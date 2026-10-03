St. John Bosco vs. JSerra Football Live Updates

This page is dedicated to giving you live updates to the St. John Bosco vs. JSerra Trinity League opener from Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, Calif.

GAME PREVIEW

First-year coach Hardy Nickerson is off to an impressive start in year one at JSerra (4-1). The Lions seem to have already taken on Nickerson's old-school, tough identity in just five games. Well, now the Nickerson's biggest test comes against national power St. John Bosco in Bellflower.

Here's the thing: there's NO pressure on Nickerson in this game, or JSerra for that matter. In fact, if JSerra can compete with Bosco, it could indicate that the Lions are even better than we all think. Let's not forget JSerra scored 21 points on Sierra Canyon in Week 0, which is looking more and more striking each week.

On paper, St. John Bosco (4-1) is loaded with talent, and you can bet your bottom dollar that coach Jason Negro is not going to let his team overlook this JSerra team at home.

LIVE UPDATES

1ST QUARTER

Kickoff set for 7 p.m. from Bellflower ...