Mater Dei at Santa Margarita Headlines CIF's Top Games, Predictions for Week 6

Here is a look at the top games for Week 6, a quick preview of each one, and a predicted winner.

Mater Dei (4-1) at Santa Margarita (5-0)

This is the monster game of the weekend right here, and the result of the game will likely start to cement what the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff landscape will look like in regard to pecking order.

It's no secret. Mater Dei's defense is elite and gives the Monarchs a chance to win any game, but their offense is sputtering after scoring just one touchdown in each of their last two games. It feels like if a tem can score two touchdowns against Mater Dei, it might be enough to come away with victory.

Rivals' @GregBiggins joined @SoCalPrepReport this week to chat about how good Sierra Canyon looks through the first half of the season — are they a D1 favorite?



I also asked GB about Mater Dei. Here's some sound from the interview.



FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zcaDGnKRuZ pic.twitter.com/cZzB9u4649 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) September 25, 2026

Santa Margarita is the defending CIF State Open Division champion and it looks like the Eagles haven't missed a beat in 2026 despite graduating some impact players. Carson Palmer's squad seems more well-rounded with a stout defense led by key returners and some impact freshman under the guidance of defensive coordinator Steve Fifita.

Offensively, sophomore running back Adrian Petero is piling up big numbers along with standout freshman wideout Kiyan Callis, who leads the team in receiving yards and TDs.

I'm also wondering: after a loss to Bishop Gorman, did the bye week help Mater Dei or make things more convoluted? We'll find out Friday night.

The pick: Santa Margarita

JSerra (4-1) at St. John Bosco (4-1)

First-year coach Hardy Nickerson is off to an impressive start in year one at JSerra. The Lions seem to have already taken on Nickerson's old-school, tough identity in just five games. Well, now the Nickerson's biggest test comes against national power St. John Bosco in Bellflower.

Here's the thing: there's NO pressure on Nickerson in this game, or JSerra for that matter. In fact, if JSerra can compete with Bosco, it could indicate that the Lions are even better than we all think. Let's not forget JSerra scored 21 points on Sierra Canyon in Week 0, which is looking more and more striking each week.

On paper, St. John Bosco is loaded with talent, and you can bet your bottom dollar that coach Jason Negro is not going to let his team overlook this JSerra team at home.

The pick: St. John Bosco

Notre Dame (5-0) at Chaminade (5-0)

Someone's O has got to go.

This game is likely to indicate what's going in the Mission League this season for spots two through six. Chaminade has played the better schedule and is more battle tested, but Notre Dame certainly has the ingredients to win this game.

Notre Dame QB Tajh Skinner is having a breakout year with 703 yards and 12 TDs. Junior running back Noel Washington has 404 yards on the ground with seven scores. But have the Knights seen a defense like Chaminade's yet? — not even close.

Chaminade is primed a special year if it can win the games its supposed to and knock off a team like Bishop Amat. The defense led by Josiah Rand, Hudson Manning, and Kingston Williams could mess around and make the Eagles a legit Division 2 title contender. Or even a D1 playoff qualifier if Chaminade finishes the season 9-1.

The pick: Chaminade

Crean Lutheran (3-2) at Tustin (4-1)

Absolute toss up.

Two talented teams tested in different ways. Crean Lutheran's two losses are to JSerra and Oak Ridge, two very good programs. Tustin test came internally when QB Ayden Edwards went down and WR Hayden Koo had to slide over and play under center.

The Tillers haven't lost since, showing resilience and character. Crean Lutheran has the standout QB in Caden Jones, but Tustin has the disruptor in DT Jeremiah Williams. I think Williams is the bigger game changer.

The pick: Tustin

El Modena (5-0) at Huntington Beach (5-0)

A great Delta League showdown. Something has to give since both teams are unbeaten coming into Friday night's tilt.

The records give this game a little luster, but Huntington Beach is the more talented team that's played slightly better competition up to this point. Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds has thrown for 1,137 yards and 13 TDs with just two INTs. His two main targets are D1-level college recruits in Skylar Robinson and Dylin Bruce.

The Oilers should win this one.

The pick: Huntington Beach