Championship weekend in the CIF LA City Section delivered historic victories, dramatic comebacks and the emergence of a new football powerhouse.

Carson strengthened its claim as the City Section's newest football dynasty by capturing back-to-back Open Division championships, with its sights now set on a state title.

The Hamilton Yankees were crowned Division I champions after overcoming a 13-point deficit against Banning.

Marquez captured the first football championship in school history, putting the disappointment of its 2025 championship game loss behind it by defeating San Fernando for the Division II title.

In Division III, Roosevelt snapped a 41-year championship drought after overcoming a 24-7 halftime deficit against South East.

All four champions will now prepare for CIF state regional matchups.

Here is a breakdown of each CIF LA City Section football championship game.

Open Division: Carson 38, San Pedro 9

Following its 38-9 victory over San Pedro, Carson is now a back-to-back City Section Open Division champion.

Senior quarterback Chris Fields led the way for a Colts team that maintained its composure and focus throughout the championship game.

Fields passed for 126 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 90 yards and two more scores.

The Back-To-Back CIF LA City Section Open Division Champions: Carson 🏆 pic.twitter.com/anWW8UOs8H — City Section News (@LACitySection) November 29, 2026

The first quarter was a defensive deadlock, as San Pedro came up with several impressive stops and forced Carson to turn the ball over on downs twice.

The game eventually opened up for Carson behind senior running back Zachory Brock, who rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts took a 21-0 lead into halftime, but San Pedro still had reason to believe it could get back into the game. The Pirates had managed to slow Carson's offense at times, and their biggest opportunity came in the third quarter.

San Pedro intercepted Fields and shortly thereafter reached the end zone, cutting Carson's lead to 21-9 and carrying momentum into the fourth quarter.

Carson responded by leaning on its running game to control the clock. The strategy worked, as the Colts scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by an interception return for a touchdown by senior athlete Darren Panton.

Following the recent championship runs of Narbonne and Birmingham, Carson appears to have inherited the mantle as the City Section's premier football program.

With consecutive Open Division championships and a legitimate opportunity to compete for a state title, the Colts are building a championship legacy of their own.

Carson (12-1) will now await its CIF state regional matchup.

Division I: Hamilton 20, Banning 16

Head coach Elijah Asante captured his first City Section championship with Hamilton as the Yankees rallied for a 20-16 victory over Banning.

The Pilots got off to an explosive start, intercepting Hamilton's first offensive play of the game and securing excellent field position.

Banning added another touchdown shortly thereafter to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The 2026 CIF LA City Section Division 1 Champions: Hamilton 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9QUhXNLpml — City Section News (@LACitySection) November 28, 2026

The Pilots would score only three more points the rest of the game as Hamilton found ways to deliver big plays on both sides of the ball.

Junior defensive tackle Eli Martinez helped spark the Yankees' comeback with a fourth-down stop in the red zone, preventing Banning from extending its lead to three scores before halftime.

Junior athlete Shelton Harrison was also instrumental in Hamilton's comeback, recording a touchdown reception and an interception. Harrison delivered explosive plays throughout the game to keep the Yankees within striking distance.

Senior wide receiver Jacob Riley, who had dropped a pass on the previous play, redeemed himself by catching the game-winning touchdown pass from sophomore four-star quarterback Thaddues Breaux.

Asante's Hamilton team improved to 9-4 after finishing 4-7 a season ago.

The Yankees will now await their opponent in the CIF state regional playoffs.

Division II: Marquez 21, San Fernando 20

One year after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the CIF LA City Section Division I championship game, Marquez finally had its opportunity to celebrate.

The Gladiators captured the first football championship in school history with a tightly contested 21-20 victory over San Fernando in the Division II final.

Sophomore running back Danny De Souza, who played at Salesian last season, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries.

The 2026 CIF LA City Section Division 2 Champions: Marquez 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oP8OrJ8m20 — City Section News (@LACitySection) November 28, 2026

Four-star athlete and Cal commit Elyjah Staples caught four passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Ultimately, the championship was decided by a single point.

After San Fernando scored a late fourth-quarter touchdown, Marquez blocked the potential game-tying extra point, preserving its 21-20 advantage.

With little time remaining, the Gladiators needed only a first down to secure the championship.

Marquez picked up that first down on its ensuing offensive possession and lined up in victory formation, denying San Fernando a second consecutive Division II championship.

A year after falling short on the championship stage, Marquez celebrated a historic milestone for its football program.

Division III: Roosevelt 37, South East 24

Top-seeded Roosevelt overcame a 24-7 halftime deficit to defeat No. 2 seed South East 37-24 and capture its first City Section football championship in 41 years.

Roosevelt's Wing-T offense gradually wore down South East's defensive front, allowing the Rough Riders to seize control in the second half.

One of the game's biggest momentum swings came in the third quarter when Ericson Godinez recovered an onside kick after Roosevelt scored a touchdown to cut South East's lead to 24-15.

Introducing your 2026 CIF LA City Section Division 3 Champions: Roosevelt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EglYkvIs3B — City Section News (@LACitySection) November 28, 2026

The Rough Riders continued to build on that momentum, scoring 30 unanswered points in the second half while holding the Jaguars scoreless.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Roosevelt's championship run was that the Rough Riders finished the regular season with a 1-9 record.

Now, after ending a championship drought that spanned more than four decades, Roosevelt will advance to the CIF state regional playoffs.

2026 CIF LA City Section Football Championship Scores

Open Division: Carson 38, San Pedro 9

Division I: Hamilton 20, Banning 16

Division II: Marquez 21, San Fernando 20

Division III: Roosevelt 37, South East 24

All four City Section champions will now turn their attention to the CIF state regional playoffs, where they will have an opportunity to add a state championship to their postseason accomplishments.