. As we all know, league play is where teams compete against rival programs for what will eventually decide their playoff fate.

In league play, opponents know each other better. The wins and losses mean more. Big plays are magnified and blown plays standout more, too. It's also where players can campaign themselves for big-time yearly awards. During nonleague play, a standout player might rise to be a Player of the Year candidate, but its during league play and the postseason where that same player can separate themselves in the race for a yearly award.

Here is High School On SI's mid-season watchlist for the Defensive Player of the Year in the CIF Southern Section.

NOTE: Players not named on lists below can win an award. These lists are NOT final candidate lists, only a watchlist of players that are likely considered for a yearly award.

Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist

LB - Kane Casani, Loyola, Sr.: 69 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks in five games. He is averaging 13.8 tackles per game.

LB - Weston Reis, Palos Verdes, Jr.: 61 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in five games. He is averaging 12.2 tackles per game.

DT - Jeremiah Williams, Tustin, Sr.: One of football's biggest disruptors. Williams has 28 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and six sacks through five games this season.

LB - Isaiah Phelps, Pacifica Oxnard, Sr.: 67 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks in five games. He is averaging 13.4 tackles per game.

DE - Hudson Manning, Chaminade, Sr.: Manning is a CIF leader in sacks this season with 9.5. He's also tallied 29 tackles, including 13 for loss. The Eagles are 5-0.

DE - Marcus Fakatou, Sierra Canyon, Sr.: Fakatou is one of the nation's highly-touted high school football players in America. He's got 25 tackles, nine for loss and two sacks. He's got a team-high 11 hurries this season.

LB - DJ Clanton, Mater Dei, Sr.: Clanton has racked up 35 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss, including a team-high five sacks. He's also forced a fumble.

DE - Godschoice Eboigbodin, JSerra, Sr: Through five games, Eboigbodin has 16 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and a team-high three sacks. He's also added a caused fumble to his stat sheet.