Mililani vs. Foothill Live Stream: How to Watch Hawaii-Nevada High School Football Showdown

Something has to give Saturday night when two unbeaten high school football teams meet in Nevada.

Hawaii power Mililani travels to Henderson to face Foothill in an interstate matchup featuring teams that have combined to open the season 5-0.

Mililani enters 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in the latest High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12 rankings. Foothill (2-0) holds the No. 7 ranking in Nevada and gets the opportunity to defend its home field against one of Hawaii's top programs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Foothill High School in Henderson.

How to Watch Mililani vs. Foothill

What: Mililani Trojans at Foothill Falcons

When: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 7 p.m. PT (4 p.m. HT)

Where: Foothill High School, Henderson, Nevada

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Mililani vs. Foothill on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Mililani Takes Unbeaten Record to Mainland

Mililani has emerged as one of Hawaii's top teams during the opening month of the season., but has shown a willingness to challenge itself beyond Hawaii.

Saturday's trip to Nevada is another opportunity for the Trojans to test themselves against a mainland opponent after an impressive opening stretch.

The matchup is part of a significant weekend for Hawaii high school football, with St. Louis also traveling to the mainland Saturday to face nationally ranked IMG Academy in California.

For Mililani, a victory in Henderson would further strengthen its position among Hawaii's top Open Division contenders.

Foothill Puts Unbeaten Start on the Line

Foothill has plenty at stake as well.

The Falcons enter Saturday 2-0 and are coming off a victory over Spanish Springs.

Foothill reached the Nevada Open Division semifinals last season and entered 2026 with expectations of again competing among the state's better teams.

Now comes an opportunity to measure itself against one of Hawaii's best.

The Falcons will have the advantage of playing at home, while Mililani must make the trip from Oahu to Southern Nevada.

Both programs have bigger goals later in the season, but Saturday provides an intriguing early measuring stick.

Mililani is trying to strengthen its standing among Hawaii's championship contenders, while Foothill can add a significant interstate victory and improve to 3-0.

High School On SI will provide Hawaii and Nevada high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances.