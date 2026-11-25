The Southern California high school football playoffs have reached their most exciting stage, with four CIF LA City Section championships set to be decided Nov. 27-28.

In the Open Division, Carson will seek its second consecutive championship against a familiar foe, San Pedro, which it defeated 35-0 during the regular season.

Banning and Hamilton will battle for the Division 1 title in what is arguably the most evenly matched championship game of the weekend.

In Division 2, San Fernando and Marquez, which both reached championship games last season, will face off in a matchup that could produce plenty of fireworks.

Finally, Division 3 features a rematch between South East and Roosevelt. After falling to Roosevelt during the regular season, South East will look to avenge that loss with a championship on the line.

Here is a closer look at each championship matchup, along with analysis and predictions.

Open Division Championship

No. 1 Carson vs. No. 2 San Pedro

Carson is on the verge of its second consecutive Open Division title. Standing in its way is a familiar opponent.

Carson and San Pedro, both members of the Marine League, met earlier this season with the league championship on the line. Carson won that matchup 35-0, shutting out the Pirates.

Beating a team twice in the same season is difficult, but Carson remains the clear favorite in this matchup.

The Colts' defense has allowed only two touchdowns during the playoffs, while their offense has scored 85 points, thanks in large part to an explosive group of playmakers.

Senior quarterback Chris Fields, who is being heavily recruited by Rice, and senior wide receiver Nathan Williams, an Idaho State commit, lead a Carson offense that has shown few signs of slowing down this season.

The Pirates face a difficult task in containing the Colts' offensive attack.

San Pedro, which has reached three Open Division finals in the past six years, will look to pull off an upset and avenge its regular-season loss to Carson. To do so, the Pirates must contain an explosive offense and control the line of scrimmage.

Senior lineman David Medina and junior lineman Bobby Ford will be vital to San Pedro's efforts in the trenches.

If the Pirates can limit mistakes and establish an offensive rhythm, they could make this a much more competitive game than the first meeting.

The pick: Carson

Division 1 Championship

No. 2 Hamilton vs. No. 4 Banning

Banning is coming off a 28-21 overtime upset of top-seeded Kennedy.

The Pilots entered the playoffs with a 4-6 record after battling injuries to key players throughout the regular season. However, they closed the regular season with two consecutive victories and welcomed several injured players back to the lineup.

That combination has fueled a postseason run in which Banning has looked completely rejuvenated.

The Pilots' defense features size and an aggressive style of play. Senior edge rusher Kody Galloway is a standout who could be difficult for Hamilton to contain.

Senior quarterback Noa Tuvalu has enjoyed an outstanding season and has a reliable No. 1 target in sophomore wide receiver Pharell Daniels.

Senior running back Alonzo Ruiz, who has rushed for 10 touchdowns this season, will look to exploit a Hamilton defensive front that lacks depth.

Hamilton, much like Banning, caught fire toward the end of the regular season and has carried that momentum into the playoffs.

The Yankees are coming off a 20-7 victory over third-seeded Venice in which their defense looked much improved.

That improvement can be attributed, in part, to the return of senior edge rusher Keysean Scott from injury. At 6-foot-2, Scott provides size and valuable depth to a Hamilton roster that features approximately 25 players.

Hamilton has also added another dimension to its offense: an effective running game.

The Yankees have traditionally relied heavily on their passing attack, but senior athlete Kristian Leslie has helped provide balance. Leslie played running back during his first two high school seasons at St. John Bosco and brings valuable experience to the position.

Sophomore three-star athlete Le'Kai Morgan and junior wide receiver Shelton Harrison are among the top targets for nationally recruited quarterback Thaddues Breaux.

Breaux, a four-star sophomore, could be the biggest factor in determining whether the Yankees come away with a championship. Hamilton's offensive system depends heavily on his ability to make plays.

If Banning can pressure Breaux and keep him off the field by controlling possession, the Pilots have an excellent chance to win.

If Hamilton can control the line of scrimmage and prevent explosive runs, the Yankees will be in a strong position to claim the title.

This game is a complete toss-up.

The pick: Hamilton

Division 2 Championship

No. 3 San Fernando vs. No. 12 Marquez

Both teams competed for CIF LA City Section championships last season.

San Fernando defeated Cleveland to capture the Division 2 title, while Marquez suffered a heartbreaking loss to South Gate in the Division 1 final on a last-second Hail Mary.

Marquez faced a difficult nonleague schedule and relied heavily on underclassmen this season, contributing to a 1-9 record entering the playoffs.

Defensive coordinator Gregory Tucker described the Gladiators' regular-season struggles as “growing pains.”

The Gladiators have since matured and look like a completely different team. Much of that improvement can be attributed to the players' belief in the coaching staff and the leadership of standouts such as four-star linebacker Elyjah Staples, a California commit.

Marquez will look to play aggressively from the opening kickoff as the program attempts to avoid another championship heartbreak.

Meanwhile, San Fernando wants to prove it remains the team to beat in Division 2.

The Tigers defeated crosstown rival Sylmar 18-14 in a tightly contested semifinal to advance to the championship game.

San Fernando will need a strong performance from junior athlete Kesean Leslie, who has scored 14 total touchdowns this season.

If the Tigers can find ways to neutralize Staples, they will have an excellent opportunity to repeat as champions.

Marquez, meanwhile, must find a way to minimize big plays against an explosive San Fernando offense.

The pick: Marquez

Division 3 Championship

No. 1 Roosevelt vs. No. 2 South East

The top two seeds in Division 3 meet again in a rematch of a regular-season game that saw Roosevelt cruise to a 50-22 victory.

For South East, the game plan is simple: Stop the run.

Roosevelt features a run-first offense designed to gradually wear down opposing defenses until opportunities for explosive plays emerge.

South East will need a strong performance from its defensive front seven to have a chance to win the school's first football championship.

Roosevelt enters the matchup with plenty of confidence after defeating South East by 28 points earlier this season.

However, the Rough Riders must remain focused and avoid becoming complacent against an opponent eager to avenge its regular-season loss.

The pick: Roosevelt