Harper Woods and Zeeland West bring an east-versus-west Michigan dimension to the final. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in Michigan high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Harper Woods vs. Zeeland West

What: Harper Woods vs. Zeeland West

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 12:30 p.m. ET

Competition: MHSAA Division 3 Football Championship

Live stream: WATCH HARPER WOODS VS. ZEELAND WEST ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Harper Woods and Zeeland West: What to Watch

The opening possessions could offer a clue to how this matchup develops. If Harper Woods can sustain drives, it could put pressure on Zeeland West to make the most of fewer offensive opportunities. A quick score by Zeeland West, on the other hand, could change the complexion of the contest.

The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.

High School On SI will continue to follow Michigan high school football as the 2026 season winds down.