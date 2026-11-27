It was probably June when 14-year NFL vet and decade-long 49er Kyle Juszczyk learned he’d be spending a week of his November in Colorado Springs, as part of the effort to acclimate he and his teammates to altitude ahead of their game in Mexico City in Week 11 .

San Francisco had done that before, in 2022. He knew how that went.

Juszczyk wasn’t going to take this lying down.

“I was like, Hey, Kyle, I think this is a bad idea,” recalled the fullback, of the exchange with his head coach. “Last time we did it, we stayed so far away from the Air Force [Academy]; there was a legit blizzard while we were there, practice was miserable, players were miserable. It just did not go off well.”

Kyle Shanahan, normally receptive to his players’ input, brushed Juszczyk off.

“I chalk that up to Kyle not thinking that far ahead; he has other people who do that,” he continued. “So when I texted him in June about us going to Colorado in November, he’s probably like, Yeah, O.K., I’ll figure that out in four months or whatever.”

Whatever that was, for the 49ers, like just about everything else in 2026, it worked.

With the Thanksgiving checkpoint passed, San Francisco is now 9–1, heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Seahawks. A win would essentially eliminate the defending division and Super Bowl champs from the NFC West race, complete a season sweep of the team that ousted the Niners from last year’s playoffs, and prove, again, that the team is emerging from a mountainous challenge via the NFL’s ambitious scheduling trends as the league’s best team.

When the regular season is over, the Niners will have traveled a record 38,105 miles. They still have one more East Coast trip, and a hop to Kansas City. But the biggest hurdles—two international trips, one to Australia, the other to Mexico—have been cleared.

Whether the Niners beat the Rams in Melbourne because they had their legs after a week down under, and Los Angeles arrived the day before the game; or they beat the Vikings because Minnesota, which did its acclimating through artificial means at sea level, because Kevin O’Connell’s players were wheezing at elevation and Shanahan’s weren’t, is pretty tough to ascertain.

But the results are the results. The Niners smashed the Rams 27–7 in Australia, and routed the Vikings 35–10 in Mexico , which seems to show that what they did worked.

“I just think we’re very adaptable,” Juszczyk said. “And we really do a good job, and I think this is a trickle-down from our head coach, of prioritizing what is important in the moment and doing whatever it takes in that moment to succeed and to get the win that week. And I think it goes back to looking at this season as one week at a time. And it’s whatever obstacles we have that week; like this week we got Thanksgiving, so it’s another little thing that you have to be able to maneuver around and be able to handle.

“We’re so good at handling those different routines and those different little obstacles that get thrown at us.”

Juszczyk will be the first to tell you the players and coaches didn’t do it alone.

He and I talked after the 49ers returned from Australia in September , and he took me through the details of the 18-hour trip and week there. He showed how everything was set up to make the players feel like they were playing at home by game day, right down to having their families there, and going out to dinners during the week.

The trip to Mexico, deep into the season, was different.

“I was laughing—there was a hot tub and a cold tub in a ballroom next to our meeting room,” Juszczyk said. “That was funny. They had some different oxygen therapies. We brought our full massage team. We brought our acupuncture team. We brought our myofascial team. We brought our lymphatic drainage team. We had everything.”

The 49ers dominated the Rams in Australia, winning 27-7 to kick off the 2026 NFL regular season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Niners even lined up options for the players’ day off Tuesday—some guys, per Juszczyk, went fly fishing, some went golfing, others went bird hunting, to the zoo, or for a nature walk. And while plenty of players brought their families to Australia for that most unique experience in September, this one was far more a guys’ trip, with families staying home.

That also helped the Niners’ well-worn core keep bonding with the younger guys and new-to-the-team vets like Keenan Allen.

“It helps bring the group together,” Juszczyk said.

Also, clearly, the week was more a retreat to Colorado, Shanahan’s home state, than it was to Mexico. The Niners didn’t even get to Mexico City until early Saturday night, where they had a team dinner on arrival, and then went to bed ahead of the Sunday game.

Then came game day, and it’d be tough for a player to measure how much all that preparation helped, but it certainly didn’t hurt.

“I feel like I was acclimated, but that’s not to say that I didn’t feel it at all—I definitely still felt it a little bit,” Juszczyk said. “But just talking with some of the Vikings players after the game, I felt like we were a little more ready for it.”

The results would indicate that, too. And indicate that a certain veteran might want to take back a text fired off to his head coach five months ago.

“Yeah, I couldn’t have been more wrong,” he said. “I’m so happy we did it.”