LA HABRA, Calif. — DJ Mitchell knew he was going to score.

With La Habra's season hanging in the balance against Cathedral, the senior quarterback took the snap, found an opening and raced 49 yards for a walk-off touchdown that sent the Highlanders into the CIF Southern Section Division 4 semifinals.

The final score: La Habra 41, Cathedral 35.

For a team that finished 0-5 in league play, the moment represented more than a dramatic playoff victory. It was another chapter in an improbable postseason turnaround, led by a three-star quarterback who has accumulated more than 9,000 yards of total offense during his four-year varsity career.

And according to Mitchell, there was little doubt about how that final play would end.

During a phone interview with High School On SI, Mitchell explained that the play was designed as an all-vertical concept, similar to one La Habra had previously run against Crean Lutheran, although from a different formation.

When he recognized the defense turning its back, he saw his opportunity.

Once he broke into the open field, Mitchell said he was determined that nothing would prevent him from reaching the end zone.

From an 0-5 League Finish to the Final Four

Just two weeks before the Cathedral thriller, La Habra was facing a very different reality.

The Highlanders had fallen 29-24 to Corona del Mar on Oct. 30, completing a winless league campaign.

But Mitchell believes those five losses helped prepare La Habra for the pressure of postseason football.

During the interview, he pointed to the quality of competition his team faced throughout league play, describing it as arguably the second-toughest league in California.

Playing with their backs against the wall became familiar territory for the Highlanders.

Rather than allowing their league record to define their season, they found a way to extend it.

Two playoff victories later, La Habra is among the final four teams remaining in Division 4.

For Mitchell, the turnaround has provided an opportunity to pursue the goal that matters most to him: bringing a CIF championship back to La Habra.

More Than 9,000 Yards and a Different Kind of Speed

Mitchell's walk-off touchdown was the latest example of the athleticism that has made him one of La Habra's most productive quarterbacks.

According to his MaxPreps statistics, Mitchell has accumulated 9,037 yards of total offense across 50 varsity games, including 6,492 passing yards and 2,545 rushing yards.

He has accounted for 101 touchdowns, throwing 74 and rushing for another 27.

His production has also earned him recognition on the MaxPreps leaderboards. With 3,222 yards of total offense this season, Mitchell ranks No. 229 nationally, No. 33 in California and No. 16 in the CIF Southern Section in that statistical category.

He also ranks second among players listed in MaxPreps' Division 3 classification and first in the Bravo League, further highlighting his impact despite La Habra's difficult league schedule.

His senior season has been particularly impressive on the ground.

Through 12 games, Mitchell has rushed for 1,102 yards and 10 touchdowns on 122 carries, averaging 9 yards per attempt.

He has also thrown for 2,120 yards and 20 touchdowns, giving him 30 combined touchdowns this season.

That combination of production and explosiveness makes Mitchell dangerous whenever a play breaks down.

His speed is not limited to what appears on the football field, either.

Mitchell told High School On SI that although he does not actively train for track and field, he believes he could run the 100 meters in approximately 10.9 seconds.

It is an untested estimate, but his ability to separate from defenders has already produced one of the most memorable touchdowns of La Habra's season.

La Habra quarterback DJ Mitchell (1) evades a defender during a game. The three-star Cal Poly commit has amassed more than 9,000 career yards of total offense and led the Highlanders into the CIF Southern Section Division 4 semifinals. | Photo courtesy of DJ Mitchell

A Semifinal Showdown Between Dual-Threat Quarterbacks

Standing between La Habra and a Division 4 championship appearance is Quartz Hill, an 11-1 team riding a 10-game winning streak.

The Royals have outscored opponents 441-171 this season and finished 3-0 in Golden League play.

Their postseason run has included victories over Hart, 35-14, and King, 14-11, setting up Friday's semifinal against La Habra.

At the center of Quartz Hill's offense is senior quarterback Deshawn Laporte, a three-star prospect committed to Delaware State.

Laporte has completed 104 of 144 passes for 1,767 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven statistically reported games, according to MaxPreps.

He has been equally dangerous as a runner, adding 498 yards and seven touchdowns on just 42 carries.

That translates to an impressive 11.9 yards per rushing attempt.

Laporte's recruitment has attracted attention from programs across the country, with his 247Sports profile listing offers from Arizona State, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and several others.

In a recent feature published by The Connect Sport, Mitchell discussed his upcoming matchup against Quartz Hill and the challenge of sharing the field with another dual-threat quarterback.

The matchup brings together two athletic playmakers capable of changing a game with their arms or legs.

For Mitchell, it is another opportunity to demonstrate why La Habra's record during league play no longer tells the full story.

One More Chance to Leave a Legacy

Mitchell's career at La Habra has been about far more than statistics.

He credits his head coach as one of the biggest influences on his development, particularly in helping him become stronger and grow as a player.

His journey has also included memorable postseason moments long before this year's walk-off touchdown.

During his sophomore season, Mitchell helped La Habra win a playoff game against Mira Costa, converting a fourth-and-24 situation in a moment he still remembers.

Now, as a senior, he has another opportunity to create a lasting memory.

Mitchell is committed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, a program he chose because he liked its offensive system, the overall direction of the program and the sense of belonging he felt during the recruiting process.

But college football can wait.

For now, Mitchell is focused on extending his high school career and delivering a championship to the community that has watched him develop over the past four seasons.

When asked how he hopes to be remembered, Mitchell emphasized his work ethic, willingness to give everything for his team and commitment to being a good teammate and person.

Those qualities matter more to him than individual recognition.

A week ago, Mitchell's 49-yard touchdown kept La Habra's season alive.

On Friday, he'll have another chance to make sure his final high school football chapter isn't finished just yet.