Football's Unsung Heroes: Offensive Linemen Are Underappreciated, But Invaluable

If you want to get a football coach's attention, ask him about the offensive line.

High School On SI reached out to dozens of coaches across Southern California, particularly in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section, asking to list their top offensive linemen. Within minutes, coaches responded with five to seven names, knowing that appreciation for the big fellas upfront doesn't come often.

Is there a more unappreciated position in sports than offensive line? No plays are drawn up for them to score, much less even getting to touch the ball. Rarely do they get the postgame interview after a win, and when it comes to listing a team's top players — the skill players generally always get mentioned first.

Offensive linemen sacrifice their bodies for the success of their teammates. They must protect the offense's most valuable asset: the quarterback; they have to pave the way for running backs; and if you pay attention, they're the ones hustling after the whistle is blown to help teammates up on their feet.

The position requires true love, which is to give and serve with everything you have and expect nothing back.

Well, not today! This piece is dedicated to giving shine to offensive lines across the Southland!

Monster Lines At Monster Programs

Santa Margarita's Elyjah Aiava protects in a game earlier this season against Corona Centennial. | Scott Padgett

The following lines include youngsters that are likely to play at the next level because they're playing the biggest and baddest high school football in the country

Santa Margarita, which is the defending CIF Southern Section Division 1 champion, leans on Adam Iloilo, Elyjah Aiava, Kairin Brunt, Mickey Stephens, Raymond Jacobs, and Aaron Klatt to do the dirty work up front.

St. John Bosco running back Maliq Allen gets to run behind Reese Asoau, Kaden Franco, Samson Aiava, Luke Barley, Gabriel Villalobos, and Le’Yon Brown. The Braves are also waiting for 5-star transfer Elisha Mueller to become eligible after the sit-out period.

Lance Ciechanowski, Braydenn Mercer, James Johnson, Tony Gutierrez, Tyson Seidman, and Hunter Bryant line the front for Sierra Canyon.

Mater Dei's unit helps sophomore running back Asir Nembhard get up field: Damian Armenta, Lex Mailangi, Tanner Hoskins, Adam Foglesong, Joe Hamby, David Kauvaka, and Valentino Letuli.

Mission Viejo sophomore QB Brett Burnor is thankful for these guys — Amaziah Siale, Dylan Felli, Max Davidson, Noah Lee, Tyler Johnson, and Jackson Rogers.

Orange Lutheran's big fellas up front include Lucas Rhoa, Jonah Tabrizi, Sonatane Vunileva, Troy Oliva, Mario Luna, and Austin Attalah.

Corona Centennial is waiting for some reinforcements, but these are the names that deserve the love: Xavier Baca, Zayne Woods, Brody Black, Saik Fiataugaluia, Nic Blum-Smith, along with Samurai Leavasa, Anthony Enriquez and Ryder Holland.

Ultimate Unsung Heroes

Pacifica/Oxnard is the best team in Ventura County. | Donn Parris

There are definitely college-level linemen in this section, but there are also a bevvy of young men that will not play college football. These are the ultimate unsung heroes. The offensive lineman that do the grunt work and have the dirtiest uniforms for the love of their team and the love of the game.

The City Section's top team, Carson, is led by coach William Lowe, who didn't hesitate to give shine to his o-line: Jordan Manai, Trent Afusia, Anthony Centeno, Titan Talamoa, and Andrew Flowers, with Nicholas Valdez.

Pacifica/Oxnard's Alejandro Castro, TJ Aina, Julian Molina, Anthony Loreto, Jodan Tauanuu, and Ruben Romero helped QB Taylor Lee throw 53 touchdowns last year.

Chaminade is without Notre Dame commit Jackson Hill due to injury, but these young men are filling the void: Joel Silva, Jake Stearns, Aaron Anguiano, Jordan Ward, Chase Mason, and Captain Alexander.

Damien has a new sophomore quarterback it needs protecting. He's thankful for Elijah Moreno, Bobby Alvarez, Jaden Diggs, Dylan Wann, Corey Melocoton, and Abraham Aguilar.

Serra new running back AJ McBean sees green grass because of Darlington Nwenza, Mario Cervantes, Cameron Bolds, Larry Shingleton, PJ Faaoso, and Ace Taylor. Coach Scott Altenberg also expects Ashton Hope to be back from injury soon.

Loyola's top six looks like this: London Divens, Andre Lopez, Liam Mooney, Anthony Rios, and Evander Martinez.

Mater Dei's offensive line is notably known for being one of the largest in high school football. | Scott Padgett

Rick and Casey Clausen has won 12 regular season games in a row at Westlake High. Ashton Morbitzer, Nick Mejia, Liam Bluvol, Seandyn Prysock, Barrett McVeigh, and Knox Reid on the offensive line are a large part why.

San Clemente will be vying for an Alpha League title thanks to the trenchwork from Trey Humphries, Brayden Neel, Brody Ragland, Evan Juvinall, Josh Diaz, and Evan Chavez.

Edison's Carter Cirillo, Gustavo Gonzalez, Hunter Shea, Ras Casino, and Sean Moran are blocking for QB Sam Thomson.

Norco QB Julian Medina might want to think about In-N-Out Burger for his offensive line made up of Nathan Etchison, Sevon Hyler, Ricardo Talavera, Taniela Fineanganofo, Kameron Cyiark, and Salvador Jimenez.

In North Los Angeles County at Hart High, Matai Kaisa, Angel Narcisso, Trevor Tristan, Valentino Cederholm, and Hector Ruiz will look to battle for a Foothill League title.

Chaparral, who is without star QB Dane Weber right know, is leaning on its offensive line to help protect sophomore Caden Sterba — Axton Lange, Tiago Costa, Skylar Inge, Caeden Weaver, Calvin Moala, and Jaxton Harper.

In the Mission League, Notre Dame's Will Brockermeyer, Palmer Connery, Chris Colon, Axel Gresen, Malcolm Allen, and Ace Springer anchor the Knights. Bishop Amat's Jay Hernandez, Kalani Mahuka, Bryson Colvin, Cruz Acosta, Tama Semi, and Steven Sepulveda are the heart and soul for coach Kory Minor.

Smaller Programs, Big Hearts

This is a shoutout to the programs — both public and private — that aren't exactly moving the needle at the highest level of high school football in Southern California, but certainly making waves in their local communities when it comes to Friday nights.

Many of these players probably play on the offense and defensive line ...

Joe Goyeneche is trying to get things going at Walnut High after a great stint at St. Bonaventure. His old school approach to football means Marsello Mejia, Jacob Rodriguez, Andrew Gonzalez, Bobby Sotelo, and Nathen Rivera will be utilized up front.

New coach Rand Holdren has a great group at Village Christian in Arthur Baghdasaryan, Jake Mastrolia, Richard Healy, Xavier Aguirre, Will Kechian, and Phil Cafagna.

Bellflower's Dominic Duque, Guillermo Marquez, Malachi Suavao, Jayden Chhorn, Bobbie McGee, and Nicholas Valdez make up the offensive line for coach Keith Miller.

Grace Brethren in Simi Valley is the epitome of a small program. Noah Nitsch, Grayer Gibbons, Mikey Lerch, Landry Liermann, Grayson Phillips, and Jaxson Berg give it everything they go every Friday night.

Dean Herrington is trying to jump start St. Bernard with these young men on the offensive line, Chukwuebuka Ifediba, Iosiyah Aevanu, Jacob Espinoza, Richard Moreno, and Kobe Jones.

Heritage Christian is off to a 2-0 start thanks to their offensive line, which includes Christian Looper, Grant Looper, Jayden Perez, Phoenix Collins, Gabe Dongo, and Jacob Martinez.

King/Drew of the City Section is known for its athletes, but these offensive linemen make sure the ball moves down field: Jacoby Eubanks, Jerry Udeochu, Kenneth Webb, Chinedum Mbakaogu, and Breyden Young.

Baldwin Park's offensive line is Omar Quintanilla, Yair Romero, Cobey Lacy, Joesph Puentes, Gregory Holland, and David Colmenares.